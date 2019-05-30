@event head:MUSIC
May 31
Embers, They play a fun variety of country music and rock-n-roll. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. music is 8 to 11:30 p.m. South Sioux City Eagles Club. 801 West 13th St. Also known as the new Dan's Sports Bar. 7 p.m.
June 1
The Hay Country Jamboree, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring Owen DeJong, Nick Schwebach, Dan Kilbride, Mike Hilson, and Jay Gilbertson. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
June 2
'How Western Music Won the West', Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. The Betty Strong Encounter Center will present "How Western Music Won the West" with Smithsonian Traveling Museum of Music artists Bob and Sheila Everhart. Admission will be free; a reception will follow.Bob will play the 12-string guitar, French Harp, and vocals. Sheila will play the upright acoustic bass. The Anita, Iowa, musicians work to preserve and perform America's rural music. Their concerts are built around the historical aspects of America's early music on the frontier. 2 p.m.
June 7
Jeremiah Sundown, VFW Club, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. One Man - One Guitar. Jeremiah Sundown is returning to Sioux City for one night only. Reservations may be made by calling 712-522-2722. 8 p.m.-11 p.m. $5.
June 13
Kane Brown, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third Street, Sioux City. His hits include "Heaven," 'What ifs, " and "Lose It' 8 p.m.
June 15
The Expressions, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. Performing together for 51 years. Dress in black and white. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
Gayville Hay's Bog-Time Two-Hour Jazz Jam IX, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring The Public Domain Tune Band, C.J. Kocher, Al Remund, and guests. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
June 29
The Turkey Creek Revival Band, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring The Public Domain Tune Band, C.J. Kocher, Al Remund, and guests. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
July 13
The Hay Country Jamboree, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring Boyd Bristow, Dan Kilbride, Mike Hilson, Jay Gilbertson, Owen DeJong, and Nick Schwebach. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
July 20
The Senders, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. 2006 Iowa Hall of Fame. 8th annual memorial for Jill Schwartz. Hawaiian Beach Party and Car Cruise. Show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
July 27
The Poker Alice Band, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. With Brenda George. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
ARTS & THEATRE
July 8
Theatre Camp for High School Students, Northwestern College, 101 7th St. SW, Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern College will host a theatre camp for high school students interested in a variety of theatrical roles from July 8–11. The camp is open to students entering 9–12 grade and costs $250 per student, which covers room and board and access to campus facilities. Students will begin each day with warm-up games, enjoy two different workshops, and have afternoon improvisation and scene work. The days will close with evening activities and community time in the residence halls. Participants will eat in Northwestern's cafeteria. 12 a.m. $250.
BENEFITS & FUNDRAISERS
June 1
Rooster's Harley Davidson Charity Ride for Support Siouxland Soldiers, Rooster's Harley Davidson, 1930 Lewis Blvd., Sioux City. Join us for a day of fun! We are seeking Riders and/or Volunteers to attend Rooster's Harley Davidson Charity Ride for Support Siouxland Soldiers on Saturday, June 1, 2019. All Vehicles Welcome, Registration is a free will donation to Support Siouxland Soldiers to help stock the food pantry for Veterans.Lunch and registration is from Noon to 2:00 p.m. at Rooster's Harley Davidson, 1930 Lewis Blvd. Ride includes 5 stops, bring your poker hand to Edy's Bar in Sergeant Bluff by 7:00 p.m. for a chance to win some sweet Harley gear. Stay for dinner, drinks and music! Hope to see you there! Click here for ride details or sign-up to volunteer:https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0b48a8ad2ca4f94-roostersCan't attend but would like to support the Siouxland Veterans Food Pantry,Click here: https://supportsiouxlandsoldiers.networkforgood.com/ 12 p.m. Free will donations.
June 12
Sioux City Journal Mobile Blood Drive, Sioux City Journal Communications, Sioux City. The Sioux City Journal is hosting a LifeServe Blood Drive on Wednesday, June 12 from 1:30-3:30pm.By donating blood with LifeServe Blood Center you are helping up to three different patients in their critical time of need. Save your neighbor, a friend, family member or a stranger in your community! Click to schedule your appointment at www.donor.lifeservebloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/163467 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. www.donor.lifeservebloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/163467.
