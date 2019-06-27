@event head:MUSIC
June 28
Prairie Thunder Band, South Sioiux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Great country music for dancing or relaxing with friends. And add some fiddle. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. Music is 8 to 11:30 p.m. South Sioux City Eagles Club. 801 W 13th St. Also known as the new Dan's Sports Bar. 8 p.m.
June 29
The Turkey Creek Revival Band, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring The Public Domain Tune Band, C.J. Kocher, Al Remund, and guests. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
American Independence Day, Buhler Outdoor Performance Center, 3625 Garretson Ave., Sioux City. Morningside College begins the 2019 season of its Betty Ling Tsang Summer Performance Series with an all-American Independence Day salute performed by the Sioux City Municipal Band. The traditional fireworks display will provide a stunning climax to the concert. 8 p.m.
June 30
New Horizons Band, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. Patriotic music will fill the air when New Horizons Band of Sioux City presents its "Americana 2019" concert under the direction of Dr. Lou Rossman. A reception will follow. The audience will hear a variety of patriotic pieces, including an American Spectacular Medley and "Nations Prayer" says Rossman. Included in the afternoon's music will also be "The Alamo March" and Oscar Peterson's "Hymn to Freedom". 2:30 p.m. Tracy Bennett, 712-224-2434.
July 13
The Hay Country Jamboree, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring Boyd Bristow, Dan Kilbride, Mike Hilson, Jay Gilbertson, Owen DeJong, and Nick Schwebach. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
July 20
The Senders, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. 2006 Iowa Hall of Fame. 8th annual memorial for Jill Schwartz. Hawaiian Beach Party and Car Cruise. Show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
July 27
The Poker Alice Band, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. With Brenda George. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
Aug. 1
Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Contest, The Woodbury County Fair will sponsor a Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Contest at Moville, Iowa. The contest dates are Thursday, Aug. 1, and Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. Prizes of $75, $50, and $25 are being awarded each day in a Sprouts (2-12) division, and a Seniors (13-21) division. Acts must pre-register since this is a Bill Riley competition.For more information and entry forms, call Kathy Clarkson (712) 251-9844, Lawton or Tom Gerking, Sloan, (712) 899-6344. 7 p.m.
Aug. 17
Galaxy, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. "Out of this World." Performing over 37 years. Wear a touch of red. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
Sep. 21
Richie Lee, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. 2010 Spirit Award. The Fabulous 50's car cruise night. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
July 08
Theatre Camp for High School Students, Northwestern College, 101 7th St. SW, Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern College will host a theatre camp for high school students interested in a variety of theatrical roles from July 8–11. The camp is open to students entering 9–12 grade and costs $250 per student, which covers room and board and access to campus facilities. Students will begin each day with warm-up games, enjoy two different workshops, and have afternoon improvisation and scene work. The days will close with evening activities and community time in the residence halls. Participants will eat in Northwestern's cafeteria. 12 a.m. $250.
Aug. 3
KP to DC Golf Outing, Brookside Golf Course, 101 Highway 140, Kingsley, Iowa. This 6th annual benefit golf tournament and silent auction is to raise funds to send Kingsley-Pierson middle school students (7th & 8th grade) to Washington D.C. in the spring of 2020. Played at the Brookside Golf Course in Kingsley, Iowa, the annual golf tournament is limited to 22 - 4 person teams. The price is $100 per team. Pre-registration is recommended.Sign-in begins at 8:30 am with the first tee-off starting at 9:00 am. The event will include Pin Prizes and a Silent Auction. Call the Brookside Golf Course at 712-378-2595 to register your team(s). For more information on becoming a Hole Sponsor or to donate silent auction item(s), please contact Becky Wilson at 712-898-6379; Angie Dye at 712-898-9188 or any Golf Committee member. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $100 / 4 person team.
July 23
The War of the Saints Book Discussion, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Jorge Amado's, The War of the Saints, was published in 1993 (English translation 1995). Amado was one of the best-known Brazilian writers (1912-2001) whose extensive work has been popularized in film and television. His novels focused on life in the eastern Brazilian state of Bahia and won him international acclaim. In The War of the Saints, a holy icon of Saint Barbara of Thunder bound for a museum exhibition comes to life and disappears within the city. The novel is an exuberant tale set in the city of Bahia amid the sights and sounds of carnival. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the book discussion and purchase a copy of the book for $5.00 at the Museum. Limited copies are available by calling 712-279-6174. 6:30 p.m. 712-279-6174.
June 27
Power Praise Aerobics Summer Session, Morningside Lutheran, 700 So. Martha St, Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun! Please call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as location occasionally changes. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/aerobic-dance.
