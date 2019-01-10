@event head:MUSIC
@date head:
Jan. 11
@calendar copy:
Jay Owenhouse, Orpheum Theatre, 520 Pierce Street Suite 280, Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 15
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 19
@calendar copy:
Carly Pearce, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third Street, Sioux City. Carly Pearce has a tenacious spirit with textured vocals and honest lyrics as reflected on her highly-acclaimed debut album EVERY LITTLE THING (Big Machine Records), featuring the GOLD-certified No. 1 title track and Top 15 hit "Hide the Wine." Her new single, "Closer To You" is available now. 8 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 21
@calendar copy:
The Sound of Music, Orpheum Theatre, 520 Pierce Street Suite 280, Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 25
@calendar copy:
Poco and Pure Prairie League, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Country rock. 8 p.m.-10:30 p.m. www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
@date head:
Jan. 26
@calendar copy:
@event head:ARTS & THEATER
@date head:
Jan. 10 THROUGH Jan. 13
@calendar copy:
Capturing Your Interest with Photography, Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Road, Sioux City. Sioux City Camera Club will present an opening program discussing a rich range of images and the stories behind them 2 p.m .Oct. 7. Reception will follow. The program will mark the opening of an exhibition of photographs made by Sioux City Camera Club members in Siouxland and beyond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-4252. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@date head:
Jan. 10 THROUGH Feb. 3
@calendar copy:
E Pluribus Unum, Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St, Sioux City. E pluribus unum, the traditional motto for our country, is also a great idea for the creation of art. The artworks included in this exhibition represent diverse ways in which repetition and pattern can be used to create more visual excitement while also creating more cohesion. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcityartcenter.org.
@date head:
Jan. 10 THROUGH Jan. 12
@calendar copy:
Fraueranbeit Womens Work, Pearson Lakes Art Center, 2201 Highway 71, Okoboji, Iowa. 25 Black & White Photos of European Women in Traditional Male Professions and Trades, an exhibit of works by photojournalist Barbara La Valleur. Meet the artist at the opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 with a Gallery Talk at 6 p.m. This event is free, and wine and hors d'oeuvres served. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Thursday. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. www.lakesart.org.
@date head:
Jan. 21 THROUGH Jan. 22
@calendar copy:
The Sound of Music, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. A brand new production of The Sound of Music is coming to Sioux City. The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences. 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history.For more information on becoming a subscriber to the Broadway at the Orpheum 2018-19 Season, please visit OrpheumLive.com, the Tyson Events Center Box Office or call the box office at 712-279-4850 (ext 2). 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. www.orpheumlive.com.
@date head:
Feb. 13
@calendar copy:
"It's Not You, It's Me", Wayne State College, Ramsey Theatre, Wayne, Nebraska. The Second City has been laughing at love and its infinite scroll of side effects for decades. It's Not You, It's Me, a comedy of break-ups and make-ups.In this laughter-inducing undertaking, The Second City takes shots at heartbreak, missed connections, and the mire of human relationships. Your friends, your parents, even your blind date will find something achingly familiar yet amusing, thanks to the writers and performers...who all fit squarely into the "it's complicated" category.Seating is limited. Reserve your seat at wsc.universitytickets.com. Unreserved seats will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. 7:30 p.m.
@event head:BENEFIT & FUNDRAISER
@date head:
Jan. 17
@calendar copy:
Third Thursday Trivia, Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth Street , Sioux City. Trivia Night! Join us for craft beer and crafty questions. Play as a team or individually. Cash prize for 1st and 2nd place. All proceeds go to Lila Mae's House, which provides a haven for survivors of sex trafficking. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $5. 319-541-2830. www.facebook.com/events.
@date head:
Feb. 1
@calendar copy:
Empty Bowls... Eat Soup, Help Others!, Delta Hotels Center, 385 East Fourth Street, South Sioux City, Nebraska. 15th Annual Empty Bowls Hunger Awareness Event presented by Seaboard Triumph Foods. Join us for our 15th Annual Empty Bowls Hunger Awareness fundraiser to help fight one of the most solvable social challenges of our time - hunger. The evening includes a variety of mouthwatering soups presented by restaurants and chefs from around Siouxland. We will also offer a silent and live auction with an array of amazing items from area businesses and donors. Along with dinner, you will receive a hand-crafted bowl created by community members, local students, and professional artists specifically for this event to keep as a reminder of those who are still hungry in our community. 5PM - Silent Auction, Music, Koated Kernels Popcorn Bar. 6PM - Soup Dinner followed by Program & Live Auction. All proceeds benefit the Food Bank of Siouxland to provide necessary and nutritious food for the over 25,000 food insecure individuals, including 11,000 hungry children, living in Siouxland. Purchase your tickets here at www.scjtix.com/events/empty-bowlsAdditional ticketing and merchant fees will apply at checkout. www.siouxlandfoodbank.org 5 p.m.-9 p.m. $50 General Admission. www.scjtix.com/events/empty-bowls.
@date head:
Feb. 9
@calendar copy:
Denim & Dreams, Sioux City Country Club, 4001 Jackson, Sioux City. Denim & Dreams is STARS biggest fundraiser of the year. Please join STARS for a night of celebration for the years of accomplishments but most importantly to raise the much needed funds to support EVERY client that comes through the STARS Therapeutic Riding program in 2019! The night will include a silent auction, plated dinner, fund for service, raffles, games, and great conversations.Saturday, February 9, 2019. Doors Open at 5:30 p.m. Sioux City Country Club. If you would like to contribute to the event as a sponsor, provide raffle or auction items; your assistance will be greatly appreciated. STARS could not provide the services available without the amazing Siouxland community's help!Purchase your tickets here at www.scjtix.com/events/denim-dreamsSpecial Troopers Adaptive Riding School has been providing animal assisted therapies to the Siouxland community since 1984. In those 34 years of services thousands of clients, with varying disabilities, have not only experienced the benefits of therapeutic riding but been able to thrive in their daily lives because of their work with horses! Therapeutic Riding is a unique and powerful form of equine therapy that helps clients with cognitive, physical, and emotional limitations. Every year STARS takes on the challenge to provide a quality program that is affordable to every client or caregiver. To make that happen STARS supports 75% of EVERY client's tuition through contributions and fundraising. The remaining 25% is the responsibility of the client/caregiver. STARS will not deny a client services because of financial burden, Client Scholarships are available if needed. www.scstars.org 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. $75+. 712-239-5042. www.scjtix.com/events/denim-dreams.
@event head:CLASSES & LECTURES
@date head:
Jan. 10
@calendar copy:
Youth classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ, DeVall MMA & BJJ, Sioux City. Children ages 4 and up can learn boxing, Brazilian jiu jitsu and other fighting styles from DeVall MMA & BJJ coaches. Youth classes start at 4:45 p.m. at the Benson Building gym. Monday and Friday is youth boxing. Tuesday and Thursday is youth Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Wednesday is youth kickboxing. First week of classes are free. $40 a month. $5 class drop in fee. 4:45 p.m. 712-444-0926 or 712-301-1087.
@calendar copy:
Beginners classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ, DeVall MMA & BJJ, Sioux City. People of all levels can learn a variety of martial arts styles from DeVall MMA & BJJ coaches. Beginner classes start at 5:50 p.m. at the Benson Building gym. Monday and Friday is beginners no Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Tuesday and Thursday is beginners Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. First week of classes are free. $40 a month. $5 class drop in fee. 5:50 p.m. 712-444-0926 or 712-301-1087.
@calendar copy:
Intermediate classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ, DeVall MMA & BJJ, Sioux City. Fighters will two stripes or six months experience can enhance their skills with intermediate classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ. Intermediate classes start at 7 p.m. at the Benson Building gym. Thursday is intermediate Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Friday is intermediate no Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu arts. First week of classes are free. $40 a month. $5 class drop in fee. 7 p.m. 712-444-0926 or 712-301-1087.
@calendar copy:
Beginner Country Dance Class, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 West 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. You will learn the 2-step, waltz, triple 2-step, stationary cha, Teton, and more. We will start with the basics and then learn some turns. These are couples dances but DO NOT need a partner to come. This is a great way to make new friends and get exercise too. 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. $5 each class. Karen, 712-276-6694.
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club monthly meetings, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall. The first meeting of the month usually includes a photography program or lesson or roundtable discussion on camera-related topics. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@date head:
Jan. 11
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
@date head:
Jan. 12
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 14
@calendar copy:
KINGDOM FIT AEROBIC DANCE - WINTER/SPRING SESSION, Morningside Lutheran, 700 So. Martha St, Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun!!! Classes are every Monday and Thursday but PLEASE CHECK WEBSITE (under schedule updates) or call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as venue occasionally changes. Bring an exercise mat and water. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com.
@calendar copy:
Beginner Line Dance Class, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 West 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. You will learn the basic steps and then many fun, new and old dances.This is great exercise and a fun way to make new friends. 7 p.m.-8 p.m. $5 each class. Karen, 712-276-6694.
@event head:COMEDY
@date head:
Jan. 10
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. 7122043861. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
@event head:COMMUNITY
@date head:
Jan. 10
@calendar copy:
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@calendar copy:
Christmas Toys of the Past, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The toys on display are primarily from the personal collection of local KSCJ radio personality Larry Fuller. Fuller started collecting toys in the early 1960s after he returned from service in the U.S. Marine Corps. His collection focuses on toys that remind him of his childhood during the 1940s, but it includes toys from the 1920s through the 1980s. Many of the toys reflect trends in popular culture with well-known characters from radio, comic books and television. These include Buck Rogers, Hopalong Cassidy and the Green Hornet. Among the items on display are toys based on military and western themes, along with trains, automobiles, airplanes and space vehicles.Additional toys as well as holiday memorabilia and artwork in the exhibit are from the Museum's collection. The exhibit will be on display until March 2019. 10 a.m. Sioux City Public Museum, 712-279-6174.
@calendar copy:
Family Fun Night, LaunchPAD Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St., Sioux City. Take a walk in a winter wonderland at LaunchPAD! Children will match snowmen, go on a snowy scavenger hunt, and even try ice fishing. 5:30 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 12
@calendar copy:
L&C Center kids' "Whale of a Tale", Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will present "Whale of a Tale," a kids' drop-in activity in the Sgt. Floyd Classroom. Admission and materials will be free.During the winter of 1805-1806, Capt. Lewis and Clark received word of a beached whale on the present-day Oregon coast. Clark took a group to purchase whale meat and oil. Included in this group was Sacagawea, the Corps of Discovery's Native interpreter, who asked to see the "monstrous fish" for herself."It was an exciting experience. Many expedition members probably had never before seen a whale," says Sara Olson, the Center's History Education Coordinator.At "Whale of a Tale," kids will learn about the giant mammals and how they stay warm in freezing temperatures. Kids also will participate in whale-themed activities. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Sara Olson, 712-224-5242.
@date head:
Jan. 13
@calendar copy:
'Right Before Your Eyes', Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. The Betty Strong Encounter Center will present "Right Before Your Very Eyes" with "Siouxland's Magic Man: Corey Fravel." Admission will be free; a reception will follow. Fravel will entertain the audience with a range of card and other sleight-of-hand tricks. He'll use everything from fruit and money to silks and items borrowed from the audience. He'll call for volunteers from the audience to verify that no "fakery" is afoot. 2 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit www.sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
@date head:
Jan. 15
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 16
@calendar copy:
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-587-7926.
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce Street, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
@calendar copy:
"Me Three" Public Forum, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. In October 2017, #metoo began trending across social media to bring attention to the prevalence of sexual assault, violence and harassment men and women face, especially in the work place. Millions have used the hashtag to share their stories. The "Me Three" forum will explore the impact beyond the dynamic survivors and perpetrators that includes culture, families, societies, workplaces, relationships and more. This forum will feature panelists as well as public input. It is free and open to the public. A light meal will be served. Pre-registration is requested by Jan. 14 by calling 712-279-6985. 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 17
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 19
@calendar copy:
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: Sept. 22 In the Tall, Tall Grass; Oct. 20 Itsy Bitsy Spiders; Nov. 17 Fall Mixed Up; Dec. 15 Tree-rific Trees; Jan. 19 Who Goes There?; Feb. 16 Give a Hoot; March 16 Animal Adaptations 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. 712-947-4270.
@calendar copy:
Becoming an Outdoors Family-Tracks and Trails, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Join the naturalist on a snowshoeing hike on the trails at Hillview Park. See the wildlife that remain active in our Iowa winters. There is very limited space in this program so please call ahead to reserve your snowshoes! 2 p.m.-4 p.m. $5 per person. 712-947-4270.
