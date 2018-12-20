@event head:MUSIC
@date head:
Dec. 25
@calendar copy:
Free FOLK Club, The Sioux City Conservatory Of Music, 1309 Pierce St, Sioux City. Americana at its finest! Folk Club takes members back to an acoustic approach to popular music. All ages. free, and be ready to jam as this in not to be considered a music lesson, but a music session to learn songs together. 6 p.m.-7 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 31
@calendar copy:
NYE Bash 2018: The Spazmatics, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. General Admission $20 +taxes/fees, VIP Chair $35 +taxes/fees, VIP Booth (4 Seats/Tickets) $160 +taxes/fees. 9 p.m. www.tickets.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
@date head:
Jan. 11
@calendar copy:
Jay Owenhouse, Orpheum Theatre, 520 Pierce Street Suite 280, Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 21
@calendar copy:
The Sound of Music, Orpheum Theatre, 520 Pierce Street Suite 280, Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 25
@calendar copy:
Poco and Pure Prairie League, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Country rock. 8 p.m.-10:30 p.m. www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com/.
@event head:ARTS & THEATER
@date head:
Dec. 20 THROUGH Jan. 13
@calendar copy:
Capturing Your Interest with Photography, Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Road, Sioux City. Sioux City Camera Club will present an opening program discussing a rich range of images and the stories behind them 2 p.m .Oct. 7. Reception will follow. The program will mark the opening of an exhibition of photographs made by Sioux City Camera Club members in Siouxland and beyond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-4252. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@date head:
Dec. 20 THROUGH Dec. 31
@calendar copy:
Native American Artwork featuring Chuck Raymond, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. A retrospective of a prominent Winnebago artist's works is featured in the new exhibit, "Native American Artwork featuring Chuck Raymond." Included in the exhibit are Raymond's familiar black and white Northeast Woodland/Great Plains series along with his rarely-seen black and white Southwest/Northwest Coast series. In addition, several color renderings that were acquired by Siouxland residents and later donated to the Museum are displayed. Closed Mondays. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-279-6174. www.siouxcitymuseum.org.
@date head:
Dec. 20 THROUGH Feb. 3
@calendar copy:
E Pluribus Unum, Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St, Sioux City. E pluribus unum, the traditional motto for our country, is also a great idea for the creation of art. The artworks included in this exhibition represent diverse ways in which repetition and pattern can be used to create more visual excitement while also creating more cohesion. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcityartcenter.org.
@date head:
Dec. 20 THROUGH Jan. 6
@calendar copy:
The Power of Children: Making a Difference, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Explore the extraordinary stories of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges, and Ryan White three children whose lives teach us about overcoming obstacles to make a positive difference in the world. This traveling exhibit is a program of ExhibitsUSA, a national division of Mid-America Arts Alliance and The National Endowment for the Arts. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-279-6174. www.siouxcitymuseum.org.
@date head:
Dec. 20 THROUGH Jan. 12
@calendar copy:
Fraueranbeit Womens Work, Pearson Lakes Art Center, 2201 Highway 71, Okoboji, Iowa. 25 Black & White Photos of European Women in Traditional Male Professions and Trades, an exhibit of works by photojournalist Barbara La Valleur. Meet the artist at the opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 with a Gallery Talk at 6 p.m. This event is free, and wine and hors d'oeuvres served. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Thursday. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. www.lakesart.org.
@date head:
Dec. 21
@calendar copy:
"A Christmas Carol" Live Reading & Radio Broadcast, Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St, Sioux City. Presented by LAMB Theater & KWIT. Holiday refreshments begin the evening followed by a reading of Charles Dickens classic tale during a live radio broadcast on KWIT 90.3FM & KOJI 90.7FM from LAMB Arts Regional Theater.Fun for the whole family! December 21st, 2018 at LAMB Theater in Sioux City.Doors open at 6pm for pre-show holiday refreshments.Live reading and radio broadcast begins at 7pm.Tickets are $25 for Adults and $15 for Students; ticket price includes refreshments.Space is limited!100% of ticket sales support LAMB Theatre and KWIT.Purchase your tickets here at www.scjtix.com/events. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. $15.00 - $25.00. www.scjtix.com/events/AChristmasCarolLive.
