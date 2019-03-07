@event head:MUSIC
@date head:
March 7
@calendar copy:
Brothers Osborne, Orpheum Theatre, 520 Pierce Street Suite 280, Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.
@date head:
March 8
@calendar copy:
Direct from Ireland: Teada, Prairie Winds Event Center, Orange City, Iowa. An Irish traditional band with a truly worldwide reach, Téada has appeared as a frequent headliner at major music festivals throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Russia, the Middle East and Australia. Their traditional yet refreshingly modern sound entrances wherever the band travels.Part of Orange City Arts' 2018-19 World Tour Season, Téada will perform at the Prairie Winds Event Center on Friday, March 8th at 7:30 pm.A leader in Irish traditional music, Téada (pronounced "TAY-dah") is driven by a fascination for the timeless, expressive force of music inherited from previous generations of musicians. 7:30 p.m. $15 adults; $10 students. 712-707-6514.
@calendar copy:
The Embers, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Dance to your favorite old and new country music, and some Rock-n-Roll too.Bring your friends, everyone is welcome 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Karen Thornton, 712-276-6694.
@date head:
March 9
@calendar copy:
An Evening of Symphonic Dance, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Witness this thrilling collaboration between the award-winning, Manhattan-based contemporary dance company, Dance Heginbotham and the stellar Sioux City Symphony as both dancers and musicians share the Orpheum stage! 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-277-2111. www.siouxcitysymphony.org/.
@calendar copy:
The Gatlin Brothers, Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. The Gatlin Brothers: A Night with Larry, Steve and Rudy will tell the story of the band's storybook career while performing some of their most known hits. Must be 21 years and older 8 p.m. Cassy Kaplan, 712-226-7717.
@calendar copy:
Outback Band, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Dance to your favorite oldies and swing to the Rock-n-Roll. Bring your friends, everyone is welcome 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Karen Thornton, 712-276-6694.
@date head:
March 10
@calendar copy:
Live Irish Folk Music, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. The Betty Strong Encounter Center will present live traditional Irish folk songs, jigs, reels and bagpipe tunes by the Ceili Band of Sioux Falls. Admission will be free. "Ceili" is a form of Irish folk dance that developed after house, barn and crossroads dances were outlawed by Ireland's Dance Halls Act of 1935. This limited dances to public halls. 2 p.m.
@date head:
March 16
@calendar copy:
St. Patrick's Day, Castle Pub, Sioux City. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with green beer, corned beef and cabbage and great entertainment. No cover, but wear your best green outfit. 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
@date head:
March 17
@calendar copy:
Maggie in the Meantime: Celtic and Folk Music, First Prebyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. A blend of celtic ballads, folk music, and storytelling that is sure to be fun for all ages. As always, students attend our concerts for FREE. Other tickets are $15, available at the door. Part of Sioux City Chamber Music Series. 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
@date head:
April 6
@calendar copy:
A Space Odyssey, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. The Symphony welcomes back Musical America's 2017 Composer of the Year, composer/DJ Mason Bates for a tradition-filled concert. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-277-2111. www.siouxcitysymphony.org/.
@event head:BENEFIT & FUNDRAISER
@date head:
March 21
@calendar copy:
Third Thursday Trivia, Jackson Street Brewing, 607 5th Street , Sioux city, IA. Trivia Night! Join us for craft beer and crafty questions. Play as a team or individually. Cash prize for 1st and 2nd place. All proceeds go to Lila Mae's House, which provides a haven for survivors of sex trafficking. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $5. 319-541-2830. www.facebook.com/events/.
@event head:CLASSES & LECTURES
@date head:
March 7
@calendar copy:
KINGDOM FIT AEROBIC DANCE - WINTER/SPRING SESSION, Morningside Lutheran, 700 So. Martha St, Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun!!! Classes are every Monday and Thursday but PLEASE CHECK WEBSITE (under schedule updates) or call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as venue occasionally changes. Bring an exercise mat and water. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com.
@date head:
March 8
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
@date head:
March 11
@calendar copy:
Library Lectures, The Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City. The Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship is hosting its annual Library Lectures series at the downtown public library in the Gleeson Room, every Monday at 7 p.m. through March, except Jan. 21, Feb. 18 and March 18. 7 p.m.
@date head:
March 14
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club monthly meetings, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall. The first meeting of the month usually includes a photography program or lesson or roundtable discussion on camera-related topics. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@date head:
March 16
@calendar copy:
"River of Change", Ponca State Park, 88090 Spur 26E, Ponca, Nebraska. The Missouri National Recreational River film, River of Change will be premiered at Ponca State Park.This film features the Missouri National Recreational River in all seasons with stunning scenery, fish and wildlife, ecology, geology, history, and interviews of people that call the river their home and place to recreate. 7 p.m.
@event head:COMEDY
@date head:
March 7
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. 712-204-3861. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
@event head:COMMUNITY
@date head:
March 7
@calendar copy:
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you. Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Avian Predators, Terrestrial Prey, Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., Sioux City. The Loess Hills Audubon Society will hold their regular meeting and program.The program, "Avian Predators, Terrestrial Prey," will highlight the relationship between local birds of prey and the food sources they seek throughout the Midwest seasons. Tyler Flammang, Resource Naturalist with Woodbury County Conservation Board, will bring a live Red-tailed Hawk and live snake to help illustrate his program. 7:30 p.m.
@date head:
March 8
@calendar copy:
Fish Fry & Bingo Night, Merrill Community Building, 608 Main St., Merrill, Iowa. Sponsored by the Merrill American Legion Oleson-Halweg Post 125.Bingo begins at 7:30 p.m. 5 p.m. Adults $9; children 6-11 $5.
