@event head:MUSIC
@date head:
Aug. 16
@calendar copy:
An Evening with Floyd: Pink Floyd Tribute, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Floyd is the Midwest's most sonically pure and visually stunning tribute to the music of Pink Floyd. Comprised entirely of members from past Pink Floyd Tribute acts with the single minded goal of delivering the most authentic experience short of owning a time machine, Floyd has been captivating audiences with their Live performances since they first hit the stage. If you want your crowds to be steeped in the truest Pink Floyd experience, think Floyd!! Appearing live at The Marquee on Friday, August 16. Tickets on sale today! 9 p.m.
@date head:
Aug. 17
@calendar copy:
Midwest Metal Massacre 2, The Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill, 4700 41st Street, Sioux City. Devour Once Dead hosts Midwest metal Massacre Bands include Adaptis ..The Clincher... Endless Reign... Forever in Gray ...Dead Echoes Hellvendetta Splitdriven ....Gabriel and the Apocalypse ...Blue Felix and Devour Once Dead. 12 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Galaxy, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. "Out of this World." Performing over 37 years. Wear a touch of red. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Riata, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Come out and have a great time. Open to the public. 8 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Randall Shreve, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Randall Shreve is returning to the Marquee for a solo performance on Saturday, August 17. Don't miss this one-man-band show unlike any other. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Aug. 19
@calendar copy:
Jam On, Brass Rail, 601 Pearl Street, Sioux City. Everybody come jam! Free munchies. For more information call JB at 712-577-5617. 6 p.m.
@date head:
Aug. 20
@calendar copy:
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Aug. 23
@calendar copy:
Smokin' Clams Reunion Show, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Legendary Sioux City party band The Smokin' Clams are reuniting for one night only at The Marquee on Friday, August 23 at 9:00pm. Come relive old memories and make new ones! Tickets are $10 and available at The Marquee or online at www.themarqueelive.com. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Aug. 24
@calendar copy:
Bob Merchant, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Come out and have a great time. Open to the public. 8 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Nivrana: The Ultimate Nirvana Tribute, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Nivrana returns to The Marquee in Sioux City, Iowa to pay tribute to grunge icons Nirvana. 21+. Show starts at 9:30. $10 pre-sale tickets/$12 day of show. RSVP now! 9:30 p.m.
@date head:
Aug. 31
@calendar copy:
Reved Up Rockers w/Johnny Bolin, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Come out and have a great time. Open to the public. 8 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Big Mood Tour, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. We have Prophet and Salty stopping by this Fall! Prophet and Salty have been pushing waves thru the sound community honing on there own sound. Support from: SoundTrooper / Shed Bois. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 7
@calendar copy:
Bob Merchant, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Come out and have a great time. Open to the public. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 14
@calendar copy:
Riata, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Come out and have a great time. Open to the public. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 19
@calendar copy:
Doug's Donors "Fall Revival" Fundraiser, Bar Louie, 701 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. Doug's Donors Laughter is the Best Medicine "Fall Revival" Fundraiser featuring Phil Dollar, Get Your Cash Back Band and special guests The Saggy Bottom Boys. Bar Louie. Social hour from 4 to 6 p.m. After dinner there will be a silent auction. Entertainment will follow with Songs of Salvation, Songs of Love, Songs of Fireup and much, much more. For questions please call 712-277-1050. 4 p.m. $25 each, $225 per table. www.dougsdonors.com.
@date head:
Sep. 20
@calendar copy:
Ventura Blvd: Tom Petty Celebration, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Ventura Blvd will be taking their celebration of Tom Petty's music up to Sioux City at The Marquee! This act features members of other top regional bands such as Hotel Desperado, Floyd, ReCaptured, Fishheads, Wicked Fun, High Heel, Down To Here, Red Delicious, Silas Creek, etc. Don't miss this event to hear the best of Tom Petty's music performed live! Advanced tickets available at the venue or online at www.themarqueelive.com. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 21
@calendar copy:
Richie Lee, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. 2010 Spirit Award. The Fabulous 50's car cruise night. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 28
@calendar copy:
Bob Merchant, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Come out and have a great time. Open to the public. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 7
@calendar copy:
Petrock: The Ultimate 70's Experience, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Back by popular demand, PetRock is the nation's most unique Tribute Act. PetRock brings the sights and sounds of 70's rock to life - minus the disco! Catch them live at The Marquee on Saturday, September 7! Tickets on sale today at The Marquee or online at www.themarqueelive.com. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 18
@calendar copy:
Do or Die, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Audio Dope Development presents "Do or Die" Live in Concert. Featuring Special Guest C Note, Fetty Fred & Self. DJ Swayd On Vibe Control. 21+ Event. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 26
@calendar copy:
The Senders, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. The Senders Halloween Bash. Performing for more than 50 years. Show up in costumes. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 7
@calendar copy:
Sweet Sixteen Show!, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. December 7th - Whiskey Dicks - No Set Times (yet) - All Ages - Mixed Genre Show - Mixed Crowd Show. Must Be Invited or Approved at the Door. Bands include: Hell Vendetta, Stitch Nine, Verb the Noun, Sammy DiMera, Outer Year, OSOP, Eli Dykstra, Ghosts of Patrick Swayze, Brady Raps, Alexander James (between sets)+ More TBA. 2 p.m.