@date head:
Dec. 26
@calendar copy:
Finding Neverland, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Finding Neverland tells the incredible story behind one of the world's most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys' enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie's classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event. For more information on becoming a subscriber to the Broadway at the Orpheum 2018-19 Season, please visit OrpheumLive.com, the Tyson Events Center Box Office or call the box office at 712-279-4850 (ext 2). 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. www.orpheumlive.com.
@date head:
Jan. 4
@calendar copy:
Beacon Story Lab Live! Desire, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St, Sioux City. Connect with your community and come hear true stories told on stage.We're celebrating three years of live storytelling in Sioux City!More than 100 people have told true stories on stage since the first show on January 27, 2016, which was born out of Ally Karsyn's burning desire to create more courageous, compassionate and connected communities through the healing art of storytelling. To commemorate the occasion, we'll hear six stories based on the night's theme: Desire. And for those who are feeling brave, audience members will be invited to share a short story or poem during a brief open mic. 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. $10.75 advance; $15 day of show. Ally Karsyn, 712-470-3953. www.scjtix.com/events/beacon-story-lab-live-desire.
@date head:
Jan. 21 THROUGH Jan. 22
@calendar copy:
The Sound of Music, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. A brand new production of The Sound of Music is coming to Sioux City. The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences. 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history.For more information on becoming a subscriber to the Broadway at the Orpheum 2018-19 Season, please visit OrpheumLive.com, the Tyson Events Center Box Office or call the box office at 712-279-4850 (ext 2). 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. www.orpheumlive.com.
@event head:BENEFIT & FUNDRAISER
@date head:
Dec. 20
@calendar copy:
Third Thursday Trivia, Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth Street , Sioux City. Trivia Night! Join us for craft beer and crafty questions. Play as a team or individually. Cash prize for 1st and 2nd place. All proceeds go to Lila Mae's House, which provides a haven for survivors of sex trafficking. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $5. 319-541-2830. www.facebook.com/events/.
@date head:
Feb. 1
@calendar copy:
Empty Bowls... Eat Soup, Help Others!, Delta Hotels Center, 385 East Fourth Street, South Sioux City, Nebraska. 15th Annual Empty Bowls Hunger Awareness Event presented by Seaboard Triumph FoodsJoin us for our 15th Annual Empty Bowls Hunger Awareness fundraiser to help fight one of the most solvable social challenges of our time - hunger. The evening includes a variety of mouthwatering soups presented by restaurants and chefs from around Siouxland. We will also offer a silent and live auction with an array of amazing items from area businesses and donors. Along with dinner, you will receive a hand-crafted bowl created by community members, local students, and professional artists specifically for this event to keep as a reminder of those who are still hungry in our community. 5PM - Silent Auction, Music, Koated Kernels Popcorn Bar 6PM - Soup Dinner followed by Program & Live AuctionAll proceeds benefit the Food Bank of Siouxland to provide necessary and nutritious food for the over 25,000 food insecure individuals, including 11,000 hungry children, living in Siouxland. Purchase your tickets here at www.scjtix.com/events/empty-bowls. Additional ticketing and merchant fees will apply at checkout. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. $50 General Admission.
@event head:CLASSES & LECTURES
@date head:
Dec. 20 THROUGH Dec. 21
@calendar copy:
Kids' Christmas Wreath Making, Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will offer a drop-in kids' Christmas wreath-making activity. Admission and supplies will be free.As part of the hands-on fun, participants will learn about the history of evergreens in Christmas decorating.Kids also will learn how the Lewis & Clark Expedition celebrated Christmas three times, usually with discharging firearms, singing, dancing, and, as Sgt. John Ordway wrote, "the best to eat that could be had" considering the rough conditions. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 712-224-5242.
@date head:
Dec. 20
@calendar copy:
The Power of Children: Making a Difference, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The stories of ordinary children who faced extraordinary circumstances can inspire children today to fight discrimination and intolerance. Explorer the lives of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White and their impact in making a positive difference in the world. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
@calendar copy:
History at High Noon: How Did Christmas Get to be This Way?, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Dr. Bruce Forbes will discuss the history of Christmas from its roots in earlier winter traditions to its beginnings as a Christian celebration and its many changes over the centuries. 12:05 p.m.
