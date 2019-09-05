@event head:MUSIC
Sep. 5
Glacier Veins / OSOP / Stem Cells, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. Glacier Veins- Oregon Dream PunkOSOP- Iowa Pop PunkStem Cells- South Dakota Noise Rock emo. September 5th. Whiskey Dicks. All ages. Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 7:30 7 p.m. $5.
Sep. 7
Brainwreck / Sans Dula / Among Machines, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. Brainwreck (Sioux City - Alt Rock) Funky tunes and goofy grooves by a quintet of Sioux City's finest knuckleheads. Sans Dula- Iowa RockAmong Machines- (Sioux City - Alt Rock) Sept. 7. Doors at 7:30 p.m. Music at 8. All Ages. 7:30 p.m. $5.
Bob Merchant, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Come out and have a great time. Open to the public. 8 p.m.
Sep. 10
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
Sep. 12
Carnage the Executioner: Eat to Live Tour, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Local support from: jhoøk (Sioux City solo metal musician), Variable (Formerly known as Valveeta, Sioux City beatboxer), Solomon Jackson (Sioux City hip-hop/spoken word artist) and UnderGround Chiefs (Nebraska hip-hop group). Show starts at 8:00 P.M. 21+ Event. $10 8 p.m. $10.
Sep. 14
Fall Follies Variety Show, East High School, 5011 Mayhew Ave, Sioux City. Siouxland Center for Active Generations will present their 36th Annual Fall Follies Variety Show. Music, drama, dance and so much more. Doors open at 1:15 p.m. and the show begins at 2 p.m. 2 p.m. $5.
Riata, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Come out and have a great time. Open to the public. 8 p.m.
Sep. 15
Harrison Colling Benefit, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Harrison Colling, infant son of Michael & Katie Colling was born with Congenital Diaphramatic Hernia (CDH), a life threatening birth defect. Harrison spent 8 weeks in the NICU at Omaha Children's Hospital, surviving the 50/50 odds given to him. A benefit will be held on Sunday, September 15 at The Marquee with live music (featuring performances by The Buddah Cheese Band, Artificial Stars, Emily Johnson & Friends, In Due Time, & Would You Kindly?), silent auction, 60" TV raffle (donated by Echo Electric Supply), and a freewill donation. All proceeds will go directly to the Colling family to help pay for medical costs. 2 p.m.
Sep. 19
Doug's Donors "Fall Revival" Fundraiser, Bar Louie, 701 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. Doug's Donors Laughter is the Best Medicine "Fall Revival" Fundraiser featuring Phil Dollar, Get Your Cash Back Band and special guests The Saggy Bottom Boys. Bar Louie. Social hour from 4 to 6 p.m. After dinner there will be a silent auction. Entertainment will follow with Songs of Salvation, Songs of Love, Songs of Fireup and much, much more. For questions please call 712-277-1050. 4 p.m. $25 each, $225 per table. www.dougsdonors.com.
Sep. 20
Ventura Blvd: Tom Petty Celebration, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Ventura Blvd will be taking their celebration of Tom Petty's music up to Sioux City at The Marquee! This act features members of other top regional bands such as Hotel Desperado, Floyd, ReCaptured, Fishheads, Wicked Fun, High Heel, Down To Here, Red Delicious, Silas Creek, etc. Don't miss this event to hear the best of Tom Petty's music performed live! Advanced tickets available at the venue or online at www.themarqueelive.com. 9 p.m.
Sep. 21
Richie Lee, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. 2010 Spirit Award. The Fabulous 50's car cruise night. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
Sep. 28
Bob Merchant, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Come out and have a great time. Open to the public. 8 p.m.
Sep. 30
Ritt Momney / Shane T / Winter Wayfarer / Sans Dula, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. Ritt Momney- Utah Indie Pop, Shane T- Tennessee Indie, Winter Wayfarer- Iowa Indie Rock, Sans Dula- Iowa Indie Jazz Rock. September 30th. Whiskey Dicks. All Ages. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Music at 7. 6:30 p.m. $5.
Oct. 5
Hotel Desperado: A Tribute to The Eagles, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. A thoroughly authentic tribute to The Eagles founded by veteran musicians with a drive to create the purest homage possible. Hotel Desperado delivers the ultimate Eagles experience with a profound dedication and purity that is unmatched. Appearing live at The Marquee in Sioux City on Saturday, October 5 at 9:00pm! 9 p.m.
Oct. 7
Petrock: The Ultimate 70's Experience, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Back by popular demand, PetRock is the nation's most unique Tribute Act. PetRock brings the sights and sounds of 70's rock to life - minus the disco! Catch them live at The Marquee on Saturday, September 7! Tickets on sale today at The Marquee or online at www.themarqueelive.com. 9 p.m.
