CALENDAR
MUSIC
Amy Lavere with Will Sexton, 8 p.m., Feb. 10; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Casey Donahew, 8 p.m., Feb. 10; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Thompson Square, 8 p.m., Feb. 11; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Hairball, 8 p.m., Feb. 17; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Matt Cox & The Marauders, 8 p.m., Feb. 17; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
People are also reading…
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Haydn & Brahms featuring Stephanie March, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 18; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.
Brandon Santini - Hypnotizing Blues Harmonica, 8 p.m., Feb. 25; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
The Kentucky Headhunters, 8 p.m., March 3; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Head East, 8 p.m., March 4; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Nick Schnebelen - Blues Rocker, 8 p.m., March 4; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra John Osborn: A Legend Returns Home, 7:30 p.m., March 11; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.
Powerman 5000, 8 p.m., March 11; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Good Morning Bedlam - Furious Folk, 8 p.m., March 11; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
REO Speedwagon, 7:30 p.m., March 17; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Ryan Kisor Trio, 8 p.m., March 17; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Pet Rock, 8 p.m., March 18; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Think Floyd USA, 8 p.m., March 18; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Travis Denning, 8 p.m., March 24; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
John Waite, 8 p.m., March 25; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Cathy Sandage & Mickey Lee Petersen, 8 p.m., March 25; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
MercyMe, 7 p.m., April 1; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Terry Quiett Band, 8 p.m., April 1; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
The Oak Ridge Boys: Front Porch Singin' Tour 2023, 8 p.m., April 14; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Aladdin In Concert, 7:30 p.m., April 22; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.
Badfinger, 8 p.m., April 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Nu Metal Madness Tour, 7 p.m., April 28; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Alice Cooper: Too Close for Comfort Tour, 7 p.m., May 7; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Foreigner: The Greatest Hits, 7 p.m., May 13; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Hinder, 8 p.m., July 7; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez: Turn of the Sea, Aug. 20 to March 5; Heavy, Nov. 11 to Feb. 12; Camera Club: Greatest Hits, Nov. 17 to Feb. 12; Larassa Kabel: Sojourn, Nov. 17 to Feb. 12; Youth Art Month Exhibition: Middle School Students, Feb. 25 to April 9; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
Betty Strong Encounter Center and Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center: Scraposaurs Traveling Exhibit, year-long.
OUTDOORS
'Owl-entine's Day' at Pickled Palette, 6 p.m., Feb. 10; Pickled Palette, 4014 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-224-2757.
Nature Tales, 10 a.m., Feb. 14; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Wild N' Woodsy Art Club - Birding & Birdfeeders, 4:30 p.m., Feb. 14; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Coffee & Conservation, 10 a.m., Feb. 15; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Wildlife Encounters Live Animal Program, 1 p.m., Feb. 18; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Woodbury County Conservation Foundation Annual Meeting, 2 p.m., Feb. 18; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., Feb. 22; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
USD Theatre Presents: tick, tick... BOOM!, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 17, 18; 2 p.m., Feb. 19; Wayne S. Knutson Theatre, 788 North University St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: jeffrey.larsen@coyotes.usd.edu.
Menopause The Musical, 7 p.m., March 4; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Chicago The Musical, 7:30 p.m., April 11; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Madagascar The Musical, 3 p.m., April 16; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Fiddler on the Roof, 7:30 p.m., May 4; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Bluey's Big Play, 6 p.m., June 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour, 7 p.m., June 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Jerry Seinfeld, 7 p.m., July 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
COMMUNITY
Galentine's Crochet Class, 5:30 p.m., Feb. 15; 116 Gaul Dr., Sergeant Bluff. Information: growinguplulushop@gmail.com.
Wine About Winter Fundraising Event for the YMCA, 6 p.m., Feb. 17; South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront, 385 East 4th St., South Sioux City. Information: 402-404-8439.
February 2023 Legislative Town Hall, 10 a.m., Feb. 25; Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St. Information: 507-438-8001.
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., Feb. 25; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Simple Sewing, 5 p.m., March 8; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
March 2023 Legislative Town Hall, 10 a.m., March 25; Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St. Information: 507-438-8001.
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., March 25; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Midwest Honor Flight Trivia Night, 6 p.m., March 25; American Legion, 109 East 19th St., South Sioux City. Information: 605-215-1319.
Simple Sewing, 5 p.m., April 12; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., April 29; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Simple Sewing, 5 p.m., May 10; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., May 27; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Simple Sewing, 5 p.m., June 14; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., June 24; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., July 29; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
INFORMATIONAL
Feb. 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12; Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 South Martha St. Information: 712-560-6684.
Intro to Tarot: Unlocking the Secrets, 1 p.m., Feb. 12, 26; Expansion Center, 1119 4th St. Information: 605-232-8888.
SPORTING
Adult Co-ed Volleyball Tournament, 8 a.m., March 11; Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, 601 River View Drive, South Sioux City. Information: 402-404-8439.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, 10 a.m., (Crash Zone), 12:30 p.m. (Main Show), 5 p.m. (Crash Zone), 7:30 p.m., May 13; 12 p.m. (Crash Zone), 2:30 p.m. (Main Show), May 14; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., Feb. 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28; 9 a.m. Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28, Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.
Dungeons and Donna: An Introduction to Dungeons & Dragons, 4 p.m., Feb. 9, 23; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Saturday Art Lesson, 10:30 a.m., Feb. 11, 18, 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15, 22, ; Gilchrist Learning Center, 220 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-6580.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., Feb. 13, 20, 27; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Tech Talks with Reenie, 6 p.m., Feb. 15, 22, March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.