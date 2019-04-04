@event head:MUSIC
@date head:
April 6
@calendar copy:
A Space Odyssey, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City. The Symphony welcomes back Musical America's 2017 Composer of the Year, composer/DJ Mason Bates for a tradition-filled concert. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-277-2111. www.siouxcitysymphony.org/.
@date head:
April 7
@calendar copy:
Jamming at the Rail, The Brass Rail, 601 Pearl St., Sioux City. Whatever you play or sing...come on down. Free Munchies. Contact Johnny Beckish for more details at 712-577-5617. 5:30 p.m.
@date head:
April 13
@calendar copy:
Surfin' Safari, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. Thrilled to welcome them back. Wear a touch of green or camouflage. Seventh Memorial for Storm'n Norman. 712-251-3196 7 p.m.
@date head:
April 14
@calendar copy:
I Thirst: the Crucifixion of Christ, Lenten Parish EventWhat: " I Thirst: The Crucifixion Story" performed by Tatiana CameronWhen: Palm Sunday, April 14 at 7:00 p.m. (Doors open at 6:00 for silent reflection and personal prayer)Where: Holy Cross Parish, St. Michaels Church at 2223 Indian Hills Drive, Sioux City. Cost: Admission is free. A free will offering will be taken.All faiths, all ages are welcome to attend this concert. It starts at 7:00 pm, but the doors will open at 6:00 pm. ----------------------About TajciTatiana "Tajci" Cameron is an award winning singer and performer, motivational speaker, producer and host of TV show Waking Up in America, published author, and a mom of three sons.Former Croatian superstar, Tajci left her fame in order to find a deeper meaning to life and moved to America at the age of 21. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
@date head:
May 4
@calendar copy:
Something New, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. 2012 South Dakota Hall of Fame. Six members on stage. Performing together over 40 years. Now includes Richard Dawson (guitarist/vocalist previously with Herman's Hermits). Show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
@date head:
June 13
@calendar copy:
Kane Brown, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third Street, Sioux City. His hits include "Heaven," 'What ifs, " and "Lose It' 8 p.m.
@date head:
June 15
@calendar copy:
The Expressions, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. Performing together for 51 years. Dress in black and white. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
@date head:
July 20
@calendar copy:
The Senders, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. 2006 Iowa Hall of Fame. 8th annual memorial for Jill Schwartz. Hawaiian Beach Party and Car Cruise. Show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
@date head:
Aug. 17
@calendar copy:
Galaxy, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. "Out of this World." Performing over 37 years. Wear a touch of red. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 21
@calendar copy:
Richie Lee, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. 2010 Spirit Award. The Fabulous 50's car cruise night. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 26
@calendar copy:
The Senders, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. The Senders Halloween Bash. Performing for more than 50 years. Show up in costumes. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
@event head:ARTS & THEATRE
@date head:
April 6
@calendar copy:
Jack and the Beanstalk, Klinger-Neal Theatre, 3700 Peters Ave., Sioux City. The musical tells the story of Jack, who is conned by a dishonest salesman into exchanging his cow for what he is told are magic beans. When he returns home, his mother is angry, and she throws the beans into the garden, where they grow into a beanstalk that stretches to the clouds. This is the window to adventure that Jack has waited for, and he cannot resist climbing into the clouds to seek his fortune. 7 p.m. $5 adults; $3 children.
@date head:
May 2
@calendar copy:
Something Rotten!, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical!For more information on becoming a subscriber to the Broadway at the Orpheum 2018-19 Season, please visit OrpheumLive.com, the Tyson Events Center Box Office or call the box office at 712-279-4850 (ext 2). 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. http://orpheumlive.com.
@event head:BENEFITS & FUNDRAISERS
@date head:
April 5
@calendar copy:
Fish Fry & Bingo Night, Merrill Community Building, 608 Main St., Merill, Iowa. Enjoy an evening of good food and a rousing game a bingo sponsored by the Merrill American Legion Oleson-Halweg Post 125.Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. and bingo will begin at 7:30 p.m. 5 p.m. Adults $9; Children 6-11 $5.
@date head:
April 7
@calendar copy:
Junior League of Sioux City Rummage Sale, Holiday Inn Express Suites, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. Come join the Junior League of Sioux City to shop for your latest finds! This one day only event will have local vendors and individual sellers looking to move clothes, toys, home goods furniture and crafts! In addition, Heartland Coffee & Nosh will be in the parking lot! There will be a $5 entry fee that will be donated to the Junior League of Sioux City! The first 20 people get in for free so come early for the best deals. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $5.
