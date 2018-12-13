@event head:MUSIC
Dec. 13-14
Annual Madrigal Dinner, Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St, Sioux City. Featuring performances by all five NHS Choral ensembles, NHS Orchestra, and NHS Drama Club. Presale tickets only. 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. $25 adults, $15 students.
Dec. 13
Aaron Lewis, Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City, 111 Third Street, Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. Doors open at 7 p.m. 8 p.m.-11 p.m. TBA. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 844-222-7625. www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
Dec. 14
Foghat w/ Shannon Curfman, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. 8 p.m.-10 p.m. www.tickets.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
Dec. 15
Christmas with the Symphony, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Don't miss your chance to be a part of one of Siouxland's most favorite holiday traditions, Christmas with the Symphony. Hailed as the start of the Christmas season, the Symphony offers a variety of music from cherished old carols we have all grown to love to the timeless classics that truly make this time of year special. As part of the evening, the SCSO is thrilled to announce a very special guest appearance by Grammy award-winning cellist, Zuill Bailey! 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-277-2111. www.siouxcitysymphony.org.
Slaughter with Ron Keel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. 8 p.m.-10 p.m. www.tickets.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com/.
Dec. 18
Free FOLK Club, The Sioux City Conservatory Of Music, 1309 Pierce St, Sioux City. Americana at its finest! Folk Club takes members back to an acoustic approach to popular music. All ages. free, and be ready to jam as this in not to be considered a music lesson, but a music session to learn songs together. 6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Dec. 19
Live Music at The Landing Featuring Mike Hilson, Landing Yankton, 104 Capitol St, Yankton, South Dakota. Wednesdays at The Landing is just the place for your midweek escape. We have live music from 7-9 p.m. with Mike Hilson. 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Dec. 31
NYE Bash 2018: The Spazmatics, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. General Admission $20 +taxes/fees, VIP Chair $35 +taxes/fees, VIP Booth (4 Seats/Tickets) $160 +taxes/fees. 9 p.m. www.tickets.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
ARTS & THEATER
Dec. 13 THROUGH Jan. 13
Capturing Your Interest with Photography, Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Road, Sioux City. Sioux City Camera Club will present an opening program discussing a rich range of images and the stories behind them 2 p.m .Oct. 7. Reception will follow. The program will mark the opening of an exhibition of photographs made by Sioux City Camera Club members in Siouxland and beyond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-4252. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
Dec. 13 THROUGH Dec. 31
Native American Artwork featuring Chuck Raymond, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. A retrospective of a prominent Winnebago artist's works is featured in the new exhibit, "Native American Artwork featuring Chuck Raymond." Included in the exhibit are Raymond's familiar black and white Northeast Woodland/Great Plains series along with his rarely-seen black and white Southwest/Northwest Coast series. In addition, several color renderings that were acquired by Siouxland residents and later donated to the Museum are displayed. Closed Mondays. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-279-6174. www.siouxcitymuseum.org.
Dec. 13 THROUGH Jan. 6
The Power of Children: Making a Difference, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Explore the extraordinary stories of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges, and Ryan White three children whose lives teach us about overcoming obstacles to make a positive difference in the world. This traveling exhibit is a program of ExhibitsUSA, a national division of Mid-America Arts Alliance and The National Endowment for the Arts. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-279-6174. www.siouxcitymuseum.org.
Dec. 13 THROUGH Jan. 12
Fraueranbeit Womens Work, Pearson Lakes Art Center, 2201 Highway 71, Okoboji. 25 Black & White Photos of European Women in Traditional Male Professions and Trades, an exhibit of works by photojournalist Barbara La Valleur. Meet the artist at the opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 with a Gallery Talk at 6 p.m. This event is free, and wine and hors d'oeuvres served. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Thursday. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. www.lakesart.org.
Dec. 13 THROUGH Feb. 3
E Pluribus Unum, Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St, Sioux City. E pluribus unum, the traditional motto for our country, is also a great idea for the creation of art. The artworks included in this exhibition represent diverse ways in which repetition and pattern can be used to create more visual excitement while also creating more cohesion. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcityartcenter.org.
Dec. 21
"A Christmas Carol" Live Reading & Radio Broadcast, Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St, Sioux City. Presented by LAMB Theater & KWIT. Holiday refreshments begin the evening followed by a reading of Charles Dickens classic tale during a live radio broadcast on KWIT 90.3FM & KOJI 90.7FM from LAMB Arts Regional Theater.Fun for the whole family! December 21st, 2018 at LAMB Theater in Sioux City.Doors open at 6pm for pre-show holiday refreshments.Live reading and radio broadcast begins at 7pm. Tickets are $25 for Adults and $15 for Students; ticket price includes refreshments.Space is limited!100% of ticket sales support LAMB Theatre and KWIT. Purchase your tickets here at www.scjtix.com. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. $15.00 - $25.00. www.scjtix.com/events/AChristmasCarolLive.
Dec. 26
Finding Neverland, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Finding Neverland tells the incredible story behind one of the world's most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys' enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie's classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event. For more information on becoming a subscriber to the Broadway at the Orpheum 2018-19 Season, please visit www.OrpheumLive.com, the Tyson Events Center Box Office or call the box office at 712-279-4850 (ext 2). 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Jan. 4
Beacon Story Lab Live! Desire, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St, Sioux City. Connect with your community and come hear true stories told on stage.We're celebrating three years of live storytelling in Sioux City!More than 100 people have told true stories on stage since the first show on January 27, 2016, which was born out of Ally Karsyn's burning desire to create more courageous, compassionate and connected communities through the healing art of storytelling. To commemorate the occasion, we'll hear six stories based on the night's theme: Desire. And for those who are feeling brave, audience members will be invited to share a short story or poem during a brief open mic.Purchase your tickets here at www.scjtix.com/events/beacon-story-lab-live-desire. 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. $10.75 advance; $15 day of show. Ally Karsyn, 712-470-3953.
BENEFIT & FUNDRAISER
Dec. 20
Third Thursday Trivia, Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth Street , Sioux City. Trivia Night! Join us for craft beer and crafty questions. Play as a team or individually. Cash prize for 1st and 2nd place. All proceeds go to Lila Mae's House, which provides a haven for survivors of sex trafficking. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $5. 319-541-2830. www.facebook.com/events.
CLASSES & LECTURES
Dec. 13
Jr. Naturalists, Cherokee County Conservation, 629 River Road, Cherokee, Iowa. Children ages 2 to 5 are invited to decorate a tree for nature. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-225-6709. www.cherokeecountyparks.com.
The Power of Children: Making a Difference, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The stories of ordinary children who faced extraordinary circumstances can inspire children today to fight discrimination and intolerance. Explorer the lives of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White and their impact in making a positive difference in the world. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Youth classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ, DeVall MMA & BJJ, 709 Douglas St., Sioux City. Children ages 4 and up can learn boxing, Brazilian jiu jitsu and other fighting styles from DeVall MMA & BJJ coaches. Youth classes start at 4:45 p.m. at the Benson Building gym. Monday and Friday is youth boxing. Tuesday and Thursday is youth Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Wednesday is youth kickboxing. First week of classes are free. $40 a month. $5 class drop in fee. 4:45 p.m. 712-444-0926 or 712-301-1087.
KINGDOM FIT AEROBIC DANCE - FALL/WINTER SESSION, Morningside Lutheran, 700 So. Martha St, Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun!!! Please check website or call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as venue occasionally changes. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com.
Beginners classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ, DeVall MMA & BJJ, 709 Douglas St., Sioux City. People of all levels can learn a variety of martial arts styles from DeVall MMA & BJJ coaches. Beginner classes start at 5:50 p.m. at the Benson Building gym. Monday and Friday is beginners no Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Tuesday and Thursday is beginners Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. First week of classes are free. $40 a month. $5 class drop in fee. 5:50 p.m. 712-444-0926 or 712-301-1087.
Images Beneath our Feet: Archaeological Discoveries on Highway 20, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Megan Stroh Messerole, Archaeologist from the Sanford Museum and Planetarium in Cherokee will present about the 2014 archaeological exploration of the project area near Correctionville where U.S. Highway 20 would be expanded. During survey, archaeologists identified two important ceremonial sites that go back more than 1000 years ago. These sites have geoglyphs underneath the top soil. Geoglyphs are large designs formed on or in the ground. The designs that are displayed at these two sites include images of bison, stickmen or dragonflies, turtles, and a thunderbird. These sites are unique because few others have been identified in the Midwest. 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. 712-258-0838. www.woodburyparks.org.
Sioux City Camera Club monthly meetings, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall. The first meeting of the month usually includes a photography program or lesson or roundtable discussion on camera-related topics. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
Intermediate classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ, DeVall MMA & BJJ, 709 Douglas St., Sioux City. Fighters will two stripes or six months experience can enhance their skills with intermediate classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ. Intermediate classes start at 7 p.m. at the Benson Building gym. Thursday is intermediate Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Friday is intermediate no Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu arts. First week of classes are free. $40 a month. $5 class drop in fee. 7 p.m. 712-444-0926 or 712-301-1087.
Dec. 14
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
Dec. 18
@calendar copy:
POWER PRAISE STRETCH & MEDITATION, Central Baptist Church, 4001 Indian Hills Dr, Sioux City. This is not your ordinary stretch class and not to be confused with yoga. Johnell will lead you through a series of gentle stretches as you listen to beautiful worship music and inspirational scriptures on healing and health. After stretching there is a time of reflections and soaking in the presence of the Lord. You won't want to miss this time of refreshing for your spirit, soul and body. Always call 202-5052 or check website for schedule updates before dropping in on a class. 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/stretch-meditation.
COMEDY
Dec. 13
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. 712-204-3861. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
Jan. 4
COMMUNITY
Dec. 13
Game On: The History and Science of Gaming, Strategic Air & Space Museum, 28210 W Park Hwy, Ashland, Nebraska. An interactive exhibit highlighting technology and animation, from early technology concepts to competitive gaming. The exhibit highlights pop culture and allows guests to build their own game. Exhibit includes giant video games, arcade games animation stations, and an 8' LED Pixel play illumination station. Explore the history and future of games! Opening event September 22 10AM-2PM 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with admission. 402-944-3100. www.sacmuseum.org/.
The Power of Children: Making a Difference, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The stories of ordinary children who faced extraordinary circumstances can inspire children today to fight discrimination and intolerance. Explorer the lives of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White and their impact in making a positive difference in the world. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Christmas Toys of the Past, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The toys on display are primarily from the personal collection of local KSCJ radio personality Larry Fuller. Fuller started collecting toys in the early 1960s after he returned from service in the U.S. Marine Corps. His collection focuses on toys that remind him of his childhood during the 1940s, but it includes toys from the 1920s through the 1980s.Many of the toys reflect trends in popular culture with well-known characters from radio, comic books and television. These include Buck Rogers, Hopalong Cassidy and the Green Hornet. Among the items on display are toys based on military and western themes, along with trains, automobiles, airplanes and space vehicles.Additional toys as well as holiday memorabilia and artwork in the exhibit are from the Museum's collection. The exhibit will be on display until March 2019. 10 a.m. Sioux City Public Museum, 712-279-6174.
Support Siouxland Soldiers 2018 Holidays for Heroes, Liberty Elementary, 1623 Rebecca St., Sioux City. This free event includes a catered broasted Chicken Dinner meal, holiday groceries, clothing, Holiday gifts for the Military kids in attendance and resource fair. 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. www.SupportSiouxlandSoldiers.com.
Archaeology Discoveries on Highway 20, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Megan Stroh Messerole, archaeologist from the Sanford Museum and Planetarium in Cherokee, Iowa, will present the program, "Images Beneath our Feet: Archaeological Discoveries on Highway 20." 6:30 p.m. Dawn Snyder, 712-258-0838.
Christmas Acres, Christmas Acres, 18481 Impala Ave., Le Mars, Iowa. Catch a great Christmas light display. 6:30 p.m. Rob Scheitler, 712-541-0577.
Dec. 15 THROUGH Dec. 18
Sergeant Bluff Food Pantry, Sergeant Bluff Community Center (far east door), 903 Topaz Drive, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. Food Pantry will be open. Must provide proof of residency in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District. The Food Pantry follows State income guidelines, such as for food stamps and other government assistance. Open 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. 8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Dec. 19
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-587-7926.
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce Street, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
Dec. 21
Dec. 24
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Closed in observance of Christmas Eve holiday., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Monday, December 24: Nature Center Closed in observance of Christmas Eve holiday. 12 a.m. 712-258-0838. www.woodburyparks.org.
Dec. 25
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Closed in observance of Christmas holiday., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Tuesday, December 25: Nature Center Closed in observance of Christmas holiday. 12 a.m. 712-258-0838. www.woodburyparks.org.
Dec. 28
Winter Day Camp 1, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Looking for something for the kids to do on winter break? Sent them to camp! We will spent the day playing and learning outside. This camp is for kids in 3rd-6th grade and there is limited space so be sure and sign up early!! We will provide lunch and snacks. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $20. 712-947-4270.
Fourth Fridays Tea & Tour, Mary Treglia Community House, 900 Jennings St, Sioux City. Learn about your Siouxland community. We will have a quick tour and time to connect with old and new friends. Held on the Fourth Friday of every month! 9 a.m.-10 a.m.
Jan. 5
21st Annual Sioux Center Bridal Showcase, Terrace View Event Center, Sioux Center, Iowa. The first 100 brides will receive bags filled with goodies and a Bridal Book that contains valuable information about wedding planning and the event's vendors. Vendors will be on site exhibiting bridal gowns, tuxedos, jewelry, gift items, cosmetics, florists, caterers, DJ's, photographers and much more. Cake provided by Habitue Coffeehouse & Cakes to Remember will be available at 12:30 pm for all guests. A style show featuring gowns and dresses from Reflections Prom & Bridal, Chrysalis and Kel-Brits and tuxes from Tip Top Tux and Reflections Prom & Bridal is scheduled for 12:45 pm. Door prizes will be given away throughout the day with two grand prizes being awarded to two lucky brides-to-be at the end of the day. For a complete listing of vendors visit our website at www.siouxcenterchamber.com or our Facebook page: Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce. For more information call 712-722-3457. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Jan. 8
Nature Tales, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time. We'll hike too, weather permitting. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-258-0838. www.woodburyparks.org.
KARAOKE
Dec. 14
Karaoke, V.F.W. Post 1973, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Every Friday from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome! 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 14 THROUGH Dec. 15
Karaoke with Cysmic Sounds, Bull and Bear, 1910 Leech Ave, Sioux City. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Dec. 14
Galaxie Grill & Event Center Karaoke, Galaxie Grill & Event Center, 1401 Zenith Drive, Sioux City. Come on down to Galaxie Grill & Event Center for a fun-filled night of karaoke. You don't want to miss this! 9 p.m.
Dec. 14 THROUGH Dec. 15
Wayne's World Karaoke, Sharky's, 710 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Nebraska. What's the best way to end the work week? Having a few drinks and enjoying night after night of karaoke at Sharky's. Presented by Wayne's World Karaoke, the fun starts at 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
SHOWS
Dec. 21
SPORTS
Dec. 14
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Dubuque. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. www.musketeershockey.com/.
Dec. 15
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Dubuque. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. www.musketeershockey.com/.
Dec. 20
Winter Solstice Snowshoe or Hike, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Take a walk or snowshoe in the woods on one of the shortest days of the year. If snow amounts are greater than 4 inches, we will strap on a pair of snowshoes and hit the trails. If the snow amounts are less than that, we will still go for a hike to celebrate the upcoming Winter Solstice. Dress for the weather and in layers. Wear comfortable hiking or snow boots with good ankle support. Call 712-258-0838 to reserve a pair of snowshoes. Limit numbers are available. 3 p.m.-4 p.m. 712-258-0838. www.woodburyparks.org.
Dec. 27
Hike the Wild, Dickinson County Nature Center, 2279 170th St., Okoboji, Iowa. Find out about this special holiday hike on our website. Winter Wonderland Walk, Kenue Park 3 p.m.-5 p.m. 712-336-6352. www.dickinsoncountyconservationboard.com/environmental-education/.
Dec. 29
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Lincoln. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. www.musketeershockey.com/.
Dec. 31
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Omaha. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. www.musketeershockey.com/.