Feb. 22
Roy King, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 West 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come enjoy country music, a big dance floor and cold drinks.Bring your friends, everyone is welcome 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Karen Thornton, 712-276-6694.
Feb. 23
The Amadeus Experience: A journey of Mozart's life through music, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City. Celebrate Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The performance will feature the talented musicians of the orchestra as soloists in this unique, concert presentation. The audience will be taken on a completely immersive journey of Mozart's life through dialogue, imagery and his music. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-277-2111. www.siouxcitysymphony.org/.
March 1
Riata Band, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 West 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Put on your dancing shoes and come enjoy some great country music.Bring your friends, everyone is welcome 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Karen Thornton, 712-276-6694.
March 7
Brothers Osborne, Orpheum Theatre, 520 Pierce Street Suite 280, Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.
March 8
Direct from Ireland: Teada, Prairie Winds Event Center, Orange City, Iowa. An Irish traditional band with a truly worldwide reach, Téada has appeared as a frequent headliner at major music festivals throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Russia, the Middle East and Australia. Their traditional yet refreshingly modern sound entrances wherever the band travels.Part of Orange City Arts' 2018-19 World Tour Season, Téada will perform at the Prairie Winds Event Center on Friday, March 8th at 7:30 pm.A leader in Irish traditional music, Téada (pronounced "TAY-dah") is driven by a fascination for the timeless, expressive force of music inherited from previous generations of musicians. 7:30 p.m. $15 adults; $10 students. 712-707-6514.
The Embers, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 West 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Dance to your favorite old and new country music, and some Rock-n-Roll too. Bring your friends, everyone is welcome 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Karen Thornton, 712-276-6694.
March 9
An Evening of Symphonic Dance, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City. Witness this thrilling collaboration between the award-winning, Manhattan-based contemporary dance company, Dance Heginbotham and the stellar Sioux City Symphony as both dancers and musicians share the Orpheum stage! 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-277-2111. www.siouxcitysymphony.org/.
The Gatlin Brothers, Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. The Gatlin Brothers: A Night with Larry, Steve and Rudy will tell the story of the band's storybook career while performing some of their most known hits. Must be 21 years and older 8 p.m. Cassy Kaplan, 712-226-7717.
Outback Band, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 West 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Dance to your favorite oldies and swing to the Rock-n-Roll.Bring your friends, everyone is welcome 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Karen Thornton, 712-276-6694.
March 17
Maggie in the Meantime: Celtic and Folk Music, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. A blend of Celtic ballads, folk music, and storytelling that is sure to be fun for all ages. As always, students attend our concerts for FREE. Other tickets are $15, available at the door. Part of Sioux City Chamber Music Series. 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 21
Morningside College Student Art Show, Eppley Art Gallery, 3625 Garretson Ave., Sioux City. The show features painting, ceramics, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, photography and graphic design created by Morningside students. Michael Frizzell, a Sioux City artist, and Meghan O'Connor, an associate professor of print media at Wayne State College, are judging the show. Awards will be announced during a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, in the gallery.The art show and reception are free and open to the public. Eppley Art Gallery is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 21
Third Thursday Trivia, Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth Street , Sioux City. Trivia Night! Join us for craft beer and crafty questions. Play as a team or individually. Cash prize for 1st and 2nd place. All proceeds go to Lila Mae's House, which provides a haven for survivors of sex trafficking. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $5. 319-541-2830. www.facebook.com/events/.
Feb. 28
2019 Face Off for Charity, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr, Sioux City. Boys and Girls Home and Family Services special event benefiting programs, projects and services in the Tyson Events Center, home of the Sioux City Musketeers. Spectra dinner with Musketeers players in attendance featuring live and silent auctions. Auction items include a large variety of autographed sports memorabilia and unique locally donated items. For reservations call 712-293-4844 or visit www.one.bidpal.net/faceoffforcharity/welcome. 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. $25.
Feb. 21
History at High Noon: Sioux City Grocery Stores, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Presenter Tom Munson, Archives Manager, will trace the history of local food stores starting with Sioux City's first general store in 1856. Tootle & Jackson sold seemingly everything, from foodstuffs to tobacco and boots. By the 1920s the more than 200 grocery stores reflected the diversity of the city with shops operated by Swedes, Russians, Poles, Italians, Mexicans, Vietnamese, and many others. Today many of these shops, though no longer grocery stores, still dot Sioux City neighborhoods. 12:05 p.m.-12:45 p.m. 712-279-6174.
KINGDOM FIT AEROBIC DANCE - WINTER/SPRING SESSION, Morningside Lutheran, 700 So. Martha St, Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun!!! Classes are every Monday and Thursday but PLEASE CHECK WEBSITE (under schedule updates) or call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as venue occasionally changes. Bring an exercise mat and water. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com.
Feb. 22
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
Feb. 24
The Revolutionary War, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. The Betty Strong Encounter Center will focus on the Revolutionary War with two free February lectures by Dr. Don Hickey, Wayne State College Professor of History. Hickey will explore the complex nature of the Revolution in "The Causes of the American Revolution, 1763-1775" at 2 p.m. on Feb. 17. Next, the scholar will discuss the military and diplomatic history of the conflict in "The Revolutionary War, 1775-1783" at 2 p.m. on Feb. 24. Admission will be free. 2 p.m.
Feb. 25
Library Lectures, The Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City. The Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship is hosting its annual Library Lectures series at the downtown public library in the Gleeson Room, every Monday at 7 p.m. through March, except Jan. 21, Feb. 18 and March 18. 7 p.m.
March 14
Sioux City Camera Club monthly meetings, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall. The first meeting of the month usually includes a photography program or lesson or roundtable discussion on camera-related topics. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
Feb. 21
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. 712-204-3861. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
Feb. 21
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
Christmas Toys of the Past, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The toys on display are primarily from the personal collection of local KSCJ radio personality Larry Fuller. Fuller started collecting toys in the early 1960s after he returned from service in the U.S. Marine Corps. His collection focuses on toys that remind him of his childhood during the 1940s, but it includes toys from the 1920s through the 1980s. Many of the toys reflect trends in popular culture with well-known characters from radio, comic books and television. These include Buck Rogers, Hopalong Cassidy and the Green Hornet. Among the items on display are toys based on military and western themes, along with trains, automobiles, airplanes and space vehicles. Additional toys as well as holiday memorabilia and artwork in the exhibit are from the Museum's collection. The exhibit will be on display until March 2019. 10 a.m. Sioux City Public Museum, 712-279-6174.
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 22
Feb. 23
Legislative Town Hall, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The League of Women Voters of Sioux City is holding a Legislative Town Hall on Jan. 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend and share questions or concerns with their elected representatives. Legislators will be asked to share their legislative priorities for 2019, followed by questions from the audience. This Town Hall will be the first of three to be held in the 2019 Legislative Session. Town Hall forums will be held Saturday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, March 23 at the Sioux City Public Museum from 10 to 11:30 a.m. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 507-438-8001.
'Road Trip with Lewis & Clark, Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center invites kids, preschool through fifth grade, to an art workshop to work on entries for "Road Trip with Lewis & Clark" art contest. Participants needing help finishing or beginning their projects are invited. Art supplies and treats will be supplied. "Road Trip with Lewis & Clark" art contest invites participants to imagine themselves on a trip with the Captains of the Corps of Discovery. This trip can take place anywhere in the country. Three winners will be chosen; each will receive a $50 prize. 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Feb. 24
The Revolutionary War, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. The Betty Strong Encounter Center will focus on the Revolutionary War with two free February lectures by Dr. Don Hickey, Wayne State College Professor of History. Hickey will explore the complex nature of the Revolution in "The Causes of the American Revolution, 1763-1775" at 2 p.m. on Feb. 17. Next, the scholar will discuss the military and diplomatic history of the conflict in "The Revolutionary War, 1775-1783" at 2 p.m. on Feb. 24. Admission will be free. 2 p.m.
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit www.sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 26
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
Feb. 27
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce Street, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
Feb. 28
Sioux City Camera Club Monthly Competition, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club holds two meetings monthly, 7-9 p.m. on the second and last Thursdays of the month during the school year (except during November and December when meetings are held on the first and third Thursdays.) Photos are judged during the last meeting of the month. Visiting photographers and shutter buggers are welcomed to attend. Enter through the church lower-level off the rear parking lot. Join us for fun, photography topics, photo competition and fellowship. 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-255-8919. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
Sioux City Camera Club Meeting, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club shares the art and science of photography with like-minded enthusiasts. The club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 6th & Nebraska Streets in downtown Sioux City. Guests are welcome. Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall.The second meeting of the month focuses on the results of our club photography competition. 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
March 1
March 2
Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Tournament, Sgt. Bluff Community Recreation Center, 903 Topaz Drive, Sgt. Bluff, Iowa. The tournament on Saturday, March 2, starts at 10 am and concludes at 6 pm. The "Giant Open," where you would see the most competitive table tennis, would be between 11 am and 2 pm. We draw players from as far away as Kansas City, Lincoln, Omaha, Iowa City, Des Moines, Council Bluffs, Sioux Falls, Madison, and Aberdeen. For further information, our website address is: www.sites.google.com/site/sergeantblufftabletennis. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 712-577-4439.
1st Saturday Family Storytime: Celebrate Seuss!, Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street, Sioux City. You could not, would not want to miss a storytime as fun as this. We'll read books, sing songs, have fun and play as we enjoy Dr. Seuss's special day! Special guest appearance by The Cat in the Hat! All ages welcome; free parking on weekends. 11 a.m.-11:45 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
March 8
Fish Fry & Bingo Night, Merrill Community Building, 608 Main St., Merrill, Iowa. Sponsored by the Merrill American Legion Oleson-Halweg Post 125. Bingo begins at 7:30 p.m. 5 p.m. Adults $9; children 6-11 $5.
March 9
March 16
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: Sept. 22 In the Tall, Tall Grass; Oct. 20 Itsy Bitsy Spiders; Nov. 17 Fall Mixed Up; Dec. 15 Tree-rific Trees; Jan. 19 Who Goes There?; Feb. 16 Give a Hoot; March 16 Animal Adaptations 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. 712-947-4270.
March 20
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-587-7926.
Feb. 22
Galaxie Grill & Event Center Karaoke, Galaxie Grill & Event Center, 1401 Zenith Drive, Sioux City. Come on down to Galaxie Grill & Event Center for a fun-filled night of karaoke. You don't want to miss this! 9 p.m.
Feb. 22 THROUGH Feb. 23
Karaoke with Cysmic Sounds (Fri & Sat), Bull and Bear, 1910 Leech Ave, Sioux City. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Wayne's World Karaoke, Sharky's, 710 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Nebraska. What's the best way to end the work week? Having a few drinks and enjoying night after night of karaoke at Sharky's. Presented by Wayne's World Karaoke, the fun starts at 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
March 13
Kinky Boots, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen's shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 855-333-8711. www.orpheumlive.com.
Feb. 22
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. vs. Sioux Falls. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
Feb. 24
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. vs. Sioux Falls. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 3:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
March 1
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. vs. US U17. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
March 2
Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Tournament, Sgt. Bluff Community Recreation Center, 903 Topaz Drive, Sgt. Bluff, Iowa. The tournament on Saturday, March 2, starts at 10 a.m. and concludes at 6 p.m. The "Giant Open," where you would see the most competitive table tennis, would be between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. We draw players from as far away as Kansas City, Lincoln, Omaha, Iowa City, Des Moines, Council Bluffs, Sioux Falls, Madison, and Aberdeen. For further information, our website address is: www.sites.google.com/site/sergeantblufftabletennis/ 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 712-577-4439.
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. vs. US U17. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
March 24
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. vs. Fargo. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 5:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.