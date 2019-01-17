@event head:MUSIC
@date head:
Jan. 17
@calendar copy:
HAMILTON LOOMIS! Vangarde Arts, 420 Jackson St., Sioux City. "I learned long ago that whenever music is coming from you, from deep inside your soul and from the right place, people will feel that on a deeper level and might not even know what's going on inside of themselves." HAMILTON LOOMIS!A protégé of Bo Diddley, Loomis met the icon backstage at the age of 16 at Houston's famed venue Rockefeller's. Before the night was over, Loomis was onstage playing guitar with the legend. Loomis and crew shine on stage proving his music is best experienced in person, where one can see and hear its intended splendor.TICKETS: $15 or 2 for $25! www.vangardearts.com 8 p.m.-11 p.m. $15 or 2 for $25. www.scjtix.com/events/hamilton-loomis.
@date head:
Jan. 18
@calendar copy:
JAMES ARMSTRONG - COOL DETROIT BLUES!, Vangarde Arts, 420 Jackson St., Sioux City. He pays tribute to the past with the traditional blues, and his unique songwriting skills. JAMES ARMSTRONG - COOL DETROIT BLUES!Using both slide and pick, James' guitar playing is some of the smoothest in the business. James regularly brings his vibrant and welcoming live shows to people around the globe.TICKETS: $15 or 2 for $25! www.vangardearts.com 8 p.m.-9 p.m. $15 or 2 for $25. www.scjtix.com/events/james-armstrong.
@date head:
Jan. 19
@calendar copy:
Pianist Yi-Yang Chen, Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave., Sioux City. Taiwanese pianist Yi-Yang Chen will perform a solo recital as part of the Morningside College Piano Recital Series. The recital will include works by Haydn, Chopin, Hsiao, Muller, Granados and Alwyn, as well as a piece Chen composed himself. The recital is free and open to the public. Everyone is invited to a reception in the lobby following the performance. 7:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Carly Pearce, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third Street, Sioux City. Carly Pearce has a tenacious spirit with textured vocals and honest lyrics as reflected on her highly-acclaimed debut album EVERY LITTLE THING (Big Machine Records), featuring the GOLD-certified No. 1 title track and Top 15 hit "Hide the Wine." Her new single, "Closer To You" is available now. 8 p.m.
@calendar copy:
REVEREND RAVEN & THE CHAIN SMOKIN' ALTAR BOYS FEATURING WESTSIDE ANDY!, Vangarde Arts, 420 Jackson St., Sioux City. Bringing crowds to their feet...REVEREND RAVEN & THE CHAIN SMOKIN' ALTAR BOYS FEATURING WESTSIDE ANDY!Bringing crowds to their feet at the hardest to please and sophisticated night clubs in the Midwest, Reverend Raven and the Chain Smoking Altar Boys play traditional blues, straight up with a big dose of passion. With smoking grooves, served up with hot harmonica and smooth stinging guitar!TICKETS: $15 or 2 for $25! www.vangardearts.com 8 p.m.-11 p.m. $15 or 2 for $25. www.scjtix.com/events/reverend-raven.
@date head:
Jan. 20
@calendar copy:
Justin Kisor Jazz Quartet, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. Widely known in Siouxland, jazz trumpeter Justin Kisor is a Julliard School graduate who's performed with a range of greats, including Wynton Marsalis, artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center, and trombonist Wycliffe Gordon. Kisor won a spot in the U.S. Navy's premier jazz band, The Commodores. A reception will follow. 2 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 21
@calendar copy:
The Sound of Music, Orpheum Theatre, 520 Pierce Street Suite 280, Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 25
@calendar copy:
Poco and Pure Prairie League, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Country rock. 8 p.m.-10:30 p.m. www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com/.
@date head:
Jan. 26
@calendar copy:
Winter Pops Concert: Piano Dreamer, B.J. Haan Auditorium, Dordt College, Sioux Center, Iowa. The Northwest Iowa Symphony Orchestra will present its popular WINTER POPS CONCERT: Piano Dreamer, at B.J. Haan Auditorium on the campus of Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa. Composer, pianist, and conductor Jan Mulder will be joining the orchestra as guest artist for the evening. American State Bank and Joan Ringerwole are proud to sponsor this event.Advance tickets are available at Evie's Hallmark in Sioux Center. Tickets are also available at the door the night of the concert. For more information, contact the NISO office at 712-722-6230. 7:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
LIL' RED & THE MEDICATED MOOSE - CD RELEASE SHOW!, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. Lil Red and the Medicated Moose Band is the story about how two awkward, bullied kids found each other and fell in love. LIL' RED & THE MEDICATED MOOSE - CD RELEASE SHOW!They both also shared a love for writing, music, and creativity. Through and with each other they create on a whole new level. Be the first to hear the great tunes from their new CD! TICKETS: $8.00. www.vangardearts.com 8 p.m.-11 p.m. $8. www.scjtix.com/events/lil-red-medicated-moose.