@event head:BENEFITS & FUNDRAISERS
@date head:
Sep. 19
@calendar copy:
Doug's Donors "Fall Revival" Fundraiser, Bar Louie, 701 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. Doug's Donors Laughter is the Best Medicine "Fall Revival" Fundraiser featuring Phil Dollar, Get Your Cash Back Band and special guests The Saggy Bottom Boys. Bar Louie. Social hour from 4 to 6 p.m. After dinner there will be a silent auction. Entertainment will follow with Songs of Salvation, Songs of Love, Songs of Fireup and much, much more. For questions please call 712-277-1050. 4 p.m. $25 each, $225 per table. www.dougsdonors.com.
@date head:
Sep. 21
@calendar copy:
Her Health Diaper Dash, Crystal Cove Park, W. 39th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Fun run/walk fundraiser for the whole family for Her Health Women's Center, serving women and their partners facing pregnancy decisions.Register yourself or create a team at herhealthdiaperdash.com 9 a.m.-11 a.m. $45 adult; free kids 10 and under. Susie Edgar, susie@herhealthwomenscenter.org, .
@event head:CLASSES & LECTURES
@date head:
Aug. 15
@calendar copy:
Love Your Feet, Delta Hotels by Marriot- SSC Riverfront, P.O. Box 218, SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska. Do you love wearing cute sandals and heels, but feel like hiding your feet? Bunions are one of the most common foot problems for women- but traditional surgery can mean being laid up for weeks. Now, for the first time in Siouxland, there is a better option. Join us for MercyOne's FREE Love Your Feet event Thursday, Aug. 15 at Delta Hotel by Marriott. Enjoy appetizers, giveaways and a FREE foot screening. Hear from Dr. Phinit Phistikul - Siouxland's only foot and ankle orthopedic surgeon - about his new, minimally-invasive bunion surgery. That's foot surgery with next to no downtime OR pain! 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Jenna Rehnstrom, Jenna.Rehnstrom@mercyhealth.com, 712-279-2061.. http://: https://www.mercyone.org/siouxland/health-and-wellness/.
@calendar copy:
Power Praise Aerobics Summer Session, Morningside Lutheran, 700 So. Martha St, Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun! Please call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as location occasionally changes. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, info@kingdomfitliving.com, 712-202-5052.. https://www.kingdomfitliving.com/aerobic-dance.
@date head:
Aug. 16
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, info@kingdomfitliving.com, 7122025052. http://www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
@event head:COMEDY
@date head:
Aug. 15
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 712-277-9568 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
@event head:COMMUNITY
@date head:
Aug. 15
@calendar copy:
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. http://www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@calendar copy:
Love Your Feet, Delta Hotels by Marriot- SSC Riverfront, P.O. Box 218, SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska. Do you love wearing cute sandals and heels, but feel like hiding your feet? Bunions are one of the most common foot problems for women- but traditional surgery can mean being laid up for weeks. Now, for the first time in Siouxland, there is a better option. Join us for MercyOne's FREE Love Your Feet event Thursday, Aug. 15 at Delta Hotel by Marriott. Enjoy appetizers, giveaways and a FREE foot screening. Hear from Dr. Phinit Phistikul - Siouxland's only foot and ankle orthopedic surgeon - about his new, minimally-invasive bunion surgery. That's foot surgery with next to no downtime OR pain! 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Jenna Rehnstrom, Jenna.Rehnstrom@mercyhealth.com, 712-279-2061.. http://: https://www.mercyone.org/siouxland/health-and-wellness/.
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
@date head:
Aug. 16
@calendar copy:
Health & Leisure Expo, Delta Hotels by Marriot- SSC Riverfront, P.O. Box 218, SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska. Plan to attend Siouxland's Largest Health & Leisure Expo in the Tri-State Area on Friday, August 16 from 9am - 1pm at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in South Sioux City, NE.Don't miss this opportunity to visit with many local businesses and service providers in one place who can help you live your best life.This free event will feature several speakers from area organizations, prize giveaways, and more.Grab your friends and head to the Expo... we'll see you there! SPONSORED BY: Sioux City Journal Communications Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers MercyOne Sunrise Retirement Community Tri-State Specialists UnityPoint Health 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
@date head:
Aug. 17
@calendar copy:
Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment, Sergeant Floyd Welcome Center, Sioux City. Go back in the past for this two day event. See what it was like to travel with Lewis & Clark.Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
@date head:
Aug. 17
@calendar copy:
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: March 16 Animal Adaptations---June 22 Totally Turtles---July 20 Under One Rock---August 17 1-2-3 Camouflage 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, vdevos@co.plymouth.ia.us, 712-947-4270.
