Feb. 6
Morningside College Jazz Festival, Morningside College, 1501 Morningside Ave, Sioux City. Saxophone player Dick Oatts and trumpet player Steve Wright, Iowa natives who have made their mark in the jazz world, will perform during the 47th annual Morningside College Jazz Festival Feb. 6-8 in Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave. Oatts and Wright will perform with the Morningside College Jazz Ensemble at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, in Eppley Auditorium. Doors to Eppley open at 6:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public. Erik Mahon, director of jazz studies at Morningside College, is the festival director.During the day on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, nearly 40 jazz bands from high schools in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska will each perform a 20-minute set and participate in a clinic with Oatts or Wright. These sessions are free and open to the public. 12 a.m.
Feb. 23
The Amadeus Experience: A journey of Mozart's life through music, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Celebrate Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The performance will feature the talented musicians of the orchestra as soloists in this unique, concert presentation. The audience will be taken on a completely immersive journey of Mozart's life through dialogue, imagery and his music. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-277-2111. www.siouxcitysymphony.org/.
Jan. 31 THROUGH Feb. 3
E Pluribus Unum, Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St, Sioux City. E pluribus unum, the traditional motto for our country, is also a great idea for the creation of art. The artworks included in this exhibition represent diverse ways in which repetition and pattern can be used to create more visual excitement while also creating more cohesion. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcityartcenter.org.
Feb. 6
Beacon Story Lab Live! Desire 2.0, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St, Sioux City. We're continuing to test out our new two-show format, giving you a second chance to see a version of the same show at a different venue, on a different night. So this is the SECOND (and final) time Beacon Story Lab will be presenting the show themed Desire.Join us for true stories told on stage, live music and poetry at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 6 at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., as we celebrate three years of live storytelling in Sioux City! While this is a curated show, audience members will also be invited to share a short story, poem or reflection during a brief open mic.More than 100 people have told true stories on stage since the first show on January 27, 2016, which was born out of award-winning journalist Ally Karsyn's desire to create more courageous, compassionate and connected communities through the healing art of storytelling. 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. $10* Special pricing for 3rd Anniversary. Ally Karsyn, 712-470-3953. www.scjtix.com/events/beacon-story-lab-live-desire-2-0.
Feb. 13
"It's Not You, It's Me", Wayne State College, Ramsey Theatre, Wayne, Nebraska. The Second City has been laughing at love and its infinite scroll of side effects for decades. It's Not You, It's Me, a comedy of break-ups and make-ups.In this laughter-inducing undertaking, The Second City takes shots at heartbreak, missed connections, and the mire of human relationships. Your friends, your parents, even your blind date will find something achingly familiar yet amusing, thanks to the writers and performers...who all fit squarely into the "it's complicated" category.Seating is limited. Reserve your seat at www.wsc.universitytickets.com. Unreserved seats will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 1
Empty Bowls... Eat Soup, Help Others!, Delta Hotels Center, 385 East Fourth Street, South Sioux City, Nebraska. 15th Annual Empty Bowls Hunger Awareness Event presented by Seaboard Triumph Foods. Join us for our 15th Annual Empty Bowls Hunger Awareness fundraiser to help fight one of the most solvable social challenges of our time - hunger. The evening includes a variety of mouthwatering soups presented by restaurants and chefs from around Siouxland. We will also offer a silent and live auction with an array of amazing items from area businesses and donors. Along with dinner, you will receive a hand-crafted bowl created by community members, local students, and professional artists specifically for this event to keep as a reminder of those who are still hungry in our community. 5PM - Silent Auction, Music, Koated Kernels Popcorn Bar. 6PM - Soup Dinner followed by Program & Live Auction. All proceeds benefit the Food Bank of Siouxland to provide necessary and nutritious food for the over 25,000 food insecure individuals, including 11,000 hungry children, living in Siouxland. Additional ticketing and merchant fees will apply at checkout. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. $50 General Admission. www.scjtix.com/events/empty-bowls.