@event head:ARTS & THEATRE
@date head:
Jan. 17 THROUGH Feb. 3
@calendar copy:
E Pluribus Unum, Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St, Sioux City. E pluribus unum, the traditional motto for our country, is also a great idea for the creation of art. The artworks included in this exhibition represent diverse ways in which repetition and pattern can be used to create more visual excitement while also creating more cohesion. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcityartcenter.org.
@date head:
Jan. 17
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 18
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 19
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 21 THROUGH Jan. 22
@calendar copy:
The Sound of Music, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. A brand new production of The Sound of Music is coming to Sioux City. The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences. 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history.For more information on becoming a subscriber to the Broadway at the Orpheum 2018-19 Season, please visit OrpheumLive.com, the Tyson Events Center Box Office or call the box office at 712-279-4850 (ext 2). 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. www.orpheumlive.com.
@date head:
Jan. 26
@calendar copy:
LIL' RED & THE MEDICATED MOOSE - CD RELEASE SHOW!, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. Lil' Red and the Medicated Moose Band is the story about how two awkward, bullied kids found each other and fell in love.LIL' RED & THE MEDICATED MOOSE - CD RELEASE SHOW!They both also shared a love for writing, music, and creativity. Through and with each other they create on a whole new level. Be the first to hear the great tunes from their new CD!TICKETS: $8.00 www.vangardearts.com 8 p.m.-11 p.m. $8. www.scjtix.com/events/lil-red-medicated-moose.
@date head:
Feb. 6
@calendar copy:
Beacon Story Lab Live! Desire 2.0, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St, Sioux City. We're continuing to test out our new two-show format, giving you a second chance to see a version of the same show at a different venue, on a different night. So this is the SECOND (and final) time Beacon Story Lab will be presenting the show themed Desire.Join us for true stories told on stage, live music and poetry at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 6 at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., as we celebrate three years of live storytelling in Sioux City! While this is a curated show, audience members will also be invited to share a short story, poem or reflection during a brief open mic.More than 100 people have told true stories on stage since the first show on January 27, 2016, which was born out of award-winning journalist Ally Karsyn's desire to create more courageous, compassionate and connected communities through the healing art of storytelling. $10* Special pricing for Third Anniversary. Ally Karsyn, 712-470-3953. www.scjtix.com/events/beacon-story-lab-live-desire-2-0.
@date head:
Feb. 13
@calendar copy:
"It's Not You, It's Me", Wayne State College, Ramsey Theatre, Wayne, Nebraska. The Second City has been laughing at love and its infinite scroll of side effects for decades. It's Not You, It's Me, a comedy of break-ups and make-ups.In this laughter-inducing undertaking, The Second City takes shots at heartbreak, missed connections, and the mire of human relationships. Your friends, your parents, even your blind date will find something achingly familiar yet amusing, thanks to the writers and performers...who all fit squarely into the "it's complicated" category.Seating is limited. Reserve your seat at wsc.universitytickets.com. Unreserved seats will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. 7:30 p.m.
@event head:BENEFIT & FUNDRAISER
@date head:
Jan. 17
@calendar copy:
Third Thursday Trivia, Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth Street , Sioux City. Trivia Night! Join us for craft beer and crafty questions. Play as a team or individually. Cash prize for 1st and 2nd place. All proceeds go to Lila Mae's House, which provides a haven for survivors of sex trafficking. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $5. 319-541-2830. www.facebook.com/events/.
@date head:
Feb. 1
@calendar copy:
15th Annual 'Empty Bowls' Hunger Awareness Event, Delta Hotels Center, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with a social, electric harp by Mary Watts, Koated Kernels Popcorn Bar, live auction preview, and silent auction. The dinner is at 6 p.m., followed by the live auction. This popular event draws nearly 700 guests and is often sold out before the event date. Empty Bowls is an international effort to fight hunger. The concept is simple local artists from beginners to the experienced create hand-crafted bowls for the event which serve as a reminder that there is hunger in our community and hunger is the most solvable social issue of our time. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and table sponsorships are encouraged to ensure your guests sit together. Naming opportunities are also available to help support the event and the work that the Food Bank does throughout the year to fight hunger. To purchase tickets/tables, become a sponsor or make a donation, or donate an auction item call Development Director Jennifer Hart at 712-255-9741 x205. Tickets and table sponsorships can also be purchased online at www.scjtix.com/events/empty-bowls. 5 p.m. Jennifer Hart, 712-255-9741 x205.
