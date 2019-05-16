@event head:MUSIC
@date head:
May 17
@calendar copy:
@date head:
May 18
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
@date head:
June 1
@calendar copy:
@date head:
June 7
@calendar copy:
@date head:
June 13
@calendar copy:
Kane Brown, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third Street, Sioux City. His hits include "Heaven," 'What ifs, " and "Lose It' 8 p.m.
@date head:
June 15
@calendar copy:
The Expressions, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. Performing together for 51 years. Dress in black and white. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
@date head:
June 15
@calendar copy:
@date head:
June 29
@calendar copy:
@date head:
July 13
@calendar copy:
@date head:
July 20
@calendar copy:
The Senders, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. 2006 Iowa Hall of Fame. 8th annual memorial for Jill Schwartz. Hawaiian Beach Party and Car Cruise. Show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
@date head:
July 27
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Aug. 17
@calendar copy:
Galaxy, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. "Out of this World." Performing over 37 years. Wear a touch of red. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
@event head:ARTS & THEATRE
@date head:
July 8
@calendar copy:
@event head:BENEFITS & FUNDRAISERS
@date head:
May 16
@calendar copy:
Third Thursday Trivia, Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth Street , Sioux City. Trivia Night! Join us for craft beer and crafty questions. Play as a team or individually. Cash prize for 1st and 2nd place. All proceeds go to Lila Mae's House, which provides a haven for survivors of sex trafficking. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $5. Amelia Saint, 319-541-2830. www.facebook.com/events/413782269083413??ti=ia.
@date head:
May 18
@calendar copy:
@event head:CLASSES & LECTURES
@date head:
May 16
@calendar copy:
KINGDOM FIT AEROBIC DANCE - WINTER/SPRING SESSION, Morningside Lutheran Church Gym, 700 S. Martha St., Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun!!! Classes are every Monday and Thursday but PLEASE CHECK WEBSITE (under schedule updates) or call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as venue occasionally changes. Bring an exercise mat and water. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com.
@date head:
May 17
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, 712-202-5052. http://www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
@date head:
May 19
@calendar copy:
@date head:
July 8
@calendar copy:
@event head:COMEDY
@date head:
May 16
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Miranda Vint, 712-204-3861. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
@event head:COMMUNITY
@date head:
May 16
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@calendar copy:
Celebrating 100 Years of Municipal Bands, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The 2019 summer concert series of the Sioux City Municipal Band marks the organization's 100th year. In recognition of this milestone, the Sioux City Public Museum will feature the summer exhibit, Celebrating 100 Years of Municipal Bands, on display May 4 through July 28.In 1912, several Sioux City Journal delivery boys and others organized the Newsboys Band. Most of these young men joined the American Expeditionary Force when the U.S. entered World War I. Upon their return, all but one of the Newsboys Band members joined the newly-formed American Legion Monahan Post #64 Band in 1920. The Monahan Post Band gained great acclaim among American Legion bands, winning seven national and international competitions, and the title "Official Band of the American Legion." The Band made recordings with Victor Talking Machine Co. in 1926 and R-C-A Victor Co. in 1933. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you. Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
@date head:
May 17
@calendar copy:
Outback Band, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. They will play your favorite country songs. Come dance the night away. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music goes from 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the South Sioux City Eagles Club. 801 West 13th St. South Sioux City, Nebraska. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
@date head:
May 18
@calendar copy:
Poppy Day, Various locations, Sioux City. Members of the VFW Post 1973 will be holding our Poppy Day Celebration. Donations to the VFW will assist veterans with housing, rides to the VA Medical Center or Hospital and much more. Members will be at the Walmart on Floyd Blvd.; the north side Fareway; and Hy-Vee Stores on Hamilton and Gordon Dr. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Donations.
@calendar copy:
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: March 16 Animal Adaptations---June 22 Totally Turtles---July 20 Under One Rock---August 17 1-2-3 Camouflage 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, 712-947-4270.
@calendar copy:
Welcome Center celebrates 30th anniversary, Sgt. Floyd Welcome Center, 1000 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. Thirty years ago, a one-time Missouri River tow boat became one of Iowa's most unique welcome centers. The Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center will host two events in conjunction with its May 15, 1989 opening day. An open house will be held on Wednesday, May 15 with cake and refreshments from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. On Saturday, May 18 at noon, Tom Munson, Sioux City Public Museum Archives Manager, will present, "The History of the M.V. Sergeant Floyd." 12 p.m.
