@event head:MUSIC
@date head:
March 16
@calendar copy:
St. Patrick's Day, Castle Pub, Sioux City. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with green beer, corned beef and cabbage and great entertainment. No cover, but wear your best green outfit. 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
@date head:
March 17
@calendar copy:
'Gangspil' Danish Folk Music, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. Danish folk music will take center stage when the Betty Strong Encounter Center presents "Gangspil" with award-winning musicians Kristian Bugge, fiddle, and Sonnich Lydom, accordion, harmonica and vocals. Admission will be free; a reception will follow. The audience will be treated to dance tunes and songs from every corner of Denmark and more, including some of the musicians' new, original compositions. 2 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Maggie in the Meantime: Celtic and Folk Music, First Prebyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. A blend of celtic ballads, folk music, and storytelling that is sure to be fun for all ages. As always, students attend our concerts for FREE. Other tickets are $15, available at the door. Part of Sioux City Chamber Music Series. 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
@date head:
April 6
@calendar copy:
A Space Odyssey, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. The Symphony welcomes back Musical America's 2017 Composer of the Year, composer/DJ Mason Bates for a tradition-filled concert. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-277-2111. www.siouxcitysymphony.org/.
@date head:
June 13
@calendar copy:
Kane Brown, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third Street, Sioux City. His hits include "Heaven," 'What ifs, " and "Lose It' 8 p.m.
@event head:ARTS & THEATRE
@date head:
THROUGH March 17
Church & State, LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St., Sioux City. Three days before his bid for reelection, in the wake of a school shooting in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, a Republican U.S. senator makes an off-the-cuff comment to a blogger that gets leaked on “the Twitter,” calling into question the senator’s stance on guns and God. As his devoutly Christian wife and liberal Jewish campaign manager try to contain the damage, this look at how religion influences politics and how politics has become a religion is simultaneously funny, heartbreaking, and uplifting. Tickets are available online at www.lambtheatre.com or at the box office. 712-255-9536.
@date head:
May 2
@calendar copy:
Something Rotten!, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical!For more information on becoming a subscriber to the Broadway at the Orpheum 2018-19 Season, please visit www.OrpheumLive.com, the Tyson Events Center Box Office or call the box office at 712-279-4850 (ext 2). 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. www.orpheumlive.com.
@event head:BENEFIT & FUNDRAISER
@date head:
March 21
@calendar copy:
Third Thursday Trivia, Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth Street , Sioux City. Trivia Night! Join us for craft beer and crafty questions. Play as a team or individually. Cash prize for 1st and 2nd place. All proceeds go to Lila Mae's House, which provides a haven for survivors of sex trafficking. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $5. 319-541-2830. www.facebook.com/events/.
@event head:CLASSES & LECTURES
@date head:
March 14
@calendar copy:
KINGDOM FIT AEROBIC DANCE - WINTER/SPRING SESSION, Morningside Lutheran, 700 South Martha St., Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun!!! Classes are every Monday and Thursday but PLEASE CHECK WEBSITE (under schedule updates) or call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as venue occasionally changes. Bring an exercise mat and water. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com.
@date head:
March 14
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club monthly meetings, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St., Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall. The first meeting of the month usually includes a photography program or lesson or roundtable discussion on camera-related topics. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@date head:
March 15
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
@date head:
March 16
@calendar copy:
"River of Change", Ponca State Park, 88090 Spur 26E, Ponca, Nebraska. The Missouri National Recreational River film, River of Change will be premiered at Ponca State Park. This film features the Missouri National Recreational River in all seasons with stunning scenery, fish and wildlife, ecology, geology, history, and interviews of people that call the river their home and place to recreate. 7 p.m.
@date head:
March 18
@calendar copy:
Library Lectures, The Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City. The Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship is hosting its annual Library Lectures series at the downtown public library in the Gleeson Room, every Monday at 7 p.m. through March, except Jan. 21, Feb. 18 and March 18. 7 p.m.
@event head:COMEDY
@date head:
March 14
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. 712-204-3861. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
@event head:COMMUNITY
@date head:
March 14
@calendar copy:
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@date head:
March 16
@calendar copy:
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: March 16 Animal Adaptations---June 22 Totally Turtles---July 20 Under One Rock---August 17 1-2-3 Camouflage 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, 712-947-4270.
@date head:
March 16 THROUGH March 17
@calendar copy:
@date head:
March 17
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit www.sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
@calendar copy:
"Sioux Center Sudan", England Proscenium Theatre, Northwestern College, Orange City, Iowa. Northwestern College's Drama Ministries Ensemble (DME) will perform "Sioux Center Sudan," about an Iowa teacher who became a missionary nurse. Community members are invited to the free event, which will be followed by a "Sioux Center Sudan" book signing with author Jeff Barker. "Sioux Center Sudan" is based on Arlene Schuiteman's journals, in which she recorded, nearly daily, the events, relationships, and spiritual questions and insights she experienced during her three-decade career as a missionary nurse. Schuiteman is now in her 90s and retired in her hometown of Sioux Center. 7 p.m.