@date head:
Feb. 9
@calendar copy:
Denim and Dream Annual Dinner and Auction Fundraiser, Sioux City Country Club, 4001 Jackson St., Sioux City. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a social hour, silent auction, and live music. Followed by dinner prepared by Sioux City Country Club, live auction, experiences through the client's point of view, and a fun evening supporting Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School equine assisted programs. www.scstars.org/denim. 5:30 p.m. 712-239-5042.
@event head:CLASSES & LECTURES
@date head:
Jan. 17
@calendar copy:
History at High Noon: Founders of Sioux City, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Presenter Grace Linden, former Museum curator of history, will share the history of the men and women who founded Sioux City 165 years ago this month. Sioux City traces its founding back to 1854 when the city was platted by government surveyor, Dr. John K. Cook. Cook was also the president of the Sioux City Townsite Company that sold lots to early settlers and promoted the city. It wasn't until January 16, 1857, however, that Sioux City became an incorporated city. Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches. 12:05 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Youth classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ, DeVall MMA & BJJ, Sioux City,. Children ages 4 and up can learn boxing, Brazilian jiu jitsu and other fighting styles from DeVall MMA & BJJ coaches. Youth classes start at 4:45 p.m. at the Benson Building gym. Monday and Friday is youth boxing. Tuesday and Thursday is youth Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Wednesday is youth kickboxing. First week of classes are free. $40 a month. $5 class drop in fee. 4:45 p.m. 712-444-0926 or 712-301-1087..
@calendar copy:
KINGDOM FIT AEROBIC DANCE - WINTER/SPRING SESSION, Morningside Lutheran, 700 So. Martha St, Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun!!! Classes are every Monday and Thursday but PLEASE CHECK WEBSITE (under schedule updates) or call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as venue occasionally changes. Bring an exercise mat and water. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com.
@calendar copy:
Beginners classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ, DeVall MMA & BJJ, Sioux City. People of all levels can learn a variety of martial arts styles from DeVall MMA & BJJ coaches. Beginner classes start at 5:50 p.m. at the Benson Building gym. Monday and Friday is beginners no Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Tuesday and Thursday is beginners Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. First week of classes are free. $40 a month. $5 class drop in fee. 5:50 p.m. 712-444-0926 or 712-301-1087.
@calendar copy:
Intermediate classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ, DeVall MMA & BJJ, Sioux City. Fighters will two stripes or six months experience can enhance their skills with intermediate classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ. Intermediate classes start at 7 p.m. at the Benson Building gym. Thursday is intermediate Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Friday is intermediate no Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu arts. First week of classes are free. $40 a month. $5 class drop in fee. 7 p.m. 712-444-0926 or 712-301-1087.
@calendar copy:
Beginner Country Dance Class, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. You will learn the 2-step, waltz, triple 2-step, stationary cha, Teton, and more. We will start with the basics and then learn some turns. These are couples dances but DO NOT need a partner to come. This is a great way to make new friends and get exercise too. 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. $5 each class. Karen, 712-276-6694.
@date head:
Jan. 18
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
@date head:
Jan. 21
@calendar copy:
Beginner Line Dance Class, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. You will learn the basic steps and then many fun, new and old dances.This is great exercise and a fun way to make new friends. 7 p.m.-8 p.m. $5 each class. Karen, 712-276-6694.
@calendar copy:
Library Lectures, The Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City. The Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship is hosting its annual Library Lectures series at the downtown public library in the Gleeson Room, every Monday at 7 p.m. through March, except Jan. 21, Feb. 18 and March 18. 7 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 14
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club monthly meetings, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall. The first meeting of the month usually includes a photography program or lesson or roundtable discussion on camera-related topics. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@event head:COMEDY
@date head:
Jan. 17
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. 712-204-3861. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
@date head:
Feb. 6
@calendar copy:
@event head:COMMUNITY
@date head:
Jan. 17
@calendar copy:
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@calendar copy:
Christmas Toys of the Past, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The toys on display are primarily from the personal collection of local KSCJ radio personality Larry Fuller. Fuller started collecting toys in the early 1960s after he returned from service in the U.S. Marine Corps. His collection focuses on toys that remind him of his childhood during the 1940s, but it includes toys from the 1920s through the 1980s. Many of the toys reflect trends in popular culture with well-known characters from radio, comic books and television. These include Buck Rogers, Hopalong Cassidy and the Green Hornet. Among the items on display are toys based on military and western themes, along with trains, automobiles, airplanes and space vehicles.Additional toys as well as holiday memorabilia and artwork in the exhibit are from the Museum's collection. The exhibit will be on display until March 2019. 10 a.m. Sioux City Public Museum, 712-279-6174.