June 28
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
July 8
Aug. 8
Bandits & Heroes Exhibit Tour, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Led by Curator of History Matt Anderson, the tour will give additional insight into the history behind the Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints exhibit. 12:05 p.m. 712-279-6174.
June 27
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Miranda Vint, 712-204-3861. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
June 27
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
Celebrating 100 Years of Municipal Bands, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The 2019 summer concert series of the Sioux City Municipal Band marks the organization's 100th year. In recognition of this milestone, the Sioux City Public Museum will feature the summer exhibit, Celebrating 100 Years of Municipal Bands, on display May 4 through July 28. In 1912, several Sioux City Journal delivery boys and others organized the Newsboys Band. Most of these young men joined the American Expeditionary Force when the U.S. entered World War I. Upon their return, all but one of the Newsboys Band members joined the newly-formed American Legion Monahan Post #64 Band in 1920. The Monahan Post Band gained great acclaim among American Legion bands, winning seven national and international competitions, and the title "Official Band of the American Legion." The Band made recordings with Victor Talking Machine Co. in 1926 and R-C-A Victor Co. in 1933. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Steel Magnolias (June 25-30), Okoboji Summer Theatre, 2001 Hwy 71, Spirit Lake, Iowa. In the fictional Louisiana town of Chinquapin, anybody who is anybody gets their hair done at Truvy's Beauty Salon. With sharp wit and sharper tongues, these ladies' brilliant humor keeps them going through good times and bad. Audiences will be engrossed by the hilarity and heart infused in this snapshot view of a year in these womens' life. 8 p.m. $20. Clara Bentz, 712-332-7876.
June 28
June 29
Becoming an Outdoors Family-Day of MUD!, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. When was the last time you jumped in mud puddles? Bring the kids and prepare to get MUDDY!!June 29th, Hillview Park, from 10am to noon.Call 712-947-4270 for more information 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Victoria Devos, 712-947-4270. www.plymouthcountyparks.com.
June 30
Rods N' Rides, Centre Mall, Sioux Center, Iowa. Leave Centre Mall at at 8:30 for 10 a.m. service at "Vision on Vine" north of Hartley. Blessing of Bikes, lunch (freewill offering), and afternoon ride to follow. Rods N' Rides outdoor worship services have been planned monthly for motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts this summer. 8:30 a.m.
'Sunny' Sunday swap meets, Antiques, collectibles, primitives, furniture, jewelry, crafts and more stuff, including lunch and bake sale concessions. Pioneer Valley 4-H Club and Boy Scout troop 204. Every Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., June, July and August. Singing Hills Secondhand Finds & Furnishings, 4400 S. York St., Sioux City. www.secondhandfinds.com.; 712-233-2345. 12 p.m.
New Horizons Band, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. Patriotic music will fill the air when New Horizons Band of Sioux City presents its "Americana 2019" concert under the direction of Dr. Lou Rossman. A reception will follow. The audience will hear a variety of patriotic pieces, including an American Spectacular Medley and "Nations Prayer" says Rossman. Included in the afternoon's music will also be "The Alamo March" and Oscar Peterson's "Hymn to Freedom". 2:30 p.m. Tracy Bennett, 712-224-2434.
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
July 3
Red Riding Hood, Okoboji Summer Theatre, 2001 Hwy 71, Spirit Lake, Iowa. 10:30 a.m. $5 13 and under; $7 14 and up.
July 4
Independence Day Celebration, Downtown, Le Mars, Iowa. Friends of the Fourth are organizing the Independence Day celebration in Le Mars with an 11 a.m. parade on Thursday, July 4, followed by a community picnic lunch at the Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars. The parade, led by the Le Mars American Legion Wasmer Post 241 color guard, will travel north on Central, turn left on Second Street Southwest at the Art Center, go west one block, and then turn south on First Ave. Southwest, ending up at the Museum. The Northwest Iowa American Legion Riders also will send representatives. Following the parade, the Plymouth County Historical Museum will host a picnic lunch in the air-conditioned "Old Central" Gym, catered by Carol's Kitchen with a minimum charge for the picnic meal. Free will offerings also are welcome. Wells Enterprises has donated ice cream novelties for the lunch. All five floors of the Museum will be open immediately following the meal. Museum volunteers will begin serving root beer floats from Miller's Lunch at 1 p.m. and continue until 5 p.m. Also featured on the Museum east lawn will be the traditional watermelon feed at 3 p.m.The traditional Municipal Band Concert will begin at 8 p.m. in Foster Park. The traditional fireworks, Sky Show 2017, will be at dusk on the Plymouth County Fairgrounds. KLEM 1410AM/96.9FM radio will offer a musical salute during the fireworks display. 12 a.m.
