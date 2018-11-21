@event head:MUSIC
@date head:
Nov. 23
@calendar copy:
Mannheim Steamroller, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, now in its 31st year, is still met by sold-out audiences and was one of the top 20 concert tours in the nation last year. This year Mannheim Steamroller's two touring ensembles will hold over 90 performances throughout the United States. Grammy Award® winner Davis will direct and co-produce the performances with MagicSpace Entertainment. The shows will feature the favorite Christmas music of Mannheim Steamroller along with state-of-the-art multimedia effects in an intimate setting. For more information on becoming a subscriber to the Broadway at the Orpheum 2018-19 Season, please visit OrpheumLive.com, the Tyson Events Center Box Office or call the box office at 712-279-4850 (ext 2). 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 24
@calendar copy:
Shawn Holt & the Teardrops!, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce Street, Sioux City. Shawn Holt is the son of Blues Legend Magic Slim! The high energy, hard-driving sound of the Teardrops is in good hands with the prodigal son, Shawn leading the way. If you like what the Teardrops have been doing for over 35 years, you're in for a treat! Tickets are $15.00! 8 p.m.-11 p.m. $15. 712-251-6432. www.vangardearts.com.
@date head:
Nov. 25
@calendar copy:
New Horizon's Band's Christmas Concert, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd., Sioux City. Under the direction of Dr. Lou Rossman, The audience will be treated to Christmas music in a variety of styles, standard carols, carols interspersed with classical melodies, Christmas pop standards and the medley. 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 27
@calendar copy:
Free FOLK Club, The Sioux City Conservatory Of Music, 1309 Pierce St, Sioux City. Americana at its finest! Folk Club takes members back to an acoustic approach to popular music. All ages. free, and be ready to jam as this in not to be considered a music lesson, but a music session to learn songs together. 6 p.m.-7 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 28
@calendar copy:
Live Music at The Landing Featuring Mike Hilson, Landing Yankton, 104 Capitol St, Yankton, South Dakota. Wednesdays at The Landing is just the place for your midweek escape. We have live music from 7-9 p.m. with Mike Hilson. 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 30
@calendar copy:
White Christmas - 2018 Jill Miller Holiday Concert, Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Enjoy the spirit of the season with a Jill Miller Holiday Concert!We are proud to announce the return of our Jill Miller Benefit Concert for Sunrise on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7p.m. in Sioux City's beautiful Orpheum Theatre.$25 per person(Save on tickets for groups of 10 or more.)Children are free.Purchase your tickets here at www.scjtix.com year's WHITE CHRISTMAS show will be incredible, as Jill welcomes Jimmy Nichols and Robert White-Johnson, her co-writers from Nashville, along with the Bishop Heelan Madrigal Choir. The Jill Miller concert has always been a BENEFIT for Sunrise. Often, the event has raised funds for facilities or equipment, but this year our concert supports something more personal: SUNRISE RESIDENTS. This year's proceeds sustain our Benevolent Care Fund, which enables residents to stay at Sunrise even when they have depleted their resources.Sunrise is Siouxland's only community-based-not-for-profit senior care provider and we want residents to know they can count on us. Join us in celebrating the season and supporting Sunrise in its benevolent care mission. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. $25.
@date head:
Dec. 1
@calendar copy:
Tuba Christmas, Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Road, Sioux City. Player schedule: Registration 8:30 a.m. at Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center; 9 a.m. Rehearsal at Lewis & Clark; 11:30 a.m. - Performances / Lunch; * We will split into 2 groups to visit 2 different senior centers *; 1:15 p.m. at Southern Hills Mall; 2:30 p.m. Performance at Lewis & Clark. $10 registration fee for musicians. All ages and skill levels welcome. No charge to attend performances at mall and interpretive center. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 712-276-0351. www.midbellmusic.com/.
@calendar copy:
Tech N9ne with Futuristic, Dizzy Wright & Krizz Kali, Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City, 111 Third Street, Sioux City. 8 p.m.-11 p.m. TBA. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 844-222-7625. www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
@calendar copy:
First Name Basis Band, My Bar, 205 North Fourth St, Beresford, South Dakota. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 605-934-2274.
@date head:
Dec. 2
@calendar copy:
Tonic Sol-fa, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. This Christmas, the Emmy-award winning a cappella quartet Tonic Sol-fa brings a brand new stage show to the Orpheum Theatre. Enjoy the humor and soulful vocals that make this a holiday tradition for so many! Tickets go on sale Friday, July 20 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available at www.OrpheumLive.com, calling 855-333-8771, or visiting the Tyson Events Center Box Office. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. $31, $33.50, $37. 855-333-8771.