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you. Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 19
@calendar copy:
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: Sept. 22 In the Tall, Tall Grass; Oct. 20 Itsy Bitsy Spiders; Nov. 17 Fall Mixed Up; Dec. 15 Tree-rific Trees; Jan. 19 Who Goes There?; Feb. 16 Give a Hoot; March 16 Animal Adaptations 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. 712-947-4270.
@calendar copy:
Becoming an Outdoors Family-Tracks and Trails, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Join the naturalist on a snowshoeing hike on the trails at Hillview Park. See the wildlife that remain active in our Iowa winters. There is very limited space in this program so please call ahead to reserve your snowshoes! 2 p.m.-4 p.m. $5 per person. 712-947-4270.
@date head:
Jan. 20
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit www.sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 22
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
@date head:
Jan. 23
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce Street, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
@date head:
Jan. 26
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 31
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club Monthly Competition, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club holds two meetings monthly, 7-9 p.m. on the second and last Thursdays of the month during the school year (except during November and December when meetings are held on the first and third Thursdays.) Photos are judged during the last meeting of the month. Visiting photographers and shutter buggers are welcomed to attend. Enter through the church lower-level off the rear parking lot. Join us for fun, photography topics, photo competition and fellowship. 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-255-8919. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club Meeting, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club shares the art and science of photography with like-minded enthusiasts. The club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 6th & Nebraska Streets in downtown Sioux City. Guests are welcome. Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall.The second meeting of the month focuses on the results of our club photography competition. 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 1
@calendar copy:
Empty Bowls... Eat Soup, Help Others!, Delta Hotels Center, 385 E Fourth Street, South Sioux City, Nebraska. 15th Annual Empty Bowls Hunger Awareness Event presented by Seaboard Triumph Foods. Join us for our 15th Annual Empty Bowls Hunger Awareness fundraiser to help fight one of the most solvable social challenges of our time - hunger. The evening includes a variety of mouthwatering soups presented by restaurants and chefs from around Siouxland. We will also offer a silent and live auction with an array of amazing items from area businesses and donors. Along with dinner, you will receive a hand-crafted bowl created by community members, local students, and professional artists specifically for this event to keep as a reminder of those who are still hungry in our community. 5PM - Silent Auction, Music, Koated Kernels Popcorn Bar. 6PM - Soup Dinner followed by Program & Live Auction. All proceeds benefit the Food Bank of Siouxland to provide necessary and nutritious food for the over 25,000 food insecure individuals, including 11,000 hungry children, living in Siouxland. www.siouxlandfoodbank.org. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. $50 General Admission. www.scjtix.com/events/empty-bowls.
@date head:
Feb. 6
@calendar copy:
@event head:KARAOKE
@date head:
Jan. 18
@calendar copy:
Galaxie Grill & Event Center Karaoke, Galaxie Grill & Event Center, 1401 Zenith Drive, Sioux City. Come on down to Galaxie Grill & Event Center for a fun-filled night of karaoke. You don't want to miss this! 9 p.m.
@date head:
Jan. 18 THROUGH Jan. 19
@calendar copy:
Wayne's World Karaoke, Sharky's, 710 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Nebraska. What's the best way to end the work week? Having a few drinks and enjoying night after night of karaoke at Sharky's. Presented by Wayne's World Karaoke, the fun starts at 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
@calendar copy:
Karaoke with Cysmic Sounds, Bull and Bear, 1910 Leech Ave, Sioux City. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
@event head:SPORTS
@date head:
Jan. 25
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Des Moines. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
Jan. 27
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Tri-City. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 3:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
Feb. 1
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Muskegon. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
Feb. 2
@calendar copy:
Snow Scamper 5k Trail run/walk/snowshoe, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Dust off your running shoes and dig out those snowshoes. Plymouth County Conservation is hosting it's 6th annual Snow Scamper 5k Trail run/walk/snowshoe. The cost is $25 and participants will receive a 50/50 long sleeved t-shirt, snacks, lunch, and cool prizes. For an extra $10 you can get a long sleeved performance t-shirt. Register by Jan. 21 to guarantee you get a t-shirt. Snowshoes are available on a first come, first served basis. For more information or to get a registration form call Diana at 712-947-4270. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $25.
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Madison. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.