@calendar copy:
Family Game Night: Your family Our games, Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce Street, Sioux City. Join So Many Board Games at the Blue Cafe for a night of board games and great food. For a $5.00 cover charge you can access our ever growing board game library ranging from classics you loved as a kid to the latest and greatest available. Our Board Game Gurus can help you find just the game you're looking for. They'll help you learn to play it so you can spend more time having fun and less time reading rules. 2 p.m.-10 p.m. $5. https://m.facebook.com/smbgcafe/.
@calendar copy:
Sgt. Floyd Burial Ceremony, Sgt, Floyd Monument, Sioux City. 6 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Riata, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Come out and have a great time. Open to the public. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Aug. 18
@calendar copy:
'Sunny' Sunday swap meets, Antiques, collectibles, primitives, furniture, jewelry, crafts and more stuff, including lunch and bake sale concessions. Pioneer Valley 4-H Club and Boy Scout troop 204.Every Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., June, July and August.Singing Hills Secondhand Finds & Furnishings, 4400 S. York St., Sioux City. www.secondhandfinds.com.; 712-233-2345. 12 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. https://sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
@date head:
Aug. 20
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 712-255-2933..
@date head:
Aug. 21
@calendar copy:
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Larisa M Chmielewski, 4chmie@gmail.com, 712-587-7926..
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 7122552933..
@date head:
Aug. 24
@calendar copy:
Bob Merchant, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Come out and have a great time. Open to the public. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Aug. 25
@calendar copy:
Rods N' Rides, Centre Mall, Sioux Center, Iowa. Leave Centre Mall at 9 a.m. for 10:30 service at West Side Park, Rock Rapids. Light breakfast served by Rock Rapids First Reformed Church. Lunch at Luverne Pizza Ranch.Rods N' Rides outdoor worship services have been planned monthly for motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts this summer. 9 a.m.
@date head:
Aug. 29
@calendar copy:
State Sen. Tim Gragert Speaks, Cedar View Country Club, 101 Calcavecchia Drive, Laurel, Nebraska. Hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs and Laurel Economic Development, the event is free, and members of the public are invited to attend.State Sen. Tim Gragert will share an overview from the 2019 session and what he is working on for 2020. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Trenton Buhr, trentonb@cfra.org, 402-687-2100 ext. 1010.
@date head:
Aug. 31
@calendar copy:
Explore the Byway's Garden Path, Adventure is waiting when you tour gardens, flower shops, farmers markets, greenhouses and more on Nebraska's Lewis & Clark Scenic Byway. The byway follows Highway 75 from Sioux City to Omaha for a self-guided auto tour. August 31 and September 7. 12 a.m.
@calendar copy:
Reved Up Rockers w/Johnny Bolin, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Come out and have a great time. Open to the public. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 7
@calendar copy:
Bob Merchant, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Come out and have a great time. Open to the public. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 8
@calendar copy:
Rods N' Rides, Centre Mall, Sioux Center, Iowa. Leave Centre Mall at 8 a.m. for 9:30 service at American Reformed Church in Luverne, MN. Lunch site to be determined.Rods N' Rides outdoor worship services have been planned monthly for motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts this summer. 8 a.m.
@calendar copy:
Bruguier's Cabin Tours, Riverside Park, Sioux City. Summer hours for tours will be 2 to 4 p.m. on June 9, July 14, August 11, September 8 and October 13. Special group tours for clubs and organizations can make arrangements by calling our tour coordinator at 712-490-6506. 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 14
@calendar copy:
Riata, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Come out and have a great time. Open to the public. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 21
@calendar copy:
Her Health Diaper Dash, Crystal Cove Park, W. 39th St., South Sioux Ctiy, Nebraska. Fun run/walk fundraiser for the whole family for Her Health Women's Center, serving women and their partners facing pregnancy decisions. Register yourself or create a team at herhealthdiaperdash.com 9 a.m.-11 a.m. $45 adult; free kids 10 and under. Susie Edgar, susie@herhealthwomenscenter.org, .
@calendar copy:
Her Health Diaper Dash, Crystal Cove, W. 39th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Fun run/walk fundraiser for the whole family for Her Health Women's Center, serving women and their partners facing pregnancy decisions. Register yourself or create a team at www.herhealthdiaperdash.com. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. $45 for adults; free for kids 10 and under.
