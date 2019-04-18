@event head:MUSIC
@date head:
April 20
@calendar copy:
Riata, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. All are welcome! 8:30 p.m.
@date head:
April 27
@calendar copy:
CRS, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. All are welcome! 8:30 p.m.
@date head:
May 4
@calendar copy:
Something New, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. 2012 South Dakota Hall of Fame. Six members on stage. Performing together over 40 years. Now includes Richard Dawson (guitarist/vocalist previously with Herman's Hermits). Show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
@calendar copy:
The Hay Country Jamboree, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring Dan Kilbride, Nick Schwebach, Owen DeJong, Matt Kiger, Joe Sokolowski, and Jim Groth. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859..
@calendar copy:
Old School Mix, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. All are welcome! 8:30 p.m.
@date head:
May 11
@calendar copy:
Bob Merchant and the Shadows, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. All are welcome! 9 p.m.
@date head:
May 18
@calendar copy:
An Old-Time Rock n' Roll Show II, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring Boyd Bristow, Mike Connor, Guy Gullickson, and Al Remund. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
June 1
@calendar copy:
The Hay Country Jamboree, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring Owen DeJong, Nick Schwebach, Dan Kilbride, Mike Hilson, and Jay Gilbertson. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859..
@date head:
June 13
@calendar copy:
Kane Brown, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third Street, Sioux City. His hits include "Heaven," 'What ifs, " and "Lose It' 8 p.m.
@date head:
June 15
@calendar copy:
The Expressions, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. Performing together for 51 years. Dress in black and white. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
@date head:
June 15
@calendar copy:
Gayville Ha;;'s Bog-Time Two-Hour Jazz Jam IX, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring The Public Domain Tune Band, C.J. Kocher, Al Remund, and guests. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
@event head:ARTS & THEATRE
@date head:
May 2
@calendar copy:
Something Rotten!, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical!For more information on becoming a subscriber to the Broadway at the Orpheum 2018-19 Season, please visit www.OrpheumLive.com, the Tyson Events Center Box Office or call the box office at 712-279-4850 (ext 2). 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. www.orpheumlive.com.
@event head:BENEFITS & FUNDRAISERS
@date head:
April 18
@calendar copy:
Third Thursday Trivia, Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth Street , Sioux City. Trivia Night! Join us for craft beer and crafty questions. Play as a team or individually. Cash prize for 1st and 2nd place. All proceeds go to Lila Mae's House, which provides a haven for survivors of sex trafficking. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $5. Amelia Saint, 319-541-2830. www.facebook.com/events/413782269083413??ti=ia.
@date head:
May 3
@calendar copy:
Puppies, Kitties and Queens!, El Patron Night Club, 412 Jones St., Sioux City. Come join us for an amazing benefit drag show for the homeless pets at the Shelter! Limited number of reserved seating available.Tickets available at the Siouxland Humane Society 1015 Tri-View Avenue or call (712) 252-2614, ext. 16. Reserve your tables now while good seating is still available! 8 p.m. $12.50 each or $50 for table of four.
@event head:CLASSES & LECTURES
@date head:
April 18
@calendar copy:
History at High Noon: The Great Depression in Sioux City, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Reflect on the economic turmoil of the 1930s with the History at High Noon presentation, "The Great Depression in Sioux City." Presented in conjunction with "One Book One Siouxland." Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches to the free presentation. 12:05 p.m.
@calendar copy:
KINGDOM FIT AEROBIC DANCE - WINTER/SPRING SESSION, Morningside Lutheran Church Gym, 700 S. Martha St., Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun!!! Classes are every Monday and Thursday but PLEASE CHECK WEBSITE (under schedule updates) or call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as venue occasionally changes. Bring an exercise mat and water. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com.
