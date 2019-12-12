@event head:MUSIC
Dec. 13
Joe Diffie, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. 8 p.m.
Riata Band, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come enjoy some of your favorite country music. Big dance floor and cold drinks. Doors open at 7 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Haymakers, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. Haymakers return to Sioux City and Vangarde Arts for another great night of acoustic Americana music! 8 p.m.
Dec. 14
Coolio, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. 8 p.m.
Dec. 17
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
Dec. 20
Jill Miller Holiday Concert, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. The annual Christmas concert will benefit the Sunrise Charity Care fund. At the concert, expect many of Jill's original songs, holiday favorites, a visit from Santa and a new twist this year. 7 p.m.
New Politics, Plain White T's and The Mowglis, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. 8 p.m.
JK Country Band, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come dance to country music and have a fun time with friends. Doors open at 7 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Christmas with Cash, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. Dec 20th The Big Bad Cash Band comes out of hibernation to bring you some Christmasy Johnny Cash joy!! 8 p.m.
Dec. 27
The Classic Rock Experience, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. The Classic Rock Experience combines live theatrical aspects into an audio and visual production to present an authentic, epic 70's rock concert recreation. 8 p.m.
Huckleberrys, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come have a great time dancing or listening to country music. Doors open at 7 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Dec. 31
The Spazmatics, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. 8 p.m.
Embers Band, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come celebrate the new year and party with friends with a mix of country and rock 'n roll music. Doors open at 7 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Jan. 4
Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. The Black in Black tribute band is an incredible, exciting, high energy reproduction of a concert performance of AC/DC. 8 p.m.
Jan. 17
Claire Adams, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. Musically curious and multifaceted, Claire Adams has spent more than a decade touring, recording and songwriting to hone her melodic instincts and vision. A bassist, guitarist, singer and songwriter, Adams has lent a discerning ear and versatility to a number of projects including roots-rock outfit Katy Guillen & The Girls, and blues sensation Samantha Fish. Picking up guitar as a teenager, Adams was immediately drawn to songwriting. Her penchant for wordplay and melody led her to Nashville to study, write and perform, sparking an interest in traveling, touring and working in collaborative environments. Upon returning closer to home in 2010, Adams set up shop in Kansas City, Missouri, and founded the eight-piece genre-jumping collective Claire and the Crowded Stage a project that united her pop sensibilities with non-traditional instrumentation and inspired a 2015 collaboration with fifteen-piece chamber ensemble, The Classical Revolution. This project also teamed her up with guitarist Katy Guillen and drummer Stephanie Williams, leading them to form the internationally touring blues-rock trio Katy Guillen & the Girls in 2012, with Adams on bass and backing vocals. The release of "Better Luck," Adams' latest single, marks a transition into leaner arrangements; carrying all of her pop inclinations and songcraft into an exploration of Americana, soul, and roots, featuring jazz pianist Alyssa Murray on keys and harmony vocals. 6 p.m.
The Chicago 6, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. 8 p.m.
Jan. 28
Blue Man Group, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 30
Chris Janson, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. 7 p.m.
Jan. 31
Matt Stell w/ Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 8 p.m.
Feb. 4
Richard Marx, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. Marx presents an acoustic evening of love songs. 8 p.m.
Feb. 21
KISS: End Of The Road World Tour, Tyson Events Center. Rock-n-roll legends KISS are coming to Sioux City. Tickets starting at $39.50 go on sale November 22 at 10 a.m. 7:30 p.m.
ART & THEATER
Dec. 12
The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum's new exhibit, The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years. Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 2, 2020. Since Howell was one of the few artists of his era recognized as both an important painter and a master lithographer, more than half the works are lithographs. 10 a.m.
Dec. 20
Jill Miller Holiday Concert, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. The annual Christmas concert will benefit the Sunrise Charity Care fund. At the concert, expect many of Jill's original songs, holiday favorites, a visit from Santa and a new twist this year. 7 p.m.
Jan. 28
Blue Man Group, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.
CLASSES & LECTURES
Dec. 12
Mock Interview, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Contact us to make an appointment for this dynamic mock interview. 712-233-9030. 12 a.m.
High School Equivalency Diploma (HSED) Classes, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Complete your high school education in order to have better employment opportunities! Please ask for information on current sessions. 712-233-9030. 8:30 a.m.
Rosetta stone, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Stop in and explore the program and work at your own pace! Learn English, Spanish, French, Chinese-Mandarin, Hindi, Arabic or Vietnamese at no cost. Aprende inglés y otros lenguajes a tua paso sin costo. 8:30 a.m.
English as a Second Language (ESL), Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Learn basic English skills: speaking, reading, listening and writing. Please ask for information on current sessions. 712-233-9030. 8:30 a.m.
