Calendar

CALENDAR

MUSIC

Catfish Keith, 8 p.m., Aug. 18; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

5th Annual GolphStok Music & Arts Festival, 1 p.m., Aug. 20; 190 Maple St., Pierson, Iowa. Information: 712-251-2304.

Sandage & Petersen - Classic Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 18; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Free Summer Concert, 3 p.m., Aug. 21; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.

Ginuwine with C-Note Bankin, 8 p.m., Aug. 26; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

The Bellamy Brothers, 8 p.m., Aug. 27; Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 844-622-2121.

Buckcherry, 8 p.m., Sept. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Paige Rose Band, 8 p.m., Sept. 3; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Dead Horses, 8 p.m., Sept. 6; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Corey Feldman, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Something New at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., Sept. 10; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.

Jo Nichols, 8 p.m., Sept. 10; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.

The Marshall Tucker Band, 8 p.m., Sept. 15; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Big & Rich, 8 p.m., Sept. 17; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

Tech N9ne, 8 p.m., Sept. 18; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

An American in Paris, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.

B.O.B., 8 p.m., Sept. 24; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

ART

Sioux City Art Center: Local Perspectives, July 28 to Nov. 6; Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez: Turn of the Sea, Aug. 20 to Nov. 27; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.

Alley Arts Festival, 10 a.m., Sept. 24; 400 Pierce St. Information: 712-251-6432.

OUTDOORS

Outdoor Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 18; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment, 10 a.m., Aug. 20, 21; Sergeant Floyd River Museum, 1000 Larsen Park Road. Information: 712-279-0198.

Nature Tales - Animals, 10 a.m., Sept. 13; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

THEATER

Charlie Berens, 7 p.m., Sept. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

MasterChef Junior Live, 7 p.m., Sept. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Sioux City International Film Festival, Sept. 29-Oct. 2; Promenade Cinema 14, 924 4th St. Information: info@siouxcityfilmfest.org.

COMMUNITY

40th Annual Onawa Swap & Meet Flea Market Weekend, 8 a.m., Aug. 20, 21; Monona County Fairgrounds, 1201-1323 Gaukel Drive, Onawa, Iowa. Information: 712-423-2411.

Paws for a Cause, 8 a.m., Aug. 27; 201 Arizona Ave. Northwest, Orange City, Iowa. Information: 712-737-5555.

South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., Aug. 27; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

The Difference is Dialogue Series- Latina/o/x, 5 p.m., Sept. 6; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street. Information: 712-203-7738.

Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Sept. 14; Sioux City City Hall, 405 6th St. Information: 712-203-7738.

The Community Speakout: The Fire Department, 5 p.m., Sept. 22; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street. Information: 712-203-7738.

2022 Siouxland Chamber Annual Dinner, 5:15 p.m., Sept. 22; Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th St. Information: 712-255-7903.

South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., Sept. 24; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

Nature Calls, 6 p.m., Sept. 24; Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th St. Information: 712-258-0838.

INFORMATIONAL

How to Hand Crochet, 3 p.m., Aug. 25; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Information: 402-494-7545.

Menopause: The good, the bad & the ugly (Mostly the ugly), 5:30 p.m., Aug. 25; The Expansion Center, 1119 4th St. Information: 605-232-8888.

No Time on My Hands with Charlotte Endorf: Presentation about quilter Grace Snyder, 6:30 p.m., Sept. 22; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Information: 402-494-7545.

SPORTING

30th Annual Siouxland Senior Open, 8 a.m., Aug. 19; Two Rivers Golf Course, 150 Oak Tree Lane, North Sioux City. Information: 712-276-3821.

Professional Bull Riders: Challenger Series, 8 p.m., Aug. 26; 7 p.m., Aug. 27; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

Pink Ribbon Golf Classic, 11:30 a.m., Sept. 9; Green Valley Golf Course, 4300 Donner Ave. Information: 712-252-9444.

CONTINUING EVENTS

Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., Aug. 22, 29, Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.

Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 25, Sept. 8, 22; Casey's, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.

Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., Aug. 20, 24, 27, 31, Sept. 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28, Oct. 1 5, 8, 12, 15, 19, 22, 26, 29; Tyson Events Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850

Tangled Yarns, 6 p.m., Aug. 23, 30, Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20, 27; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