Oct. 18
Do or Die, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Audio Dope Development presents "Do or Die" Live in Concert. Featuring Special Guest C Note, Fetty Fred & Self. DJ Swayd On Vibe Control. 21+ Event. 9 p.m.
Oct. 26
The Senders, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. The Senders Halloween Bash. Performing for more than 50 years. Show up in costumes. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
Nov. 2
Goo Goo Dolls, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Saturday, November 2 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 8 p.m. Start at $29.50.
Nov. 15
The Oak Ridge Boys, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Friday, November 15 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 7:30 p.m. Start at $39.
Dec. 7
Sweet Sixteen Show!, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. December 7th - Whiskey Dicks - No Set Times (yet) - All Ages - Mixed Genre Show - Mixed Crowd Show. Must Be Invited or Approved at the Door. Bands include: Hell Vendetta, Stitch Nine, Verb the Noun, Sammy DiMera, Outer Year, OSOP, Eli Dykstra, Ghosts of Patrick Swayze, Brady Raps, Alexander James (between sets)+ More TBA. 2 p.m.
Sep. 13
Sep. 15
Sep. 19
Sep. 21
Her Health Diaper Dash, Crystal Cove Park, W. 39th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Fun run/walk fundraiser for the whole family for Her Health Women's Center, serving women and their partners facing pregnancy decisions. Register yourself or create a team at herhealthdiaperdash.com 9 a.m.-11 a.m. $45 adult; free kids 10 and under. Susie Edgar, susie@herhealthwomenscenter.org.
Oct. 26
CROSS CHECK CANCER, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. SAVE THE DATE!The UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Foundation has partnered with the Sioux City Musketeers to hit the ice for Cross Check Cancer on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 pm. This popular event raises funds to help Siouxland men and women in their fight against cancer. Watch for more Cross Check Cancer event details to come soon! 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Sep. 6
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, info@kingdomfitliving.com, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
Sep. 8
Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux every Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for free couples pattern dancing classes. For more information, call 712-204-4500. 1 p.m.
Sep. 9
Free line dance class, Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City. Join Boots & Buckles Dance club outside Kay Jewelers at 8:30 a.m. every Monday for a free line-dancing class. Call 712-204-4500 for more information. 8:30 a.m.
Sep. 19
History at High Noon: Highway 20, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Presented by Matt Anderson will explore the history of one of the oldest paved roads in Iowa. Learn more about the development of U.S. Highway 20 in and around Sioux City from the early-1920s through the late-1970s. Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches to the free presentation. 12:05 p.m.
Oct. 17
History at High Noon: South Bottoms, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. From the 1880s through the 1950s, Sioux City's "south side" and "east side," now called the South and East Bottoms, were thriving neighborhoods. Immigrants and cultures from all over the world made their homes in these thriving communities, which live on in the memories of many Sioux Cityans today. Presenter Haley Aguirre, Archival Records Clerk, will explore the Bottoms' history and people, major cultural and business centers, and reasons for the demise of the neighborhood. Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches to the free presentation. 12:05 p.m.
Sep. 5
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 712-277-9568 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
Sep. 14
Sep. 21
Lewis Black "The Joke's on Us Tour", Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Saturday, September 21 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com 7:30 p.m. Start at $39.50.
Oct. 10
Tom Segura "Take it Down Tour", Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Thursday, October 10 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 7:30 p.m. Start at $29.50.
Sep. 5
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. http://www.siouxcitylcic.com.
Morningside College: Celebrating 125 years 1894-2019, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Explore the origins of Sioux City's oldest college through historic photographs and memorabilia. Affiliated with the United Methodist Church, the private four-year liberal arts institution has endured periods of budgetary distress, wartime dislocation, disastrous fires and other trials while educating and developing more than six generations of students. 10 a.m.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you. Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
Sep. 7
Explore the Byway's Garden Path, Adventure is waiting when you tour gardens, flower shops, farmers markets, greenhouses and more on Nebraska's Lewis & Clark Scenic Byway. The byway follows Highway 75 from Sioux City to Omaha for a self-guided auto tour. August 31 and September 7. 12 a.m.
Family Game Night: Your family Our games, Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce Street, Sioux City. Join So Many Board Games at the Blue Cafe for a night of board games and great food. For a $5.00 cover charge you can access our ever growing board game library ranging from classics you loved as a kid to the latest and greatest available. Our Board Game Gurus can help you find just the game you're looking for. They'll help you learn to play it so you can spend more time having fun and less time reading rules. 2 p.m.-10 p.m. $5. www.facebook.com/smbgcafe/.