@date head:
April 14
@calendar copy:
I Thirst: the Crucifixion of Christ, Lenten Parish EventWhat: " I Thirst: The Crucifixion Story" performed by Tatiana CameronWhen: Palm Sunday, April 14 at 7:00 p.m. (Doors open at 6:00 for silent reflection and personal prayer)Where: Holy Cross Parish, St. Michaels Church at 2223 Indian Hills Drive, Sioux City. Cost: Admission is free. A free will offering will be taken.All faiths, all ages are welcome to attend this concert. It starts at 7:00 pm, but the doors will open at 6:00 pm. ----------------------About TajciTatiana "Tajci" Cameron is an award winning singer and performer, motivational speaker, producer and host of TV show Waking Up in America, published author, and a mom of three sons.Former Croatian superstar, Tajci left her fame in order to find a deeper meaning to life and moved to America at the age of 21. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
@date head:
April 18
@calendar copy:
Third Thursday Trivia, Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth Street , Sioux City. Trivia Night! Join us for craft beer and crafty questions. Play as a team or individually. Cash prize for 1st and 2nd place. All proceeds go to Lila Mae's House, which provides a haven for survivors of sex trafficking. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $5. Amelia Saint, 319-541-2830. www.facebook.com/events/413782269083413??ti=ia.
@event head:CLASSES & LECTURES
@date head:
April 4
@calendar copy:
KINGDOM FIT AEROBIC DANCE - WINTER/SPRING SESSION, Morningside Lutheran Church Gym, 700 S. Martha St., Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun!!! Classes are every Monday and Thursday but PLEASE CHECK WEBSITE (under schedule updates) or call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as venue occasionally changes. Bring an exercise mat and water. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com.
@date head:
April 5
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
@date head:
April 11
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club monthly meetings, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St., Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall. The first meeting of the month usually includes a photography program or lesson or roundtable discussion on camera-related topics. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@event head:COMEDY
@date head:
April 4
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Miranda Vint, 712-204-3861. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
@event head:COMMUNITY
@date head:
April 4
@calendar copy:
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@calendar copy:
Jungle Book Kids presented by Hunt A+ Elementary, Disney's Jungle Book KIDS, presented by Hunt A+ Elementary is playing at Central Baptist Church on April 4 at 5:00 p.m. and April 5 at 5:00 p.m. The high-energy musical, designed for elementary school-aged performers, is based on the novel The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling and the Disney film. The Hunt A+ cast includes roughly 60 students led by Hunt A+ teachers Mark Gettner, Jody Nieuwendorp, and Rebecca Vega. 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Dust Bowl Descant, Bill Ganzel will present Dust Bowl Descant at the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, on Thursday, April Fourth at 6:30 p.m. Ganzel located and interviewed a number of individuals who survived the Depression by using photographs taken by the Farm Security Administration. This program follows his journey in locating these people, recounts their stories and juxtaposes recent photographs with 60-year-old images to provide a compelling account of the triumph of the human spirit over hard times.This presentation is made possible by the Nebraska Humanities Council Speakers' Bureau, Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
@date head:
April 5
@calendar copy:
Fish Fry & Bingo Night, Merrill Community Building, 608 Main St., Merill, Iowa. Enjoy an evening of good food and a rousing game a bingo sponsored by the Merrill American Legion Oleson-Halweg Post 125. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. and bingo will begin at 7:30 p.m. 5 p.m. Adults $9; Children 6-11 $5.
@date head:
April 6
@calendar copy:
Bunny Day, Discovery Shop, 316 W. 7th St., Sioux City. Junior League of Sioux City Discovery Shop's annual Bunny Day will be 10 a.m. to noon on April 6. Kids can get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny and there will be shop specials throughout the store. 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Jack and the Beanstalk, Klinger-Neal Theatre, 3700 Peters Ave., Sioux City. The musical tells the story of Jack, who is conned by a dishonest salesman into exchanging his cow for what he is told are magic beans. When he returns home, his mother is angry, and she throws the beans into the garden, where they grow into a beanstalk that stretches to the clouds. This is the window to adventure that Jack has waited for, and he cannot resist climbing into the clouds to seek his fortune. 7 p.m. $5 adults; $3 children.
@date head:
April 7
@calendar copy:
Junior League of Sioux City Rummage Sale, Holiday Inn Express Suites, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. Come join the Junior League of Sioux City to shop for your latest finds! This one day only event will have local vendors and individual sellers looking to move clothes, toys, home goods furniture and crafts! In addition, Heartland Coffee & Nosh will be in the parking lot! There will be a $5 entry fee that will be donated to the Junior League of Sioux City! The first 20 people get in for free so come early for the best deals. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $5.
@calendar copy:
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
@calendar copy:
Jamming at the Rail, The Brass Rail, 601 Pearl St., Sioux City. Whatever you play or sing...come on down. Free Munchies. Contact Johnny Beckish for more details at 712-577-5617. 5:30 p.m.
@date head:
April 9
@calendar copy:
Nature Tales, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time on songbirds. We'll hike too, weather permitting. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. www.woodburyparks.org.
@calendar copy:
Support Siouxland Soldiers BBQ Event, Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. Support Siouxland Soldiers invites you to join us in providing an evening of support for our Siouxland veterans, military families and gold star families. 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Her Health Women's Center RISE UP Annual Fundraising Banquet, Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth Street , Sioux City. Her Health Women's Center annual fundraising banquet, featuring Lee Strobel. Lee Strobel is the award-winning, former legal editor of The Chicago Tribune and best-selling author of more than twenty books. His classic, The Case for Christ, is a perennial favorite which details his conversion from atheism to Christianity and was made into a motion picture in 2017. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Susie Edgar, 712-276-0237. www.secure.ministrysync.com/ministrysync/event/?e=16824.
@date head:
April 17
@calendar copy:
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Larisa M Chmielewski, 712-587-7926.
@date head:
April 20
@calendar copy:
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: March 16 Animal Adaptations---June 22 Totally Turtles---July 20 Under One Rock---August 17 1-2-3 Camouflage 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, 712-947-4270.
@date head:
April 22
@calendar copy:
99 Counties, 99 Parks Media Kickoff, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. The State of Iowa Tourism Office and Iowa's County Conservation System are collaborating on this great project. Be the first to hear about it, celebrate Earth Day, hike the trails and launch this tribute to our parks. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. www.woodburyparks.org.
@date head:
April 25
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club Monthly Competition, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St., Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club holds two meetings monthly, 7-9 p.m. on the second and last Thursdays of the month during the school year (except during November and December when meetings are held on the first and third Thursdays.) Photos are judged during the last meeting of the month. Visiting photographers and shutter buggers are welcomed to attend. Enter through the church lower-level off the rear parking lot. Join us for fun, photography topics, photo competition and fellowship. 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. President Tom S., 712-255-8919. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club Meeting, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club shares the art and science of photography with like-minded enthusiasts. The club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Sixth & Nebraska Streets in downtown Sioux City. Guests are welcome. Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall.The second meeting of the month focuses on the results of our club photography competition. 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
@date head:
April 27
@calendar copy:
Volunteer Work Day, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Help us spruce up the trails, gardens, Nature Playscape and grounds this spring. Wear sturdy shoes and bring work gloves. Pre-registration is appreciated so we can plan our volunteer tasks. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. www.woodburyparks.org.
@date head:
April 28
@calendar copy:
Siouxland Earth Day Celebration, Delta Hotels Center, 385 E 4th Street, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Educational booths, speakers, and activities related to: • Sustainable Agriculture • Natural Resources • Waste Reduction • Recycling • Renewable Energy • Siouxland Area Parks and Recreation OpportunitiesFamily Friendly eventFree AdmissionFood Vendors - Check out Siouxland Earth Day 2019 of Facebook. 1 p.m.-5 p.m. www.facebook.com/events/772072186494614/.
@date head:
May 11
@calendar copy:
Zen in Nature, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. We'll gather early in the morning. We'll sit. We'll walk in the woods (called "kinhin"). We'll do qigong. We'll sit some more. Fabulous way to start the day with a full dose of Zen in nature! No experience required. For more information, contact Dan Pecaut at 712-252-3268. 7 a.m.-9 a.m. www.woodburyparks.org.
@calendar copy:
Wildflower Walk, Celebrate Iowa Wildflower Month by joining us at the Fowler Forest Preserve for a walk through this woodland to view the diversity of spring wildflowers. Wear sturdy walking shoes. The trail is easy and well-maintained, and we will slowly walk up the hill, admiring the blooms along the way. Fowler Forest is located 1/2 mile west of Smithland at 3176 Iowa-141. Sponsored by Woodbury County Conservation, Loess Hills Wild Ones, and the Iowa Native Plant Society. 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
@date head:
June 2
@calendar copy:
Ride Across South Dakota (RASDak), Custer, Custer, South Dakota. RASDak Round Up 2019, the seven day, seven city bicycle tour across South Dakota, will begin its tour in Custer on June 2, 2019. Cyclists will overnight in Hot Springs, Red Cloud, Martin, Mission, Gregory, and Wagner. The 469/504 mile tour will end June 8, on the historic Meridian Bridge in Yankton. Registration for RASDak is limited. Full-week and single-day riders are welcome. Registered riders receive on-route support and camping accommodations. Regular food and rest stops are provided along the way. Riders may obtain further information and register for the ride on the RASDak website at www.rasdak.com or visit the RASDak Facebook page. 12 a.m. Kasey Abbott, 605-360-8039.
@date head:
June 26
@calendar copy:
Cushing Old Fashioned Wednesday Night- Cruise into Cushing, Cushing Main Street , Cushing, Iowa. Please come join us for an evening of old fashioned fun. Spend the evening on Cushing's main street looking at cars, trucks, and tractors from past years. Enjoy the music of the Anthon City Band as you walk our main street. Eat hot dogs, chips, and homemade pie topped off with ice cream (Free-will dontation). In case of rain, please come to the Fire Station for the meal and band. 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Free Will Donation. Sheila O'Connell, 712-384-2716. www.facebook.com/oldfashionedwednesdaynight.
@date head:
June 29
@calendar copy:
Becoming an Outdoors Family-Day of MUD!, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. When was the last time you jumped in mud puddles? Bring the kids and prepare to get MUDDY!! June 29th, Hillview Park, from 10am to noon. Call 712-947-4270 for more information 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $5 per person. Hillview, 712-947-4270.
@date head:
Oct. 26
@calendar copy:
The Senders, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. The Senders Halloween Bash. Performing for more than 50 years. Show up in costumes. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
@event head:FAITH
@date head:
April 14
@calendar copy:
I Thirst: the Crucifixion of Christ, Lenten Parish EventWhat: " I Thirst: The Crucifixion Story" performed by Tatiana CameronWhen: Palm Sunday, April 14 at 7:00 p.m. (Doors open at 6:00 for silent reflection and personal prayer)Where: Holy Cross Parish, St. Michaels Church at 2223 Indian Hills Drive, Sioux City. Cost: Admission is free. A free will offering will be taken.All faiths, all ages are welcome to attend this concert. It starts at 7:00 pm, but the doors will open at 6:00 pm. About TajciTatiana "Tajci" Cameron is an award winning singer and performer, motivational speaker, producer and host of TV show Waking Up in America, published author, and a mom of three sons. Former Croatian superstar, Tajci left her fame in order to find a deeper meaning to life and moved to America at the age of 21. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
@event head:PUBLIC MEETINGS
@date head:
April 10
@calendar copy:
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning, St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones Street, Sioux City. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church 1100 Jones St. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-258-7166, 712-258-7166.
@date head:
April 11
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club Meeting, First Presbyterian Church, Sixth and Nebraska Streets, Sioux City . The Sioux City Camera Club holds two meetings monthly, 7-9 p.m. on the second and last Thursdays of the month during the school year (except during November and December when meetings are held on the first and third Thursdays.) Visiting photographers and shutter buggers are welcomed to attend. Enter through the church lower-level off the rear parking lot. Join us for fun, photography topics, photo competition and fellowship. 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@event head:SHOWS & FESTIVALS
@date head:
Sep. 14
@calendar copy:
Nick, Jr. Live!, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Nick, Jr. Live! comes to the Orpheum Theater for three performances across Sept. 14 and 15. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. www.orpheumlive.com.
@event head:SPORTS & RECREATION
@date head:
April 5
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. vs. Tri-City. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
April 19
@calendar copy:
Easter Egg Bird Feeders, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Celebrate the weekend by creating Easter Egg Suet Bird Feeders. This bird feeder will be great for the many birds that are migrating though Iowa during spring migration and you will get a better chance to see them by hanging these holiday themed feeders from a tree in your backyard. If it is nice enough we may even go on a birding walk and spend the majority of the time outdoors, so please dress for the weather. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. www.woodburyparks.org.
@date head:
June 2
@calendar copy:
Ride Across South Dakota (RASDak), Custer, Custer, South Dakota. RASDak Round Up 2019, the seven day, seven city bicycle tour across South Dakota, will begin its tour in Custer on June 2, 2019. Cyclists will overnight in Hot Springs, Red Cloud, Martin, Mission, Gregory, and Wagner. The 469/504 mile tour will end June 8, on the historic Meridian Bridge in Yankton. Registration for RASDak is limited. Full-week and single-day riders are welcome. Registered riders receive on-route support and camping accommodations. Regular food and rest stops are provided along the way. Riders may obtain further information and register for the ride on the RASDak website at www.rasdak.com or visit the RASDak Facebook page. 12 a.m. Kasey Abbott, 605-360-8039.
@event head:SUPPORT GROUPS
@date head:
April 4
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you. Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
@date head:
April 17
@calendar copy:
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Larisa M Chmielewski, 712-587-7926.