July 19
Shadow Ridge Band, South Sioiux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come enjoy a fun night of country music. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. 7 p.m.
July 20
The Senders, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. 2006 Iowa Hall of Fame. 8th annual memorial for Jill Schwartz. Hawaiian Beach Party and Car Cruise. Show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
July 23
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
July 26
JK Country, South Sioiux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Bring your friends and dance to your favorite country music. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. 7 p.m.
July 27
The Poker Alice Band, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. With Brenda George. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
Aug. 1
Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Contest, The Woodbury County Fair will sponsor a Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Contest at Moville, Iowa. The contest dates are Thursday, Aug. 1, and Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. Prizes of $75, $50, and $25 are being awarded each day in a Sprouts (2-12) division, and a Seniors (13-21) division. Acts must pre-register since this is a Bill Riley competition. For more information and entry forms, call Kathy Clarkson (712) 251-9844, Lawton or Tom Gerking, Sloan, (712) 899-6344. 7 p.m.
Aug. 17
Galaxy, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. "Out of this World." Performing over 37 years. Wear a touch of red. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
Sep. 21
Richie Lee, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. 2010 Spirit Award. The Fabulous 50's car cruise night. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
Oct. 26
The Senders, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. The Senders Halloween Bash. Performing for more than 50 years. Show up in costumes. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
Aug. 3
KP to DC Golf Outing, Brookside Golf Course, 101 Highway 140, Kingsley, Iowa. This 6th annual benefit golf tournament and silent auction is to raise funds to send Kingsley-Pierson middle school students (7th & 8th grade) to Washington D.C. in the spring of 2020. Played at the Brookside Golf Course in Kingsley, Iowa, the annual golf tournament is limited to 22 - 4 person teams. The price is $100 per team. Pre-registration is recommended.Sign-in begins at 8:30 am with the first tee-off starting at 9:00 am. The event will include Pin Prizes and a Silent Auction. Call the Brookside Golf Course at 712-378-2595 to register your team(s). For more information on becoming a Hole Sponsor or to donate silent auction item(s), please contact Becky Wilson at 712-898-6379; Angie Dye at 712-898-9188 or any Golf Committee member. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $100 / 4 person team.
Sep. 21
Her Health Diaper Dash, Crystal Cove, W. 39th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Fun run/walk fundraiser for the whole family for Her Health Women's Center, serving women and their partners facing pregnancy decisions. Register yourself or create a team at www.herhealthdiaperdash.com. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. $45 for adults; free for kids 10 and under.
July 22
Imagination Builders, The Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City. Grades 1 to 3 experience stories beyond the pages of the books through this hands-on, STEAM-based storytime featuring themes like rockets, the moon, and science you can try at home. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, 712-255-2933.
July 23
The War of the Saints Book Discussion, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Jorge Amado's, The War of the Saints, was published in 1993 (English translation 1995). Amado was one of the best-known Brazilian writers (1912-2001) whose extensive work has been popularized in film and television. His novels focused on life in the eastern Brazilian state of Bahia and won him international acclaim. In The War of the Saints, a holy icon of Saint Barbara of Thunder bound for a museum exhibition comes to life and disappears within the city. The novel is an exuberant tale set in the city of Bahia amid the sights and sounds of carnival. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the book discussion and purchase a copy of the book for $5.00 at the Museum. Limited copies are available by calling 712-279-6174. 6:30 p.m. 712-279-6174.
July 18
Power Praise Aerobics Summer Session, Morningside Lutheran, 700 So. Martha St, Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun! Please call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as location occasionally changes. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/aerobic-dance.
July 19
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
July 23
Film & Discussion Nights with Dr. White, The College Center, 1001 College Way, South Sioux City, Nebraska. The second evening of film and discussion is July 23 and the film to be discussed is LADY BIRD directed by Greta Gerwig. Free popcorn! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7. 7 p.m.
Aug. 6
Film & Discussion Nights with Dr. White, The College Center, 1001 College Way, South Sioux City, Nebraska. The third evening of film and discussion is August 6 and the film to be discussed is LOST IN TRANSLATION directed by Sophia Coppola. Free Popcorn! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7. 7 p.m.
Aug. 8
Bandits & Heroes Exhibit Tour, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Led by Curator of History Matt Anderson, the tour will give additional insight into the history behind the Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints exhibit. 12:05 p.m. 712-279-6174.
July 18
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 712-277-9568 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
July 18
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
Celebrating 100 Years of Municipal Bands, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The 2019 summer concert series of the Sioux City Municipal Band marks the organization's 100th year. In recognition of this milestone, the Sioux City Public Museum will feature the summer exhibit, Celebrating 100 Years of Municipal Bands, on display May 4 through July 28. In 1912, several Sioux City Journal delivery boys and others organized the Newsboys Band. Most of these young men joined the American Expeditionary Force when the U.S. entered World War I. Upon their return, all but one of the Newsboys Band members joined the newly-formed American Legion Monahan Post #64 Band in 1920. The Monahan Post Band gained great acclaim among American Legion bands, winning seven national and international competitions, and the title "Official Band of the American Legion." The Band made recordings with Victor Talking Machine Co. in 1926 and R-C-A Victor Co. in 1933. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Miss Electricity, Okoboji Summer Theatre, 2001 Hwy 71, Spirit Lake, Iowa. 10:30 a.m. $5 13 and under; $7 14 and up.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
July 20
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: March 16 Animal Adaptations---June 22 Totally Turtles---July 20 Under One Rock---August 17 1-2-3 Camouflage 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, 712-947-4270.
Family Game Night: Your family Our games, Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce Street, Sioux City. Join So Many Board Games at the Blue Cafe for a night of board games and great food. For a $5.00 cover charge you can access our ever growing board game library ranging from classics you loved as a kid to the latest and greatest available. Our Board Game Gurus can help you find just the game you're looking for. They'll help you learn to play it so you can spend more time having fun and less time reading rules. 2 p.m.-10 p.m. $5. www.facebook.com/smbgcafe/.
July 21
Rods N' Rides, Centre Mall, Sioux Center, Iowa. Leave Centre Mall at 9:30 a.m. for 10:30 worship service at Mill Creek Park, Paullina, led by Jon De Groot. Coffee and cookies before service and lunch at Godfathers Pizza in Cherokee afterwards. Rods N' Rides outdoor worship services have been planned monthly for motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts this summer. 9:30 a.m.
'Sunny' Sunday swap meets, Antiques, collectibles, primitives, furniture, jewelry, crafts and more stuff, including lunch and bake sale concessions. Pioneer Valley 4-H Club and Boy Scout troop 204. Every Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., June, July and August. Singing Hills Secondhand Finds & Furnishings, 4400 S. York St., Sioux City. www.secondhandfinds.com.; 712-233-2345. 12 p.m.
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit www.sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
July 22
Imagination Builders, The Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City. Grades 1 to 3 experience stories beyond the pages of the books through this hands-on, STEAM-based storytime featuring themes like rockets, the moon, and science you can try at home. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, 712-255-2933.
July 23
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, 712-255-2933.
Read-to-Me Dogs!, Sioux City Public Library - Wilbur Aalfs, 529 Pierce Street, Sioux City. Grades K-5 are invited to practice reading to gentle canine listeners at this drop-in event. 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, 712-255-2933.
The War of the Saints Book Discussion, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Jorge Amado's, The War of the Saints, was published in 1993 (English translation 1995). Amado was one of the best-known Brazilian writers (1912-2001) whose extensive work has been popularized in film and television. His novels focused on life in the eastern Brazilian state of Bahia and won him international acclaim. In The War of the Saints, a holy icon of Saint Barbara of Thunder bound for a museum exhibition comes to life and disappears within the city. The novel is an exuberant tale set in the city of Bahia amid the sights and sounds of carnival. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the book discussion and purchase a copy of the book for $5.00 at the Museum. Limited copies are available by calling 712-279-6174. 6:30 p.m. 712-279-6174.
Film & Discussion Nights with Dr. White, The College Center, 1001 College Way, South Sioux City, Nebraska. The second evening of film and discussion is July 23 and the film to be discussed is LADY BIRD directed by Greta Gerwig. Free popcorn! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7. 7 p.m.
July 24
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, 712-255-2933.
July 27
The Poker Alice Band, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. With Brenda George. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
July 31
The Ugly Duckling, Okoboji Summer Theatre, 2001 Hwy 71, Spirit Lake, Iowa. 10:30 a.m. $5 13 and under; $7 14 and up.
Aug. 1
Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Contest, The Woodbury County Fair will sponsor a Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Contest at Moville, Iowa. The contest dates are Thursday, Aug. 1, and Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. Prizes of $75, $50, and $25 are being awarded each day in a Sprouts (2-12) division, and a Seniors (13-21) division. Acts must pre-register since this is a Bill Riley competition. For more information and entry forms, call Kathy Clarkson (712) 251-9844, Lawton or Tom Gerking, Sloan, (712) 899-6344. 7 p.m.
Aug. 6
Film & Discussion Nights with Dr. White, The College Center, 1001 College Way, South Sioux City, Nebraska. The third evening of film and discussion is August 6 and the film to be discussed is LOST IN TRANSLATION directed by Sophia Coppola. Free Popcorn! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7. 7 p.m.
Aug. 8
Bandits & Heroes Exhibit Tour, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Led by Curator of History Matt Anderson, the tour will give additional insight into the history behind the Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints exhibit. 12:05 p.m. 712-279-6174.
Aug. 10
Rent-A-Space Rummage Sale, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City. Rent-a-Space Community Rummage Sale will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Boulevard, Saturday, August 10th, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call the church at 712-255-4729 regarding reserving a space and making payment. A space rents for $15 each. The Hot Dog/Tavern Stand will be open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Bake Sale available. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 712-255-4729.
Aug. 11
Bruguier's Cabin Tours, Riverside Park, Sioux City. Summer hours for tours will be 2 to 4 p.m. on June 9, July 14, August 11, September 8 and October 13. Special group tours for clubs and organizations can make arrangements by calling our tour coordinator at 712-490-6506. 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Aug. 17
Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment, Sergeant Floyd Welcome Center, Sioux City. Go back in the past for this two day event. See what it was like to travel with Lewis & Clark. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sgt. Floyd Burial Ceremony, Sgt, Floyd Monument, Sioux City. 6 p.m.
