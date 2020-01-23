Caught in the Net, Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd, Sioux City, IA. The sequel to Ray Cooney's "Run for Your Wife" finds our bigamist taxi-driver, John Smith, still keeping both his families - one in Wimbledon and one in Streatham - happy and blissfully unaware of each other. However, his teenage children - one girl and one boy by each wife - have met on the Internet and are determined to see each other in person, especially as it transpires that they have so much in common - same surname, taxi-driver dad of the same age, and much more. 7:30 p.m. $18. 712-233-2788..