CLASSES & LECTURES
May 31
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
July 8
COMEDY
May 30
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Miranda Vint, 712-204-3861. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
COMMUNITY
May 30
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
Celebrating 100 Years of Municipal Bands, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The 2019 summer concert series of the Sioux City Municipal Band marks the organization's 100th year. In recognition of this milestone, the Sioux City Public Museum will feature the summer exhibit, Celebrating 100 Years of Municipal Bands, on display May 4 through July 28.In 1912, several Sioux City Journal delivery boys and others organized the Newsboys Band. Most of these young men joined the American Expeditionary Force when the U.S. entered World War I. Upon their return, all but one of the Newsboys Band members joined the newly-formed American Legion Monahan Post #64 Band in 1920. The Monahan Post Band gained great acclaim among American Legion bands, winning seven national and international competitions, and the title "Official Band of the American Legion." The Band made recordings with Victor Talking Machine Co. in 1926 and R-C-A Victor Co. in 1933. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
May 31
Tri-City Wide Rummage Sales, Homer, South Sioux City and Dakota City, Nebraska. Two days of sales across the Tri-City area.Maps can be found by contacting:Homer Residents: Dawn Maslonka, 712-301-4031 or drmaslonka@gmail.comSouth Sioux City Residents: Sherry Reifenrath, 712-899-7776 or rjrj59@hotmail.comDakota City Residents: City Hall, 402-987-3448. 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
June 1
Rooster's Harley Davidson Charity Ride for Support Siouxland Soldiers, Rooster's Harley Davidson, 1930 Lewis Blvd., Sioux City. Join us for a day of fun! We are seeking Riders and/or Volunteers to attend Rooster's Harley Davidson Charity Ride for Support Siouxland Soldiers on Saturday, June 1, 2019. All Vehicles Welcome, Registration is a free will donation to Support Siouxland Soldiers to help stock the food pantry for Veterans.Lunch and registration is from Noon to 2:00 p.m. at Rooster's Harley Davidson, 1930 Lewis Blvd. Ride includes 5 stops, bring your poker hand to Edy's Bar in Sergeant Bluff by 7:00 p.m. for a chance to win some sweet Harley gear. Stay for dinner, drinks and music! Hope to see you there!Click here for ride details or sign-up to volunteer: www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0b48a8ad2ca4f94-roosters. Can't attend but would like to support the Siouxland Veterans Food Pantry, Click here: www.supportsiouxlandsoldiers.networkforgood.com/ 12 p.m. Free will donations.
June 2
Ride Across South Dakota (RASDak), Custer, Custer, South Dakota. RASDak Round Up 2019, the seven day, seven city bicycle tour across South Dakota, will begin its tour in Custer on June 2, 2019. Cyclists will overnight in Hot Springs, Red Cloud, Martin, Mission, Gregory, and Wagner. The 469/504 mile tour will end June 8, on the historic Meridian Bridge in Yankton. Registration for RASDak is limited. Full-week and single-day riders are welcome. Registered riders receive on-route support and camping accommodations. Regular food and rest stops are provided along the way. Riders may obtain further information and register for the ride on the RASDak website at www.rasdak.com or visit the RASDak Facebook page. 12 a.m. Kasey Abbott, 605-360-8039.
Rods N' Rides, Centre Mall, Sioux Center, Iowa. Leave the Centre Mall parking lot in Sioux Center (with a brief stop at Casey's in Beresford) for a 10:30 service at Pierson Ranch campground at Yankton, South Dakota. Lunch site to be determined. Rods N' Rides outdoor worship services have been planned monthly for motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts this summer. 7:30 a.m.
'Sunny' Sunday swap meets, Antiques, collectibles, primitives, furniture, jewelry, crafts and more stuff, including lunch and bake sale concessions. Pioneer Valley 4-H Club and Boy Scout troop 204. Every Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., June, July and August. Singing Hills Secondhand Finds & Furnishings, 4400 S. York St., Sioux City. www.secondhandfinds.com.; 712-233-2345. 12 p.m.
'How Western Music Won the West', Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. The Betty Strong Encounter Center will present "How Western Music Won the West" with Smithsonian Traveling Museum of Music artists Bob and Sheila Everhart. Admission will be free; a reception will follow. Bob will play the 12-string guitar, French Harp, and vocals. Sheila will play the upright acoustic bass. The Anita, Iowa, musicians work to preserve and perform America's rural music. Their concerts are built around the historical aspects of America's early music on the frontier. 2 p.m.
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit www.sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
June 6
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
June 7
June 9
Bruguier's Cabin Tours, Riverside Park, Sioux City. Summer hours for tours will be 2 to 4 p.m. on June 9, July 14, August 11, September 8 and October 13. Special group tours for clubs and organizations can make arrangements by calling our tour coordinator at 712-490-6506. 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
June 12
Sioux City Journal Mobile Blood Drive, Sioux City Journal Communications, Sioux City. The Sioux City Journal is hosting a LifeServe Blood Drive on Wednesday, June 12 from 1:30-3:30pm. By donating blood with LifeServe Blood Center you are helping up to three different patients in their critical time of need. Save your neighbor, a friend, family member or a stranger in your community! Click to schedule your appointment at www.donor.lifeservebloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/163467 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. www.donor.lifeservebloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/163467.
June 15
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: March 16 Animal Adaptations---June 22 Totally Turtles---July 20 Under One Rock---August 17 1-2-3 Camouflage 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, 712-947-4270.
Gayville Hay's Bog-Time Two-Hour Jazz Jam IX, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring The Public Domain Tune Band, C.J. Kocher, Al Remund, and guests. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
June 19
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Larisa M Chmielewski, 712-587-7926.
June 26
Cushing Old Fashioned Wednesday Night- Cruise into Cushing, Cushing Main Street , Cushing, Iowa. Please come join us for an evening of old fashioned fun. Spend the evening on Cushing's main street looking at cars, trucks, and tractors from past years. Enjoy the music of the Anthon City Band as you walk our main street. Eat hot dogs, chips, and homemade pie topped off with ice cream (Free-will dontation). In case of rain, please come to the Fire Station for the meal and band. 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Free Will Donation. Sheila O'Connell, 712-384-2716. www.facebook.com/oldfashionedwednesdaynight.
June 29
Becoming an Outdoors Family-Day of MUD!, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. When was the last time you jumped in mud puddles? Bring the kids and prepare to get MUDDY!! June 29th, Hillview Park, from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 712-947-4270 for more information 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Victoria Devos, 712-947-4270. www.plymouthcountyparks.com.
The Turkey Creek Revival Band, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring The Public Domain Tune Band, C.J. Kocher, Al Remund, and guests. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
June 30
Rods N' Rides, Centre Mall, Sioux Center, Iowa. Leave Centre Mall at at 8:30 for 10 a.m. service at "Vision on Vine" north of Hartley. Blessing of Bikes, lunch (freewill offering), and afternoon ride to follow. Rods N' Rides outdoor worship services have been planned monthly for motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts this summer. 8:30 a.m.
July 8
July 13
July 21
Rods N' Rides, Centre Mall, Sioux Center, Iowa. Leave Centre Mall at 9:30 a.m. for 10:30 worship service at Mill Creek Park, Paullina, led by Jon De Groot. Coffee and cookies before service and lunch at Godfathers Pizza in Cherokee afterwards. Rods N' Rides outdoor worship services have been planned monthly for motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts this summer. 9:30 a.m.
July 27
FAITH
June 2
June 30
July 21
KARAOKE
May 31
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St, Sioux City. Every Friday night from 8:30 to 12:30 AM at the VFW in Sioux City Karaoke with Mr Tunes mobile music. 712-253-2221 8:30 p.m.
June 5
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St, Sioux City. Every Wednesday night from 7 to 10 p.m. at the VFW in Sioux City Karaoke with Mr Tunes mobile music. 712-253-2221 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
PUBLIC MEETINGS
June 5
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning, St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones Street, Sioux City. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church 1100 Jones St. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-258-7166, 712-258-7166.
SPORTS & RECREATION
June 2
SUPPORT GROUPS
June 6
June 19
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Larisa M Chmielewski, 712-587-7926.