Aug. 21
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Larisa M Chmielewski, 712-587-7926.
Aug. 25
Rods N' Rides, Centre Mall, Sioux Center, Iowa. Leave Centre Mall at 9 a.m. for 10:30 service at West Side Park, Rock Rapids. Light breakfast served by Rock Rapids First Reformed Church. Lunch at Luverne Pizza Ranch.Rods N' Rides outdoor worship services have been planned monthly for motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts this summer. 9 a.m.
Sep. 8
Rods N' Rides, Centre Mall, Sioux Center, Iowa. Leave Centre Mall at 8 a.m. for 9:30 service at American Reformed Church in Luverne, Minnesota. Lunch site to be determined. Rods N' Rides outdoor worship services have been planned monthly for motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts this summer. 8 a.m.
Sep. 21
Her Health Diaper Dash, Crystal Cove Park, W. 39th St., South Sioux Ctiy, Nebraska. Fun run/walk fundraiser for the whole family for Her Health Women's Center, serving women and their partners facing pregnancy decisions. Register yourself or create a team at www.herhealthdiaperdash.com 9 a.m.-11 a.m. $45 adult; free kids 10 and under.
Sep. 21
Her Health Diaper Dash, Crystal Cove, W. 39th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Fun run/walk fundraiser for the whole family for Her Health Women's Center, serving women and their partners facing pregnancy decisions. Register yourself or create a team at www.herhealthdiaperdash.com. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. $45 for adults; free for kids 10 and under.
Oct. 26
The Senders, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. The Senders Halloween Bash. Performing for more than 50 years. Show up in costumes. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
Aug. 1
Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Contest, The Woodbury County Fair will sponsor a Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Contest at Moville. The contest dates are Thursday, Aug. 1, and Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. Prizes of $75, $50, and $25 are being awarded each day in a Sprouts (2-12) division, and a Seniors (13-21) division. Acts must pre-register since this is a Bill Riley competition. For more information and entry forms, call Kathy Clarkson (712) 251-9844, Lawton or Tom Gerking, Sloan, (712) 899-6344. 7 p.m.
July 19
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St, Sioux City. Every Friday night from 8:30 to 12:30 AM at the VFW in Sioux City Karaoke with Mr Tunes mobile music. 712-253-2221 8:30 p.m.
July 23
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
July 24
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Join Mr. Tunes every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. for a night of classic karaoke fun at the VFW in Sioux City. 712-253-2221 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
July 22
Imagination Builders, The Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City. Grades 1 to 3 experience stories beyond the pages of the books through this hands-on, STEAM-based storytime featuring themes like rockets, the moon, and science you can try at home. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, 712-255-2933.
July 24
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning, St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones Street, Sioux City. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church 1100 Jones St. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-258-7166.
Aug. 1
Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Contest, The Woodbury County Fair will sponsor a Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Contest at Moville, Iowa. The contest dates are Thursday, Aug. 1, and Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. Prizes of $75, $50, and $25 are being awarded each day in a Sprouts (2-12) division, and a Seniors (13-21) division. Acts must pre-register since this is a Bill Riley competition. For more information and entry forms, call Kathy Clarkson (712) 251-9844, Lawton or Tom Gerking, Sloan, (712) 899-6344. 7 p.m.
Aug. 17
Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment, Sergeant Floyd Welcome Center, Sioux City. Go back in the past for this two day event. See what it was like to travel with Lewis & Clark. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sep. 14
Nick, Jr. Live!, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Nick, Jr. Live! comes to the Orpheum Theater for three performances across Sept. 14 and 15. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. www.orpheumlive.com.
Aug. 3
KP to DC Golf Outing, Brookside Golf Course, 101 Highway 140, Kingsley, Iowa. This 6th annual benefit golf tournament and silent auction is to raise funds to send Kingsley-Pierson middle school students (7th & 8th grade) to Washington D.C. in the spring of 2020.Played at the Brookside Golf Course in Kingsley, Iowa, the annual golf tournament is limited to 22 - 4 person teams. The price is $100 per team. Pre-registration is recommended.Sign-in begins at 8:30 am with the first tee-off starting at 9:00 am. The event will include Pin Prizes and a Silent Auction. Call the Brookside Golf Course at 712-378-2595 to register your team(s). For more information on becoming a Hole Sponsor or to donate silent auction item(s), please contact Becky Wilson at 712-898-6379; Angie Dye at 712-898-9188 or any Golf Committee member. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $100 / 4 person team.
Sep. 21
Her Health Diaper Dash, Crystal Cove Park, W. 39th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Fun run/walk fundraiser for the whole family for Her Health Women's Center, serving women and their partners facing pregnancy decisions.Register yourself or create a team at www.herhealthdiaperdash.com 9 a.m.-11 a.m. $45 adult; free kids 10 and under.
July 18
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you. Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 21
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Larisa M. Chmielewski, 712-587-7926.