@date head:
Dec. 6
@calendar copy:
NMM Live! show -- Hegg Brothers Holiday Show, Farber Hall/Old Main Building, USD Campus, 414 East Clark Street, Vermillion, South Dakota. The Heggs' signature new arrangements of holiday classics and popular rhythmic horn band. 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. General Public: $10. Free to USD students, staff with (I.D.) and NMM Members. 605-677-5306. www.nmmusd.org.
@calendar copy:
REO Speedwagon, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. REO Speedwagon brings one incredible night of music to the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre on Thursday, December 6. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 18 at 10 a.m. and are available at the Tyson Events Center Box Office or online at www.OrpheumLive.com. 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 08
@calendar copy:
KICK - The INXS Experience, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 111 Third St., Sioux City. KICK - The INXS Experience is the USA's most captivating salute and tribute to the internationally acclaimed rock band, INXS. 8 p.m.-10 p.m. www.tickets.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
@date head:
Dec. 09
@calendar copy:
The Benson Family Christmas, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1305 Okoboji Ave, Milford, Iowa. The 'Arts at St. Joseph' presents The Benson Family Christmas Reception to follow free concert. 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. 712-330-7712. www.stjosephmilford.org.
@date head:
Dec. 13-14
@calendar copy:
Annual Madrigal Dinner, Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St, Sioux City. Featuring performances by all five NHS Choral ensembles, NHS Orchestra, and NHS Drama Club. Presale tickets only. 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. $25 adults, $15 students.
@date head:
Dec. 13
@calendar copy:
Aaron Lewis, Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City, 111 Third Street, Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. Doors open at 7 p.m. 8 p.m.-11 p.m. TBA. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 844-222-7625. www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
@date head:
Dec. 14
@calendar copy:
Foghat w/ Shannon Curfman, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. 8 p.m.-10 p.m. www.tickets.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
@date head:
Dec. 15
@calendar copy:
Christmas with the Symphony, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Don't miss your chance to be a part of one of Siouxland's most favorite holiday traditions, Christmas with the Symphony. Hailed as the start of the Christmas season, the Symphony offers a variety of music from cherished old carols we have all grown to love to the timeless classics that truly make this time of year special. As part of the evening, the SCSO is thrilled to announce a very special guest appearance by Grammy award-winning cellist, Zuill Bailey! 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-277-2111. www.siouxcitysymphony.org/.
@calendar copy:
Slaughter with Ron Keel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older to attend. 8 p.m.-10 p.m. www.tickets.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com/.
@event head:ARTS & THEATER
@date head:
Nov. 22
@calendar copy:
Apocalytic Vision, Northwestern College Te Paske Gallery, 214 8th St. SW, Orange City, Iowa. Exhibit by Jacob Van Wyk of Ireton, Iowa, features large-scale and free-standing figurative clay sculptures, oil paintings, stone lithography prints, intaglio etchings, and oil pastel and graphite drawings. Public reception 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 with gallery talk at 7 p.m. 8 a.m.-7 p.m. www.nwciowa.edu.
@calendar copy:
Capturing Your Interest with Photography, Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Road, Sioux City, Iowa. Sioux City Camera Club will present an opening program discussing a rich range of images and the stories behind them 2 p.m .Oct. 7. Reception will follow. The program will mark the opening of an exhibition of photographs made by Sioux City Camera Club members in Siouxland and beyond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-4252. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@date head:
THROUGH Jan. 12
@calendar copy:
Fraueranbeit Womens Work, Pearson Lakes Art Center, 2201 Highway 71, Okoboji, Iowa. 25 Black & White Photos of European Women in Traditional Male Professions and Trades, an exhibit of works by photojournalist Barbara La Valleur. Meet the artist at the opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 with a Gallery Talk at 6 p.m. This event is free, and wine and hors d'oeuvres served. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Thursday. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. www.lakesart.org.
@date head:
THROUGH Nov. 25
@calendar copy:
The Sioux City Camera Club - Macro, Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St, Sioux City. Exhibition of photographs produced by the Sioux City Camera Club. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcityartcenter.org.
@date head:
THROUGH Jan. 6
@calendar copy:
The Power of Children: Making a Difference, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Explore the extraordinary stories of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges, and Ryan White three children whose lives teach us about overcoming obstacles to make a positive difference in the world. This traveling exhibit is a program of ExhibitsUSA, a national division of Mid-America Arts Alliance and The National Endowment for the Arts. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-279-6174. www.siouxcitymuseum.org.
@date head:
THROUGH Nov. 25
@calendar copy:
New to You: Recent Artifact Donations, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. A diverse selection of artifacts from recent donations to never-displayed treasures from the Museum's collection including military and local business memorabilia. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-279-6174. www.siouxcitymuseum.org.
@date head:
THROUGH Dec. 9
@calendar copy:
Mamma Mia!, LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St., Sioux City. Musical. Community night 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 with special ticket price of $10. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Nov. 23-23, Nov. 29-Dec. 1 and Dec. 6-8. 1:30 p.m. shows on Sunday Dec. 2 and 9. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. $25, $19 senior, $13 students. 712-255-9536. www.lambtheatre.com.
@date head:
Nov. 29
@calendar copy:
Menopause The Musical, Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Menopause The Musical is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change." The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s and '80s. 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.
@date head:
Dec. 1
@calendar copy:
Peppa Pig's Surprise, Just in time for the holiday season, "Peppa Pig's Surprise", the newest live stage show based on teh top-rated series airing daily on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. Tickets are $35, $45, $55 and are available online at www.OrpheumLive.com, by calling 855-333-8771, or by visiting the Tyson Events Center Box Office. Tickets and VIP packages, which include meet-and-greets with the characters, go on sale to the general public Friday, August 3, at 10am. 4 p.m.-6 p.m. $34, $35 and $55. 855-333-8771.
@date head:
Dec. 3
@calendar copy:
Moscow Ballet Great Russian Nutcracker ~ Dove of Peace Tour, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. 855-333-8771. www.orpheumlive.com.
@event head:BENEFIT & FUNDRAISER
@date head:
Nov. 30
@calendar copy:
White Christmas - 2018 Jill Miller Holiday Concert, Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City, IA. Enjoy the spirit of the season with a Jill Miller Holiday Concert!We are proud to announce the return of our Jill Miller Benefit Concert for Sunrise on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7p.m. in Sioux City's beautiful Orpheum Theatre.$25 per person(Save on tickets for groups of 10 or more.)Children are free. This year's WHITE CHRISTMAS show will be incredible, as Jill welcomes Jimmy Nichols and Robert White-Johnson, her co-writers from Nashville, along with the Bishop Heelan Madrigal Choir. The Jill Miller concert has always been a BENEFIT for Sunrise. Often, the event has raised funds for facilities or equipment, but this year our concert supports something more personal: SUNRISE RESIDENTS. This year's proceeds sustain our Benevolent Care Fund, which enables residents to stay at Sunrise even when they have depleted their resources.Sunrise is Siouxland's only community-based-not-for-profit senior care provider and we want residents to know they can count on us. Join us in celebrating the season and supporting Sunrise in its benevolent care mission. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. $25. www.scjtix.com.
@event head:CLASSES & LECTURES
@date head:
Nov. 22
@calendar copy:
The Power of Children: Making a Difference, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The stories of ordinary children who faced extraordinary circumstances can inspire children today to fight discrimination and intolerance. Explorer the lives of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White and their impact in making a positive difference in the world. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 29
@calendar copy:
International Conference on Obesity and Diet Imbalance, Fairfield by Marriott Bali Legian,, Jl. Sri Rama No.8C Legian, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung ,, Bali. Obesity Diet 2018 is a worldwide stage to examine and find out about Weight Management, Childhood Obesity, Anti-obesity drugs, Obesity & Cancer, Genetical Obesity, Obesity and Diabetes, Advanced medications for Obesity, Health Behavior and Environment, Basic nourishment and diet, Bariatric treatment, Scientific gatherings and meetings and the field of Obesity. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $175. 208-819-0774. www.obesity-diet.nutritionalconference.com/.
@date head:
Dec. 1
@calendar copy:
Coptic Book Binding, MakerSpace, 1401 Triview Ave, Sioux City. Please register at www.makerspacesiouxcity.org 10 a.m.-11 a.m. $10.
@date head:
Dec. 5
@calendar copy:
Basket Weaving, Oak Hill Cemetery, 1601 W Main St, Cherokee, Iowa. Learn about the archaeology of basket weaving and then make your own. You can make it as a Christmas present for a loved one or use it to hold your own rock and fossil collection! 7 p.m.-8 p.m. 712-225-3922. www.sanfordmuseum.org.
@date head:
Dec. 10
@calendar copy:
Super Builders Lego Club, North Sioux City Community Library, 601 River Dr, North Sioux City, South Dakota. Lego Club is open to any students in 1st - 6th grade. This Lego Club meets every 2nd Monday of the month. Your student needs to be registered for this class due to material and space limits. Thank you. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. 605-422-2366. www.nsclibrary.org.
@date head:
Dec. 11
@calendar copy:
Nature Tales, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time about Deer. We'll hike too, weather permitting. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-258-0838. www.woodburyparks.org.
@date head:
Dec. 12
@calendar copy:
Nature Tots, Dickinson County Nature Center, 2279 170th St., Okoboji, Iowa. Pre-register, Ages 2 to 5, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., additional 9 a.m. session June-August, maximum 25 children per session. Jan. 10: Splendid Snowflakes. Feb. 14: Love Bugs. March 14: Spring has Sprung. April 11: Nifty Nests. May 9: Because of a seed. June 13: Pollination Party. July 11: Mucky Mud. Aug. 8: Smokey Bear's Birthday. Sept. 12: Nature Detectives. Oct. 10: Fall is Falling. Nov. 14: Turkey Trot. Dec. 12: Cuddle Up Critters 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-336-6352. www.dickinsoncountyconservationboard.com.
@date head:
Dec. 13
@calendar copy:
Jr. Naturalists, Cherokee County Conservation, 629 River Road, Cherokee, Iowa. Children ages 2 to 5 are invited to decorate a tree for nature. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-225-6709. www.cherokeecountyparks.com.
@calendar copy:
Images Beneath our Feet: Archaeological Discoveries on Highway 20, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Megan Stroh Messerole, Archaeologist from the Sanford Museum and Planetarium in Cherokee will present about the 2014 archaeological exploration of the project area near Correctionville where U.S. Highway 20 would be expanded. During survey, archaeologists identified two important ceremonial sites that go back more than 1000 years ago. These sites have geoglyphs underneath the top soil. Geoglyphs are large designs formed on or in the ground. The designs that are displayed at these two sites include images of bison, stickmen or dragonflies, turtles, and a thunderbird. These sites are unique because few others have been identified in the Midwest. 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. 712-258-0838. www.woodburyparks.org.
@event head:COMEDY
@date head:
Nov. 22
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. 712-204-3861. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
@event head:COMMUNITY
@date head:
Nov. 22
@calendar copy:
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Closed in observance of Thanksgiving holiday., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Thursday, November 22: Nature Center Closed in observance of Thanksgiving holiday. 12 a.m. 712-258-0838. www.woodburyparks.org.
@calendar copy:
Game On: The History and Science of Gaming, Strategic Air & Space Museum, 28210 West Park Hwy, Ashland, Nebraska. An interactive exhibit highlighting technology and animation, from early technology concepts to competitive gaming. The exhibit highlights pop culture and allows guests to build their own game. Exhibit includes giant video games, arcade games animation stations, and an 8' LED Pixel play illumination station. Explore the history and future of games! Opening event September 22 10AM-2PM 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with admission. 402-944-3100. www.sacmuseum.org.
@calendar copy:
The Power of Children: Making a Difference, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The stories of ordinary children who faced extraordinary circumstances can inspire children today to fight discrimination and intolerance. Explorer the lives of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White and their impact in making a positive difference in the world. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 23
@calendar copy:
Fourth Fridays Tea & Tour, Mary Treglia Community House, 900 Jennings St, Sioux City. Learn about your Siouxland community. We will have a quick tour and time to connect with old and new friends. Held on the Fourth Friday of every month! 9 a.m.-10 a.m.
@date head:
Nov. 25
@calendar copy:
New Horizon's Band's Christmas Concert, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. Under the direction of Dr. Lou Rossman, The audience will be treated to Christmas music in a variety of styles, standard carols, carols interspersed with classical melodies, Christmas pop standards and the medley. 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
@date head:
THROUGH Dec. 11
@calendar copy:
Veterans Engage - Peer Mentoring, IowaWORKS (Sioux City), 2508 Fourth St, Sioux City. Get a unique personal and professional development experience. Develop strategies and skills for a successful life-long transition. Get access to a powerful network and resources. More information and calendar available at: www.BrotherhoodTrustLove.com. Held every two weeks on Tuesday. 4 p.m.-6 p.m. 605-670-0192.
@date head:
Nov. 27
@calendar copy:
Woolery Club, North Sioux City Community Library, 601 River Drive, North Sioux City, South Dakota. Opportunity for knitters and crocheters to come together and use your talents for a cause. From fundraiser to preemie projects to cancer patient care and more. Do you have extra yarn? Why not donate it to this group and give it new life. 5 p.m.-6 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 28
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce Street, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
@date head:
Nov. 29
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club Monthly Competition, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club holds two meetings monthly, 7-9 p.m. on the second and last Thursdays of the month during the school year (except during November and December when meetings are held on the first and third Thursdays.) Photos are judged during the last meeting of the month. Visiting photographers and shutter buggers are welcomed to attend. Enter through the church lower-level off the rear parking lot. Join us for fun, photography topics, photo competition and fellowship. 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-255-8919. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@date head:
Nov. 30
@calendar copy:
SNS House Band, Baackers, LeMars, Iowa. BaackersLeNsesNovember 307-11 7 p.m.-11 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 1
@calendar copy:
Santa Goes to Space, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland, Nebraska. Santa Claus and Star Wars (the Imperial Stormtroopers of the 501st Legion) join forces for a fun-filled family day. Young guests will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and experience Space Day. Space-related booths, free pictures with Santa and Star Wars Characters, free planetarium showings, activities, make-and take ornament, and holiday music are part of the day! 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $12/adult, $6/child. 402-944-3100. www.sacmuseum.org.
@date head:
Dec. 6
@calendar copy:
Cherokee's Lighted Christmas Parade, Cherokee Chamber of Commerce, 201 West Main St., Cherokee, Iowa. Join us for our annual lighted Christmas Parade through beautiful downtown Cherokee! 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 8
@calendar copy:
Winter Fun Day and Artist Open House, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Join us for a fun day of winter activities. We plan to have recycled materials crafts for you to create for holiday gifts if you choose. We'll also have snowshoeing or hiking and other fun indoor and outdoor activities. Dress appropriately and join us for some family fun! Free! Area artists will also have their artwork on display and available to purchase. For more information or to be a vendor contact us at 712-258-0838. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. www.woodburyparks.org.
@date head:
Dec. 13
@calendar copy:
Support Siouxland Soldiers 2018 Holidays for Heroes, Liberty Elementary, 1623 Rebecca St., Sioux City. This free event includes a catered broasted Chicken Dinner meal, holiday groceries, clothing, Holiday gifts for the Military kids in attendance and resource fair. 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. www.SupportSiouxlandSoldiers.com.
@event head:KARAOKE
@date head:
Nov. 23
@calendar copy:
Karaoke, V.F.W. Post 1973, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Every Friday from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome! 8:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Galaxie Grill & Event Center Karaoke, Galaxie Grill & Event Center, 1401 Zenith Drive, Sioux City. Come on down to Galaxie Grill & Event Center for a fun-filled night of karaoke. You don't want to miss this! 9 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 23 THROUGH Nov. 24
@calendar copy:
Wayne's World Karaoke, Sharky's, 710 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Nebraska. What's the best way to end the work week? Having a few drinks and enjoying night after night of karaoke at Sharky's. Presented by Wayne's World Karaoke, the fun starts at 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
@date head:
Nov. 23 THROUGH Nov. 24
@calendar copy:
Karaoke with Cysmic Sounds, Bull and Bear, 1910 Leech Ave, Sioux City. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
@event head:SHOWS & FESTIVALS
@date head:
Nov. 23
@calendar copy:
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. The shows will feature the favorite Christmas music of Mannheim Steamroller along with state-of-the-art multimedia effects in an intimate setting. 8 p.m.-10 p.m. 855-333-8711. orpheumlive.com.
@event head:SPORTS
@date head:
Nov. 23
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. vs. Fargo. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com.
@date head:
Nov. 27
@calendar copy:
Hike the Wild, Dickinson County Nature Center, 2279 170th St., Okoboji, Iowa. Find out about this special holiday hike on our website. Winter Wonderland Walk, Kenue Park 3 p.m.-5 p.m. 712-336-6352. www.dickinsoncountyconservationboard.com.
@date head:
Dec. 8
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. vs. Sioux Falls. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
Dec. 11
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. vs. Fargo. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 6:35 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com.
@date head:
Dec. 14
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. vs. Dubuque. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com.
@date head:
Dec. 15
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. vs. Dubuque. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com.