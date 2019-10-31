@event head:MUSIC
Hallowhatever - Halloween party at The Marquee, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Join us for HALLOWHATEVER Halloween Party at The Marquee on Thursday, October 31 at 8:00 p.m. Live music by Spenny & The Jets, Social Services, Group Therapy & My Enemy. Costume Contest, Prizes, Drink Specials, & more! 8 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 1
@calendar copy:
Prairie Thunder Band, South Sioiux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. The fiddle adds a little extra fun. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 2
@calendar copy:
Goo Goo Dolls, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Saturday, November 2 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 8 p.m. Start at $29.50.
@calendar copy:
Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations return to Sioux City and Vangarde Arts for another great night of electrified Americana music! A veteran of the progressive roots scene, Dustin Arbuckle (formerly of Moreland and Arbuckle) continues kicking up dust with Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations. A musician of vast appetites, he's long held an appreciation for traditional American music in the vein of Charley Patton as well as the cross-pollinated sounds of The Band or Stax-style soul. His work with The Damnations allows for that along with occasionally forays into deep country and even jazz. The Kansas native marks hearing the Leadbelly classic "Gallows Pole" as his earliest music memory, becoming an astute devotee of the blues by the time he'd reached his teens. "That turned out to be a jumping off point, though," he says. "I always loved Howlin' Wolf, but as I got older and started opening my mind to a wider range of music, I'd turn around and listen to the Allman Brothers Band, then Johnny Cash, Sam & Dave, or Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. I hope folks hear some of that reach with The Damnations." Arbuckle, who also fronts the Kansas-based acoustic group Haymakers, released a new live Damnations EP in March 2019, recorded at Minneapolis' Hook & Ladder Theater & Lounge, while laying the foundation for the outfit's first full-length studio LP. (The group released its self-titled debut EP in 2017.) Arbuckle says fans will hear an evolution in the new music with feet planted firmly in the world of roots music he's known for. "When I formed this group in 2016, I really believed anything could happen, from a musical standpoint," he offers. "What we've done since then has gone beyond my own expectations and I really can't wait to see what we do next." 8 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 5
@calendar copy:
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 7
@calendar copy:
Rockestra, The nation's first Rock n Roll Orchestra returns for a three-night residency. Advanced tickets available at The Marquee or online at www.themarqueelive.com. All tickets are general admission and seating is first come first serve. Ages 21+. 7:30 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 8
@calendar copy:
Bret Michaels, Tyson Events Center. Bret Michaels brings his "Hometown Heroes Tour" to Sioux City Friday, November 8. The Poison frontman will be joined by Night Ranger, Lita Ford, and country superstar Joe Nichols. Tickets on sale NOW! Get 'em before they're GONE! 7 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Riata Band, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 10
@calendar copy:
AM&M Presents: Noromantics & Friends, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. Aorta Music & Management Sioux City Presents: Neoromantics with special guests: Altered Horizon, Among Machines, & Concrete Cannibal. ALL AGES. NeoRomantics, an indie-emo rock outfit based out Tulsa, OK boast a sparkling dark rock sound with groove centric pop sensibilities, and melodramatic diva vocals. Tickets Available soon. 7 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 15
@calendar copy:
The Oak Ridge Boys, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Friday, November 15 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 7:30 p.m. Start at $39.
@date head:
Nov. 16
@calendar copy:
Neon the Bishop, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. "Neon the Bishop" is the band and story about a fictional and fallen clergyman. Neon's story is told through the textures of a group whose eclectic roots and musical backgrounds converge for an electrifying indie blend. Characterized by the relentless vocals of Kendall Wingert, the band builds arena rock guitar work, modern samples and synths, and a driving rhythm section on top of deep, piercing bass beats. Meet Fox Royale. These guys are the Alt Rock band to hear from the Midwest (Joplin, MO). Formerly known as Guys On a Bus, Fox Royale is now comprised of Davis Drake (bass), Evan Todd (drums) and brothers Caleb (keys) and Nathan Hurley (lead vocals!) 8 p.m.
@event head:ARTS
@date head:
Oct. 31
@calendar copy:
The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum's new exhibit, The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years. Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 2, 2020.Since Howell was one of the few artists of his era recognized as both an important painter and a master lithographer, more than half the works are lithographs. 10 a.m.
@date head:
Nov. 1
@calendar copy:
Gallery 103 Seasonal Showcase, Gallery 103, 600 Fourth St., Sioux City. Join us for our fall show - the Seasonal Showcase! Featuring a brand new exhibition with work from 18 local artists, music, and more! Admission is free. Location - 1st floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre. 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
@event head:BENEFIT & FUNDRAISER
@date head:
Nov. 21
@calendar copy:
2019 Tour of Homes, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $45.
@event head:CLASSES & LECTURES
@date head:
Oct. 31
@calendar copy:
Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux every Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for free couples pattern dancing classes. For more information, call 712-204-4500. 1 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 1
@calendar copy:
Toddler Time (Through Dec. 27), South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join us at the South Sioux City Public Library on Friday mornings for TODDLER TIME! A great story time for children 3-5 years old. Toddler Time meets every Friday pending holidays. 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Odessa Meyer, omeyer@southsiouxcity.org, (402) 494-7545. www.facebook.com/events/1342028889240785/.
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, info@kingdomfitliving.com, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
@date head:
Nov. 4
@calendar copy:
Free line dance class, Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City. Join Boots & Buckles Dance club outside Kay Jewelers at 8:30 a.m. every Monday for a free line-dancing class. Call 712-204-4500 for more information. 8:30 a.m.
@event head:COMEDY
@date head:
Oct. 31
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 712-277-9568 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
@event head:COMMUNITY
@date head:
Oct. 31
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Journal Virtual Career Fair, CHAT WITH LIVE RECRUITERS. FIND THE PERFECT JOB. Visit us online from Sunday, October 20 - Sunday, November 3 at www.gethired.anywherecareerfair.com to check out amazing companies that are looking for top talent like you or you can register and we will remind you when this event is live! EMPLOYERS: Contact our Recruitment Team at 712-293-4300 or cdonovan@siouxcityjournal.com for vendor information to participate in this online event. 12 a.m. 712-293-4300. http://gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.
@calendar copy:
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@calendar copy:
Pat-A-Cake Pals (Through Dec. 26), South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come join us at the South Sioux City Public Library on Thursday mornings for PAT-A-CAKE PALS! A great time to introduce your young kids to the library! Great for ages 2 and younger (older siblings, of course, are welcome!) Pat-A-Cake Pals meets every Thursday pending holidays. 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Odessa Meyer, omeyer@southsiouxcity.org, (402) 494-7545. www.facebook.com/events/837660736412303/.
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
Morningside College: Celebrating 125 years 1894-2019, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Explore the origins of Sioux City's oldest college through historic photographs and memorabilia. Affiliated with the United Methodist Church, the private four-year liberal arts institution has endured periods of budgetary distress, wartime dislocation, disastrous fires and other trials while educating and developing more than six generations of students. 10 a.m.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 1
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 2
@calendar copy:
International Festival of Diversity and Culture Day, Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City. First International Festival of Diversity and Culture Day takes place at Southern Hills Mall on Nov. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. The day will be a festival highlighting cultures from Asia, Europe, North America, Africa and Oceania that are represented in Sioux City. Program may include fashion parade, exhibition of international artifacts, displays of international foods, drumming and dancing. 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Family Game Night: Your family Our games, Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce Street, Sioux City. Join So Many Board Games at the Blue Cafe for a night of board games and great food. For a $5.00 cover charge you can access our ever growing board game library ranging from classics you loved as a kid to the latest and greatest available. Our Board Game Gurus can help you find just the game you're looking for. They'll help you learn to play it so you can spend more time having fun and less time reading rules. 2 p.m.-10 p.m. $5. www.m.facebook.com/smbgcafe/.
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 3
@calendar copy:
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
@date head:
Nov. 5
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 712-255-2933.
@date head:
Nov. 6
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 712-255-2933.
@date head:
Nov. 7
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 8
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 10
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Youngstown Phantoms, Tyson Events Center. The Sioux City Musketeers and the Youngstown Phantoms match up for Rock the Rink Night sponsored by WinnaVegas Casino and Powell Broadcasting. Join the players on the ice after the game for an opportunity to skate and take pictures with the players. Doors open at 2:00 PM. Puck drop at 3:05 PM. 3:05 p.m.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 16
@calendar copy:
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: September 21 Monarchs on the Move---October 19 Fall in the Forest---November 16 Creatures of the night---2020 January 18 Snow Much Fun---February 22 Winter in the Woods---March 21 Wacky Weather 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, vdevos@co.plymouth.ia.us, 712-947-4270.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 20
@calendar copy:
2019 Paws N Claus, Woodbury Center Strip Mall, 823 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. Bring the whole family, humans and pets alike, for a festive photo to celebrate the 2019 holiday season! Holiday photos of any kind are welcome. All proceeds from this event will go directly to help the animals in our care at the Siouxland Humane Society. Santa will be there to take photos. 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. 35.00. Missie Fischer, melissa@siouxlandhumanesociety.org, 712-252-2614. www.siouxlandhumanesociety.org.
@date head:
Nov. 21
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 24
@calendar copy:
THE BIG SHOW: Midwest Collector's Toy Show, Delta Hotel Center, 485 E. Fifth St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Collectible toys for everyone. Dealer set up and floor rights Saturday, November 23, 2019. Model contest free entry. 300 tables of antique & collectible toys. Dealers from several states. Trucks, tractors, roce cars, models, dolls, tin, diecast, pedal cars, literature, trains, games, fire trucks, custom items, cast iron, wind-ups, parts, Ertle, Tonka AMT, Winross, Nylent, tether cars. Information or to be a part of this show, contact us at 712-898-2943. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
@event head:DANCE
@date head:
Oct. 31
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 4
@calendar copy:
@event head:KARAOKE
@date head:
Nov. 1
@calendar copy:
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St, Sioux City. Every Friday night from 8:30 to 12:30 AM at the VFW in Sioux City Karaoke with Mr Tunes mobile music. 712-253-2221 8:30 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 5
@calendar copy:
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 6
@calendar copy:
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Join Mr. Tunes every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. for a night of classic karaoke fun at the VFW in Sioux City. 712-253-2221 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
@event head:PUBLIC MEETING
@date head:
Nov. 6
@calendar copy:
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning, St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones Street, Sioux City. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church 1100 Jones St. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-258-7166.
@event head:SHOWS & FESTIVALS
@date head:
Oct. 31
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 1
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 2
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 8
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 10
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 16
@calendar copy:
@event head:SPORTS & REC
@date head:
Nov. 10
@calendar copy:
@event head:SUPPORT GROUP
@date head:
Nov. 7
@calendar copy:
