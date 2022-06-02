CALENDAR
MUSIC
Big Head Todd and the Monsters, 8 p.m., June 4; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128
CJ Ryder & The Pastmasters at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., June 11; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St, Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196
Nathan Bryce & The Loaded Dice, 8 p.m., June 11; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Tour, 7:30 p.m., June 14; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Billy Dean, 8 p.m., June 18; Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 844-622-2121.
The Drifters, Cornell Gunter's Coasters, The Platters, 7:30 p.m., June 23; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
People are also reading…
Glam Slam Metal Jam, 8 p.m., June 25; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 21 to July 17; Towers of Tomorrow, May 7 to Aug. 7; Siouxland Artists, Inc. Annual Competition 2022, May 7 to Aug. 7; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., June 7; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Live Animal Encounters, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., June 10; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Tales - Moles, 10 a.m., June 14; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Open Kayak, 10 a.m., 1 p.m., June 21; Southwood Conservation Area, 3402 330th St., Smithland, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
Outdoor Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., June 23; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Zen in Nature, 7 a.m., June 25; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Forest Bathing, 9:15 a.m., June 25; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Pond Study, 10 a.m., June 28; Little Sioux Park, 1746 O'Brien Ave., Correctionville, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Contemporary Dance Studio Celebration, 2 p.m., June 4; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Chelcie Lynn: The Tammy Tour, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., June 10; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Steve-O, 8 p.m., June 10; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone - In Concert, 7:30 p.m., June 11; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-277-2111.
COMMUNITY
Super Pride Carnival, 10 a.m., June 3; Land of Wellness, 341 Frenchman St., Winnebago, Neb. Information: 712-281-2815.
SUX Pride 2022, 11 a.m., June 4; Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th St. Information: 712-899-8489.
Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee Meeting, 4:30 p.m., June 8; Sioux City City Hall, 405 6th St. Information: 712-203-7738.
Allen Community Garage Sale Day, 8 a.m., June 11; Allen, Neb. Information: 402-635-2214
RibFest 2022, 12 p.m., June 18; Battery Park 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Old Fashioned Wednesday Night - Cruise into Cushing, 6:30 p.m., June 29; Main St, Cushing, Iowa. Information: 712-384-2716.
INFORMATIONAL
SPORTING
2022 Young Leaders Society 10th Annual Under Fore-Tee Caddyshack Scramble, 12:30 p.m., June 17; Two Rivers Golf Course, 150 Oak Tree Lane, Dakota Dunes. Information: 712-255-3551.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., June 6, 13, 20, 27; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., June 9, 23, July 14, 28, Aug. 11, 25, Sept. 8, 22; Casey's, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.
Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., June 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29, July 2, 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, Aug. 3, 6, 20, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31, Sept. 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28, Oct. 1 5, 8, 12, 15, 19, 22, 26, 29; Tyson Events Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850