Feb. 9
Denim & Dreams, Sioux City Country Club, 4001 Jackson, Sioux City. Denim & Dreams is STARS biggest fundraiser of the year. Please join STARS for a night of celebration for the years of accomplishments but most importantly to raise the much needed funds to support EVERY client that comes through the STARS Therapeutic Riding program in 2019! The night will include a silent auction, plated dinner, fund for service, raffles, games, and great conversations. Saturday, February 9, 2019. Doors Open at 5:30 p.m. Sioux City Country Club. If you would like to contribute to the event as a sponsor, provide raffle or auction items; your assistance will be greatly appreciated. STARS could not provide the services available without the amazing Siouxland community's help! Purchase your tickets here at www.scjtix.com/events/denim-dreams. Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School has been providing animal assisted therapies to the Siouxland community since 1984. In those 34 years of services thousands of clients, with varying disabilities, have not only experienced the benefits of therapeutic riding but been able to thrive in their daily lives because of their work with horses! Therapeutic Riding is a unique and powerful form of equine therapy that helps clients with cognitive, physical, and emotional limitations. Every year STARS takes on the challenge to provide a quality program that is affordable to every client or caregiver. To make that happen STARS supports 75% of EVERY client's tuition through contributions and fundraising. The remaining 25% is the responsibility of the client/caregiver. STARS will not deny a client services because of financial burden, Client Scholarships are available if needed. 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. $75+. 712-239-5042. www.scjtix.com/events/denim-dreams.
Feb. 21
Third Thursday Trivia, Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth Street , Sioux City. Trivia Night! Join us for craft beer and crafty questions. Play as a team or individually. Cash prize for 1st and 2nd place. All proceeds go to Lila Mae's House, which provides a haven for survivors of sex trafficking. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $5. 319-541-2830. www.facebook.com/events/413782269083413??ti=ia.
Feb. 28
2019 Face Off for Charity, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr, Sioux City. Boys and Girls Home and Family Services special event benefiting programs, projects and services in the Tyson Events Center, home of the Sioux City Musketeers. Spectra dinner with Musketeers players in attendance featuring live and silent auctions. Auction items include a large variety of autographed sports memorabilia and unique locally donated items. For reservations call 712-293-4844. 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. $25. www.one.bidpal.net/faceoffforcharity/welcome.
Jan. 31
KINGDOM FIT AEROBIC DANCE - WINTER/SPRING SESSION, Morningside Lutheran, 700 So. Martha St, Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun!!! Classes are every Monday and Thursday but PLEASE CHECK WEBSITE (under schedule updates) or call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as venue occasionally changes. Bring an exercise mat and water. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com.
Feb. 1
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
Feb. 3
'Our Wild Neighbors', Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. Award-winning outdoors photojournalist Larry Myhre will focus on his passion for wildlife photography at "Our Wild Neighbors" Admission will be free; a reception will follow.Myhre's program will open an exhibition of 36 of his wildlife images at the Encounter Center. The program and exhibition connect deeply to the Lewis & Clark Expedition whose members observed and documented dozens of wildlife species, some previously unknown to Western science. Photographing wildlife has been a passion for Myhre's entire life. He has photographed wildlife extensively from the Gulf of Mexico through the Upper Midwest, across the Rockies and into Canada. 2 p.m. Marcia Poole, 712-251-0228.
Feb. 4
Library Lectures, The Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City. The Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship is hosting its annual Library Lectures series at the downtown public library in the Gleeson Room, every Monday at 7 p.m. through March, except Jan. 21, Feb. 18 and March 18. 7 p.m.
Feb. 14
Sioux City Camera Club monthly meetings, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall. The first meeting of the month usually includes a photography program or lesson or roundtable discussion on camera-related topics. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
Jan. 31
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. 712-204-3861. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
Feb. 6
Jan. 31
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
Christmas Toys of the Past, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The toys on display are primarily from the personal collection of local KSCJ radio personality Larry Fuller. Fuller started collecting toys in the early 1960s after he returned from service in the U.S. Marine Corps. His collection focuses on toys that remind him of his childhood during the 1940s, but it includes toys from the 1920s through the 1980s. Many of the toys reflect trends in popular culture with well-known characters from radio, comic books and television. These include Buck Rogers, Hopalong Cassidy and the Green Hornet. Among the items on display are toys based on military and western themes, along with trains, automobiles, airplanes and space vehicles. Additional toys as well as holiday memorabilia and artwork in the exhibit are from the Museum's collection. The exhibit will be on display until March 2019. 10 a.m. Sioux City Public Museum, 712-279-6174.
Sioux City Camera Club Monthly Competition, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club holds two meetings monthly, 7-9 p.m. on the second and last Thursdays of the month during the school year (except during November and December when meetings are held on the first and third Thursdays.) Photos are judged during the last meeting of the month. Visiting photographers and shutter buggers are welcomed to attend. Enter through the church lower-level off the rear parking lot. Join us for fun, photography topics, photo competition and fellowship. 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-255-8919. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
Sioux City Camera Club Meeting, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club shares the art and science of photography with like-minded enthusiasts. The club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Sixth & Nebraska Streets in downtown Sioux City. Guests are welcome. Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall.The second meeting of the month focuses on the results of our club photography competition. 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Feb. 1
Empty Bowls... Eat Soup, Help Others!, Delta Hotels Center, 385 E Fourth Street, South Sioux City, Nebraska. 15th Annual Empty Bowls Hunger Awareness Event presented by Seaboard Triumph Foods. Join us for our 15th Annual Empty Bowls Hunger Awareness fundraiser to help fight one of the most solvable social challenges of our time - hunger. The evening includes a variety of mouthwatering soups presented by restaurants and chefs from around Siouxland. We will also offer a silent and live auction with an array of amazing items from area businesses and donors. Along with dinner, you will receive a hand-crafted bowl created by community members, local students, and professional artists specifically for this event to keep as a reminder of those who are still hungry in our community. 5PM - Silent Auction, Music, Koated Kernels Popcorn Bar. 6PM - Soup Dinner followed by Program & Live AuctionAll proceeds benefit the Food Bank of Siouxland to provide necessary and nutritious food for the over 25,000 food insecure individuals, including 11,000 hungry children, living in Siouxland. www.siouxlandfoodbank.org 5 p.m.-9 p.m. $50 General Admission. www.scjtix.com/events/empty-bowls.
The Truman Club, 3444 Jackson St., 3444 Jackson St., Sioux City. The Truman Club is a house party series that host Presidential Candidates and other influential Democratic Party Members. Proceeds benefit the Woodbury County Democratic Party. Presents presidential candidate Andrew Young. 7 p.m.
BRIAN HANEGAN QUARTET, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. An evening of World Class Jazz! BRIAN HANEGAN QUARTET. World class Jazz led by Dr. Brian Hanegan, a multi-saxophonist with Dr. Darin Wadley on drums, Reuben Rodriguez on bass and Emmanuel Michal on guitar. Hanegan is a professor of Jazz at Augustana and performed around the world with some of the biggest names in Jazz. 8 p.m.-11 p.m. $10. www.scjtix.com/events/brian-hanegan-quartet.
Feb. 2
Cultural Fair, Rowenhorst Student Center, Northwestern College, Orange City, Iowa. The Northwestern College International Club will host its annual Cultural Fair. The public is invited to the event, which will include food and entertainment from around the world.Northwestern's International Club has selected the theme of this year's Cultural Fair as "We Are the World."The Cultural Fair will take place in the college's Rowenhorst Student Center with a dinner of dishes from around the world beginning at 5 p.m. A stage show will follow at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults; $6 for individuals 15 and younger or $3 if accompanied by a parent. Children ages 3 and younger are free. 5 p.m.
AN EVENING WITH GRACE CLAEYS MUSIC STUDENTS, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. AN EVENING WITH GRACE CLAEYS MUSIC STUDENTS. Singer, songwriter, musician and teacher Grace Claeys is presenting a recital with her students from the Sioux City Conservatory of Music. See what the future generation of live music in Siouxland has to offer. These young people all write and perform their own music as well tunes you'll love. www.vangardearts.com 7 p.m.-10 p.m. $5. www.scjtix.com/events/an-evening-with-grace-claeys-music-students.
Feb. 3
'Our Wild Neighbors', Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. Award-winning outdoors photojournalist Larry Myhre will focus on his passion for wildlife photography at "Our Wild Neighbors" Admission will be free; a reception will follow. Myhre's program will open an exhibition of 36 of his wildlife images at the Encounter Center. The program and exhibition connect deeply to the Lewis & Clark Expedition whose members observed and documented dozens of wildlife species, some previously unknown to Western science.Photographing wildlife has been a passion for Myhre's entire life. He has photographed wildlife extensively from the Gulf of Mexico through the Upper Midwest, across the Rockies and into Canada. 2 p.m. Marcia Poole, 712-251-0228.
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit www.sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 5
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
Feb. 6
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce Street, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
Feb. 7
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 8
DUSTIN ARBUCKLE & THE DAMNATIONS, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City, IA. DUSTIN ARBUCKLE & THE DAMANATIONS. Dustin Arbuckle was a founding member of the progressive roots act Moreland & Arbuckle, they released 7 albums and performed hundreds of shows worldwide. His latest project, the Damnations are experimenting with a variety of American music sounds from 50's Blues to Stax Soul to 70's Folk Rock!. www.vangardearts.com 8 p.m.-11 p.m. $10. www.scjtix.com/events/dustin-arbuckle-the-damnations.
Feb. 9
Feb. 12
Nature Tales, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time. We'll hike too, weather permitting. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-258-0838. www.woodburyparks.org.
2019 Top Jobs Career Expo, Stoney Creek Conference Center, 300 Third Street, Sioux City. Watch the Sioux City Journal for details and participating employers and career service providers. EMPLOYERS: Reserve your booth space today and participate in the 2019 Top Jobs Career Expo and fill your open job positions. Learn more online here. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-293-4312. www.siouxcityjournal.com/CareerExpo.
Feb. 1
Galaxie Grill & Event Center Karaoke, Galaxie Grill & Event Center, 1401 Zenith Drive, Sioux City. Come on down to Galaxie Grill & Event Center for a fun-filled night of karaoke. You don't want to miss this! 9 p.m.
Feb. 1 THROUGH Feb. 2
Wayne's World Karaoke, Sharky's, 710 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Nebraska. What's the best way to end the work week? Having a few drinks and enjoying night after night of karaoke at Sharky's. Presented by Wayne's World Karaoke, the fun starts at 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Feb. 1 THROUGH Feb. 2
Karaoke with Cysmic Sounds, Bull and Bear, 1910 Leech Ave, Sioux City. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Feb. 2
Feb. 13
STOMP, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 855-333-8711. www.orpheumlive.com.
Feb. 1
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Muskegon. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
Feb. 2
Snow Scamper 5k Trail run/walk/snowshoe, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Dust off your running shoes and dig out those snowshoes. Plymouth County Conservation is hosting it's 6th annual Snow Scamper 5k Trail run/walk/snowshoe. The cost is $25 and participants will receive a 50/50 long sleeved t-shirt, snacks, lunch, and cool prizes. For an extra $10 you can get a long sleeved performance t-shirt. Register by Jan. 21 to guarantee you get a t-shirt. Snowshoes are available on a first come, first served basis. For more information or to get a registration form call or email Diana at 712-947-4270. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $25.
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Madison. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
Feb. 9
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Chicago. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.