@date head:
Jan. 26
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 31
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club Monthly Competition, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club holds two meetings monthly, 7-9 p.m. on the second and last Thursdays of the month during the school year (except during November and December when meetings are held on the first and third Thursdays.) Photos are judged during the last meeting of the month. Visiting photographers and shutter buggers are welcomed to attend. Enter through the church lower-level off the rear parking lot. Join us for fun, photography topics, photo competition and fellowship. 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-255-8919. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club Meeting, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club shares the art and science of photography with like-minded enthusiasts. The club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 6th & Nebraska Streets in downtown Sioux City. Guests are welcome. Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall.The second meeting of the month focuses on the results of our club photography competition. 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 9
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Feb. 12
@calendar copy:
Nature Tales, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time. We'll hike too, weather permitting. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-258-0838. www.woodburyparks.org.
@date head:
Feb. 14
@calendar copy:
Love is in the Air, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Grab your sweetheart and spend the evening hiking/snowshoeing the trails at Hillview Park. Listen to love stories from the natural world. After the hike enjoy refreshments by the fire. This program is $10 per couple and you must be over 18. Space is limited, pre-registration is required. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. $10 per couple. 712-947-4270.
@date head:
Feb. 18
@calendar copy:
Winter Day Camp 2, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. If you missed our first winter day camp, here is your second chance! We will spent the day playing and learning outside. This camp is for kids in 3rd-6th grade and there is limited space so be sure and sign up early!! We will provide lunch and snacks. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $20. 712-947-4270.
@event head:KARAOKE
@date head:
Jan. 11 THROUGH Jan. 12
@calendar copy:
Karaoke with Cysmic Sounds, Bull and Bear, 1910 Leech Ave, Sioux City. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
@calendar copy:
Wayne's World Karaoke, Sharky's, 710 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Nebraska. What's the best way to end the work week? Having a few drinks and enjoying night after night of karaoke at Sharky's. Presented by Wayne's World Karaoke, the fun starts at 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
@date head:
Jan. 11
@calendar copy:
Galaxie Grill & Event Center Karaoke, Galaxie Grill & Event Center, 1401 Zenith Drive, Sioux City. Come on down to Galaxie Grill & Event Center for a fun-filled night of karaoke. You don't want to miss this! 9 p.m.
@event head:SHOWS & FESTIVALS
@date head:
Jan. 11
@calendar copy:
Family Fun Night, Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Dr, Sioux City. The Sioux City Neighborhood Network is pleased to announce that Family Fun Night. Admission is free. Rock climbing wall is first come, first served. Games, booths, basketball, bean bag toss, bounce houses, food and more will be available to attendees.The Sioux City Metros Hockey and Sioux City Bandits Football teams, Sioux City Fire and Police Departments & the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office will all be present. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. 515-681-9083.
@date head:
Feb. 13
@calendar copy:
STOMP, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 855-333-8711. www.orpheumlive.com.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Feb. 17
@calendar copy:
Nebraska Robotics Expo, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland, Nebraska. 800 students and their robots will compete in the Nebraska Robotics Expo on Feb. 18, starting with opening ceremonies at 8:30 a.m. and closing at 3:30. The expo is a collaboration of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha and others and will include the first Creative Visual Arts Expo featuring robotic-themed art made by students. The expo is free with admission to the Museum. Those interested in starting their own team should visit www.usfirst.org for more information. 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $12/adult, $6/child. 402-944-3100. www.sacmuseum.org/.
@date head:
Feb. 19
@calendar copy:
Northwest Iowa Ag Outlook Conference and Trade Show, Clay County Fair and Events Center, 800 West 18th St, Spencer, Iowa. A day-long seminar and trade show held each February. Ag Outlook is geared towards farmers and agri-business professionals to give them the knowledge they need to compete in global agriculture. The trade show features the latest in agriculture products, equipment and services. This event is free and attracts nearly 2,000 each year from a four state area. 12 a.m. www.agoutlook.com.
@event head:SPORTS
@date head:
Jan. 25
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Des Moines. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
Jan. 27
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Tri-City. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 3:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
Feb. 1
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Muskegon. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
Feb. 2
@calendar copy:
Snow Scamper 5k Trail run/walk/snowshoe, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Dust off your running shoes and dig out those snowshoes. Plymouth County Conservation is hosting it's 6th annual Snow Scamper 5k Trail run/walk/snowshoe. The cost is $25 and participants will receive a 50/50 long sleeved t-shirt, snacks, lunch, and cool prizes. For an extra $10 you can get a long sleeved performance t-shirt. Register by Jan. 21 to guarantee you get a t-shirt. Snowshoes are available on a first come, first served basis. For more information or to get a registration form call or email Diana at 712-947-4270. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $25. 712-947-4270.
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Madison. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.