@date head:
April 19
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
@date head:
May 9
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club monthly meetings, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall. The first meeting of the month usually includes a photography program or lesson or roundtable discussion on camera-related topics. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@event head:COMEDY
@date head:
April 18
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Miranda Vint, 712-204-3861. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
@event head:COMMUNITY
@date head:
April 18
@calendar copy:
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@calendar copy:
Vernon Tott Collection, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. A local soldier's powerful photographs of the liberation of a WWII concentration camp will be on display at the Sioux City Public Museum in honor of Sioux City Tolerance Week. Selections from the Vernon Tott Collection will be exhibited from April 6-28, 2019. Tott, a Sioux City native, was a radio operator in the US Army's 84th Infantry Division. His unit was rounding up German POW's near Hanover when they discovered the Ahlem concentration camp. After the war, Tott put the photos he had taken in a shoe box and did not look at them until 1997 when he read a notice in a veteran's newsletter from an Ahlem survivor seeking the GI who had taken photos during the camp's liberation. He contacted the survivor and eventually found 15 others before his death on March 1, 2005 at the age of 80. 10 a.m.
@calendar copy:
History at High Noon: The Great Depression in Sioux City, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Reflect on the economic turmoil of the 1930s with the History at High Noon presentation, "The Great Depression in Sioux City." Presented in conjunction with "One Book One Siouxland." Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches to the free presentation. 12:05 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
@date head:
April 19
@calendar copy:
Shadow Ridge, South Sioux City Eagle's Club, 801 West 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Put on your dancin' shoes and come enjoy this country band. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. music 8-11:30 p.m. 7 p.m.
@date head:
April 19
@calendar copy:
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Apr. 19-May 5), Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd, Sioux City. The Sioux City Community Theatre presents "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, (abridged)" April 19 through May 5. The performances are at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Sundays at 2 p.m.An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard's plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) was London's longest-running comedy having clocked a very palpable nine years in London's West End at the Criterion Theatre, Join these madcap men and ladies in tights as they weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. 7:30 p.m.
@date head:
April 20
@calendar copy:
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: March 16 Animal Adaptations---June 22 Totally Turtles---July 20 Under One Rock---August 17 1-2-3 Camouflage 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, 712-947-4270.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
April 21
@calendar copy:
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
@date head:
April 22
@calendar copy:
99 Counties, 99 Parks Media Kickoff, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. The State of Iowa Tourism Office and Iowa's County Conservation System are collaborating on this great project. Be the first to hear about it, celebrate Earth Day, hike the trails and launch this tribute to our parks. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. www.woodburyparks.org.
@date head:
April 23
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
@date head:
April 24
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce Street, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
@date head:
April 25
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club Monthly Competition, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club holds two meetings monthly, 7-9 p.m. on the second and last Thursdays of the month during the school year (except during November and December when meetings are held on the first and third Thursdays.) Photos are judged during the last meeting of the month. Visiting photographers and shutter buggers are welcomed to attend. Enter through the church lower-level off the rear parking lot. Join us for fun, photography topics, photo competition and fellowship. 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. President Tom S., 712-255-8919. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club Meeting, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club shares the art and science of photography with like-minded enthusiasts. The club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 6th & Nebraska Streets in downtown Sioux City. Guests are welcome. Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall.The second meeting of the month focuses on the results of our club photography competition. 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
@date head:
April 27
@calendar copy:
Volunteer Work Day, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Help us spruce up the trails, gardens, Nature Playscape and grounds this spring. Wear sturdy shoes and bring work gloves. Pre-registration is appreciated so we can plan our volunteer tasks. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. www.woodburyparks.org.
@calendar copy:
Shoes for Siouxland, Boys and Girls Club, 823 Pearl St., Sioux City. Free for anyone (men, women and children). Interested in donating shoes? call 712-204-2538; 712-281-6422 or 712-266-6974. Continuing Ted Jolin's legacy of generosity. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
April 28
@calendar copy:
Siouxland Earth Day Celebration, Delta Hotels Center, 385 East Fourth Street, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Educational booths, speakers, and activities related to: • Sustainable Agriculture • Natural Resources • Waste Reduction • Recycling • Renewable Energy • Siouxland Area Parks and Recreation Opportunities. Family Friendly event. Free Admission. Food Vendors-----------------------------Check out Siouxland Earth Day 2019 of Facebook. 1 p.m.-5 p.m. www.facebook.com/events/772072186494614/.
@date head:
May 3
@calendar copy:
Puppies, Kitties and Queens!, El Patron Night Club, 412 Jones St., Sioux City. Come join us for an amazing benefit drag show for the homeless pets at the Shelter! Limited number of reserved seating available.Tickets available at the Siouxland Humane Society 1015 Tri-View Avenue or call (712) 252-2614, ext. 16. Reserve your tables now while good seating is still available! 8 p.m. $12.50 each or $50 for table of four.
@date head:
May 4
@calendar copy:
Celebrate Recovery Regional Training Conference, Sunnybrook Community Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Dr., Sioux City. Learn how to start and run a CR ministry in your church while gaining an army of a family to walk alongside us on a journey. Give Celebrate Recovery leaders and volunteers a chance to gather together for training as we offer First Step & Next Step training tracks. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
@date head:
May 11
@calendar copy:
Siouxland Cyclists Ride to Hornick, Fundraiser and awareness bike ride for Hornick flood victims. Depart from Eddies Tavern in downtown Sergeant Bluff at 9:00 am. Two routes: Fifty mile loop-to Hornick and back; 25 mile route-one way to or from Hornick (might reverse depending on wind). Riders are encouraged to collect pledges and donations. Food and beverage stops provided by Siouxland Cyclists Club. All donations will be forwarded to the Westwood Community Emergency Fund for flood victims set up at Sloan State Bank. 12 a.m.
@calendar copy:
Zen in Nature, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. We'll gather early in the morning. We'll sit. We'll walk in the woods (called "kinhin"). We'll do qigong. We'll sit some more. Fabulous way to start the day with a full dose of Zen in nature! No experience required. For more information, contact Dan Pecaut at 712-252-3268 or dpecaut@gmail.com. 7 a.m.-9 a.m. www.woodburyparks.org.
@calendar copy:
Wildflower Walk, Celebrate Iowa Wildflower Month by joining us at the Fowler Forest Preserve for a walk through this woodland to view the diversity of spring wildflowers. Wear sturdy walking shoes. The trail is easy and well-maintained, and we will slowly walk up the hill, admiring the blooms along the way. Fowler Forest is located 1/2 mile west of Smithland at 3176 Iowa-141. Sponsored by Woodbury County Conservation, Loess Hills Wild Ones, and the Iowa Native Plant Society. 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
May 15
@calendar copy:
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Larisa M. Chmielewski, 712-587-7926.
@date head:
May 18
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
@date head:
June 1
@calendar copy:
@date head:
June 2
@calendar copy:
Ride Across South Dakota (RASDak), Custer, Custer, South Dakota. RASDak Round Up 2019, the seven day, seven city bicycle tour across South Dakota, will begin its tour in Custer on June 2, 2019. Cyclists will overnight in Hot Springs, Red Cloud, Martin, Mission, Gregory, and Wagner. The 469/504 mile tour will end June 8, on the historic Meridian Bridge in Yankton.Registration for RASDak is limited. Full-week and single-day riders are welcome. Registered riders receive on-route support and camping accommodations. Regular food and rest stops are provided along the way. Riders may obtain further information and register for the ride on the RASDak website at www.rasdak.com or visit the RASDak Facebook page. 12 a.m. Kasey Abbott, 605-360-8039.
@date head:
June 15
@calendar copy:
@date head:
June 19
@calendar copy:
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@calendar copy:
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Larisa M Chmielewski, 712-587-7926.
@calendar copy:
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 East Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit www.sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
@date head:
June 20
@calendar copy:
@date head:
June 26
@calendar copy:
Cushing Old Fashioned Wednesday Night- Cruise into Cushing, Cushing Main Street , Cushing, Iowa. Please come join us for an evening of old fashioned fun. Spend the evening on Cushing's main street looking at cars, trucks, and tractors from past years. Enjoy the music of the Anthon City Band as you walk our main street. Eat hot dogs, chips, and homemade pie topped off with ice cream (Free-will dontation). In case of rain, please come to the Fire Station for the meal and band. 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Free Will Donation. Sheila O'Connell, 712-384-2716. www.facebook.com/oldfashionedwednesdaynight.
@date head:
June 29
@calendar copy:
Becoming an Outdoors Family-Day of MUD!, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. When was the last time you jumped in mud puddles? Bring the kids and prepare to get MUDDY!!June 29th, Hillview Park, from 10am to noon.Call 712-947-4270 for more information 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Victoria Devos, 712-947-4270. www.plymouthcountyparks.com.
@calendar copy:
The Turkey Creek Revival Band, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring The Public Domain Tune Band, C.J. Kocher, Al Remund, and guests. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
@date head:
July 13
@calendar copy:
The Hay Country Jamboree, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring Boyd Bristow, Dan Kilbride, Mike Hilson, Jay Gilbertson, Owen DeJong, and Nick Schwebach. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
@date head:
July 20
@calendar copy:
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: March 16 Animal Adaptations---June 22 Totally Turtles---July 20 Under One Rock---August 17 1-2-3 Camouflage 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, 712-947-4270.
@date head:
July 27
@calendar copy:
The Poker Alice Band, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. With Brenda George. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
@event head:HEALTH & FITNESS
@date head:
May 4
@calendar copy:
Celebrate Recovery Regional Training Conference, Sunnybrook Community Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City. Learn how to start and run a CR ministry in your church while gaining an army of a family to walk alongside us on a journey. Give Celebrate Recovery leaders and volunteers a chance to gather together for training as we offer First Step & Next Step training tracks. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
@event head:PUBLIC MEETINGS
@date head:
April 24
@calendar copy:
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning, St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones Street, Sioux City. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church 1100 Jones St. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-258-7166, 712-258-7166.
@date head:
May 9
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club Meeting, First Presbyterian Church, Sixth and Nebraska Streets, Sioux City . The Sioux City Camera Club holds two meetings monthly, 7-9 p.m. on the second and last Thursdays of the month during the school year (except during November and December when meetings are held on the first and third Thursdays.) Visiting photographers and shutter buggers are welcomed to attend. Enter through the church lower-level off the rear parking lot. Join us for fun, photography topics, photo competition and fellowship. 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@event head:SPORTS & RECREATION
@date head:
April 19
@calendar copy:
Easter Egg Bird Feeders, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Celebrate the weekend by creating Easter Egg Suet Bird Feeders. This bird feeder will be great for the many birds that are migrating though Iowa during spring migration and you will get a better chance to see them by hanging these holiday themed feeders from a tree in your backyard. If it is nice enough we may even go on a birding walk and spend the majority of the time outdoors, so please dress for the weather. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. www.woodburyparks.org.
@calendar copy:
Easter Egg Bird Feeders, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Celebrate the weekend by creating Easter Egg Suet Bird Feeders. On April 19th at 10 a.m., we will be creating suet mix to attract native birds to our backyards. This bird feeder will be great for the many birds that are migrating though Iowa during spring migration and you will get a better chance to see them by hanging these holiday themed feeders from a tree in your backyard. If it is nice enough we may even go on a birding walk and spend the majority of the time outdoors, so please dress for the weather. Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road. This event is free of charge. For more information or to pre-register call 712-258-0838. 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
@date head:
June 2
@calendar copy:
Ride Across South Dakota (RASDak), Custer, Custer, South Dakota. RASDak Round Up 2019, the seven day, seven city bicycle tour across South Dakota, will begin its tour in Custer on June 2, 2019. Cyclists will overnight in Hot Springs, Red Cloud, Martin, Mission, Gregory, and Wagner. The 469/504 mile tour will end June 8, on the historic Meridian Bridge in Yankton. Registration for RASDak is limited. Full-week and single-day riders are welcome. Registered riders receive on-route support and camping accommodations. Regular food and rest stops are provided along the way. Riders may obtain further information and register for the ride on the RASDak website at www.rasdak.com or visit the RASDak Facebook page. 12 a.m. Kasey Abbott, 605-360-8039.
@event head:SUPPORT GROUPS
@date head:
April 18
@calendar copy:
@date head:
May 15
@calendar copy:
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Larisa M Chmielewski, 712-587-7926.