July 8
July 9
Summer Walking Tours, Call's Triangle, 21st and Summit Sts., Sioux City. A walking tour of Summit Street will begin at 7 p.m. from Call's Triangle, the small traffic island at 21st and Summit Streets. This northern stretch of Summit Street (between 18th and 24th Streets) was originally platted in the 1880s as part of Rose Hill. Houses started popping up as early as 1906. During the 1910s and 1920s, Sioux City's economy was booming and new residential areas, like the one on Summit Street, were being filled with new houses. The neighborhood is a collection of single family homes, some built by prominent businessmen like Dr. A. A. Ashby and August Williges, and large apartment buildings. The architectural diversity ranges from from Prairie to Queen Anne Victorian, and from Beaux Arts to Craftsman. 7 p.m. 712-279-6174.
July 11
Tastes and Sounds of Brazil, The Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce St., Sioux City. Attendees will enjoy four courses and four wines (or one specialty non-alcoholic drink) from Brazil as part of this tasting experience at the Blue Café. Additional beverages or wine will be available per drink.This experience is limited to 32 guests and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available at the Sioux City Public Museum in person or via phone with a credit card. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. $25. 712-279-6174.
July 12
Rent-A-Space Rummage Sale, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City. Rent-a-Space Community Rummage Sale will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Boulevard, Saturday, August 10th, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call the church at 712-255-4729 regarding reserving a space and making payment. A space rents for $15 each. The Hot Dog/Tavern Stand will be open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Bake Sale available. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 712-255-4729.
July 13
The Hay Country Jamboree, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring Boyd Bristow, Dan Kilbride, Mike Hilson, Jay Gilbertson, Owen DeJong, and Nick Schwebach. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
July 14
Bruguier's Cabin Tours, Riverside Park, Sioux City. Summer hours for tours will be 2 to 4 p.m. on June 9, July 14, August 11, September 8 and October 13. Special group tours for clubs and organizations can make arrangements by calling our tour coordinator at 712-490-6506. 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
July 17
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Larisa M Chmielewski, 712-587-7926.
Miss Electricity, Okoboji Summer Theatre, 2001 Hwy 71, Spirit Lake, Iowa. 10:30 a.m. $5 13 and under; $7 14 and up.
July 20
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: March 16 Animal Adaptations---June 22 Totally Turtles---July 20 Under One Rock---August 17 1-2-3 Camouflage 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, 712-947-4270.
July 21
Rods N' Rides, Centre Mall, Sioux Center, Iowa. Leave Centre Mall at 9:30 a.m. for 10:30 worship service at Mill Creek Park, Paullina, led by Jon De Groot. Coffee and cookies before service and lunch at Godfathers Pizza in Cherokee afterwards. Rods N' Rides outdoor worship services have been planned monthly for motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts this summer. 9:30 a.m.
July 23
July 27
The Poker Alice Band, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. With Brenda George. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
July 31
The Ugly Duckling, Okoboji Summer Theatre, 2001 Hwy 71, Spirit Lake, Iowa. 10:30 a.m. $5 13 and under; $7 14 and up.
Aug. 1
Aug. 8
Bandits & Heroes Exhibit Tour, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Led by Curator of History Matt Anderson, the tour will give additional insight into the history behind the Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints exhibit. 12:05 p.m. 712-279-6174.
Aug. 25
Rods N' Rides, Centre Mall, Sioux Center, IA. Leave Centre Mall at 9 a.m. for 10:30 service at West Side Park, Rock Rapids. Light breakfast served by Rock Rapids First Reformed Church. Lunch at Luverne Pizza Ranch.Rods N' Rides outdoor worship services have been planned monthly for motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts this summer. 9 a.m.
Sep. 8
Rods N' Rides, Centre Mall, Sioux Center, Iowa. Leave Centre Mall at 8 a.m. for 9:30 service at American Reformed Church in Luverne, Minnesota. Lunch site to be determined. Rods N' Rides outdoor worship services have been planned monthly for motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts this summer. 8 a.m.
June 28
Aug. 1
June 28
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St, Sioux City. Every Friday night from 8:30 to 12:30 AM at the VFW in Sioux City Karaoke with Mr Tunes mobile music. 712-253-2221 8:30 p.m.
July 4
Aug. 1
Sep. 14
Nick, Jr. Live!, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Nick, Jr. Live! comes to the Orpheum Theater for three performances across Sept. 14 and 15. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. www.orpheumlive.com.
Aug. 3
July 4
July 17