@calendar copy:
KINGDOM FIT AEROBIC DANCE - FALL/WINTER SESSION, Morningside Lutheran, 700 So. Martha St, Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun!!! Please check website or call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as venue occasionally changes. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com.
@date head:
Dec. 21
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
@date head:
Jan. 10
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club monthly meetings, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall. The first meeting of the month usually includes a photography program or lesson or roundtable discussion on camera-related topics. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@event head:COMEDY
@date head:
Dec. 20
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. 712-204-3861. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
@date head:
Jan. 4
@calendar copy:
@event head:COMMUNITY
@date head:
Dec. 20
@calendar copy:
Game On: The History and Science of Gaming, Strategic Air & Space Museum, 28210 West Park Hwy, Ashland, Nebraska. An interactive exhibit highlighting technology and animation, from early technology concepts to competitive gaming. The exhibit highlights pop culture and allows guests to build their own game. Exhibit includes giant video games, arcade games animation stations, and an 8' LED Pixel play illumination station. Explore the history and future of games! Opening event September 22 10AM-2PM 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with admission. 402-944-3100. www.sacmuseum.org/.
@calendar copy:
The Power of Children: Making a Difference, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The stories of ordinary children who faced extraordinary circumstances can inspire children today to fight discrimination and intolerance. Explorer the lives of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White and their impact in making a positive difference in the world. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Christmas Toys of the Past, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The toys on display are primarily from the personal collection of local KSCJ radio personality Larry Fuller. Fuller started collecting toys in the early 1960s after he returned from service in the U.S. Marine Corps. His collection focuses on toys that remind him of his childhood during the 1940s, but it includes toys from the 1920s through the 1980s. Many of the toys reflect trends in popular culture with well-known characters from radio, comic books and television. These include Buck Rogers, Hopalong Cassidy and the Green Hornet. Among the items on display are toys based on military and western themes, along with trains, automobiles, airplanes and space vehicles.Additional toys as well as holiday memorabilia and artwork in the exhibit are from the Museum's collection. The exhibit will be on display until March 2019. 10 a.m. Sioux City Public Museum, 712-279-6174.
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Christmas Acres, Christmas Acres, 18481 Impala Ave., Le Mars, Iowa. Catch a great Christmas light display. 6:30 p.m. Rob Scheitler, 712-541-0577.
@date head:
Dec. 21
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Dec. 23
@calendar copy:
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit www.sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 24
@calendar copy:
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Closed in observance of Christmas Eve holiday., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Monday, December 24: Nature Center Closed in observance of Christmas Eve holiday. 12 a.m. 712-258-0838. www.woodburyparks.org.
@date head:
Dec. 25
@calendar copy:
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Closed in observance of Christmas holiday., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Tuesday, December 25: Nature Center Closed in observance of Christmas holiday. 12 a.m. 712-258-0838. www.woodburyparks.org.
@date head:
Dec. 26
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce Street, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
@date head:
Dec. 27
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club Monthly Competition, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club holds two meetings monthly, 7-9 p.m. on the second and last Thursdays of the month during the school year (except during November and December when meetings are held on the first and third Thursdays.) Photos are judged during the last meeting of the month. Visiting photographers and shutter buggers are welcomed to attend. Enter through the church lower-level off the rear parking lot. Join us for fun, photography topics, photo competition and fellowship. 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-255-8919. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@date head:
Dec. 28
@calendar copy:
Winter Day Camp 1, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Looking for something for the kids to do on winter break? Sent them to camp! We will spent the day playing and learning outside. This camp is for kids in 3rd-6th grade and there is limited space so be sure and sign up early!! We will provide lunch and snacks. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $20. 712-947-4270.
@calendar copy:
Fourth Fridays Tea & Tour, Mary Treglia Community House, 900 Jennings St, Sioux City. Learn about your Siouxland community. We will have a quick tour and time to connect with old and new friends. Held on the Fourth Friday of every month! 9 a.m.-10 a.m.