Basic Computer, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Explore how to use the keyboard and mouse to interact with computers. 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Email Basics, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Create an email account and know the basics of sending and receiving messages. 10:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
Basic Microsoft Word, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Explore the concepts of creating and formatting a word document. 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux every Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for free couples pattern dancing classes. For more information, call 712-204-4500. 1 p.m.
Dec. 13
National Career Readiness Certificate, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. NCRC proves your job skills for employers. Call to schedule your appointment. 712-233-9030. 9 a.m.
Registered Apprenticeship Workshop, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Information on how a Registered Apprenticeship allows you to earn a paycheck while receiving on-the-job training and structured learning. 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Toddler Time (Through Dec. 27), South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join us at the South Sioux City Public Library on Friday mornings for TODDLER TIME! A great story time for children 3-5 years old. Toddler Time meets every Friday pending holidays. 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Odessa Meyer, omeyer@southsiouxcity.org, (402) 494-7545. www.facebook.com/events/1342028889240785/.
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, info@kingdomfitliving.com, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
Dec. 16
American Job Center Orientation, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Career assessment and career planning, education and training resources, job applications, resumes and interviewing. Acquire tools to be successful. This class is offered in Spanish by appointment. Esta clase se ofrece en espanol por cita. 712-233-9030. 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Create a Great Resume & Resume Lab, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Discuss current best practices, effective resumes; including tips for cover letters and references. 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Dec. 19
Job Corps Orientation, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Job Corps is a tuition-free training and education program that connects eligible young men and women with the skills and educational opportunities they need to establish real careers. 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Dec. 23
Interview and Negotiate, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. You got the interview. Now what? Discuss the best practices for before, during and after an interview to help you land the job! 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Dec. 30
Maintain a Positive Attitude, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. How to stay positive during all of the ups and downs and challenges of job searching. 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Develop a Career Plan, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Planning a future career. Now what? Find what is important to you and what career would be the best fit and go for it! 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Dec. 31
Conduct a Job Search, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Tools and tips that will make you stand out of the crowd during your job search. 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Research Industry Trends, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Effective job strategies for today's workforce. 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
COMEDY
Dec. 12
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 712-277-9568 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
Dec. 14
Robert Baril, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. Robert Baril has been writing and performing comedy in the Twin Cities since 2009. In 2017, his debut album 'Sex and Politics' was released on Grammy winning Stand Up Records, and his radio show 'Laughing Matters with Robert Baril' has been playing on the AM 950 airwaves for the last six years. Raised on a steady diet of Dennis Miller and George Carlin, Robert combines a sharp, current event tackling wit with clever twists on every day observations. He has been a regular at Acme Comedy Company in Minneapolis since 2014, and has performed as part of the 10,000 Laughs and Laughing Devil Comedy Festivals. 8 p.m.
Jan. 28
Blue Man Group, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.
March 28
Bert Kreischer, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. The Berty Boy Tour comes to Sioux City. 7 p.m.
COMMUNITY
Dec. 12
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
Pat-A-Cake Pals (Through Dec. 26), South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come join us at the South Sioux City Public Library on Thursday mornings for PAT-A-CAKE PALS! A great time to introduce your young kids to the library! Great for ages 2 and younger (older siblings, of course, are welcome!) Pat-A-Cake Pals meets every Thursday pending holidays. 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Odessa Meyer, omeyer@southsiouxcity.org, 402-494-7545. www.facebook.com/events/837660736412303/.
The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum's new exhibit, The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years. Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 2, 2020.Since Howell was one of the few artists of his era recognized as both an important painter and a master lithographer, more than half the works are lithographs. 10 a.m.
Dec. 13
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Fargo Force, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers take on the Fargo Force for the second game of a weekday back to back match-up. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
Riata Band, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come enjoy some of your favorite country music. Big dance floor and cold drinks. Doors open at 7 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Dec. 14
Family Game Night: Your family Our games, Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce Street, Sioux City. Join So Many Board Games at the Blue Cafe for a night of board games and great food. For a $5.00 cover charge you can access our ever growing board game library ranging from classics you loved as a kid to the latest and greatest available. Our Board Game Gurus can help you find just the game you're looking for. They'll help you learn to play it so you can spend more time having fun and less time reading rules. 2 p.m.-10 p.m. $5. www.m.facebook.com/smbgcafe/.
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders come to face off against the Sioux City Musketeers on Teddy Bear Toss and Star Wars Night sponsored by Foulk Brothers Plumbing and Heating. Bring a teddy bear to toss on the ice as soon as the Musketeers score their first goal of the night. All teddy bears will be donated to Toys for Tots. Boy Scouts will also be in attendance. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck Drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
Dec. 15
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
Dec. 17
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 712-255-2933.
Dec. 18
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 712-255-2933.
Dec. 19
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 20
Jill Miller Holiday Concert, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. The annual Christmas concert will benefit the Sunrise Charity Care fund. At the concert, expect many of Jill's original songs, holiday favorites, a visit from Santa and a new twist this year. 7 p.m.
