Claire Adams, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. Musically curious and multifaceted, Claire Adams has spent more than a decade touring, recording and songwriting to hone her melodic instincts and vision. A bassist, guitarist, singer and songwriter, Adams has lent a discerning ear and versatility to a number of projects including roots-rock outfit Katy Guillen & The Girls, and blues sensation Samantha Fish. Picking up guitar as a teenager, Adams was immediately drawn to songwriting. Her penchant for wordplay and melody led her to Nashville to study, write and perform, sparking an interest in traveling, touring and working in collaborative environments. Upon returning closer to home in 2010, Adams set up shop in Kansas City, Missouri, and founded the eight-piece genre-jumping collective Claire and the Crowded Stage a project that united her pop sensibilities with non-traditional instrumentation and inspired a 2015 collaboration with fifteen-piece chamber ensemble, The Classical Revolution. This project also teamed her up with guitarist Katy Guillen and drummer Stephanie Williams, leading them to form the internationally touring blues-rock trio Katy Guillen & the Girls in 2012, with Adams on bass and backing vocals. The release of "Better Luck," Adams' latest single, marks a transition into leaner arrangements; carrying all of her pop inclinations and songcraft into an exploration of Americana, soul, and roots, featuring jazz pianist Alyssa Murray on keys and harmony vocals. 6 p.m.