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
@date head:
March 9
@calendar copy:
@date head:
March 10
@calendar copy:
17th Annual Abu Bekr Shrine Clown/Chef Unit Breakfast Buffet, Masonic/Shrine Center, 820 Nebraska St., Sioux City. Enjoy a menu of scrambled eggs/cheese, biscuits and gravy, apple glazed french toast and more. Proceeds from this activity are not for the benefit of Shriner's Hospital for Children and payments are not deductible. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Adults $8; Children 6 and under: free.
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, IA. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
@date head:
March 12
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
@date head:
March 13
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce Street, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
@date head:
March 16
@calendar copy:
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: Sept. 22 In the Tall, Tall Grass; Oct. 20 Itsy Bitsy Spiders; Nov. 17 Fall Mixed Up; Dec. 15 Tree-rific Trees; Jan. 19 Who Goes There?; Feb. 16 Give a Hoot; March 16 Animal Adaptations 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. 712-947-4270.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
March 17
@calendar copy:
"Sioux Center Sudan", England Proscenium Theatre, Northwestern College, Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern College's Drama Ministries Ensemble (DME) will perform "Sioux Center Sudan," about an Iowa teacher who became a missionary nurse. Community members are invited to the free event, which will be followed by a "Sioux Center Sudan" book signing with author Jeff Barker."Sioux Center Sudan" is based on Arlene Schuiteman's journals, in which she recorded, nearly daily, the events, relationships, and spiritual questions and insights she experienced during her three-decade career as a missionary nurse. Schuiteman is now in her 90s and retired in her hometown of Sioux Center. 7 p.m.
@date head:
March 20
@calendar copy:
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-587-7926.
@date head:
March 23
@calendar copy:
Legislative Town Hall, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The League of Women Voters of Sioux City is holding a Legislative Town Hall on Jan. 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend and share questions or concerns with their elected representatives. Legislators will be asked to share their legislative priorities for 2019, followed by questions from the audience.This Town Hall will be the first of three to be held in the 2019 Legislative Session. Town Hall forums will be held Saturday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, March 23 at the Sioux City Public Museum from 10 to 11:30 a.m. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 507-438-8001.
@date head:
March 28
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club Monthly Competition, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club holds two meetings monthly, 7-9 p.m. on the second and last Thursdays of the month during the school year (except during November and December when meetings are held on the first and third Thursdays.) Photos are judged during the last meeting of the month. Visiting photographers and shutter buggers are welcomed to attend. Enter through the church lower-level off the rear parking lot. Join us for fun, photography topics, photo competition and fellowship. 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-255-8919. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club Meeting, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club shares the art and science of photography with like-minded enthusiasts. The club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 6th & Nebraska Streets in downtown Sioux City. Guests are welcome. Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall.The second meeting of the month focuses on the results of our club photography competition. 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
@date head:
March 29
@calendar copy:
Mamma Mia, Akron Community Theatre, Akron, Iowa. Performances will be March 29 to 31 at 7:30 p.m. Also on March 31 a 2 p.m. Matinee performance. 7:30 p.m. $8-$16. 712-568-2614.
@date head:
April 6
@calendar copy:
Bunny Day, Discovery Shop, 316 W. 7th St., Sioux City. Junior League of Sioux City Discovery Shop's annual Bunny Day will be 10 a.m. to noon on April 6. Kids can get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny and there will be shop specials throughout the store. 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
@date head:
April 9
@calendar copy:
Support Siouxland Soldiers BBQ Event, Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Dr, Sioux City. Support Siouxland Soldiers invites you to join us in providing an evening of support for our Siouxland veterans, military families and gold star families. 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Her Health Women's Center RISE UP Annual Fundraising Banquet, Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth Street , Sioux City. Her Health Women's Center annual fundraising banquet, featuring Lee Strobel. Lee Strobel is the award-winning, former legal editor of The Chicago Tribune and best-selling author of more than twenty books. His classic, The Case for Christ, is a perennial favorite which details his conversion from atheism to Christianity and was made into a motion picture in 2017. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. 712-276-0237. www.secure.ministrysync.com/ministrysync/event/?e=16824.
@event head:KARAOKE
@date head:
March 8 THROUGH March 9
@calendar copy:
Karaoke with Cysmic Sounds (Fri & Sat), Bull and Bear, 1910 Leech Ave, Sioux City. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
@date head:
March 8
@calendar copy:
Galaxie Grill & Event Center Karaoke, Galaxie Grill & Event Center, 1401 Zenith Drive, Sioux City. Come on down to Galaxie Grill & Event Center for a fun-filled night of karaoke. You don't want to miss this! 9 p.m.
@date head:
March 8 THROUGH March 9
@calendar copy:
Wayne's World Karaoke, Sharky's, 710 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Nebraska. What's the best way to end the work week? Having a few drinks and enjoying night after night of karaoke at Sharky's. Presented by Wayne's World Karaoke, the fun starts at 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
@event head:OUTDOORS
@date head:
March 7
@calendar copy:
@date head:
March 16
@calendar copy:
@event head:SHOWS & FESTIVALS
@date head:
March 13
@calendar copy:
Kinky Boots, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen's shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 855-333-8711. www.orpheumlive.com.
@date head:
April 2
@calendar copy:
Legally Blonde, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blond and STILL the smartest person in the room. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 855-333-8711. www.orpheumlive.com.
@event head:SPORTS
@date head:
March 16
@calendar copy:
@date head:
March 24
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Fargo. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 5:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
March 29
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Tri-City. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
March 30
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Tri-City. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
March 31
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Fargo. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 3:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
April 5
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Tri-City. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.