@date head:
Jan. 4
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 5
@calendar copy:
21st Annual Sioux Center Bridal Showcase, Terrace View Event Center, Sioux Center. The first 100 brides will receive bags filled with goodies and a Bridal Book that contains valuable information about wedding planning and the event's vendors. Vendors will be on site exhibiting bridal gowns, tuxedos, jewelry, gift items, cosmetics, florists, caterers, DJ's, photographers and much more. Cake provided by Habitue Coffeehouse & Cakes to Remember will be available at 12:30 pm for all guests. A style show featuring gowns and dresses from Reflections Prom & Bridal, Chrysalis and Kel-Brits and tuxes from Tip Top Tux and Reflections Prom & Bridal is scheduled for 12:45 pm. Door prizes will be given away throughout the day with two grand prizes being awarded to two lucky brides-to-be at the end of the day. For a complete listing of vendors visit our website at www.siouxcenterchamber.com or our Facebook page: Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce. For more information call 712-722-3457. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 8
@calendar copy:
Nature Tales, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time. We'll hike too, weather permitting. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-258-0838. www.woodburyparks.org.
@date head:
Jan. 16
@calendar copy:
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-587-7926.
@date head:
Jan. 19
@calendar copy:
Becoming an Outdoors Family-Tracks and Trails, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Join the naturalist on a snowshoeing hike on the trails at Hillview Park. See the wildlife that remain active in our Iowa winters. There is very limited space in this program so please call ahead to reserve your snowshoes! 2 p.m.-4 p.m. $5 per person. 712-947-4270.
@event head:KARAOKE
@date head:
Dec. 21
@calendar copy:
Karaoke, V.F.W. Post 1973, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Every Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome!
@date head:
Dec. 21 THROUGH Dec. 22
@calendar copy:
Wayne's World Karaoke, Sharky's, 710 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Nebraska. What's the best way to end the work week? Having a few drinks and enjoying night after night of karaoke at Sharky's. Presented by Wayne's World Karaoke, the fun starts at 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
@date head:
Dec. 21 THROUGH Dec. 22
@calendar copy:
Karaoke with Cysmic Sounds, Bull and Bear, 1910 Leech Ave, Sioux City. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
@date head:
Dec. 21
@calendar copy:
Galaxie Grill & Event Center Karaoke, Galaxie Grill & Event Center, 1401 Zenith Drive, Sioux City. Come on down to Galaxie Grill & Event Center for a fun-filled night of karaoke. You don't want to miss this! 9 p.m.
@event head:SPORTS
@date head:
Dec. 20
@calendar copy:
Winter Solstice Snowshoe or Hike, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Take a walk or snowshoe in the woods on one of the shortest days of the year. If snow amounts are greater than 4 inches, we will strap on a pair of snowshoes and hit the trails. If the snow amounts are less than that, we will still go for a hike to celebrate the upcoming Winter Solstice. Dress for the weather and in layers. Wear comfortable hiking or snow boots with good ankle support. Call 712-258-0838 to reserve a pair of snowshoes. Limit numbers are available. 3 p.m.-4 p.m. 712-258-0838. www.woodburyparks.org.
@date head:
Dec. 27
@calendar copy:
Hike the Wild, Dickinson County Nature Center, 2279 170th St., Okoboji, Iowa. Find out about this special holiday hike on our website. Winter Wonderland Walk, Kenue Park 3 p.m.-5 p.m. 712-336-6352. www.dickinsoncountyconservationboard.com/environmental-education/.
@date head:
Dec. 29
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Lincoln. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
Dec. 31
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Omaha. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
Jan. 25
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Des Moines. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
Jan. 27
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Tri-City. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 3:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
Feb. 1
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Muskegon. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
Feb. 2
@calendar copy:
Snow Scamper 5k Trail run/walk/snowshoe, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Dust off your running shoes and dig out those snowshoes. Plymouth County Conservation is hosting it's 6th annual Snow Scamper 5k Trail run/walk/snowshoe. The cost is $25 and participants will receive a 50/50 long sleeved t-shirt, snacks, lunch, and cool prizes. For an extra $10 you can get a long sleeved performance t-shirt. Register by Jan. 21 to guarantee you get a t-shirt. Snowshoes are available on a first come, first served basis. For more information or to get a registration form call at 712-947-4270. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $25. 712-947-4270.
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Madison. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.