@event head:MUSIC
@date head:
Nov. 15
@calendar copy:
The Oak Ridge Boys, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Friday, November 15 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 7:30 p.m. Start at $39.
@calendar copy:
Salt Creek Band, South Sioiux City Eagles Club, 801 West 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Fun country music and a big dance floor. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 16
@calendar copy:
Neon the Bishop, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. "Neon the Bishop" is the band and story about a fictional and fallen clergyman. The band builds arena rock guitar work, modern samples and synths, and a rhythm section on top of bass beats. 8 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Petrock, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 19
@calendar copy:
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 22
@calendar copy:
Did You Play Your Guitar Today?, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. The group is a local organization aimed at supplying guitars to underprivileged children in Siouxland who otherwise would not be able to receive a musical instrument. Live Music, Silent auction, food, raffle. 7 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Embers, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come enjoy a great mix of country music and Rock-N-Roll. Big dance floor. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. Music 8-11:30 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 27
@calendar copy:
'80s Prom with VEGAS, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Come dressed in your best 80's attire and party like it's 19...89. Costume contest, party favors and more. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 29
@calendar copy:
Roy King Band, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come dance to country music. Bring your friends and have a cold drink. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. Music 8-11:30 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 6
@calendar copy:
Clay Creek Band, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come hear your favorite country songs. Visit with friends and dance on a large dance floor. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. Music 8-11:30 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 7
@calendar copy:
Senders, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Great Rock-N-Roll music. Come dance, swing or jitterbug with your friends. Have a cold drink and a fun night. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. Music 8-11:30 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 11
@calendar copy:
Bandstand, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 20
@calendar copy:
Jill Miller Holiday Concert, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. The annual Christmas concert will benefit the Sunrise Charity Care fund. At the concert, expect many of Jill's original songs, holiday favorites, a visit from Santa and a new twist this year. 7 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 28
@calendar copy:
Blue Man Group, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 30
@calendar copy:
Chris Janson, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. 7 p.m.
@event head:ARTS & THEATER
@date head:
Nov. 14
@calendar copy:
The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum's new exhibit, The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years. Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 2, 2020. Since Howell was one of the few artists of his era recognized as both an important painter and a master lithographer, more than half the works are lithographs. 10 a.m.
@date head:
@date head:
@date head:
@event head:BENEFITS & FUNDRAISERS
@date head:
Nov. 21
@calendar copy:
2019 Tour of Homes, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $45.
@date head:
Nov. 22
@calendar copy:
Did You Play Your Guitar Today?, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. The group is a local organization aimed at supplying guitars to underprivileged children in Siouxland who otherwise would not be able to receive a musical instrument. Live Music, Silent auction, food, raffle. 7 p.m.
@event head:CLASSES & LECTURES
@date head:
Nov. 14
@calendar copy:
Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux every Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for free couples pattern dancing classes. For more information, call 712-204-4500. 1 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 15
@calendar copy:
Toddler Time (Through Dec. 27), South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join us at the South Sioux City Public Library on Friday mornings for TODDLER TIME! A great story time for children 3-5 years old. Toddler Time meets every Friday pending holidays. 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Odessa Meyer, omeyer@southsiouxcity.org, (402) 494-7545. www.facebook.com/events/1342028889240785/.
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, info@kingdomfitliving.com, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
@date head:
Nov. 18
@calendar copy:
Free line dance class, Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City. Join Boots & Buckles Dance club outside Kay Jewelers at 8:30 a.m. every Monday for a free line-dancing class. Call 712-204-4500 for more information. 8:30 a.m.
@event head:COMEDY
@date head:
Nov. 14
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 712-277-9568 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
@date head:
@event head:COMMUNITY
@date head:
Nov. 14
@calendar copy:
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. http://www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@calendar copy:
Pat-A-Cake Pals (Through Dec. 26), South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come join us at the South Sioux City Public Library on Thursday mornings for PAT-A-CAKE PALS! A great time to introduce your young kids to the library! Great for ages 2 and younger (older siblings, of course, are welcome!) Pat-A-Cake Pals meets every Thursday pending holidays. 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Odessa Meyer, omeyer@southsiouxcity.org, (402) 494-7545. www.facebook.com/events/837660736412303/.
@calendar copy:
Morningside College: Celebrating 125 years 1894-2019, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Explore the origins of Sioux City's oldest college through historic photographs and memorabilia. Affiliated with the United Methodist Church, the private four-year liberal arts institution has endured periods of budgetary distress, wartime dislocation, disastrous fires and other trials while educating and developing more than six generations of students. 10 a.m.
@calendar copy:
The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum's new exhibit, The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years. Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 2, 2020.Since Howell was one of the few artists of his era recognized as both an important painter and a master lithographer, more than half the works are lithographs. 10 a.m.
@date head:
Nov. 15
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Sioux Falls Stampede, Tyson Events Center. The Sioux Falls Stampede come to town for the first time this season. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 16
@calendar copy:
Hope & Health for the Holidays, New Life Lutheran Church, 201 First St., Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: September 21 Monarchs on the Move---October 19 Fall in the Forest---November 16 Creatures of the night---2020 January 18 Snow Much Fun---February 22 Winter in the Woods---March 21 Wacky Weather 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, vdevos@co.plymouth.ia.us, 712-947-4270.
@calendar copy:
Family Game Night: Your family Our games, Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce Street, Sioux City. Join So Many Board Games at the Blue Cafe for a night of board games and great food. For a $5.00 cover charge you can access our ever growing board game library ranging from classics you loved as a kid to the latest and greatest available. Our Board Game Gurus can help you find just the game you're looking for. They'll help you learn to play it so you can spend more time having fun and less time reading rules. 2 p.m.-10 p.m. $5. www.m.facebook.com/smbgcafe/.
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Chicago Steel, Tyson Events Center. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Chicago Steel for Firefighter/Law Enforcement Night. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Neon the Bishop, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. "Neon the Bishop" is the band and story about a fictional and fallen clergyman. The band builds arena rock guitar work, modern samples and synths, and a rhythm section on top of bass beats. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 17
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Chicago Steel, Tyson Events Center. The Sioux City Musketeers and the Chicago Steel meet for a Sunday afternoon game. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. 3:05 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 17
@calendar copy:
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
@date head:
Nov. 19
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 712-255-2933.
@date head:
Nov. 20
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 712-255-2933.
@calendar copy:
2019 Paws N Claus, Woodbury Center Strip Mall, 823 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. Bring the whole family, humans and pets alike, for a festive photo to celebrate the 2019 holiday season! Holiday photos of any kind are welcome. All proceeds from this event will go directly to help the animals in our care at the Siouxland Humane Society. Santa will be there to take photos. 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. 35.00. Missie Fischer, melissa@siouxlandhumanesociety.org, 712-252-2614. www.siouxlandhumanesociety.org.
@date head:
Nov. 21
@calendar copy:
2019 Tour of Homes, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $45.
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
@date head:
@date head:
Nov. 24
@calendar copy:
THE BIG SHOW: Midwest Collector's Toy Show, Delta Hotel Center, 485 East Fifth St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Collectible toys for everyone. Dealer set up and floor rights Saturday, November 23, 2019. Model contest free entry. 300 tables of antique & collectible toys. Dealers from several states. Trucks, tractors, roce cars, models, dolls, tin, diecast, pedal cars, literature, trains, games, fire trucks, custom items, cast iron, wind-ups, parts, Ertle, Tonka AMT, Winross, Nylent, tether cars. Information or to be a part of this show, contact us at 712-898-2943. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
@date head:
@date head:
@date head:
@date head:
@date head:
@date head:
@date head:
@date head:
@event head:DANCE
@date head:
Nov. 14
@calendar copy:
Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux every Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for free couples pattern dancing classes. For more information, call 712-204-4500. 1 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 18
@calendar copy:
Free line dance class, Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City. Join Boots & Buckles Dance club outside Kay Jewelers at 8:30 a.m. every Monday for a free line-dancing class. Call 712-204-4500 for more information. 8:30 a.m.
@event head:KARAOKE
@date head:
Nov. 15
@calendar copy:
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St, Sioux City. Every Friday night from 8:30 to 12:30 AM at the VFW in Sioux City Karaoke with Mr Tunes mobile music. 712-253-2221 8:30 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 19
@calendar copy:
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 20
@calendar copy:
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Join Mr. Tunes every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. for a night of classic karaoke fun at the VFW in Sioux City. 712-253-2221 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
@event head:PUBLIC MEETINGS
@date head:
Nov. 20
@calendar copy:
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning, St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones Street, Sioux City. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church 1100 Jones St. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-258-7166, 712-258-7166.
@event head:SHOWS & FESTIVALS
@date head:
@date head:
@date head:
@date head:
@date head:
@date head:
@date head:
@event head:SPORTS & RECREATION
@date head:
@date head:
@date head:
@event head:SUPPORT GROUPS
@date head:
@date head:
