Paul Nelson Band, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. Whether it's headlining international festivals, performing to sold out shows at many of music's most prestigious stages or iconic clubs world wide Nelson's guitar mastery and band in a live setting are the most exciting and unforgettable for all who attend. Being blues/rock icon Johnny Winter's hand-picked touring and recording guitarist joining in 2010 is just one of the accolades held by Grammy-winning guitarist Paul Nelson who has also shared the world's stages and/or recorded alongside Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy, Billy Gibbons, Susan Tedeschi, Dr. John, John Popper, Slash, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Vince Gill, Sonny Landreth, Ben Harper, Joe Bonamassa and the list goes on. With appearances on late night with David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel, Nelson a blues hall of fame artist is known for his amazing tone and playing style by an ever growing legion of fans establishing him as one of today's leading modern blues guitar trendsetters. Nelson received a Grammy award for his work performing on and producing Winter's "Step Back" release on Sony Records, winning "Best Blues Album of the Year" highlighting his already long list of Grammy Nominations. As well as the BMA "Blues Music Award" for "Best Blues/Rock Album" reaching #16 on the Billboard Top 200 and staying at #1 on the Billboard Blues Charts for weeks. He is also a recipient of the Blues Foundation's KBA "Keeping The Blues Alive Award". 8 p.m.