JK Country Band, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come dance to country music and have a fun time with friends. Doors open at 7 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Dec. 21
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: September 21 Monarchs on the Move---October 19 Fall in the Forest---November 16 Creatures of the night---2020 January 18 Snow Much Fun---February 22 Winter in the Woods---March 21 Wacky Weather 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, vdevos@co.plymouth.ia.us, 712-947-4270.
Dec. 27
Huckleberrys, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come have a great time dancing or listening to country music. Doors open at 7 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Dec. 28
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Tri-City Storm, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Tri-City Storm for Ag. Appreciation Night. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
Dec. 29
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Des Moines Buccaneers, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Des Moines Buccaneers face off against the Sioux City Musketeers for the last Sunday afternoon game in the regular season. Join us for Charlie Battle's Birthday Bash!! Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 3:05 p.m.
Dec. 31
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Omaha Lancers, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Omaha Lancers and the Sioux City Musketeers continue a long tradition by closing out 2019 and welcoming 2020. Join the Musketeers on the ice after the game for an opportunity to take pictures and skate with the team. The First 2500 fans though the doors will receive free thundersticks sponsored by Absolute Screen Art. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
Embers Band, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come celebrate the new year and party with friends with a mix of country and rock 'n roll music. Doors open at 7 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Jan. 12
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Fargo Force, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Fargo Force come to town to faceoff against the Sioux City Musketeers for the first home game of 2020 on a Sunday afternoon. Join the Musketeers on the ice after the game for an opportunity to skate and take pictures with the team. Doors open at 2:00 PM. Puck drop at 3:05 PM. 3:05 p.m.
Jan. 28
Blue Man Group, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 30
Chris Janson, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. 7 p.m.
Jan. 31
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Tri-City Storm, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face-off against the Tri-City Storm. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck Drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
Feb. 1
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Omaha Lancers, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Omaha Lancers for the 2nd annual Teacher's Dash 4 Cash sponsored by Great Western Bank, Fleet Farm, Vern Eide Honda. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
Feb. 7
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Sioux Falls Stampede, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux Falls Stampede comes to town for a back to back matchup. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
Feb. 8
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Sioux Falls Stampede, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers battle against the Sioux Falls Stampede for the second game of the back to back matchup. A live auction will take place immediately following the game to auction off one of the Musketeers jerseys they have worn all season. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck Drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
Feb. 9
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Fargo Force, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Fargo Force for the third game of the weekend. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 3:05 p.m.
Feb. 16
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Fargo Force, The Sioux City Musketeers are back in town to face off against the Fargo Force for another Sunday afternoon game for First Responders Night. Doors open at 2:00 PM. Puck drop at 3:05 PM. 3:05 p.m.
Feb. 27
World Championship ICE Racing, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. World Championship ICE Racing slides into Sioux City's Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena for ONE NIGHT ONLY on Saturday, February 22, at 7:30 pm. Bringing the toughest, fastest and most extreme flat track motorcycle and quad racers to the ICE! Witness as the most fearless racers shred the arenas solid ice track with over 2000 razor-sharp studs in their tires! Hitting off the chart speeds, going from 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds, battling it out for one thing; the most prestigious World Championship ICE Racing Title. 7:30 p.m.
March 6
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Waterloo Blackhawks, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Waterloo Blackhawks come to town for the last time in the regular season. The first 1500 people through the door will receive the 1st set of 8 players trading cards sponsored by Anderson Brothers Printing. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
March 7
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Waterloo Blackhawks, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers take on the Waterloo Blackhawks for the second night in a row. Join us for Red Cross Night, Girl Scout Night, and Pucks for Paws Night all in one awesome night. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drops at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
March 25
The Harlem Globetrotters, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Harlem Globetrotters roster showcases some of the most thrilling athletes in the world, including Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, and Cheese Chisholm plus female stars TNT Lister, Torch George and more. 7 p.m.
March 27
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Madison Capitols, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Madison Capitols for the first game of the weekend. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
March 28
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Des Moines Buccaneers, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Des Moines Buccaneers. There will be a live auction following the game, featuring the dark jerseys, worn during the season. The first 1500 fans through the doors will receive the 2nd set of 8 player trading cards sponsored by Anderson Brothers Printing. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
DANCE
Dec. 12
Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux every Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for free couples pattern dancing classes. For more information, call 712-204-4500. 1 p.m.
KARAOKE
Dec. 13
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St, Sioux City. Every Friday night from 8:30 to 12:30 AM at the VFW in Sioux City Karaoke with Mr Tunes mobile music. 712-253-2221 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 17
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
Dec. 18
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Join Mr. Tunes every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. for a night of classic karaoke fun at the VFW in Sioux City. 712-253-2221 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
PUBLIC MEETINGS
Dec. 18
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning, St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones Street, Sioux City. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church 1100 Jones St. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-258-7166.
