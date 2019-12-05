Matt Stell w/ Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Matt Stell knows what it means to stand at the crossroads. He was there not too long ago, guitar in one hand and textbook in the other. The road to his right led toward Cambridge, where Harvard University admitted him to their pre med program. Beyond that horizon lay all that a physician's career could promise: security, meaningful work, maybe a lifetime in academia. To the left, the other road pointed toward Nashville: honky-tonks, writing sessions and, beyond all that, uncertainty. Fortunately, Stell made the right choice. Growing up Stell divided his time between living with his mother on the Florida coast south of Tampa and spending summers, Christmases and spring breaks with his dad in Center Ridge, Arkansas, where he was born. "I saw the ocean in one place and cows in the other," he explains. "In Florida I lived where the South starts to peter out and the snowbirds from the Northeast come to visit. In Arkansas I was part of a farming family whose roots went back four or five generations. That helped me understand right at the start that family is important but there's also a big world out there." 8 p.m.