@calendar copy:
An Old-Time Rock n' Roll Show II, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring Boyd Bristow, Mike Connor, Guy Gullickson, and Al Remund. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
@calendar copy:
Riata, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. All are welcome! 8:30 p.m.
@date head:
May 19
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
Iowa's Cultural Kaleidoscope, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. The Betty Strong Encounter Center will present "Striking Colors in the Kaleidoscope: Germans and Swiss in Iowa's Ethnic Mix" with Dr. Phil Webber. A reception will follow.In his richly illustrated presentation, Dr. Webber will offer a general overview of immigrant populations that arrived in Iowa before Congress legislated restrictions in 1924. He then will focus on German and Swiss immigrants who are well-represented in Northwest Iowa. 2 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Pasta Cook-off, VFW Club, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Who has the best pasta dish? Find out by competing with other home cooks. Open to everyone. Set up at 3 p.m. Judging begins at 4 p.m.To coincide with our Cribbage Tournament. 4 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit www.sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
@date head:
May 21
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
@date head:
May 22
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce Street, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
@date head:
May 24
@calendar copy:
@date head:
May 25
@calendar copy:
@date head:
May 31
@calendar copy:
Tri-City Wide Rummage Sales, Homer, South Sioux City and Dakota City, Nebraska. Two days of sales across the Tri-City area.Maps can be found by contacting:Homer Residents: Dawn Maslonka, 712-301-4031. South Sioux City Residents: Sherry Reifenrath, 712-899-7776. Dakota City Residents: City Hall, 402-987-3448. 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
@date head:
June 1
@calendar copy:
The Hay Country Jamboree, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring Owen DeJong, Nick Schwebach, Dan Kilbride, Mike Hilson, and Jay Gilbertson. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
@date head:
June 2
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
'Sunny' Sunday swap meets, Antiques, collectibles, primitives, furniture, jewelry, crafts and more stuff, including lunch and bake sale concessions. Pioneer Valley 4-H Club and Boy Scout troop 204. Every Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., June, July and August.Singing Hills Secondhand Finds & Furnishings, 4400 S. York St., Sioux City. www.secondhandfinds.com.; 712-233-2345. 12 p.m.
@date head:
June 7
@calendar copy:
Jeremiah Sundown, VFW Club, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. One Man - One Guitar. Jeremiah Sundown is returning to Sioux City for one night only. Reservations may be made by calling 712-522-2722. 8 p.m.-11 p.m. $5.
@date head:
June 9
@calendar copy:
Bruguier's Cabin Tours, Riverside Park, Sioux City. Summer hours for tours will be 2 to 4 p.m. on June 9, July 14, August 11, September 8 and October 13. Special group tours for clubs and organizations can make arrangements by calling our tour coordinator at 712-490-6506. 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
@date head:
June 15
@calendar copy:
Gayville Hay's Bog-Time Two-Hour Jazz Jam IX, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring The Public Domain Tune Band, C.J. Kocher, Al Remund, and guests. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
@date head:
June 19
@calendar copy:
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Larisa M Chmielewski, 712-587-7926.
@date head:
June 26
@calendar copy:
Cushing Old Fashioned Wednesday Night- Cruise into Cushing, Cushing Main Street , Cushing, Iowa. Please come join us for an evening of old fashioned fun. Spend the evening on Cushing's main street looking at cars, trucks, and tractors from past years. Enjoy the music of the Anthon City Band as you walk our main street. Eat hot dogs, chips, and homemade pie topped off with ice cream (Free-will dontation). In case of rain, please come to the Fire Station for the meal and band. 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Free-will Donation. Sheila O'Connell, 712-384-2716. www.facebook.com/oldfashionedwednesdaynight.
@date head:
June 29
@calendar copy:
Becoming an Outdoors Family-Day of MUD!, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. When was the last time you jumped in mud puddles? Bring the kids and prepare to get MUDDY!! June 29th, Hillview Park, from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 712-947-4270 for more information 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Victoria Devos, 712-947-4270. www.plymouthcountyparks.com.
@calendar copy:
The Turkey Creek Revival Band, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring The Public Domain Tune Band, C.J. Kocher, Al Remund, and guests. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
@date head:
July 8
@calendar copy:
Theatre Camp for High School Students, Northwestern College, 101 7th St. SW, Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern College will host a theatre camp for high school students interested in a variety of theatrical roles from July 8–11. The camp is open to students entering 9–12 grade and costs $250 per student, which covers room and board and access to campus facilities. Students will begin each day with warm-up games, enjoy two different workshops, and have afternoon improvisation and scene work. The days will close with evening activities and community time in the residence halls. Participants will eat in Northwestern's cafeteria. 12 a.m. $250.
@date head:
July 13
@calendar copy:
The Hay Country Jamboree, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring Boyd Bristow, Dan Kilbride, Mike Hilson, Jay Gilbertson, Owen DeJong, and Nick Schwebach. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
@date head:
July 27
@calendar copy:
The Poker Alice Band, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. With Brenda George. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
@event head:GAMES
@date head:
May 19
@calendar copy:
@event head:KARAOKE
@date head:
May 16
@calendar copy:
Mr. Tunes, Castle Pub & Grill, 4400 Singing Hills Blvd, Sioux City. Every Thursday at the castle pub in Sioux City from 7 to 11 p.m. with Mr. tunes mobile music. 712-253-2221. Bring the whole family to eat, drink, and karaoke 7 p.m.
@date head:
May 17
@calendar copy:
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St, Sioux City. Every Friday night from 8:30 to 12:30 AM at the VFW in Sioux City Karaoke with Mr Tunes mobile music. 712-253-2221 8:30 p.m.
@event head:OUTDOORS
@date head:
May 24
@calendar copy:
@event head:PUBLIC MEETINGS
@date head:
May 22
@calendar copy:
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning, St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones Street, Sioux City. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church 1100 Jones St. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-258-7166, 712-258-7166.
@date head:
May 25
@calendar copy:
Girls of 68 Memorial Day Event, War Eagle, Sioux City. The public is invited to join the Girls of 68 for their annual Memorial Day services. They will pay tribute and place a wreath on the grave sites of Theophile Bruguier, the first white settler, and his closest friend Chief War Eagle.Immediately following the service, Bruguier's Cabin in Riverside Park will be open for the public viewing. 10:30 a.m.
@event head:SHOWS & FESTIVALS
@date head:
May 16
@calendar copy:
Orange City Tulip Festival, Downtown, Orange City, Iowa. We're going to "paint the town orange" in celebration of Tulip Time's 90th anniversary in 2019! You will see orange tulips of different varieties in our local parks and throughout the town, along with many events and activities. You can join in the fun of seeing three parades, hundreds of Dutch dancers, national and local entertainment, a Dutch market, Artisan market, fireworks and more. Make plans now to join us. 12 a.m.
@event head:SPORTS & RECREATION
@date head:
May 19
@calendar copy:
Cribbage Tournament, VFW Club, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Come one, come all to the VFW Cribbage Tournament. 100% pay out.Sign up in advance by calling 712-522-2722 or at the event. 2 p.m. $5 per person.
@date head:
May 24
@calendar copy:
South Dakota Kayak Challenge, Riverside Park, Yankton, South Dakota. Paddlers from Mexico, Canada and more than a dozen states are setting their sights on the May 25 South Dakota Kayak Challenge so they can be a part of the event's rich history. Registration continues until May 11 for this the longest paddling race in South Dakota. You can sign up online at www.SDKayakChallenge.org. Participants begin the event Friday, May 24 in Yankton; Riverside Park serves as the headquarters for registration, a safety meeting and prerace meal. The race starts at 7 a.m. May 25 and paddlers have 30 hours to complete the 72-mile course. South Sioux City, Neb. is the finish line's host city. The event offers four checkpoints, with three inside the boundaries of the Missouri National Recreational River, a national park. Last year, more than 160 paddlers faced the wind, waves, sandbars and other navigational obstacles that makes the event attractive to so many people. 12 a.m. Jarett Bies, 605-941-4940. www.SDKayakChallenge.org.
@date head:
June 2
@calendar copy:
Ride Across South Dakota (RASDak), Custer, Custer, South Dakota. RASDak Round Up 2019, the seven day, seven city bicycle tour across South Dakota, will begin its tour in Custer on June 2, 2019. Cyclists will overnight in Hot Springs, Red Cloud, Martin, Mission, Gregory, and Wagner. The 469/504 mile tour will end June 8, on the historic Meridian Bridge in Yankton. Registration for RASDak is limited. Full-week and single-day riders are welcome. Registered riders receive on-route support and camping accommodations. Regular food and rest stops are provided along the way. Riders may obtain further information and register for the ride on the RASDak website at www.rasdak.com or visit the RASDak Facebook page. 12 a.m. Kasey Abbott, 605-360-8039.
@event head:SUPPORT GROUPS
@date head:
May 16
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you. Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
@date head:
June 19
@calendar copy:
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Larisa M Chmielewski, 712-587-7926.