@event head:MUSIC
@date head:
Nov. 9
@calendar copy:
NMM Live! concert -- Sound The Trumpets, Farber Hall/Old Main Building USD Campus, 414 East Clark Street, Vermillion, South Dakota. International musicians Vince DiMartino and John Foster "Sound the Trumpets" as they showcase historical instruments from pre-history through today (and everything in between). The diverse program may include music from Monteverdi to Mozart, Morricone, Ellington, Armstrong, and others. Rare trumpets and related instruments will be on view after the concert. 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. General Public: $7. Free to USD students, faculty (with I.D.) and NMM Members. 605-677-5306. nmmusd.org.
@calendar copy:
Morningside College Jazz Concert, Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave., Sioux City. The Morningside College Music Department will present a jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, in Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave., Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
The Claudettes - Sultry vocals and Pounding Blues Piano!, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce Street, Sioux City, Iowa The Claudettes fuse Chicago piano Blues with the full throttle energy of Rockabilly and Punk, and the sultriness of 60s Soul to write an amazing new chapter in American Roots Music!!! Tickets are only $10! 8 p.m.-11 p.m. $10. 712-251-6432. www.vangardearts.com.
@date head:
Nov. 10
@calendar copy:
BACK IN BLACK-AC/DC TRIBUTE, Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City, 111 Third Street, Sioux City. The Black in Black tribute band is an incredible, exciting, high energy reproduction of a concert performance of AC/DC. Must be 21 or older to attend. 8 p.m.-10:55 p.m. $13-$38. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 844-222-7625.. www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
@date head:
Nov. 17
@calendar copy:
The Second City: Guide to the Symphony, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. The legendary Second City comedy theatre and your Sioux City Symphony team up to bring you a show filled with comedy, satire, songs, improvisation and incredible music. This light-hearted comic performance will take on all things orchestral, from colorful musicians to the mighty Maestro. Join us for a night of hilarious music making. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-277-2111. www.siouxcitysymphony.org.
@calendar copy:
STRYPER, Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City, 111 Third Street, Sioux City. Multi-platinum crossover Christian metal band. Must be 21 or older to attend. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. 8 p.m.-11 p.m. $28-$60. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 844-222-7625. www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
@calendar copy:
Gary & Dani, Rumors, 22 Central Ave NE, Le Mars, Iowa We'll be performing your favorites and of course at least one set of all requests! 8 p.m.-11:55 p.m. 712-548-4119. www.garyanddani.com.
@date head:
Nov. 21
@calendar copy:
Itty Bitty Boji Band, Table 316 Steakhouse, 316 US-71, Arnolds Park, Iowa. Dance the night away with the Lake's areas top rock and roll dance band. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $5. 712-332-6090.
@calendar copy:
Sonny Sundstrom, Mcardles, 108 South East St, Ponca, Nebraska. 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 605-934-2274.
@event head:ARTS & THEATER
@date head:
THROUGH DEC. 7
@calendar copy:
Apocalytic Vision, Northwestern College Te Paske Gallery, 214 8th St. SW, Orange City, Iowa. Exhibit by Jacob Van Wyk of Ireton, Iowa, features large-scale and free-standing figurative clay sculptures, oil paintings, stone lithography prints, intaglio etchings, and oil pastel and graphite drawings. Public reception 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 with gallery talk at 7 p.m. 8 a.m.-7 p.m. www.nwciowa.edu.
@date head:
THROUGH NOV. 9
@calendar copy:
Faculty Art Show, Eppley Art Gallery, 3625 Garretson Ave., Sioux City. A faculty art show will be on display at Morningside College with works of several different mediums and techniques created by 10 different art faculty members. There will be a reception for the artists from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. Both the reception and the exhibit are free and open to the public. Gallery open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. www.morningside.edu.
@date head:
Nov. 9-10, 15-17
@calendar copy:
The Crucible, Northwestern College, 101 7th St SW, Orange City, Iowa. The colonial-era drama will be presented in the England Theatre Nov. 9 and 15–17 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 10, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. $8 adults, $4 students. 712-707-7098. www.nwciowa.edu/tickets.
@date head:
THROUGH JAN. 6
@calendar copy:
The Power of Children: Making a Difference, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Explore the extraordinary stories of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges, and Ryan White three children whose lives teach us about overcoming obstacles to make a positive difference in the world. This traveling exhibit is a program of ExhibitsUSA, a national division of Mid-America Arts Alliance and The National Endowment for the Arts. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-279-6174. www.siouxcitymuseum.org.
@date head:
Nov. 12-18
@calendar copy:
The Le Mars Community Theater presents See How They Run, The Postal Playhouse, 105-1st Street NE, Le Mars, Iowa. So swift is the action, so involved the situations, so rib-tickling the plot in this London hit that at its finish audiences are left as exhausted from laughter as though they had run a foot race. For reservations contact the Postal Playhouse at 712-546-5788, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Online registration available at www.lemarslive.org. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday 2 p.m. Sunday 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. $15. The Postal Playhouse, 912-546-5788.
@date head:
Nov. 16-DEC. 9
@calendar copy:
Mamma Mia!, LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St., Sioux City. Musical. Community night 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 with special ticket price of $10. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Nov. 23-23, Nov. 29-Dec. 1 and Dec. 6-8. 1:30 p.m. shows on Sunday Dec. 2 and 9. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. $25, $19 senior, $13 students. 712-255-9536. www.lambtheatre.com.
@event head:BENEFIT & FUNDRAISER
@date head:
Nov. 8-9
@calendar copy:
Design & Dine, Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 300 Third St., Sioux City. Crittenton Center's two-night, signature, fundraising event where designers create elaborate, beautiful, extravagant, and fun, decorated tables to a theme. This year's theme is Cover to Cover or famous books. View & Vote Party takes place Nov. 8. This is a casual social time with a silent auction, free dessert bar, live music and cash bar. Tickets are only $10 each and can be purchased at Crittenton Center Admin 712-255-4321 or at the door. Dinner & Auction takes place Nov. 9. There is a social hour followed by dinner, a brief program, unique silent and live auctions. Attendees vote for their favorite designed table. Individual dinner tickets are $100. Reservations will be available by calling 712-255-4321. 5 p.m.-7 p.m. www.crittentoncenter.org/.
@date head:
Nov. 10
@calendar copy:
Christmas Festival Craft Fair and Bake Sale, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Boulevard, Sioux City. If you would like to "Rent-a-Space" to sell your crafts call Linda at 233-1369 or Sally at 255-6907 as soon as possible to reserve a space. Tables or spaces are $25 each. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 712-255-4729.
@event head:CLASSES & LECTURES
@date head:
Nov. 8
@calendar copy:
Jr. Naturalists, Cherokee County Conservation, 629 River Road, Cherokee, Iowa. Children ages 2 to 5 are invited to learn about camouflage. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-225-6709. www.cherokeecountyparks.com.
@calendar copy:
Youth classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ, DeVall MMA & BJJ, 709 Douglas St., Sioux City. Children ages 4 and up can learn boxing, Brazilian jiu jitsu and other fighting styles from DeVall MMA & BJJ coaches. Youth classes start at 4:45 p.m. at the Benson Building gym. Monday and Friday is youth boxing. Tuesday and Thursday is youth Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Wednesday is youth kickboxing. First week of classes are free. $40 a month. $5 class drop in fee. 4:45 p.m. 712-444-0926 or 712-301-1087.
@calendar copy:
KINGDOM FIT AEROBIC DANCE - FALL/WINTER SESSION, Morningside Lutheran, 700 So. Martha St, Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun!!! Please check website or call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as venue occasionally changes. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com.
@calendar copy:
Beginners classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ, DeVall MMA & BJJ, 709 Douglas St., Sioux City. People of all levels can learn a variety of martial arts styles from DeVall MMA & BJJ coaches. Beginner classes start at 5:50 p.m. at the Benson Building gym. Monday and Friday is beginners no Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Tuesday and Thursday is beginners Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. First week of classes are free. $40 a month. $5 class drop in fee. 5:50 p.m. 712-444-0926 or 712-301-1087.
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club monthly meetings, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall. The first meeting of the month usually includes a photography program or lesson or roundtable discussion on camera-related topics. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@calendar copy:
Intermediate classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ, DeVall MMA & BJJ, 709 Douglas St., Sioux City. Fighters will two stripes or six months experience can enhance their skills with intermediate classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ. Intermediate classes start at 7 p.m. at the Benson Building gym. Thursday is intermediate Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Friday is intermediate no Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu arts. First week of classes are free. $40 a month. $5 class drop in fee. 7 p.m. 712-444-0926 or 712-301-1087.
@date head:
Nov. 9
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. www.kingdomfitliving.com.
@date head:
Nov. 10
@calendar copy:
The United States and World War I, 1917-1918, Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. In this illustrated presentation, Prof. Don Hickey of Wayne State College will talk about America's role in World War I. He will discuss the nation's military, naval, and economic contributions, the economic impact of the war at home, and the domestic hatreds that the war generated. The war was a watershed for the United States, marking the emergence of the nation as the preeminent power in the world. 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/.
@calendar copy:
The United States and World War I with Don Hickey, Oak Hill Cemetery, 1601 W Main St, Cherokee, Iowa. In this illustrated presentation, Professor Don Hickey of Wayne State College, will talk about America's role in World War I. 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. 712-225-3922. sanfordmuseum.org.
@date head:
Nov. 11
@calendar copy:
Seed Exchange, 2019 Plans, and Year in Review, The Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City. The Loess Hills Wild Ones program at the Sioux City Public Library's Gleeson Room will include a "Year in Review" and discussion about plans for 2019. Plan to talk about your experiences with native plants, and learn what worked (or didn't!) from others. If you have photos, send them to LoessHillsWildOnes@gmail.com by October 31. If you're still new to native plants, plan to ask a lot of questions! 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. 712-986-6333. www.facebook.com.
@date head:
Nov. 12
@calendar copy:
Veteran's Business Round Table, Western Iowa Tech Community College Rocklin Conference Center, 4647 Stone Ave., Sioux City. Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) will commemorate Veteran's Day with a Veteran's Business Round Table luncheon in the Rocklin Conference Center. This event is geared toward Veteran business owners and will provide an opportunity to discuss issues they may be facing. RSVP is required by calling Rodd Rausch at 712-274-6454. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Super Builders Lego Club, North Sioux City Community Library, 601 River Dr, North Sioux City, South Dakota. Lego Club is open to any students in 1st - 6th grade. This Lego Club meets every 2nd Monday of the month. Your student needs to be registered for this class due to material and space limits. Thank you. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. 605-422-2366. www.nsclibrary.org.
@date head:
Nov. 13
@calendar copy:
POWER PRAISE STRETCH & MEDITATION, Central Baptist Church, 4001 Indian Hills Drive, Sioux City. This is not your ordinary stretch class and not to be confused with yoga. Johnell will lead you through a series of gentle stretches as you listen to beautiful worship music and inspirational scriptures on healing and health. After stretching there is a time of reflections and soaking in the presence of the Lord. You won't want to miss this time of refreshing for your spirit, soul and body. Always call 202-5052 or check website for schedule updates before dropping in on a class. 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com.
@calendar copy:
Nature Tales, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time about Turkeys. We'll hike too, weather permitting. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-258-0838.. www.woodburyparks.org.
@date head:
Nov. 14
@calendar copy:
Nature Tots, Dickinson County Nature Center, 2279 170th St., Okoboji, Iowa. Pre-register, Ages 2 to 5, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., additional 9 a.m. session June-August, maximum 25 children per sessionJan. 10: Splendid SnowflakesFeb. 14: Love BugsMarch 14: Spring has SprungApril 11: Nifty NestsMay 9: Because of a seedJune 13: Pollination PartyJuly 11: Mucky MudAug. 8: Smokey Bear's BirthdaySept. 12: Nature DetectivesOct. 10: Fall is FallingNov. 14: Turkey TrotDec. 12: Cuddle Up Critters 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-336-6352. dickinsoncountyconservationboard.com.
@date head:
Nov. 17
@calendar copy:
Make an "Ugly Pie", MakerSpace, 1401 Triview Ave, Sioux City. Please register at www.makerspacesiouxcity.org 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $25.
@event head:COMEDY
@date head:
Nov. 8
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. 712-204-3861. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
@date head:
Nov. 9
@calendar copy:
Hypnosis After Dark - Adult Comedy Show, Doxx Warehouse Bar, 1219 5th St, Sioux City. Award-winning comedy hypnotist Kellen Marson will be bringing his #1 Adult Comedy Hypnosis Show in the country to DOXX Warehouse Bar or one HYSTERICAL & OUTRAGEOUS night of entertainment. During this Jaw dropping, Adults ONLY show, the imagination comes clean and everything goes wild! Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets available at www.ticketor.com/kellenmarson/default 8 p.m.-10 p.m. $12 advance, $18 night of show. 712-224-3650. www.kellenmarson.com.
@event head:COMMUNITY
@date head:
Nov. 10-11
@calendar copy:
Dakota County, Nebraska Historical Society Christmas Tour, Historic O'Connor House, Combs Country School and Farm Museum, 2470 Blyburg Road, Homer, Nebraska. Tour the Historic O'Connor House, Combs Country School and Farm Museum. Nov. 3, 4, 10 and 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. For more info, call 402-960-2221. 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 10
@calendar copy:
Mixed Identity Band, Sioux City Country Club, Sioux City. Sioux City Country Club Sioux City. 8 p.m.-11 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 11
@calendar copy:
Veteran's Day Program and Luncheon, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum honors America's military veterans with a special program and lunch on Veterans Day. Veterans are granted free admission to the Museum as appreciation for their service. This lunch program will feature the posting of the colors and a keynote speaker. Veterans are encouraged to attend this event in uniform. RSVP required. Lunch will begin at noon and the program concludes at 2 p.m. 12 p.m.-2 p.m. $12/adult, $6/child. Free to Veterans. 402-944-3100. www.sacmuseum.org.
@date head:
Nov. 15-17
@calendar copy:
2018 Holiday Tour of Homes, Holiday Inn Express, 855 Cottonwood Lane, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. Join us for the 2018 Tour of Homes: Holiday at the Dunes, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland! Get into the holiday spirit by exploring five beautiful homes designed by local interior design artists. This year, the tour will start at the Holiday Inn Express located at 855 Cottonwood Lane, Dakota Dunes. We hope that you'll join us for this fun, festive event! Tickets for each tour are $40 per person. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling us at 712-239-9890. 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $40. www.bigbrothersbigsisters.com.
@date head:
Nov. 15
@calendar copy:
History at High Noon: Woodbury County Ghost Towns, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Attendees are invited to bring their lunches to this free presentation. 12:05 p.m.-12:45 p.m. 712-279-6174. www.siouxcitymuseum.org.
@date head:
Nov. 17-18
@calendar copy:
Holiday Book Sale, Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street, Sioux City. Enjoy a book sale before the holidays! Prices are $3 for hardcover books and recordings (as is); $2 paperbacks and $1 children's picture books. Brought to you by the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 17 and 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 18. Proceeds enrich public library service in Sioux City, funding the children's summer reading initiative and providing books, recordings, online resources, and more! 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
@date head:
Nov. 19
@calendar copy:
Downtown for the Holidays, Various locations downtown, Sioux City. Kick off the holiday season with an evening full of activities for the entire family! Events will include the 2018 Holiday Lighted Parade brought to you by IBEW (Local 231) at 6:15 p.m., the opening of Santa's House and the Festival of Trees. The LaunchPAD Children's Museum is offering free admission with the donation of hand warmers, socks or travel-size toiletries for The Warming Shelter from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and just down the street, Evolve Yoga & Wellness Center is offering free hot chocolate to help everyone warm up before the parade. 3 p.m.-8 p.m. 712-252-0014. www.downtownsiouxcity.com.
@event head:KARAOKE
@date head:
Nov. 9
@calendar copy:
Karaoke, V.F.W. Post 1973, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Every Friday from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome! 8:30 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 9-10
@calendar copy:
Karaoke with Cysmic Sounds, Bull and Bear, 1910 Leech Ave, Sioux City. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
@date head:
Nov. 9
@calendar copy:
Galaxie Grill & Event Center Karaoke, Galaxie Grill & Event Center, 1401 Zenith Drive, Sioux City. Come on down to Galaxie Grill & Event Center for a fun-filled night of karaoke. You don't want to miss this! 9 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 9-10
@calendar copy:
Wayne's World Karaoke, Sharky's, 710 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Nebraska. What's the best way to end the work week? Having a few drinks and enjoying night after night of karaoke at Sharky's. Presented by Wayne's World Karaoke, the fun starts at 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
@event head:SHOWS & FESTIVALS
@date head:
Nov. 10
@calendar copy:
Fall Craft Fair 2018, Sergeant Bluff Community Center, 903 Topaz Drive, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. With a wide selection of vendors, it's a great time to get Fall & Christmas décor, find gifts for all on your Christmas list! Shepherd of Peace Youth will be having a Food & Bake Sale. Food consists of Taverns, Coney Dogs, Hot Dogs, Chips,& assortment of drink. Baked Goods- Pies, Cookies, Breads and Bars. Come check it out. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 17
@calendar copy:
Makers Market, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park Hwy (I-80, Exit #426), Ashland. A family-friendly festival of invention, creativity and resourcefulness. This event is part science fair and part something entirely new! Makers, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, and vintage vendors, crafters, and artisans all come to show off or sell what they have made. Maker booths will be nestled around historic aircraft. Find your perfect gift for the holidays! 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with admission. 402-944-3100. www.sacmuseum.org.
@date head:
Nov. 17-18
@calendar copy:
2018 Holiday Collections Craft Fair, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. Find gifts for your holiday decorating and special one of a kind gifts for family & friends. Register for Door Prizes. Free Parking. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
@event head:SPORTS
@date head:
Nov. 9
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Cedar Rapids. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com.
@date head:
Nov. 10
@calendar copy:
Northwestern College Football, Northwestern College, 101 7th St SW, Orange City, Iowa. vs. Briar Cliff. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. www.nwcraiders.com.
@calendar copy:
University of South Dakota Football, DakotaDome, 1101 N Dakota St, Vermillion, South Dakota. vs. Western Illinois. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. www.goyotes.com.
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Lincoln. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com.
@date head:
Nov. 21
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Waterloo. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 6:35 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com.