@event head:ARTS
@date head:
Jan. 23
@calendar copy:
The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City, IA. More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum's new exhibit, The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years. Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 2, 2020.Since Howell was one of the few artists of his era recognized as both an important painter and a master lithographer, more than half the works are lithographs. 10 a.m.
@date head:
Jan. 28
@calendar copy:
Blue Man Group, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City, IA. 7:30 p.m.
@event head:BENEFITS AND FUNDRAISERS
@date head:
Feb. 09
@calendar copy:
ALS Awareness Benefit Concert, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Please join us for the 6th Annual Pete Goede Memorial Concert, benefitting Siouxland families dealing with ALS! Admittance to this concert is free, but free-will donations will be taken at the door with a suggested $10 donation. All money raised will benefit local families with ALS. This concert features local bands Locked N Loaded, Rock Bottom, Missouri Blend, and The Establishment. 1:30 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 29
@calendar copy:
Denim and Dreams, Sioux City Country Club, 4001 Jackson, Sioux City, IA. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a social hour, silent auction, and live music. Followed by dinner prepared by Sioux City Country Club, live auction, and a fun evening supporting Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School equine assisted programs. 5:30 p.m. Brooke McBride, brooke@scstars.org, 712-239-5042..
@date head:
April 03
@calendar copy:
David Allan Coe, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 8 p.m.
@date head:
June 06
@calendar copy:
Bike SUX, Caribou Coffee, 2939 Hamilton Blvd, Sioux City, IA. We ride as a fundraiser for Journal Goodfellow Charities, Inc, a non-profit that distributes toys to Siouxland's underserved children during Christmas. Ride begins at Caribou Coffee, registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Ride starts at 9 a.m. The cost of your registration will get you a T-Shirt (will be ready within three weeks after the ride and can be picked up at the Journal) and meal at One-Eyed Jacks. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. $25 Early Bird Registration until May 23. Cynthia Donovan, 712-293-4331.. http://www.bikesux.com.
@event head:CLASSES AND LECTURES
@date head:
Jan. 23
@calendar copy:
Mock Interview, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Contact us to make an appointment for this dynamic mock interview. 712-233-9030. 12 a.m.
@date head:
Jan. 23
@calendar copy:
Rosetta stone, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Stop in and explore the program and work at your own pace! Learn English, Spanish, French, Chinese-Mandarin, Hindi, Arabic or Vietnamese at no cost. Aprende ingles y otros lenguajes a tua paso sin costo. 8:30 a.m.
@date head:
Jan. 23
@calendar copy:
English as a Second Language (ESL), Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Learn basic English skills: speaking, reading, listening and writing. Please ask for information on current sessions. 712-233-9030. 8:30 a.m.
@date head:
Jan. 23
@calendar copy:
High School Equivalency Diploma (HSED) Classes, Iowa Workforce Development, 2508 Fourth St., Sioux City. Complete your high school education in order to have better employment opportunities! Please ask for information on current sessions. 712-233-9030. 8:30 a.m.
@date head:
Jan. 23
@calendar copy:
Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux every Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for free couples pattern dancing classes. For more information, call 712-204-4500. 1 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 24
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, info@kingdomfitliving.com, 7122025052.. http://www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
@event head:COMEDY
@date head:
Jan. 23
@calendar copy:
Caught in the Net, Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd, Sioux City, IA. The sequel to Ray Cooney's "Run for Your Wife" finds our bigamist taxi-driver, John Smith, still keeping both his families - one in Wimbledon and one in Streatham - happy and blissfully unaware of each other. However, his teenage children - one girl and one boy by each wife - have met on the Internet and are determined to see each other in person, especially as it transpires that they have so much in common - same surname, taxi-driver dad of the same age, and much more. 7:30 p.m. $18. 712-233-2788..
@date head:
Jan. 23
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City, IA. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 712-277-9568 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
@date head:
Jan. 24
@calendar copy:
Improv Falls, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. Improvisational comedy troupe Improv Falls comes to Vangarde Arts for a night of hilarity. 8 p.m. $10.
@date head:
Jan. 26
@calendar copy:
Caught in the Net, Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd, Sioux City, IA. The sequel to Ray Cooney's "Run for Your Wife" finds our bigamist taxi-driver, John Smith, still keeping both his families - one in Wimbledon and one in Streatham - happy and blissfully unaware of each other. However, his teenage children - one girl and one boy by each wife - have met on the Internet and are determined to see each other in person, especially as it transpires that they have so much in common - same surname, taxi-driver dad of the same age, and much more. 2 p.m. $18. 712-233-2788..
@date head:
Jan. 28
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Feb. 15
@calendar copy:
Steve-O - The Bucket List Tour, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. This show is an X-rated performance meant for mature audiences. 6 p.m.
@date head:
March 28
@calendar copy:
Bert Kreischer, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City, IA. The Berty Boy Tour comes to Sioux City. 7 p.m.
@event head:COMMUNITY
@date head:
Jan. 23
@calendar copy:
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, IA. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242.. http://www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@date head:
Jan. 23
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 23
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 24
@calendar copy:
Improv Falls, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. Improvisational comedy troupe Improv Falls comes to Vangarde Arts for a night of hilarity. 8 p.m. $10.
@date head:
Jan. 25
@calendar copy:
Family Game Night: Your family Our games, Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce Street, Sioux City. Join So Many Board Games at the Blue Cafe for a night of board games and great food. For a $5.00 cover charge you can access our ever growing board game library ranging from classics you loved as a kid to the latest and greatest available. Our Board Game Gurus can help you find just the game you're looking for. They'll help you learn to play it so you can spend more time having fun and less time reading rules. 2 p.m.-10 p.m. $5. https://m.facebook.com/smbgcafe/.
@date head:
Jan. 26
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 26
@calendar copy:
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, IA. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. https://sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
@date head:
Jan. 28
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 30
@calendar copy:
Chris Janson, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City, IA. Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. 7 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 31
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Tri-City Storm, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face-off against the Tri-City Storm. Doors open at 6 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 01
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Omaha Lancers, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Omaha Lancers for the 2nd annual Teacher's Dash 4 Cash. Doors open at 6 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 07
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Sioux Falls Stampede, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux Falls Stampede comes to town for a back-to-back matchup. Doors open at 6 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 08
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Sioux Falls Stampede, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers battle against the Sioux Falls Stampede for the second game of the back-to-back. A live auction will take place immediately following the game to auction off one of the Musketeers jerseys they have worn all season. Doors open at 6 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 09
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Feb. 09
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Fargo Force, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Fargo Force for the third game of the weekend. Doors open at 6 p.m. 3:05 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 15
@calendar copy:
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: September 21 Monarchs on the Move---October 19 Fall in the Forest---November 16 Creatures of the night---2020 January 18 Snow Much Fun---February 22 Winter in the Woods---March 21 Wacky Weather 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, vdevos@co.plymouth.ia.us, 712-947-4270..
@date head:
Feb. 15
@calendar copy:
Steve-O - The Bucket List Tour, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. This show is an X-rated performance meant for mature audiences. 6 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 16
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Fargo Force, The Sioux City Musketeers are back in town to face off against the Fargo Force for another Sunday afternoon game for First Responders Night. Doors open at 2 p.m. 3:05 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 27
@calendar copy:
World Championship Ice Racing, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. Witness as the most fearless racers shred the arenas solid ice track with over 2,000 razor-sharp studs in their tires. 7:30 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 28
@calendar copy:
Give kids a smile -- free dental day, Dr Dona Prince, 4220 Sergeant Road, Sioux City, IA. Give Kids a Smile provides much needed dental services to children with limited or no access to dental care. This event is part of the national Give Kids a Smile National Children's Access Day founded by the American Dental Association. Children ages 1 year to 18 years old will receive a free dental exam, prophylaxis, X-rays and fluoride. Please call 712-274-2228 for appointment. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. info@drdonaprince.com, 712-274-2228..
@date head:
Feb. 29
@calendar copy:
Denim and Dreams, Sioux City Country Club, 4001 Jackson, Sioux City, IA. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a social hour, silent auction, and live music. Followed by dinner prepared by Sioux City Country Club, live auction, and a fun evening supporting Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School equine assisted programs. 5:30 p.m. Brooke McBride, brooke@scstars.org, 712-239-5042..
@date head:
March 06
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Waterloo Blackhawks, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Waterloo Blackhawks come to town for the last time in the regular season. The first 1,500 people through the door will receive the first set of eight players trading cards. Doors open at 6 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
@date head:
March 07
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Waterloo Blackhawks, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers take on the Waterloo Blackhawks for the second night in a row. Join us for Red Cross Night, Girl Scout Night, and Pucks for Paws Night all in one awesome night. Doors open at 6 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
@date head:
March 25
@calendar copy:
The Harlem Globetrotters, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Harlem Globetrotters roster showcases some of the most thrilling athletes in the world, including Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, and Cheese Chisholm plus female stars TNT Lister, Torch George and more. 7 p.m.
@date head:
March 27
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Madison Capitols, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Madison Capitols for the first game of the weekend. Doors open at 6 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
@date head:
March 28
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Des Moines Buccaneers, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Des Moines Buccaneers. There will be a live auction following the game, featuring the dark jerseys, worn during the season. The first 1,500 fans through the doors will receive the second set of eight-player trading cards sponsored by Anderson Brothers Printing. Doors open at 6 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
@date head:
April 10
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Sioux Falls Stampede, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. The Sioux City Musketeers have their final home regular season game against the Sioux Falls Stampede on Fan Appreciation Night. The final night of the remaining players trading card giveaway will complete the set of the 2019-20 Sioux City Musketeers. After the conclusion of the game the game worn white jerseys will be raffled off from the ice. Doors open 6 p.m. 7:05 p.m.
@date head:
June 24
@calendar copy:
Cushing Old Fashioned Wednesday Night- Cruise into Cushing, Cushing Main Street , Cushing, IA. Please come join us for an evening of old fashioned fun. Spend the evening on Cushing's main street looking at cars, trucks, and tractors from past years. Enjoy the music of the Anthon City Band as you walk our main street. Eat hot dogs, chips, and homemade pie topped off with ice cream (Free-will dontation). In case of rain, please come to the Fire Station for the meal and band. 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Free Will Donation. Sheila O'Connell, Cushing-OFWN@outlook.com, 712-384-2716.. http://www.facebook.com/oldfashionedwednesdaynight.
@event head:KARAOKE
@date head:
Jan. 28
@calendar copy:
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
@event head:MUSIC
@date head:
Jan. 28
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 28
@calendar copy:
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 30
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 30
@calendar copy:
Godemis Of Ces Cru W/ Twistello, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. 7 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 31
@calendar copy:
Matt Stell w/ Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 04
@calendar copy:
Richard Marx, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. Marx presents an acoustic evening of love songs. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 09
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Feb. 14
@calendar copy:
Hairball, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. All ages welcome. Special guests to be announced. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 21
@calendar copy:
KISS: End Of The Road World Tour, Tyson Events Center. Rock-n-roll legends KISS are coming to Sioux City. Tickets starting at $39.50 go on sale November 22 at 10 a.m. 7:30 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 21
@calendar copy:
Uptown Funk: Tribute to Bruno Mars, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 22
@calendar copy:
Impulse Vol.05 Hypho, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. 8 p.m.
@date head:
April 03
@calendar copy:
David Allan Coe, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 8 p.m.
@date head:
April 24
@calendar copy:
Everclear, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 8 p.m.
@event head:SHOWS AND FESTIVALS
@date head:
Jan. 25
@calendar copy:
Outdoor Show & River City Angler's Swap Meet, Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. Get reduced price advance tickets at either Sioux City Bomgaars. Fish Tank with Live Trout Fishing, Fishing Seminars both days at 1 p.m. with Bryan Mellage of Mondocat. For more information contact Dave at Powell Broadcasting 712-239-2100. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $5 in advance, $7 at the door, Kids 12 & under FREE.
@date head:
Jan. 28
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 30
@calendar copy:
@event head:SPORTS AND RECREATION
@date head:
Jan. 31
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Feb. 01
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Feb. 07
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Feb. 08
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Feb. 09
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Feb. 16
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Feb. 27
@calendar copy:
@date head:
March 06
@calendar copy:
@date head:
March 07
@calendar copy:
10th Annual Winter Bike SUX Ride, Miles Inn, 2622 Leech Ave, Sioux City, IA. Cyclists will begin gathering at Miles Inn at 8 a.m., take a group picture about 8:45 a.m. and then head on their own pace to other stopping points, downtown and in Morningside. The stops include Half Moon Bar, Whiskey Dick's, Bob Roe's Point After, Paxton Street Tavern and Tav on the Ave. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
@date head:
March 07
@calendar copy:
@date head:
March 25
@calendar copy:
@date head:
March 27
@calendar copy:
@date head:
March 28
@calendar copy:
@date head:
April 10
@calendar copy:
@date head:
June 06
@calendar copy:
