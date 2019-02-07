@event head:MUSIC
Feb. 7
Morningside College Jazz Festival, Morningside College, 1501 Morningside Ave, Sioux City. Saxophone player Dick Oatts and trumpet player Steve Wright, Iowa natives who have made their mark in the jazz world, will perform during the 47th annual Morningside College Jazz Festival Feb. 6-8 in Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave. Oatts and Wright will perform with the Morningside College Jazz Ensemble at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, in Eppley Auditorium. Doors to Eppley open at 6:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public. Erik Mahon, director of jazz studies at Morningside College, is the festival director. During the day on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, nearly 40 jazz bands from high schools in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska will each perform a 20-minute set and participate in a clinic with Oatts or Wright. These sessions are free and open to the public. 12 a.m.
Feb. 8
DUSTIN ARBUCKLE & THE DAMNATIONS, Vangarde Arts, 420 Jackson St., Sioux City. DUSTIN ARBUCKLE & THE DAMANATIONS. Dustin Arbuckle was a founding member of the progressive roots act Moreland & Arbuckle, they released 7 albums and performed hundreds of shows worldwide. His latest project, the Damnations are experimenting with a variety of American music sounds from 50's Blues to Stax Soul to 70's Folk Rock!. TICKETS: $5.00 www.vangardearts.com 8 p.m.-11 p.m. $10. www.scjtix.com/events/dustin-arbuckle-the-damnations.
Feb. 11
Jodee Lewis Live, South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Nebraska. As the music coming out of Nashville edges ever closer to the pop genre, it's up to artists like Jodee Lewis to carry the torch of traditional country. 7 p.m.
Feb. 14
Yekwon Sunwoo to perform, Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave., Sioux City. Internationally-acclaimed pianist Yekwon Sunwoo will perform a solo recital at Morningside College in Eppley Auditorium, as part of the Morningside College Piano Recital Series. The performance is free and open to the public. The recital will include works by Grainger, Schubert, Chopin and Hamelin. Known for "his total command over the instrument and its expressiveness," Sunwoo has won numerous international piano competitions, including the gold medal in the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth, Texas. Described as a powerful and virtuosic performer, Sunwoo has said he "strives to reach for the truth and pure beauty in music" and hopes to convey those fundamental emotions to audiences. 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 23
The Amadeus Experience: A journey of Mozart's life through music, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Celebrate Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The performance will feature the talented musicians of the orchestra as soloists in this unique, concert presentation. The audience will be taken on a completely immersive journey of Mozart's life through dialogue, imagery and his music. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-277-2111. www.siouxcitysymphony.org/.
Feb. 7
Morningside College Student Art Show, Eppley Art Gallery, 3625 Garretson Ave., Sioux City. The show features painting, ceramics, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, photography and graphic design created by Morningside students. Michael Frizzell, a Sioux City artist, and Meghan O'Connor, an associate professor of print media at Wayne State College, are judging the show. Awards will be announced during a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, in the gallery.The art show and reception are free and open to the public. Eppley Art Gallery is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 13
"It's Not You, It's Me", Wayne State College, Ramsey Theatre, Wayne, Nebraska. The Second City has been laughing at love and its infinite scroll of side effects for decades. It's Not You, It's Me, a comedy of break-ups and make-ups.In this laughter-inducing undertaking, The Second City takes shots at heartbreak, missed connections, and the mire of human relationships. Your friends, your parents, even your blind date will find something achingly familiar yet amusing, thanks to the writers and performers...who all fit squarely into the "it's complicated" category.Seating is limited. Reserve your seat at www.wsc.universitytickets.com. Unreserved seats will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 9
Denim and Dream Annual Dinner and Auction Fundraiser, Sioux City Country Club, 4001 Jackson St., Sioux City. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a social hour, silent auction, and live music. Followed by dinner prepared by Sioux City Country Club, live auction, experiences through the client's point of view, and a fun evening supporting Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School equine assisted programs. www.scstars.org/denim---dreams.html 5:30 p.m. 712-239-5042.
Feb. 21
Third Thursday Trivia, Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth Street , Sioux City. Trivia Night! Join us for craft beer and crafty questions. Play as a team or individually. Cash prize for 1st and 2nd place. All proceeds go to Lila Mae's House, which provides a haven for survivors of sex trafficking. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $5. 319-541-2830. www.facebook.com/events/413782269083413??ti=ia.
Feb. 28
2019 Face Off for Charity, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr, Sioux City, IA. Boys and Girls Home and Family Services special event benefiting programs, projects and services in the Tyson Events Center, home of the Sioux City Musketeers. Spectra dinner with Musketeers players in attendance featuring live and silent auctions. Auction items include a large variety of autographed sports memorabilia and unique locally donated items. For reservations call 712-293-4844 or visit www.one.bidpal.net/faceoffforcharity/welcome. 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. $25.
Feb. 7
KINGDOM FIT AEROBIC DANCE - WINTER/SPRING SESSION, Morningside Lutheran, 700 So. Martha St, Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun!!! Classes are every Monday and Thursday but PLEASE CHECK WEBSITE (under schedule updates) or call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as venue occasionally changes. Bring an exercise mat and water. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com.
Feb. 8
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
Feb. 11
Library Lectures, The Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City. The Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship is hosting its annual Library Lectures series at the downtown public library in the Gleeson Room, every Monday at 7 p.m. through March, except Jan. 21, Feb. 18 and March 18. 7 p.m.
Feb. 14
Sioux City Camera Club monthly meetings, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall. The first meeting of the month usually includes a photography program or lesson or roundtable discussion on camera-related topics. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
Feb. 7
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. 712-204-3861. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
Feb. 8
Storyteller Antonio Sacre, Northwestern College's DeWitt Theatre Arts Center., Orange City, Iowa. The award-winning author, storyteller, and playwright Antonio Sacre will perform Friday, February 8th at 7:30 pm at .The performance is sponsored by Orange City Arts and Northwestern College Theatre Department. Antonio Sacre's tales of growing up bilingually in a Cuban and Irish-American household have inspired audiences worldwide to gather their own family stories and become storytellers themselves. His stories have been published in award-winning books and audio recordings and some are now being developed for film and television. 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
Christmas Toys of the Past, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The toys on display are primarily from the personal collection of local KSCJ radio personality Larry Fuller. Fuller started collecting toys in the early 1960s after he returned from service in the U.S. Marine Corps. His collection focuses on toys that remind him of his childhood during the 1940s, but it includes toys from the 1920s through the 1980s. Many of the toys reflect trends in popular culture with well-known characters from radio, comic books and television. These include Buck Rogers, Hopalong Cassidy and the Green Hornet. Among the items on display are toys based on military and western themes, along with trains, automobiles, airplanes and space vehicles.Additional toys as well as holiday memorabilia and artwork in the exhibit are from the Museum's collection. The exhibit will be on display until March 2019. 10 a.m. Sioux City Public Museum, 712-279-6174.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you. Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 8
Feb. 9
Denim & Dreams, Sioux City Country Club, 4001 Jackson, Sioux City. Denim & Dreams is STARS biggest fundraiser of the year. Please join STARS for a night of celebration for the years of accomplishments but most importantly to raise the much needed funds to support EVERY client that comes through the STARS Therapeutic Riding program in 2019! The night will include a silent auction, plated dinner, fund for service, raffles, games, and great conversations. Saturday, February 9, 2019Doors Open at 5:30 p.m. Sioux City Country Club. If you would like to contribute to the event as a sponsor, provide raffle or auction items; your assistance will be greatly appreciated. STARS could not provide the services available without the amazing Siouxland community's help! Troopers Adaptive Riding School has been providing animal assisted therapies to the Siouxland community since 1984. In those 34 years of services thousands of clients, with varying disabilities, have not only experienced the benefits of therapeutic riding but been able to thrive in their daily lives because of their work with horses! Therapeutic Riding is a unique and powerful form of equine therapy that helps clients with cognitive, physical, and emotional limitations. Every year STARS takes on the challenge to provide a quality program that is affordable to every client or caregiver. To make that happen STARS supports 75% of EVERY client's tuition through contributions and fundraising. The remaining 25% is the responsibility of the client/caregiver. STARS will not deny a client services because of financial burden, Client Scholarships are available if needed. 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. $75+. 712-239-5042. www.scjtix.com/events/denim-dreams.
Feb. 9 THROUGH Feb. 10
Aquarius Birthday Bash, Performances by G DOT, Freeway First, LIL HUST and TJ5 Loyalty. Club Riviera, 714 Fourth St., Sioux City. Aquarius birthdays get in free. $5 cover otherwise. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $5.
Feb. 10
'Poetry Out Loud' student competition, "Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest" will present its Sioux City competition at the Betty Strong Encounter Center in cooperation with Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, the Iowa Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. The public is invited; admission is free.Now in its 14th year of national competition, "Poetry Out Loud" encourages the study of great poetry and the opportunity for students, grades nine through 12, to master public speaking skills, build self-confidence and learn about their literary heritage.The winner of the Sioux City competition will advance to the state level on Sunday, March 3. "Poetry Out Loud" national finals will be April 29 May 1 in Washington, D.C., where $50,000 in awards and school stipends will be distributed. 2 p.m. Marcia Poole, 712-251-0228.
Show and Tell - Made in Sioux City, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Have a Sioux City-themed antique that you want to know more about? The Sioux City Public Museum will present "Show and Tell Made in Sioux City." Tom Munson, archives manager, will show items from the Museum's collections with "Sioux City" on the label. Typical artifacts might include retail packaging materials, advertising pieces and actual products made in Sioux City. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own Sioux City-themed antiques to find out more. 2 p.m. Sioux City Public Museum, 712-279-6174.
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
Feb. 11
Jodee Lewis Live, South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Nebraska. As the music coming out of Nashville edges ever closer to the pop genre, it's up to artists like Jodee Lewis to carry the torch of traditional country. 7 p.m.
Feb. 12
Nature Tales, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time. We'll hike too, weather permitting. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. www.woodburyparks.org.
2019 Top Jobs Career Expo, Stoney Creek Conference Center, 300 Third Street, Sioux City. Watch the Sioux City Journal for details and participating employers and career service providers. EMPLOYERS: Reserve your booth space today and participate in the 2019 Top Jobs Career Expo and fill your open job positions. Learn more online here. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-293-4312. www.siouxcityjournal.com/CareerExpo.
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
Feb. 13
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce Street, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
Feb. 14
Love is in the Air, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Grab your sweetheart and spend the evening hiking/snowshoeing the trails at Hillview Park. Listen to love stories from the natural world. After the hike enjoy refreshments by the fire. This program is $10 per couple and you must be over 18. Space is limited, pre-registration is required. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. $10 per couple. 712-947-4270.
Yekwon Sunwoo to perform, Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave., Sioux City. Internationally-acclaimed pianist Yekwon Sunwoo will perform a solo recital at Morningside College in Eppley Auditorium, as part of the Morningside College Piano Recital Series. The performance is free and open to the public. The recital will include works by Grainger, Schubert, Chopin and Hamelin. Known for "his total command over the instrument and its expressiveness," Sunwoo has won numerous international piano competitions, including the gold medal in the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth, Texas. Described as a powerful and virtuosic performer, Sunwoo has said he "strives to reach for the truth and pure beauty in music" and hopes to convey those fundamental emotions to audiences. 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 16
Great Backyard Bird Count, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Join AmeriCorps 4-H Environmental Education member Olivia Parks for the annual Great Backyard Bird Count. At this program, you will assist Olivia and scientists across the world keep track of backyard bird populations. You will learn about the Great Backyard Bird Count, birds you may see in this area this time of year, how to identify those birds, and then birdwatch the trails at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center to count the birds we see. Plan to hike on trails through the woodlands to help spot many birds. If you have binoculars or cameras feel free to bring them to birdwatch and take photos for you to keep. 9 a.m. Olivia Parks, 712-258-0838.
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: Sept. 22 In the Tall, Tall Grass; Oct. 20 Itsy Bitsy Spiders; Nov. 17 Fall Mixed Up; Dec. 15 Tree-rific Trees; Jan. 19 Who Goes There?; Feb. 16 Give a Hoot; March 16 Animal Adaptations 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. 712-947-4270.
The Truman Club, 3672 Lindenwood St., 3672 Lindenwood St., Sioux City. The Truman Club is a house party series that host Presidential Candidates and other influential Democratic Party Members. Proceeds benefit the Woodbury County Democratic Party.Presents Congressman Eric Swalwell. 6 p.m.
Feb. 18
Winter Day Camp 2, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. If you missed our first winter day camp, here is your second chance! We will spent the day playing and learning outside. This camp is for kids in 3rd-6th grade and there is limited space so be sure and sign up early!! We will provide lunch and snacks. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $20. 712-947-4270.
Feb. 20
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-587-7926.
Feb. 8 THROUGH Feb. 9
Wayne's World Karaoke, Sharky's, 710 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Nebraska. What's the best way to end the work week? Having a few drinks and enjoying night after night of karaoke at Sharky's. Presented by Wayne's World Karaoke, the fun starts at 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Karaoke with Cysmic Sounds (Fri & Sat), Bull and Bear, 1910 Leech Ave, Sioux City. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Feb. 8
Galaxie Grill & Event Center Karaoke, Galaxie Grill & Event Center, 1401 Zenith Drive, Sioux City. Come on down to Galaxie Grill & Event Center for a fun-filled night of karaoke. You don't want to miss this! 9 p.m.
Feb. 13
STOMP, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 855-333-8711. www.orpheumlive.com.
"It's Not You, It's Me", Wayne State College, Ramsey Theatre, Wayne, Nebraska. The Second City has been laughing at love and its infinite scroll of side effects for decades. It's Not You, It's Me, a comedy of break-ups and make-ups.In this laughter-inducing undertaking, The Second City takes shots at heartbreak, missed connections, and the mire of human relationships. Your friends, your parents, even your blind date will find something achingly familiar yet amusing, thanks to the writers and performers...who all fit squarely into the "it's complicated" category.Seating is limited. Reserve your seat at wsc.universitytickets.com. Unreserved seats will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17
Nebraska Robotics Expo, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland, Nebraska. 800 students and their robots will compete in the Nebraska Robotics Expo on Feb. 18, starting with opening ceremonies at 8:30 a.m. and closing at 3:30. The expo is a collaboration of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha and others and will include the first Creative Visual Arts Expo featuring robotic-themed art made by students. The expo is free with admission to the Museum. Those interested in starting their own team should visit www.usfirst.org for more information. 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $12/adult, $6/child. 402-944-3100. www.sacmuseum.org/.
Feb. 19
Northwest Iowa Ag Outlook Conference and Trade Show, Clay County Fair and Events Center, 800 W. 18th St, Spencer, Iowa. A day-long seminar and trade show held each February. Ag Outlook is geared towards farmers and agri-business professionals to give them the knowledge they need to compete in global agriculture. The trade show features the latest in agriculture products, equipment and services. This event is free and attracts nearly 2,000 each year from a four state area. 12 a.m. www.agoutlook.com.
Feb. 9
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Chicago. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
Feb. 19
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Fargo. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 6:35 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.