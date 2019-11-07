@event head:MUSIC
@date head:
Nov. 7
@calendar copy:
Rockestra, The nation's first Rock n Roll Orchestra returns for a three-night residency. Advanced tickets available at The Marquee or online at www.themarqueelive.com. All tickets are general admission and seating is first come first serve. Ages 21+. 7:30 p.m. There are also shows on Nov. 8 and 9.
@date head:
Nov. 8
@calendar copy:
Bret Michaels, Tyson Events Center. Bret Michaels brings his "Hometown Heroes Tour" to Sioux City Friday, November 8. The Poison frontman will be joined by Night Ranger, Lita Ford, and country superstar Joe Nichols. Tickets on sale NOW! Get 'em before they're GONE! 7 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Riata Band, South Sioiux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Suntitle / Sans Dula / Brainwreck, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. All Ages. Doors at 7:30; music at 8. 8 p.m. $5.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 10
@calendar copy:
AM&M Presents: Noromantics & Friends, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. 7 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 12
@calendar copy:
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 15
@calendar copy:
The Oak Ridge Boys, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Friday, November 15 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 7:30 p.m. Start at $39.
@calendar copy:
Salt Creek Band, South Sioiux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Fun country music and a big dance floor. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 16
@calendar copy:
Neon the Bishop, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. "Neon the Bishop" is the band and story about a fictional and fallen clergyman. The band builds arena rock guitar work, modern samples and synths, and a rhythm section on top of bass beats. 8 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Petrock, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 20
@calendar copy:
Jill Miller Holiday Concert, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Join Sunrise Retirement on Friday, December 20 for a night out with Jill Miller! This year's "Joy" themed concert will be a wonderful way to kick off holiday celebrations as it is just a few days away from Christmas. The annual Christmas concert, held at the Sioux City Orpheum Theater, will benefit the Sunrise Charity Care fund. Too many times, senior residents aren't able to get the care they need because they can no longer afford services. That's why Sunrise created Charity Care. No resident will be asked to leave because of their inability to pay and each person has the chance to receive the top-notch care and services that Sunrise provides. When you attend the concert, you can expect many of Jill's original songs, holiday favorites, a visit from Santa and a new twist this year, as dancers from Socorra's Performing Arts Studio will share the stage with Jill on select numbers. It will definitely be a show filled with JOY!!! 7 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 22
@calendar copy:
Did You Play Your Guitar Today?, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. "Did You Play Your Guitar Today?" is a local organization aimed at supplying guitars to underprivileged children in Siouxland who otherwise would not be able to receive a musical instrument. All proceeds benefit "Did You Play Your Guitar Today" organization and will go towards purchasing and distributing the instruments. Entry fee will be a free will donation. Live Music, Silent auction, food, raffle set to start at 7:00 p.m. Come out and support a great cause! 7 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 27
@calendar copy:
'80s Prom with VEGAS, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. 80's party band VEGAS is reuniting for one night only and presenting 80's Prom at The Marquee on Wednesday, November 27! Come dressed in your best 80's attire and party like it's 19...89. Costume contest, party favors and more! Party starts at 8:00pm! 8 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 11
@calendar copy:
Bandstand, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. BANDSTAND is "both a peppy celebration of can-do spirit and a more somber exploration of what American servicemen experienced when they marched home from World War II. It's a great argument for why theater can sometimes tell a story more boldly and more viscerally" (The New York Times) 7:30 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 28
@calendar copy:
Blue Man Group, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. At Blue Man Group, you'll rock, laugh and party. As three bald and blue men explore our world, together we'll discover music, comedy and surprises at every turn. By the end of this spectacular journey, you'll be saying "I DON'T EVEN KNOW WHAT JUST HAPPENED BUT I LOOOVED IT." 35 million people of all ages and cultures know what Blue Man Group is really about. Now it's your turn! 7:30 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 30
@calendar copy:
Chris Janson, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. In the four years since the release of his debut album, the threetime CMA nominee has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats, including two No. 1 singles. He most recently took home the trophy for ACM Video of the Year for his Gold-certified, inspiring hit song "Drunk Girl," which also earned the Song of the Year title at the 2018 MusicRow Awards. His chart-topping, double-Platinum smash "Buy Me A Boat" was named the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year and declared one of the "Ten Songs I Wish I'd Written" by NSAI. 7 p.m.
@event head:ARTS & THEATER
@date head:
Nov. 7
@calendar copy:
The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum's new exhibit, The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years. Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 2, 2020.Since Howell was one of the few artists of his era recognized as both an important painter and a master lithographer, more than half the works are lithographs. 10 a.m.
@date head:
Nov. 8
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 20
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Dec. 11
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 28
@calendar copy:
@event head:BENEFITS & FUNDRAISERS
@date head:
Nov. 21
@calendar copy:
2019 Tour of Homes, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $45.
@date head:
Nov. 22
@calendar copy:
@event head:CLASSES & LECTURES
@date head:
Nov. 7
@calendar copy:
Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux every Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for free couples pattern dancing classes. For more information, call 712-204-4500. 1 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 8
@calendar copy:
Toddler Time (Through Dec. 27), South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join us at the South Sioux City Public Library on Friday mornings for TODDLER TIME! A great story time for children 3-5 years old. Toddler Time meets every Friday pending holidays. 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Odessa Meyer, omeyer@southsiouxcity.org, (402) 494-7545.. https://www.facebook.com/events/1342028889240785/.
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, info@kingdomfitliving.com, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
@date head:
Nov. 11
@calendar copy:
Free line dance class, Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City. Join Boots & Buckles Dance club outside Kay Jewelers at 8:30 a.m. every Monday for a free line-dancing class. Call 712-204-4500 for more information. 8:30 a.m.
@event head:COMEDY
@date head:
Nov. 7
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 712-277-9568. 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
@date head:
Jan. 28
@calendar copy:
@event head:COMMUNITY
@date head:
Nov. 7
@calendar copy:
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@calendar copy:
The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum's new exhibit, The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years. Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 2, 2020.Since Howell was one of the few artists of his era recognized as both an important painter and a master lithographer, more than half the works are lithographs. 10 a.m.
@calendar copy:
Pat-A-Cake Pals (Through Dec. 26), South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come join us at the South Sioux City Public Library on Thursday mornings for PAT-A-CAKE PALS! A great time to introduce your young kids to the library! Great for ages 2 and younger (older siblings, of course, are welcome!) Pat-A-Cake Pals meets every Thursday pending holidays. 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Odessa Meyer, omeyer@southsiouxcity.org, (402) 494-7545. www.facebook.com/events/837660736412303/.
@calendar copy:
Morningside College: Celebrating 125 years 1894-2019, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Explore the origins of Sioux City's oldest college through historic photographs and memorabilia. Affiliated with the United Methodist Church, the private four-year liberal arts institution has endured periods of budgetary distress, wartime dislocation, disastrous fires and other trials while educating and developing more than six generations of students. 10 a.m.
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you. Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 8
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 9
@calendar copy:
Family Game Night: Your family Our games, Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce Street, Sioux City. Join So Many Board Games at the Blue Cafe for a night of board games and great food. For a $5.00 cover charge you can access our ever growing board game library ranging from classics you loved as a kid to the latest and greatest available. Our Board Game Gurus can help you find just the game you're looking for. They'll help you learn to play it so you can spend more time having fun and less time reading rules. 2 p.m.-10 p.m. $5. www.m.facebook.com/smbgcafe/.
@date head:
Nov. 10
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Youngstown Phantoms, Tyson Events Center. The Sioux City Musketeers and the Youngstown Phantoms match up for Rock the Rink Night sponsored by WinnaVegas Casino and Powell Broadcasting. Join the players on the ice after the game for an opportunity to skate and take pictures with the players. Doors open at 2:00 PM. Puck drop at 3:05 PM. 3:05 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
@calendar copy:
AM&M Presents: Noromantics & Friends, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. 7 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 12
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 712-255-2933.
@date head:
Nov. 13
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 712-255-2933.
@date head:
Nov. 15
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Sioux Falls Stampede, Tyson Events Center. The Sioux Falls Stampede come to town for the first time this season. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Puck drop at 7:05. 7:05 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 16
@calendar copy:
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: September 21 Monarchs on the Move---October 19 Fall in the Forest---November 16 Creatures of the night---2020 January 18 Snow Much Fun---February 22 Winter in the Woods---March 21 Wacky Weather 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, vdevos@co.plymouth.ia.us, 712-947-4270.
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Chicago Steel, Tyson Events Center. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Chicago Steel for Firefighter/Law Enforcement Night. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Puck drop at 7:05 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Neon the Bishop, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. "Neon the Bishop" is the band and story about a fictional and fallen clergyman. The band builds arena rock guitar work, modern samples and synths, and a rhythm section on top of bass beats. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 17
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Chicago Steel, Tyson Events Center. The Sioux City Musketeers and the Chicago Steel meet for a Sunday afternoon game. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. Puck drop at 3:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 20
@calendar copy:
2019 Paws N Claus, Woodbury Center Strip Mall, 823 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. Bring the whole family, humans and pets alike, for a festive photo to celebrate the 2019 holiday season! Holiday photos of any kind are welcome. All proceeds from this event will go directly to help the animals in our care at the Siouxland Humane Society. Santa will be there to take photos. 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. 35.00. Missie Fischer, melissa@siouxlandhumanesociety.org, 712-252-2614. www.siouxlandhumanesociety.org.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 21
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 22
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 24
@calendar copy:
THE BIG SHOW: Midwest Collector's Toy Show, Delta Hotel Center, 485 E. Fifth St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Collectible toys for everyone. Dealer set up and floor rights Saturday, November 23, 2019. Model contest free entry. 300 tables of antique & collectible toys. Dealers from several states. Trucks, tractors, roce cars, models, dolls, tin, diecast, pedal cars, literature, trains, games, fire trucks, custom items, cast iron, wind-ups, parts, Ertle, Tonka AMT, Winross, Nylent, tether cars. Information or to be a part of this show, contact us at 712-898-2943. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 27
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Dec. 11
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 28
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 30
@calendar copy:
Chris Janson, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. In the four years since the release of his debut album, the threetime CMA nominee has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats, including two No. 1 singles. He most recently took home the trophy for ACM Video of the Year for his Gold-certified, inspiring hit song "Drunk Girl," which also earned the Song of the Year title at the 2018 MusicRow Awards. His chart-topping, double-Platinum smash "Buy Me A Boat" was named the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year and declared one of the "Ten Songs I Wish I'd Written" by NSAI. 7 p.m.
@event head:DANCE
@date head:
Nov. 7
@calendar copy:
Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux every Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for free couples pattern dancing classes. For more information, call 712-204-4500. 1 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 11
@calendar copy:
Free line dance class, Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City. Join Boots & Buckles Dance club outside Kay Jewelers at 8:30 a.m. every Monday for a free line-dancing class. Call 712-204-4500 for more information. 8:30 a.m.
@event head:KARAOKE
@date head:
Nov. 8
@calendar copy:
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St, Sioux City. Every Friday night from 8:30 to 12:30 AM at the VFW in Sioux City Karaoke with Mr Tunes mobile music. 712-253-2221 8:30 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 12
@calendar copy:
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 13
@calendar copy:
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Join Mr. Tunes every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. for a night of classic karaoke fun at the VFW in Sioux City. 712-253-2221 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
@event head:PUBLIC MEETINGS
@date head:
Nov. 13
@calendar copy:
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning, St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones Street, Sioux City. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church 1100 Jones St. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-258-7166.
@event head:SPORTS & RECREATION
@date head:
Nov. 10
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 15
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 16
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 17
@calendar copy:
@event head:SUPPORT GROUPS
@date head:
Nov. 7
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.