SHOWS & FESTIVALS
Dec. 20
Jill Miller Holiday Concert, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. The annual Christmas concert will benefit the Sunrise Charity Care fund. At the concert, expect many of Jill's original songs, holiday favorites, a visit from Santa and a new twist this year. 7 p.m.
Dec. 28
The DougT Hypnosis Show, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. Finding a way to make people forget about the stresses of life and laugh through his 75 to 90 minute show is what DougT lives for. 8 p.m.
Jan. 28
Blue Man Group, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 30
Chris Janson, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. 7 p.m.
SPORTS & RECREATION
Dec. 13
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Fargo Force, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers take on the Fargo Force for the second game of a weekday back to back match-up. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
Dec. 14
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders come to face off against the Sioux City Musketeers on Teddy Bear Toss and Star Wars Night sponsored by Foulk Brothers Plumbing and Heating. Bring a teddy bear to toss on the ice as soon as the Musketeers score their first goal of the night. All teddy bears will be donated to Toys for Tots. Boy Scouts will also be in attendance. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck Drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
Dec. 28
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Tri-City Storm, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Tri-City Storm for Ag. Appreciation Night. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
Dec. 29
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Des Moines Buccaneers, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Des Moines Buccaneers face off against the Sioux City Musketeers for the last Sunday afternoon game in the regular season. Join us for Charlie Battle's Birthday Bash!! Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 3:05 p.m.
Dec. 31
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Omaha Lancers, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Omaha Lancers and the Sioux City Musketeers continue a long tradition by closing out 2019 and welcoming 2020. Join the Musketeers on the ice after the game for an opportunity to take pictures and skate with the team. The First 2500 fans though the doors will receive free thundersticks sponsored by Absolute Screen Art. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
Jan. 12
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Fargo Force, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Fargo Force come to town to faceoff against the Sioux City Musketeers for the first home game of 2020 on a Sunday afternoon. Join the Musketeers on the ice after the game for an opportunity to skate and take pictures with the team. Doors open at 2:00 PM. Puck drop at 3:05 PM. 3:05 p.m.
Jan. 31
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Tri-City Storm, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face-off against the Tri-City Storm. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck Drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
Feb. 1
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Omaha Lancers, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Omaha Lancers for the 2nd annual Teacher's Dash 4 Cash sponsored by Great Western Bank, Fleet Farm, Vern Eide Honda. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
Feb. 7
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Sioux Falls Stampede, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux Falls Stampede comes to town for a back to back matchup. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
Feb. 8
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Sioux Falls Stampede, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers battle against the Sioux Falls Stampede for the second game of the back to back matchup. A live auction will take place immediately following the game to auction off one of the Musketeers jerseys they have worn all season. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck Drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
Feb. 9
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Fargo Force, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Fargo Force for the third game of the weekend. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 3:05 p.m.
Feb. 16
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Fargo Force, The Sioux City Musketeers are back in town to face off against the Fargo Force for another Sunday afternoon game for First Responders Night. Doors open at 2:00 PM. Puck drop at 3:05 PM. 3:05 p.m.
Feb. 27
World Championship ICE Racing, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. World Championship ICE Racing slides into Sioux City's Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena for ONE NIGHT ONLY on Saturday, February 22, at 7:30 pm. Bringing the toughest, fastest and most extreme flat track motorcycle and quad racers to the ICE! Witness as the most fearless racers shred the arenas solid ice track with over 2000 razor-sharp studs in their tires! Hitting off the chart speeds, going from 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds, battling it out for one thing; the most prestigious World Championship ICE Racing Title. 7:30 p.m.
March 6
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Waterloo Blackhawks, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Waterloo Blackhawks come to town for the last time in the regular season. The first 1500 people through the door will receive the 1st set of 8 players trading cards sponsored by Anderson Brothers Printing. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
March 7
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Waterloo Blackhawks, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers take on the Waterloo Blackhawks for the second night in a row. Join us for Red Cross Night, Girl Scout Night, and Pucks for Paws Night all in one awesome night. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drops at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
March 25
The Harlem Globetrotters, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Harlem Globetrotters roster showcases some of the most thrilling athletes in the world, including Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, and Cheese Chisholm plus female stars TNT Lister, Torch George and more. 7 p.m.
March 27
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Madison Capitols, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Madison Capitols for the first game of the weekend. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
March 28
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Des Moines Buccaneers, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Des Moines Buccaneers. There will be a live auction following the game, featuring the dark jerseys, worn during the season. The first 1500 fans through the doors will receive the 2nd set of 8 player trading cards sponsored by Anderson Brothers Printing. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Dec. 19
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.