@date head:
Sep. 28
@calendar copy:
Bob Merchant, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Come out and have a great time. Open to the public. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 26
@calendar copy:
The Senders, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. The Senders Halloween Bash. Performing for more than 50 years. Show up in costumes. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
@event head:DANCE
@date head:
Aug. 31
@calendar copy:
End of the Summer Foam Party, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Join us for the END OF SUMMER FOAM PARTY at The Marquee on Saturday, August 31! Drink and shot specials all night, live DJ and more! Enjoy the best outdoor beer garden on 4th street and and send the summer out in style! Ages 21+ 9:30 p.m.
@event head:FAITH
@date head:
Aug. 25
@calendar copy:
Rods N' Rides, Centre Mall, Sioux Center, Iowa. Leave Centre Mall at 9 a.m. for 10:30 service at West Side Park, Rock Rapids. Light breakfast served by Rock Rapids First Reformed Church. Lunch at Luverne Pizza Ranch.Rods N' Rides outdoor worship services have been planned monthly for motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts this summer. 9 a.m.
@date head:
Sep. 8
@calendar copy:
Rods N' Rides, Centre Mall, Sioux Center, Iowa. Leave Centre Mall at 8 a.m. for 9:30 service at American Reformed Church in Luverne, MN. Lunch site to be determined.Rods N' Rides outdoor worship services have been planned monthly for motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts this summer. 8 a.m.
@event head:KARAOKE
@date head:
Aug. 16
@calendar copy:
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St, Sioux City. Every Friday night from 8:30 to 12:30 AM at the VFW in Sioux City Karaoke with Mr Tunes mobile music. 712-253-2221 8:30 p.m.
@date head:
Aug. 20
@calendar copy:
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Aug. 21
@calendar copy:
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Join Mr. Tunes every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. for a night of classic karaoke fun at the VFW in Sioux City. 712-253-2221 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
@event head:PUBLIC MEETINGS
@date head:
Aug. 21
@calendar copy:
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning, St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones Street, Sioux City. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church 1100 Jones St. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-258-7166, 712-258-7166.
@event head:SHOWS & FESTIVALS
@date head:
Aug. 17
@calendar copy:
Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment, Sergeant Floyd Welcome Center, Sioux City. Go back in the past for this two day event. See what it was like to travel with Lewis & Clark.Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Midwest Metal Massacre 2, The Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill, 4700 41st Street, Sioux City. Devour Once Dead hosts Midwest metal MassacreBands include Adaptis ..The Clincher... Endless Reign... Forever in Gray ...Dead Echoes Hellvendetta Splitdriven ....Gabriel and the Apocalypse ...Blue Felix and Devour Once Dead. 12 p.m.
@date head:
Sep. 14
@calendar copy:
Nick, Jr. Live!, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Nick, Jr. Live! comes to the Orpheum Theater for three performances across Sept. 14 and 15. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. http://orpheumlive.com.
@date head:
Sep. 19
@calendar copy:
Doug's Donors "Fall Revival" Fundraiser, Bar Louie, 701 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. Doug's Donors Laughter is the Best Medicine "Fall Revival" Fundraiser featuring Phil Dollar, Get Your Cash Back Band and special guests The Saggy Bottom Boys. Bar Louie. Social hour from 4 to 6 p.m. After dinner there will be a silent auction. Entertainment will follow with Songs of Salvation, Songs of Love, Songs of Fireup and much, much more. For questions please call 712-277-1050. 4 p.m. $25 each, $225 per table. http://www.dougsdonors.com.
@date head:
Oct. 6
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Journal Bridal Expo 2019, Delta Hotels by Marriot- SSC Riverfront, P.O. Box 218, SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska. Siouxland brides- and grooms-to-be won't want to miss the Sioux City Journal Bridal Expo on Sunday, October 6 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in South Sioux City, NE.The Bridal Expo gives brides and their entire wedding party the opportunity to learn about services, special packages and discounts from the area's best wedding specialists who provide ideas and options, whether they are newly engaged or shopping for specific needs.Experience one-stop shopping in one convenient location that includes: Fashion ShowsVendor BoothsSamples and more...Contact Ann Jaminet at 712-293-4285 or ajaminet@siouxcityjournal.com for vendor information. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. 712-293-4285.
@date head:
Dec. 7
@calendar copy:
Sweet Sixteen Show!, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. December 7th - Whiskey Dicks - No Set Times (yet) - All Ages - Mixed Genre Show - Mixed Crowd Show. Must Be Invited or Approved at the Door. Bands include: Hell Vendetta, Stitch Nine, Verb the Noun, Sammy DiMera, Outer Year, OSOP, Eli Dykstra, Ghosts of Patrick Swayze, Brady Raps, Alexander James (between sets)+ More TBA. 2 p.m.
@event head:SUPPORT GROUPS
@date head:
Aug. 15
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
@date head:
Aug. 21
@calendar copy:
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Larisa M Chmielewski, 4chmie@gmail.com, 712-587-7926.