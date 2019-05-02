@event head:MUSIC
May 2
C. Daniel Boling, Redbird Cafe-South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Nebraska. C. Daniel Boling is the 2014 Winner of the prestigious Grassy Hill Kerrville New Folk songwriter contest, Daniel shares experiences from a life well-lived in places as far-ranging as Japan, Okinawa, and Padre Island, Texas. With his well-crafted story songs and friendly tenor this balladeer /songwriter delights audiences coast-to-coast in over one hundred shows a year, from House Concerts and listening rooms to major festivals (Kerrville, Winfield, Woody Guthrie, and others). 7 p.m. $10 suggested donation.
May 3
JK Country, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come listen and dance to your favorite country music. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. Music goes from 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the South Sioux City Eagles Club.
May 4
Something New, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. 2012 South Dakota Hall of Fame. Six members on stage. Performing together over 40 years. Now includes Richard Dawson (guitarist/vocalist previously with Herman's Hermits). Show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
The Hay Country Jamboree, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring Dan Kilbride, Nick Schwebach, Owen DeJong, Matt Kiger, Joe Sokolowski, and Jim Groth. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
Old School Mix, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. All are welcome! 8:30 p.m.
May 5
JB Presents Jam at the Rail, Jam at the RAIL, May 5 from 6 to 10 p.m. Bring a guitar, sticks or a harp. Free munchies. For more information, contact Johnny at 712-577-5617. The Brass Rail. 601 Pearl St. 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
May 6
Doug E. Rees, Redbird Cafe-South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Doug started his professional music career in Nashville. He found a comfortable niche among the many talented singer/songwriters playing a variety of acoustic venues, honing his songwriting skills fusing folk, country, blues and pop influences into his own unique style. 7 p.m. $10 suggested donation.
May 10
RIATA, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come enjoy this popular country band. Bring your friends. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music goes from 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the South Sioux City Eagles Club. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
May 11
Bob Merchant and the Shadows, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. All are welcome! 9 p.m.
May 17
Outback Band, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. They will play your favorite country songs. Come dance the night away. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music goes from 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the South Sioux City Eagles Club. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
May 18
An Old-Time Rock n' Roll Show II, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring Boyd Bristow, Mike Connor, Guy Gullickson, and Al Remund. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
RIATA, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. All are welcome! 8:30 p.m.
June 1
The Hay Country Jamboree, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring Owen DeJong, Nick Schwebach, Dan Kilbride, Mike Hilson, and Jay Gilbertson. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
June 13
Kane Brown, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third Street, Sioux City. His hits include "Heaven," 'What ifs, " and "Lose It' 8 p.m.
June 15
The Expressions, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. Performing together for 51 years. Dress in black and white. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
Gayville Hay's Bog-Time Two-Hour Jazz Jam IX, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring The Public Domain Tune Band, C.J. Kocher, Al Remund, and guests. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
June 29
The Turkey Creek Revival Band, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring The Public Domain Tune Band, C.J. Kocher, Al Remund, and guests. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
July 13
The Hay Country Jamboree, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring Boyd Bristow, Dan Kilbride, Mike Hilson, Jay Gilbertson, Owen DeJong, and Nick Schwebach. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
July 20
The Senders, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. 2006 Iowa Hall of Fame. 8th annual memorial for Jill Schwartz. Hawaiian Beach Party and Car Cruise. Show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
July 27
The Poker Alice Band, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. With Brenda George. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
Aug. 17
Galaxy, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. "Out of this World." Performing over 37 years. Wear a touch of red. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
Sep. 21
Richie Lee, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. 2010 Spirit Award. The Fabulous 50's car cruise night. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
ARTS & THEATRE
May 2
Something Rotten!, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical!For more information on becoming a subscriber to the Broadway at the Orpheum 2018-19 Season, please visit www.OrpheumLive.com, the Tyson Events Center Box Office or call the box office at 712-279-4850 (ext 2). 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. www.orpheumlive.com.
July 8
Theatre Camp for High School Students, Northwestern College, 101 7th St. SW, Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern College will host a theatre camp for high school students interested in a variety of theatrical roles from July 8–11. The camp is open to students entering 9–12 grade and costs $250 per student, which covers room and board and access to campus facilities.Students will begin each day with warm-up games, enjoy two different workshops, and have afternoon improv and scene work. The days will close with evening activities and community time in the residence halls. Participants will eat in Northwestern's cafeteria. 12 a.m. $250.
@date head:
@calendar copy:
Puppies, Kitties and Queens!, El Patron Night Club, 412 Jones St., Sioux City. Come join us for an amazing benefit drag show for the homeless pets at the Shelter! Limited number of reserved seating available. Tickets available at the Siouxland Humane Society 1015 Tri-View Avenue or call (712) 252-2614, ext. 16. Reserve your tables now while good seating is still available! 8 p.m. $12.50 each or $50 for table of four.
May 4
Derby & Dreams, The Pier Center for Autism is excited to announce that this year's 7th Annual Kentucky Derby party "Derby & Dreams." The funds raised from this event will help The Pier Center grow and serve more families. Derby & Dreams features a dinner, a live and silent auction, and music from Kisor, Brooks & Dunn and much more. Fans of the Kentucky Derby will be able to watch the race on a giant screen. A unique auction items this year will be the opportunity to name a thoroughbred racing horse. Guests will be wearing their best Derby outfits, complete with hats and bowties. There is even a contest for best dressed and best Kentucky Derby Hat. 3:30 p.m. Mary Bertram, 712-274-2252.
May 16
Third Thursday Trivia, Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth Street , Sioux City. Trivia Night! Join us for craft beer and crafty questions. Play as a team or individually. Cash prize for 1st and 2nd place. All proceeds go to Lila Mae's House, which provides a haven for survivors of sex trafficking. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $5. Amelia Saint, 319-541-2830. www.facebook.com/events/
CLASSES & LECTURES

May 2
May 2
KINGDOM FIT AEROBIC DANCE - WINTER/SPRING SESSION, Morningside Lutheran Church Gym, 700 S. Martha St., Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun!!! Classes are every Monday and Thursday but PLEASE CHECK WEBSITE (under schedule updates) or call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as venue occasionally changes. Bring an exercise mat and water. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com.
May 3
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
May 5
U.S. Stamps that Put Sioux City and Iowa in the Spotlight, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. The Betty Strong Encounter Center will present "U.S. Stamps that Put Sioux City and Iowa in the Spotlight" with Bob Ferguson. A reception will follow.The Lincoln, Nebraska, scholar and long-time stamp collector will cover a range of local topics, including how the U.S. Postal Service designated Sioux City a first-day-of-issue site three times between 1954 and 2004. 2 p.m.
May 9
Sioux City Camera Club monthly meetings, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall. The first meeting of the month usually includes a photography program or lesson or roundtable discussion on camera-related topics. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
July 8
Theatre Camp for High School Students, Northwestern College, 101 7th St. SW, Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern College will host a theatre camp for high school students interested in a variety of theatrical roles from July 8–11. The camp is open to students entering 9–12 grade and costs $250 per student, which covers room and board and access to campus facilities. Students will begin each day with warm-up games, enjoy two different workshops, and have afternoon improvisation and scene work. The days will close with evening activities and community time in the residence halls. Participants will eat in Northwestern's cafeteria. 12 a.m. $250.
COMEDY

May 2
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Miranda Vint, 712-204-3861. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
May 2
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you. Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
C. Daniel Boling, Redbird Cafe-South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Nebraska. C. Daniel Boling is the 2014 Winner of the prestigious Grassy Hill Kerrville New Folk songwriter contest, Daniel shares experiences from a life well-lived in places as far-ranging as Japan, Okinawa, and Padre Island, Texas. With his well-crafted story songs and friendly tenor this balladeer /songwriter delights audiences coast-to-coast in over one hundred shows a year, from House Concerts and listening rooms to major festivals (Kerrville, Winfield, Woody Guthrie, and others). 7 p.m. $10 suggested donation.
Birds at Spirit Mound, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. The Loess Hills Audubon Society will hold their regular meeting and program.Meghann Janchow, chair & associate professor, Department of Sustainability & Environment and President of Spirit Mount Trust along with David Swanson, USD's ornithologist and member of Spirit Mound Trust, will give a presentation entitled "Spirits of the Mound: Prairie Restoration Efforts and Bird Responses at Spirit Mound." 7:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Apr. 19-May 5), Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd, Sioux City. The Sioux City Community Theatre presents "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, (abridged)" April 19 through May 5. The performances are at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Sundays at 2 p.m.An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard's plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) was London's longest-running comedy having clocked a very palpable nine years in London's West End at the Criterion Theatre, Join these madcap men and ladies in tights as they weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. 7:30 p.m.
May 3
Puppies, Kitties and Queens!, El Patron Night Club, 412 Jones St., Sioux City. Come join us for an amazing benefit drag show for the homeless pets at the Shelter! Limited number of reserved seating available. Tickets available at the Siouxland Humane Society 1015 Tri-View Avenue or call (712) 252-2614, ext. 16. Reserve your tables now while good seating is still available! 8 p.m. $12.50 each or $50 for table of four.
JK Country, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come listen and dance to your favorite country music. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. Music goes from 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the South Sioux City Eagles Club. 801 West 13th St. South Sioux City, Nebraska. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
May 4
Celebrate Recovery Regional Training Conference, Sunnybrook Community Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City. Learn how to start and run a CR ministry in your church while gaining an army of a family to walk alongside us on a journey. Give Celebrate Recovery leaders and volunteers a chance to gather together for training as we offer First Step & Next Step training tracks. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Derby & Dreams, The Pier Center for Autism is excited to announce that this year's 7th Annual Kentucky Derby party "Derby & Dreams." The funds raised from this event will help
The Hay Country Jamboree, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring Dan Kilbride, Nick Schwebach, Owen DeJong, Matt Kiger, Joe Sokolowski, and Jim Groth. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
Old School Mix, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. All are welcome! 8:30 p.m.
May 5
U.S. Stamps that Put Sioux City and Iowa in the Spotlight, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. The Betty Strong Encounter Center will present "U.S. Stamps that Put Sioux City and Iowa in the Spotlight" with Bob Ferguson. A reception will follow.The Lincoln, Neb., scholar and long-time stamp collector will cover a range of local topics, including how the U.S. Postal Service designated Sioux City a first-day-of-issue site three times between 1954 and 2004. 2 p.m.
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit www.sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
JB Presents Jam at the Rail, Jam at the RAIL, May 5 from 6 to 10 p.m. Bring a guitar, sticks or a harp. Free munchies. For more information, contact Johnny at 712-577-5617. The Brass Rail. 601 Pearl St. 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
May 6
Doug E. Rees, Redbird Cafe-South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Doug started his professional music career in Nashville. He found a comfortable niche among the many talented singer/songwriters playing a variety of acoustic venues, honing his songwriting skills fusing folk, country, blues and pop influences into his own unique style. 7 p.m. $10 suggested donation.
May 7
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
May 8
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce Street, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
10th Annual Auto Show & Shine, WITCC's main campus; lot 4, 4647 Stone Ave., Sioux City. Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) will hold its tenth annual Show & Shine open house. The event will be held in conjunction with the Tri-State Cruisers and auto enthusiasts club at WITCC's main campus in parking lot 4 at 4647 Stone Ave. in Sioux City. Highlights of the event include tours of the auto body facility, demonstrations of the paint simulator, and the unveiling of this year's student project car, a 1955 Chevy Bel Air and a 1072 Chevy Blazer. A jumbo hot dog or hamburger dinner will be available for purchase for $5. Proceeds will go to WITCC automotive student scholarships. Door prizes provided by Snap-on Tools and O'Reilly Auto Parts. The Show & Shine is free and open to the public. All are encouraged to bring their own car or motorcycle. All makes and models are welcome. 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
May 10
RIATA, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come enjoy this popular country band. Bring your friends. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music goes from 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the South Sioux City Eagles Club. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
May 11
Siouxland Cyclists Ride to Hornick, Fundraiser and awareness bike ride for Hornick flood victims. Depart from Eddies Tavern in downtown Sergeant Bluff at 9:00 am. Two routes: Fifty mile loop-to Hornick and back; 25 mile route-one way to or from Hornick (might reverse depending on wind). Riders are encouraged to collect pledges and donations. Food and beverage stops provided by Siouxland Cyclists Club. All donations will be forwarded to the Westwood Community Emergency Fund for flood victims set up at Sloan State Bank. 12 a.m.
@calendar copy:
Zen in Nature, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. We'll gather early in the morning. We'll sit. We'll walk in the woods (called "kinhin"). We'll do qigong. We'll sit some more. Fabulous way to start the day with a full dose of Zen in nature! No experience required. For more information, contact Dan Pecaut at 712-252-3268. 7 a.m.-9 a.m. www.woodburyparks.org.
Wildflower Walk, Celebrate Iowa Wildflower Month by joining us at the Fowler Forest Preserve for a walk through this woodland to view the diversity of spring wildflowers. Wear sturdy walking shoes. The trail is easy and well-maintained, and we will slowly walk up the hill, admiring the blooms along the way. Fowler Forest is located 1/2 mile west of Smithland at 3176 Iowa-141. Sponsored by Woodbury County Conservation, Loess Hills Wild Ones, and the Iowa Native Plant Society. 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Bob Merchant and the Shadows, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. All are welcome! 9 p.m.
May 15
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Larisa M Chmielewski, 712-587-7926.
May 16
Orange City Tulip Festival, Downtown, Orange City, Iowa. We're going to "paint the town orange" in celebration of Tulip Time's 90th anniversary in 2019! You will see orange tulips of different varieties in our local parks and throughout the town, along with many events and activities. You can join in the fun of seeing three parades, hundreds of Dutch dancers, national and local entertainment, a Dutch market, Artisan market, fireworks and more. Make plans now to join us. 12 a.m.
May 17
Outback Band, South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. They will play your favorite country songs. Come dance the night away. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music goes from 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the South Sioux City Eagles Club. 801 West 13th St. South Sioux City, Nebraska. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
May 18
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: March 16 Animal Adaptations---June 22 Totally Turtles---July 20 Under One Rock---August 17 1-2-3 Camouflage 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, 712-947-4270.
An Old-Time Rock n' Roll Show II, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring Boyd Bristow, Mike Connor, Guy Gullickson, and Al Remund. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
RIATA, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. All are welcome! 8:30 p.m.
May 24
South Dakota Kayak Challenge, Riverside Park, Yankton, South Dakota. Paddlers from Mexico, Canada and more than a dozen states are setting their sights on the May 25 South Dakota Kayak Challenge so they can be a part of the event's rich history.Registration continues until May 11 for this the longest paddling race in South Dakota. You can sign up online at SDKayakChallenge.org. Participants begin the event Friday, May 24 in Yankton; Riverside Park serves as the headquarters for registration, a safety meeting and pre-race meal. The race starts at 7 a.m. May 25 and paddlers have 30 hours to complete the 72-mile course. South Sioux City, Neb. is the finish line's host city.The event offers four checkpoints, with three inside the boundaries of the Missouri National Recreational River, a national park. Last year, more than 160 paddlers faced the wind, waves, sandbars and other navigational obstacles that makes the event attractive to so many people. 12 a.m. Jarett Bies, 605-941-4940. www.SDKayakChallenge.org.
May 31
Tri-City Wide Rummage Sales, Homer, South Sioux City and Dakota City, Nebraska. Two days of sales across the Tri-City area.Maps can be found by contacting:Homer Residents: Dawn Maslonka, 712-301-4031. South Sioux City Residents: Sherry Reifenrath, 712-899-7776 City Residents: City Hall, 402-987-3448 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
June 1
The Hay Country Jamboree, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring Owen DeJong, Nick Schwebach, Dan Kilbride, Mike Hilson, and Jay Gilbertson. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
June 2
Ride Across South Dakota (RASDak), Custer, Custer, South Dakota. RASDak Round Up 2019, the seven day, seven city bicycle tour across South Dakota, will begin its tour in Custer on June 2, 2019. Cyclists will overnight in Hot Springs, Red Cloud, Martin, Mission, Gregory, and Wagner. The 469/504 mile tour will end June 8, on the historic Meridian Bridge in Yankton. Registration for RASDak is limited. Full-week and single-day riders are welcome. Registered riders receive on-route support and camping accommodations. Regular food and rest stops are provided along the way. Riders may obtain further information and register for the ride on the RASDak website at www.rasdak.com or visit the RASDak Facebook page. 12 a.m. Kasey Abbott, 605-360-8039.
June 15
Gayville Hay's Bog-Time Two-Hour Jazz Jam IX, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring The Public Domain Tune Band, C.J. Kocher, Al Remund, and guests. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
June 26
Cushing Old Fashioned Wednesday Night- Cruise into Cushing, Cushing Main Street , Cushing, Iowa. Please come join us for an evening of old fashioned fun. Spend the evening on Cushing's main street looking at cars, trucks, and tractors from past years. Enjoy the music of the Anthon City Band as you walk our main street. Eat hot dogs, chips, and homemade pie topped off with ice cream (Free-will dontation). In case of rain, please come to the Fire Station for the meal and band. 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Free Will Donation. Sheila O'Connell, 712-384-2716. www.facebook.com/oldfashionedwednesdaynight.
June 29
Becoming an Outdoors Family-Day of MUD!, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. When was the last time you jumped in mud puddles? Bring the kids and prepare to get MUDDY!!June 29th, Hillview Park, from 10am to noon.Call 712-947-4270 for more information 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Victoria Devos, 712-947-4270. www.plymouthcountyparks.com.
The Turkey Creek Revival Band, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring The Public Domain Tune Band, C.J. Kocher, Al Remund, and guests. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
July 8
Theatre Camp for High School Students, Northwestern College, 101 7th St. SW, Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern College will host a theatre camp for high school students interested in a variety of theatrical roles from July 8–11. The camp is open to students entering 9–12 grade and costs $250 per student, which covers room and board and access to campus facilities.Students will begin each day with warm-up games, enjoy two different workshops, and have afternoon improvisation and scene work. The days will close with evening activities and community time in the residence halls. Participants will eat in Northwestern's cafeteria. 12 a.m. $250.
July 13
The Hay Country Jamboree, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. Featuring Boyd Bristow, Dan Kilbride, Mike Hilson, Jay Gilbertson, Owen DeJong, and Nick Schwebach. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
July 27
The Poker Alice Band, Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, South Dakota. With Brenda George. 8 p.m. $13.50 at the door; $16.20 reserved. 605-267-2859.
May 2
Mr. Tunes, Castle Pub & Grill, 4400 Singing Hills Blvd, Sioux City. Every Thursday at the castle pub in Sioux City from 7 to 11 p.m. with Mr. tunes mobile music. 712-253-2221. Bring the whole family to eat, drink, and karaoke 7 p.m.
May 3
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St, Sioux City. Every Friday night from 8:30 to 12:30 AM at the VFW in Sioux City Karaoke with Mr Tunes mobile music. 712-253-2221 8:30 p.m.
May 8
10th Annual Auto Show & Shine, WITCC's main campus; lot 4, 4647 Stone Ave., Sioux City. Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) will hold its tenth annual Show & Shine open house. The event will be held in conjunction with the Tri-State Cruisers and auto enthusiasts club at WITCC's main campus in parking lot 4 at 4647 Stone Ave. in Sioux City. Highlights of the event include tours of the auto body facility, demonstrations of the paint simulator, and the unveiling of this year's student project car, a 1955 Chevy Bel Air and a 1072 Chevy Blazer. A jumbo hot dog or hamburger dinner will be available for purchase for $5. Proceeds will go to WITCC automotive student scholarships. Door prizes provided by Snap-on Tools and O'Reilly Auto Parts. The Show & Shine is free and open to the public. All are encouraged to bring their own car or motorcycle. All makes and models are welcome. 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
May 16
Orange City Tulip Festival, Downtown, Orange City, Iowa. We're going to "paint the town orange" in celebration of Tulip Time's 90th anniversary in 2019! You will see orange tulips of different varieties in our local parks and throughout the town, along with many events and activities. You can join in the fun of seeing three parades, hundreds of Dutch dancers, national and local entertainment, a Dutch market, Artisan market, fireworks and more. Make plans now to join us. 12 a.m.
Sep. 14
Nick, Jr. Live!, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Nick, Jr. Live! comes to the Orpheum Theater for three performances across Sept. 14 and 15. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. www.orpheumlive.com.
May 24
South Dakota Kayak Challenge, Riverside Park, Yankton, South Dakota. Paddlers from Mexico, Canada and more than a dozen states are setting their sights on the May 25 South Dakota Kayak Challenge so they can be a part of the event's rich history. Registration continues until May 11 for this the longest paddling race in South Dakota. You can sign up online at SDKayakChallenge.org. Participants begin the event Friday, May 24 in Yankton; Riverside Park serves as the headquarters for registration, a safety meeting and prerace meal. The race starts at 7 a.m. May 25 and paddlers have 30 hours to complete the 72-mile course. South Sioux City, Neb. is the finish line's host city. The event offers four checkpoints, with three inside the boundaries of the Missouri National Recreational River, a national park. Last year, more than 160 paddlers faced the wind, waves, sandbars and other navigational obstacles that makes the event attractive to so many people. 12 a.m. Jarett Bies, 605-941-4940. www.SDKayakChallenge.org.
June 2
Ride Across South Dakota (RASDak), Custer, Custer, South Dakota. RASDak Round Up 2019, the seven day, seven city bicycle tour across South Dakota, will begin its tour in Custer on June 2, 2019. Cyclists will overnight in Hot Springs, Red Cloud, Martin, Mission, Gregory, and Wagner. The 469/504 mile tour will end June 8, on the historic Meridian Bridge in Yankton. Registration for RASDak is limited. Full-week and single-day riders are welcome. Registered riders receive on-route support and camping accommodations. Regular food and rest stops are provided along the way. Riders may obtain further information and register for the ride on the RASDak website at www.rasdak.com or visit the RASDak Facebook page. 12 a.m. Kasey Abbott, 605-360-8039.