Sep. 8
Rods N' Rides, Centre Mall, Sioux Center, Iowa. Leave Centre Mall at 8 a.m. for 9:30 service at American Reformed Church in Luverne, Minnesota. Lunch site to be determined. Rods N' Rides outdoor worship services have been planned monthly for motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts this summer. 8 a.m.
Bruguier's Cabin Tours, Riverside Park, Sioux City. Summer hours for tours will be 2 to 4 p.m. on June 9, July 14, August 11, September 8 and October 13. Special group tours for clubs and organizations can make arrangements by calling our tour coordinator at 712-490-6506. 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
Sep. 10
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 712-255-2933.
Virginia & Court Streets Walking Tour, Corner, Fourth and Virginia, Sioux City. Discover the history of the diverse industries as well as recent redevelopment of the area with Tom Munson, Archives Manager. 5:30 p.m.
Sep. 11
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 712-255-2933.
Sep. 13
Sep. 14
Sep. 15
Sep. 19
Sep. 21
Her Health Diaper Dash, Crystal Cove Park, W. 39th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Fun run/walk fundraiser for the whole family for Her Health Women's Center, serving women and their partners facing pregnancy decisions. Register yourself or create a team at www.herhealthdiaperdash.com 9 a.m.-11 a.m. $45 adult; free kids 10 and under. Susie Edgar, susie@herhealthwomenscenter.org.
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: September 21 Monarchs on the Move---October 19 Fall in the Forest---November 16 Creatures of the night---2020 January 18 Snow Much Fun---February 22 Winter in the Woods---March 21 Wacky Weather 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, vdevos@co.plymouth.ia.us, 712-947-4270.
Sep. 24
Historic Fourth Street Walking Tour, Corner, Fourth and Virginia, Sioux City. Explore the two-block area previously known as "Lower Fourth Street" which has the best concentration of late 19th century commercial buildings in Sioux City with Haley Aguirre, Archival Records Clerk. 5:30 p.m.
Sep. 28
Fall Craft and Vendor Faur, American Legion Hall, 109 E. 19th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Quality craft items. Vendor wares. Bake sale and concessions stand. Door prizes. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bob Merchant, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Come out and have a great time. Open to the public. 8 p.m.
Oct. 13
American Legion Breakfast, Dakota City, Nebraska. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Oct. 17
Oct. 24
Champions of Magic, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Thursday, October 24 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 7:30 p.m. Start at $35.
Oct. 26
Nov. 2
Sep. 8
Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux every Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for free couples pattern dancing classes. For more information, call 712-204-4500. 1 p.m.
Sep. 9
Free line dance class, Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City. Join Boots & Buckles Dance club outside Kay Jewelers at 8:30 a.m. every Monday for a free line-dancing class. Call 712-204-4500 for more information. 8:30 a.m.
Sep. 14
Sep. 6
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St, Sioux City. Every Friday night from 8:30 to 12:30 AM at the VFW in Sioux City Karaoke with Mr Tunes mobile music. 712-253-2221 8:30 p.m.
Sep. 10
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
Sep. 11
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Join Mr. Tunes every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. for a night of classic karaoke fun at the VFW in Sioux City. 712-253-2221 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Sep. 14
Nick, Jr. Live!, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Nick, Jr. Live! comes to the Orpheum Theater for three performances across Sept. 14 and 15. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. www.orpheumlive.com.
Sep. 19
Oct. 6
Sioux City Journal Bridal Expo 2019, Delta Hotels by Marriot- SSC Riverfront, P.O. Box 218, SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska. Siouxland brides- and grooms-to-be won't want to miss the Sioux City Journal Bridal Expo on Sunday, October 6 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in South Sioux City, Nebraska.The Bridal Expo gives brides and their entire wedding party the opportunity to learn about services, special packages and discounts from the area's best wedding specialists who provide ideas and options, whether they are newly engaged or shopping for specific needs.Experience one-stop shopping in one convenient location that includes: Fashion ShowsVendor BoothsSamples and more...Contact Ann Jaminet at 712-293-4285 or ajaminet@siouxcityjournal.com for vendor information. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. 712-293-4285.
Oct. 24
Champions of Magic, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Thursday, October 24 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 7:30 p.m. Start at $35.
Dec. 7
Sweet Sixteen Show!, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. December 7th - Whiskey Dicks - No Set Times (yet) - All Ages - Mixed Genre Show - Mixed Crowd Show. Must Be Invited or Approved at the Door. Bands include: Hell Vendetta, Stitch Nine, Verb the Noun, Sammy DiMera, Outer Year, OSOP, Eli Dykstra, Ghosts of Patrick Swayze, Brady Raps, Alexander James (between sets)+ More TBA. 2 p.m.