@date head:
March 19
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
@date head:
March 20
@calendar copy:
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-587-7926.
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce Street, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
@date head:
March 21
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you. Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
@date head:
March 23
@calendar copy:
Legislative Town Hall, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The League of Women Voters of Sioux City is holding a Legislative Town Hall on Jan. 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend and share questions or concerns with their elected representatives. Legislators will be asked to share their legislative priorities for 2019, followed by questions from the audience. This Town Hall will be the first of three to be held in the 2019 Legislative Session. Town Hall forums will be held Saturday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, March 23 at the Sioux City Public Museum from 10 to 11:30 a.m. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 507-438-8001.
@date head:
March 28
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club Monthly Competition, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St., Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club holds two meetings monthly, 7-9 p.m. on the second and last Thursdays of the month during the school year (except during November and December when meetings are held on the first and third Thursdays.) Photos are judged during the last meeting of the month. Visiting photographers and shutter buggers are welcomed to attend. Enter through the church lower-level off the rear parking lot. Join us for fun, photography topics, photo competition and fellowship. 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-255-8919. siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
March 29
@calendar copy:
Mamma Mia, Akron Community Theatre, Akron, Iowa. Performances will be March 29 to 31 at 7:30 p.m. Also on March 31 a 2 p.m. Matinee performance. 7:30 p.m. $8-$16. 712-568-2614.
@date head:
April 6
@calendar copy:
Bunny Day, Discovery Shop, 316 West 7th St., Sioux City. Junior League of Sioux City Discovery Shop's annual Bunny Day will be 10 a.m. to noon on April 6. Kids can get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny and there will be shop specials throughout the store. 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
@date head:
April 9
@calendar copy:
Support Siouxland Soldiers BBQ Event, Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. Support Siouxland Soldiers invites you to join us in providing an evening of support for our Siouxland veterans, military families and gold star families. 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Her Health Women's Center RISE UP Annual Fundraising Banquet, Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth Street , Sioux City. Her Health Women's Center annual fundraising banquet, featuring Lee Strobel. Lee Strobel is the award-winning, former legal editor of The Chicago Tribune and best-selling author of more than twenty books. His classic, The Case for Christ, is a perennial favorite which details his conversion from atheism to Christianity and was made into a motion picture in 2017. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. 712-276-0237. www.secure.ministrysync.com/ministrysync/event/?e=16824.
@date head:
June 2
@calendar copy:
Ride Across South Dakota (RASDak), Custer, Custer, South Dakota. RASDak Round Up 2019, the seven day, seven city bicycle tour across South Dakota, will begin its tour in Custer on June 2, 2019. Cyclists will overnight in Hot Springs, Red Cloud, Martin, Mission, Gregory, and Wagner. The 469/504 mile tour will end June 8, on the historic Meridian Bridge in Yankton. Registration for RASDak is limited. Full-week and single-day riders are welcome. Registered riders receive on-route support and camping accommodations. Regular food and rest stops are provided along the way. Riders may obtain further information and register for the ride on the RASDak website at www.rasdak.com or visit the RASDak facebook page. 12 a.m. 605-360-8039.
@event head:KARAOKE
@date head:
March 15
@calendar copy:
Galaxie Grill & Event Center Karaoke, Galaxie Grill & Event Center, 1401 Zenith Drive, Sioux City. Come on down to Galaxie Grill & Event Center for a fun-filled night of karaoke. You don't want to miss this! 9 p.m.
@date head:
March 15 THROUGH March 16
@calendar copy:
Wayne's World Karaoke, Sharky's, 710 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Nebraska. What's the best way to end the work week? Having a few drinks and enjoying night after night of karaoke at Sharky's. Presented by Wayne's World Karaoke, the fun starts at 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
@calendar copy:
Karaoke with Cysmic Sounds (Fri & Sat), Bull and Bear, 1910 Leech Ave, Sioux City. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
@event head:OUTDOORS
@date head:
March 16
@calendar copy:
@event head:PUBLIC MEETINGS
@date head:
March 14
@calendar copy:
@date head:
March 20
@calendar copy:
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning, St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones Street, Sioux City. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church 1100 Jones St. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-258-7166.
@event head:SHOWS & FESTIVALS
@date head:
April 2
@calendar copy:
Legally Blonde, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blond and STILL the smartest person in the room. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 855-333-8711. www.orpheumlive.com.
@event head:SPORTS
@date head:
March 16
@calendar copy:
@date head:
March 24
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Fargo. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 5:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
March 29
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. vs. Tri-City. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
March 30
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. vs. Tri-City. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
March 31
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. vs. Fargo. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 3:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
April 5
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. vs. Tri-City. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
June 2
@calendar copy:
@event head:SUPPORT GROUPS
@date head:
March 20
@calendar copy:
@date head:
March 21
@calendar copy:
