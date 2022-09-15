CALENDAR

MUSIC

The Marshall Tucker Band, 8 p.m., Sept. 15; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Big & Rich, 8 p.m., Sept. 16; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

Tech N9ne, 8 p.m., Sept. 18; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Sioux City Symphony An American in Paris, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.

B.O.B., 8 p.m., Sept. 24; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50's at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., Oct. 8; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.

Sioux City Symphony An Evening With The Villalobos Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.

Travis Ledoyt - A Tribute to Elvis, 8 p.m., Oct. 15; Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 844-622-2121.

Quintessential Winds, 2 p.m., Oct 16; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration, 8 p.m., Oct. 21; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Three Dog Night, 8 p.m., Oct. 22; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.

Bill Petersen and "Tomboy", 2 p.m., Oct 23; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

Kansas: Kansas Classics, 7 p.m., Oct. 28; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Shenandoah, 8 p.m., Oct. 28; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

The Senders at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., Oct. 29; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.

Judas Priest, 8 p.m., Nov. 1; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

Peppa Pig Live!, 2 p.m., Nov. 5; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Sioux City Symphony Mahler's Resurrection Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 12; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.

Menopause The Musical, 5 p.m., Nov. 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Annie, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 17; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 25; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Disney Princess - The Concert, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Christmas with the Nelsons, 8 p.m., Dec. 3; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage, 7 p.m., Dec. 6; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Zach Williams: I Don't Want Christmas to End Tour, 7 p.m., Dec. 7; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Christmas With The Symphony featuring Brulé, 3 p.m., Dec. 18; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.

On Your Feet!, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 16; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Hairspray, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 1; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Haydn & Brahms featuring Stephanie March, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 18; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.

Sioux City Symphony Orchestra John Osborn: A Legend Returns Home, 7:30 p.m., March 11; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.

Blue's Clues & You! Live on Stage, 7:30 p.m., March 16; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Chicago The Musical, 7:30 p.m., April 11; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Aladdin In Concert, 7:30 p.m., April 22; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.

Fiddler on the Roof, 7:30 p.m., May 4; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

ART

Betty Strong Encounter Center and Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center: 20th Anniversary of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, Sept 24 to 25; Terri McGaffin Exhibit, Oct. 4 to Nov. 13; Scraposaurs Traveling Exhibit, year-long.

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center: Iowa Junior Duck Stamp Artwork Exhibit, Oct. 17 to Nov. 5.

Alley Arts Festival, 10 a.m., Sept. 24; 400 Pierce St. Information: 712-251-6432.

OUTDOORS

Fall Fest Outdoor Yoga, 8:30 a.m., Oct. 8; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Insect Zoo, 10 a.m., Oct. 8; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Nature Tales - Fall Leaves, 10 a.m., Oct. 11; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Wild N' Woodsy Art Club, 4:30 p.m., Oct. 11; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Open Canoe, 1 p.m., Oct. 15; Little Sioux Park, 1746 O'Brien Ave., Correctionville. Information: 712-258-0838.

THEATER

MasterChef Junior Live, 7 p.m., Sept. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Eurydice, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22-24; 2:30 p.m., Sept. 25; Warren M. Lee Center for the Fine Arts, University of South Dakota, Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3484.

Sioux City International Film Festival, Sept. 29-Oct. 2; Promenade Cinema 14, 924 4th St. Information: info@siouxcityfilmfest.org.

Anastasia, 7 p.m., Oct. 2; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Leanne Morgan: Big Panty Tour, 7 p.m., Oct. 8; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Whose Live Anyway?, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Josh Wolf, 7 p.m., Oct. 20; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

James Murray, 8 p.m., Oct. 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Siouxland Inspirational & Historical Short Film Festival, 2 p.m., Oct 30; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

Jerry Seinfeld, 7 p.m., July 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

COMMUNITY

Junk in the Park, 9 a.m., Sept. 17; 4005 Morningside Ave.

Heart and Soul Treasures Outdoor Flea Market, 9 a.m., Sept. 17; Heart and Soul Treasures Flea Market, 1100 Dace Ave.

2022 Faces of Siouxland - Multicultural Fair, 12 p.m., Sept. 18; Sioux City Convention Center. Information: 712-279-6985.

The Community Speakout: The Fire Department, 5 p.m., Sept. 22; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street. Information: 712-203-7738.

2022 Siouxland Chamber Annual Dinner, 5:15 p.m., Sept. 22; Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th St. Information: 712-255-7903.

South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., Sept. 24; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

Nature Calls, 6 p.m., Sept. 24; Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th St. Information: 712-258-0838.

Mitten Drive, Oct. 1-15; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

5th Annual Siouxland Big Give, 12 a.m., Oct. 4; Virtual, Around Siouxland. Information: 712-293-3303.

The Difference is Dialogue Series- Why Interfaith Conversations Should Happen in your Community, 5 p.m., Oct. 6; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street. Information: 712-203-7738.

The Difference is Dialogue Series- Latina/o/x, 5 p.m., Oct. 6; Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska Street. Information: 712-203-7738.

Fall Fest at the Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., Sioux City Farmer's Market, Tyson Events Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: farmersmarketsiouxcity.com.

Taste of Morningside, 4 p.m., Oct. 8; Morningside University Tennis Complex. Information: www.morningside.edu/events/homecoming/#schedule.

Nightmare on 4th Street & The Fear Factory, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 8, 9; 1229 4th St. Information: www.scarecentral.com.

Cone-Acopia Fall Fest, 11 a.m., Oct. 9; Cone Park, 3800 Line Park Drive. Information: www.coneparksiouxcity.com.

Brugier's Cabin Open House, 2 p.m., Oct. 9; Riverside Park.

Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Oct. 12; Sioux City City Hall, 405 6th St. Information: 712-203-7738.

No Foot Too Small Mom's Group, 6 p.m., Nov. 3; Four Brothers Grill & Bar, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd. Information: 612-802-5979.

712 Brew Fest, 12:30 p.m. (VIP), 1:30 p.m. (general), Oct. 29; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., Oct. 29; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

The Difference is Dialogue Series- Our Indigenous Community, 5 p.m., Nov. 2; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street. Information: 712-203-7738.

No Foot Too Small - Wave of Light, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 15; Miracle League of Sioux City, 1001 Riverside Blvd. Information: 612-802-5979.

Siouxland Sleep Out, 5 p.m., Nov. 4; Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive. Information: 712-277-0131.

Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Nov. 9; Sioux City City Hall, 405 6th St. Information: 712-203-7738.

The Community Speakout, 5 p.m., Nov. 17; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street. Information: 712-203-7738.

Holiday Collections Craft Fair, 9 a.m., Nov. 19; 10 a.m., Nov. 20; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Dec. 14; Sioux City City Hall, 405 6th St. Information: 712-203-7738.

INFORMATIONAL

No Time on My Hands with Charlotte Endorf: Presentation about quilter Grace Snyder, 6:30 p.m., Sept. 22; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Information: 402-494-7545.

STARS Inc. Orientation, 6 p.m., Oct. 18; Stars Inc., 33148 County Road K22. Information: 712-239-5042.

SPORTING

23rd Annual Tyler's Legacy Golf Tournament, 1 p.m., Sept. 24; Green Valley Golf Course, 4300 Donner Ave. Information: 712-251-1638.

The Hammers Wrestling Tournament, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 1; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

Octobertfest at Climb Long Lines, 9 a.m., Oct. 8, 9; Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: www.climblonglines.com.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

HISTORICAL

Contact and Conflict: The Monumental Story of Nebraska and the Tecumseh's War, 2 p.m., Sept. 18; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

Many Moccasins Dance Troupe, 2 p.m., Sept. 25; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

Whiterock Conservancy, 2 p.m., Oct 2; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

The Indian Way of War, 1750-1815, 2 p.m., Oct 9; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

KIDS ACTIVITIES

Basket Weaving: Encounter with Otoe-Missouria Tribe, 1 p.m., Sept. 17; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

Interpretive Center's 20th Anniversary: Play Bingo and Visit with Seaman the Newfoundland Dog, 1 p.m., Sept. 24; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

Spanish Tour of the Lewis and Clark Exhibits with Tour Guide Lily, 1 p.m., Oct. 1; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

Make a Rock Monster!, 9 a.m., Oct. 8, 9; LaunchPAD Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St. Information: https://launchpadmuseum.com/.

Scarecrow Farm, 10 a.m., Oct. 8, 9; 1592 Charles Ave., Lawton. Information: www.scarecrowfarm.com/fallfestival.

Legend of the Cempasúchil (Marigold), 10 a.m., Oct. 8; Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St. Information: www.SiouxCityMuseum.org/children-family-activities.

The Art of Mask Making, 10:30 a.m., Oct. 8; Gilchrist Learning Center, 220 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-6272 ext. 201

Fall Fest: Harvet Pine-Corn, 1 p.m., Oct. 8; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

Make Paper Flowers, 1 p.m., Oct. 9; Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St. Information: www.SiouxCityMuseum.org/children-family-activities.

Fort Building, 1 p.m., Oct. 15; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

Frontier Life: Who was Johnny Appleseed?, 1 p.m., Oct. 22; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

Exploration Saturdays "Spooky Mask Inspired by Lewis and Clark", 1 p.m., Oct. 29; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

CONTINUING EVENTS

Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.

Beginner Linedance Class, 7:10 p.m., Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3; Northeast Nebraska Senior Center, 1501 West 29th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-276-6694.

Tangled Yarns, 6 p.m., Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20, 27; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

Country Dance Lessons, 7:10 p.m., Sept. 15, 22, 29; Northeast Nebraska Senior Center, 1501 West 29th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-276-6694.

Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., Sept. 17, 21, 24, 28, Oct. 1 5, 8, 12, 15, 19, 22, 26, 29; Tyson Events Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850

Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 22; Casey's, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.