@event head:MUSIC
@date head:
Sep. 19
@calendar copy:
Doug's Donors "Fall Revival" Fundraiser, Bar Louie, 701 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. Doug's Donors Laughter is the Best Medicine "Fall Revival" Fundraiser featuring Phil Dollar, Get Your Cash Back Band and special guests The Saggy Bottom Boys. Bar Louie. Social hour from 4 to 6 p.m. After dinner there will be a silent auction. Entertainment will follow with Songs of Salvation, Songs of Love, Songs of Fireup and much, much more. For questions please call 712-277-1050. 4 p.m. $25 each, $225 per table. www.dougsdonors.com.
@calendar copy:
Prof, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. No artist has emerged from Minnesota this decade and walked his own private catwalk quite like Prof. After spending the early part of the 2010's having amassed a strong loyal following, distributing nearly 200,000 records through his own imprint, Stophouse, his 2013 signing to Rhymesayers Entertainment helped propel him to the next stage of his career before releasing his landmark 2015 Rhymesayers debut, Liability. Additionally, his annual self-headlined Prof Outdoors festival has repeatedly sold out a 4,000+ capacity for years. While there's been a perception that the eccentric Minneapolis MC is out-of-control, Prof's undeterred, unwavering commitment to his mission has revealed the detailed craftsmanship behind the perceived chaos. Today, as his latest album title states, the newly sophisticated Prof is more accurately referred to as Pookie Baby. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 20
@calendar copy:
Shadow Ridge Band, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Enjoy a night of dancing to this country band. Everyone is welcome. 7 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Ventura Blvd: Tom Petty Celebration, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Ventura Blvd will be taking their celebration of Tom Petty's music up to Sioux City at The Marquee! This act features members of other top regional bands such as Hotel Desperado, Floyd, ReCaptured, Fishheads, Wicked Fun, High Heel, Down To Here, Red Delicious, Silas Creek, etc. Don't miss this event to hear the best of Tom Petty's music performed live! Advanced tickets available at the venue or online at www.themarqueelive.com. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 21
@calendar copy:
Richie Lee, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. 2010 Spirit Award. The Fabulous 50's car cruise night. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 21
@calendar copy:
Jew Jam, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Last month, our friend Chris "Super Jew" Galinsky suddenly passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. While he was widely known for his professional MMA career, Chris had a raging passion for music that led him to attend more than 500 concerts in his lifetime. He was a promoter with Joeisapunk in the early 2000's and booked shows at the old Lewis Bowl Annex, bringing in acts such as Dope, Bleed the Sky, In This Moment and Blind Incite.We are honored to be hosting Jew Jam, a benefit concert in honor of Chris, on September 21 at Anthem. Join us for a cocktail hour from 7pm-8pm before local musicians Ben Grillet & The Black Bloods, Se7en and Thick Mistress take the stage at 8pm. Tickets are $5 and all proceeds will go to Chris' family. 7 p.m. $5.
@date head:
Sep. 24
@calendar copy:
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 27
@calendar copy:
Prairie Thunder Band, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. You will really enjoy this country band. The fiddle adds a little extra fun. Everyone is welcome. 7 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Altered Horizon, Outer Year & Thick Mistress, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Thick Misress, Altered Horizon and Outer Year live at The Marquee Friday, September 27 at 9:30pm. Tickets onsale today! 9:30 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 30
@calendar copy:
Ritt Momney / Shane T / Winter Wayfarer / Sans Dula, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. Ritt Momney- Utah Indie Pop, Shane T- Tennessee Indie, Winter Wayfarer- Iowa Indie Rock, Sans Dula- Iowa Indie Jazz Rock. September 30th. Whiskey Dicks. All Ages. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Music at 7. 6:30 p.m. $5.
@date head:
Oct. 4
@calendar copy:
JK Country, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come dance and listen to this country band. Everyone is welcome. 7 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 5
@calendar copy:
Hotel Desperado: A Tribute to The Eagles, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. A thoroughly authentic tribute to The Eagles founded by veteran musicians with a drive to create the purest homage possible. Hotel Desperado delivers the ultimate Eagles experience with a profound dedication and purity that is unmatched. Appearing live at The Marquee in Sioux City on Saturday, October 5 at 9:00pm! 9 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 6
@calendar copy:
Wheelchair Sports Camp, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Combining humor, playfulness, radical political perspectives, compassion and undeniable musical chops, Wheelchair Sports Camp is Denver's biggest smallest band. Fronted by the wheelchair using, rapping, beat-making activist/educator/shit-talker Kalyn, the band is a combination of live and electronic instruments with a more noisey, jazzy, experimental, combination to the traditional hip-hop group. The band has been featured on the cover of the Village Voice as well as in SPIN Magazine, Huffington Post, High Times Magazine and more. You can't really pin Kalyn's beats and collaborators to a specific era or subgenre of hip-hop, and she always switches up her configuration and presentation and methodology while making the music happen in consistently fascinating ways. 7 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 7
@calendar copy:
Petrock: The Ultimate 70's Experience, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Back by popular demand, PetRock is the nation's most unique Tribute Act. PetRock brings the sights and sounds of 70's rock to life - minus the disco! Catch them live at The Marquee on Saturday, September 7! Tickets on sale today at The Marquee or online at www.themarqueelive.com. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 11
@calendar copy:
Riata Band, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Put on your dancing boots and come have fun. Everyone is welcome. 7 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Pianopalooza, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Appearing live at The Marquee on Friday October 11 - PIANOPALOOZA Dueling Pianos is part comedy show, part song request show, part sh%t show. Tony & Jerry are ACTUAL best friends, and their stage banter is bested only by their Keytar skills. It turns out being a band nerd really does pay off--EVENTUALLY. So don't miss this opportunity to request all the hits from your favorites like Journey, Billy Joel, Alicia Keyes, Elton John, and Lil'Wayne. Wait---Lil'Wayne can go to hell :) SHOW DETAILS: Friday, October 11, Doors open: 7pm, Show: 9pm-1am, 21+. 7 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 18
@calendar copy:
Do or Die, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Audio Dope Development presents "Do or Die" Live in Concert. Featuring Special Guest C Note, Fetty Fred & Self. DJ Swayd On Vibe Control. 21+ Event. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 26
@calendar copy:
The Senders, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. The Senders Halloween Bash. Performing for more than 50 years. Show up in costumes. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 2
@calendar copy:
Goo Goo Dolls, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Saturday, November 2 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 8 p.m. Start at $29.50.
@date head:
Nov. 15
@calendar copy:
The Oak Ridge Boys, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Friday, November 15 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 7:30 p.m. Start at $39.
@date head:
Dec. 7
@calendar copy:
Sweet Sixteen Show!, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. December 7th - Whiskey Dicks - No Set Times (yet) - All Ages - Mixed Genre Show - Mixed Crowd Show. Must Be Invited or Approved at the Door. Bands include: Hell Vendetta, Stitch Nine, Verb the Noun, Sammy DiMera, Outer Year, OSOP, Eli Dykstra, Ghosts of Patrick Swayze, Brady Raps, Alexander James (between sets)+ More TBA. 2 p.m.
@event head:BENEFITS& FUNDRAISERS
@date head:
Sep. 19
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Sep. 21
@calendar copy:
Her Health Diaper Dash, Crystal Cove Park, W. 39th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Fun run/walk fundraiser for the whole family for Her Health Women's Center, serving women and their partners facing pregnancy decisions.Register yourself or create a team at www.herhealthdiaperdash.com 9 a.m.-11 a.m. $45 adult; free kids 10 and under. Susie Edgar, susie@herhealthwomenscenter.org.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Sep. 28
@calendar copy:
VFW Sale, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. We will be having a HUGE sale. Two big days. The VFW has decided to relocate, so we are selling just about everything. Chairs, tables, TVs, refrigerators and more. Medical supplies will go for a small donation. They include C-pap items, medical beds, walkers, crutches and much more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 26
@calendar copy:
CROSS CHECK CANCER, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. SAVE THE DATE! The UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Foundation has partnered with the Sioux City Musketeers to hit the ice for Cross Check Cancer on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 pm. This popular event raises funds to help Siouxland men and women in their fight against cancer. Watch for more Cross Check Cancer event details to come soon! 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
@event head:CLASSES & LECTURES
@date head:
Sep. 19
@calendar copy:
History at High Noon: Highway 20, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Presented by Matt Anderson will explore the history of one of the oldest paved roads in Iowa. Learn more about the development of U.S. Highway 20 in and around Sioux City from the early-1920s through the late-1970s. Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches to the free presentation. 12:05 p.m.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Sep. 20
@calendar copy:
Toddler Time (Through Dec. 27), South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join us at the South Sioux City Public Library on Friday mornings for TODDLER TIME! A great story time for children 3-5 years old. Toddler Time meets every Friday pending holidays. 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Odessa Meyer, omeyer@southsiouxcity.org, (402) 494-7545. www.facebook.com/events/1342028889240785/.
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, info@kingdomfitliving.com, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
@date head:
Sep. 22
@calendar copy:
Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux every Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for free couples pattern dancing classes. For more information, call 712-204-4500. 1 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 23
@calendar copy:
Free line dance class, Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City. Join Boots & Buckles Dance club outside Kay Jewelers at 8:30 a.m. every Monday for a free line-dancing class. Call 712-204-4500 for more information. 8:30 a.m.
@date head:
Oct. 17
@calendar copy:
History at High Noon: South Bottoms, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. From the 1880s through the 1950s, Sioux City's "south side" and "east side," now called the South and East Bottoms, were thriving neighborhoods. Immigrants and cultures from all over the world made their homes in these thriving communities, which live on in the memories of many Sioux Cityans today. Presenter Haley Aguirre, Archival Records Clerk, will explore the Bottoms' history and people, major cultural and business centers, and reasons for the demise of the neighborhood. Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches to the free presentation. 12:05 p.m.
@event head:COMEDY
@date head:
Sep. 19
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 712-277-9568 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
@date head:
Sep. 20
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Sep. 21
@calendar copy:
Lewis Black "The Joke's on Us Tour", Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Saturday, September 21 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com 7:30 p.m. Start at $39.50.
@date head:
Oct. 10
@calendar copy:
Tom Segura "Take it Down Tour", Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Thursday, October 10 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 7:30 p.m. Start at $29.50.
@event head:COMMUNITY
@date head:
Sep. 19
@calendar copy:
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@calendar copy:
Morningside College: Celebrating 125 years 1894-2019, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Explore the origins of Sioux City's oldest college through historic photographs and memorabilia. Affiliated with the United Methodist Church, the private four-year liberal arts institution has endured periods of budgetary distress, wartime dislocation, disastrous fires and other trials while educating and developing more than six generations of students. 10 a.m.
@calendar copy:
Pat-A-Cake Pals (Through Dec. 26), South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come join us at the South Sioux City Public Library on Thursday mornings for PAT-A-CAKE PALS! A great time to introduce your young kids to the library! Great for ages 2 and younger (older siblings, of course, are welcome!) Pat-A-Cake Pals meets every Thursday pending holidays. 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Odessa Meyer, omeyer@southsiouxcity.org, (402) 494-7545.. www.facebook.com/events/837660736412303/.
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you. Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 20
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Sep. 21
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: September 21 Monarchs on the Move---October 19 Fall in the Forest---November 16 Creatures of the night---2020 January 18 Snow Much Fun---February 22 Winter in the Woods---March 21 Wacky Weather 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, vdevos@co.plymouth.ia.us, 712-947-4270.
@calendar copy:
Family Game Night: Your family Our games, Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce Street, Sioux City. Join So Many Board Games at the Blue Cafe for a night of board games and great food. For a $5.00 cover charge you can access our ever growing board game library ranging from classics you loved as a kid to the latest and greatest available. Our Board Game Gurus can help you find just the game you're looking for. They'll help you learn to play it so you can spend more time having fun and less time reading rules. 2 p.m.-10 p.m. $5. www.m.facebook.com/smbgcafe/.
@date head:
Sep. 22
@calendar copy:
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
@date head:
Sep. 23
@calendar copy:
Beginner Line Dance Class, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Will start with the basic steps and then learn many, many new and fun dances. Great way to meet new friends 7 p.m.-8 p.m. $5. Karen, 712-276-6694.
@date head:
Sep. 24
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 712-255-2933.
@calendar copy:
Historic Fourth Street Walking Tour, Corner, Fourth and Virginia, Sioux City. Explore the two-block area previously known as "Lower Fourth Street" which has the best concentration of late 19th century commercial buildings in Sioux City with Haley Aguirre, Archival Records Clerk. 5:30 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 25
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 712-255-2933.
@date head:
Sep. 27
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Sep. 28
@calendar copy:
Fall Craft and Vendor Faur, American Legion Hall, 109 E. 19th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Quality craft items. Vendor wares. Bake sale and concessions stand. Door prizes. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Sep. 30
@calendar copy:
Couples Dance Class, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Will learn the two-step, waltz, triple two-step, stationary cha cha, bar dance teton and more. A great way to meet new friends. You do not need a partner to come. 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Karen, 712-276-6694.
@date head:
Oct. 4
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Oct. 11
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Oct. 13
@calendar copy:
American Legion Breakfast, Dakota City, Nebraska. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Bruguier's Cabin Tours, Riverside Park, Sioux City. Summer hours for tours will be 2 to 4 p.m. on June 9, July 14, August 11, September 8 and October 13. Special group tours for clubs and organizations can make arrangements by calling our tour coordinator at 712-490-6506. 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 17
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Oct. 20
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Journal Virtual Career Fair, CHAT WITH LIVE RECRUITERS. FIND THE PERFECT JOB. Visit us online from Sunday, October 20 - Sunday, November 3 at www.gethired.anywherecareerfair.com to check out amazing companies that are looking for top talent like you or you can register and we will remind you when this event is live! EMPLOYERS: Contact our Recruitment Team at 712-293-4300 or cdonovan@siouxcityjournal.com for vendor information to participate in this online event. 12 a.m. 712-293-4300. www.gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.
@date head:
Oct. 24
@calendar copy:
Champions of Magic, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Thursday, October 24 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 7:30 p.m. Start at $35.
@date head:
Oct. 26
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 2
@calendar copy:
International Festival of Diversity and Culture Day, Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City. First International Festival of Diversity and Culture Day takes place at Southern Hills Mall on Nov. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. The day will be a festival highlighting cultures from Asia, Europe, North America, Africa and Oceania that are represented in Sioux City. Program may include fashion parade, exhibition of international artifacts, displays of international foods, drumming and dancing. 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 24
@calendar copy:
THE BIG SHOW: Midwest Collector's Toy Show, Delta Hotel Center, 485 E. Fifth St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Collectible toys for everyone. Dealer set up and floor rights Saturday, November 23, 2019. Model contest free entry. 300 tables of antique & collectible toys. Dealers from several states. Trucks, tractors, roce cars, models, dolls, tin, diecast, pedal cars, literature, trains, games, fire trucks, custom items, cast iron, wind-ups, parts, Ertle, Tonka AMT, Winross, Nylent, tether cars, good people and new friends. Everything you can imagine! Information or to be a part of this show, contact us at 712-898-2943. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
@event head:DANCE
@date head:
Sep. 22
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Sep. 23
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Sep. 30
@calendar copy:
@event head:KARAOKE
@date head:
Sep. 20
@calendar copy:
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St, Sioux City. Every Friday night from 8:30 to 12:30 AM at the VFW in Sioux City Karaoke with Mr Tunes mobile music. 712-253-2221 8:30 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 24
@calendar copy:
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 25
@calendar copy:
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Join Mr. Tunes every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. for a night of classic karaoke fun at the VFW in Sioux City. 712-253-2221 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
@event head:PUBLIC MEETINGS
@date head:
Sep. 25
@calendar copy:
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning, St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones Street, Sioux City. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church 1100 Jones St. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-258-7166.
@event head:SHOWS & FESTIVALS
@date head:
Sep. 19
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Sep. 21
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Oct. 6
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Journal Bridal Expo 2019, Delta Hotels by Marriot- SSC Riverfront, P.O. Box 218, SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska. Siouxland brides- and grooms-to-be won't want to miss the Sioux City Journal Bridal Expo on Sunday, October 6 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in South Sioux City, Nebraska.The Bridal Expo gives brides and their entire wedding party the opportunity to learn about services, special packages and discounts from the area's best wedding specialists who provide ideas and options, whether they are newly engaged or shopping for specific needs. Experience one-stop shopping in one convenient location that includes: Fashion Shows, Vendor Booths, Samples and more...Contact Ann Jaminet at 712-293-4285 or ajaminet@siouxcityjournal.com for vendor information. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. 712-293-4285.
@date head:
Oct. 24
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Dec. 7
@calendar copy:
@event head:SPORTS & RECREATION
@date head:
Sep. 21
@calendar copy:
Her Health Diaper Dash, Crystal Cove Park, W. 39th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Fun run/walk fundraiser for the whole family for Her Health Women's Center, serving women and their partners facing pregnancy decisions. Register yourself or create a team at www.herhealthdiaperdash.com 9 a.m.-11 a.m. $45 adult; free kids 10 and under. Susie Edgar, susie@herhealthwomenscenter.org.