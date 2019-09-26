@event head:MUSIC

Sep. 27

Prairie Thunder Band, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. You will really enjoy this country band. The fiddle adds a little extra fun. 7 p.m.

Altered Horizon, Outer Year & Thick Mistress, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Thick Mistress, Altered Horizon and Outer Year live at The Marquee Friday, September 27 at 9:30pm. Tickets on sale today! 9:30 p.m.

Sep. 30

Ritt Momney / Shane T / Winter Wayfarer / Sans Dula, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. Ritt Momney- Utah Indie Pop, Shane T- Tennessee Indie, Winter Wayfarer- Iowa Indie Rock, Sans Dula- Iowa Indie Jazz Rock. September 30th. Whiskey Dicks. All Ages. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Music at 7. 6:30 p.m. $5.

Oct. 1

Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.

Oct. 4

JK Country, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come dance and listen to this country band. Everyone is welcome. 7 p.m.

Oct. 5

Hotel Desperado: A Tribute to The Eagles, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. A thoroughly authentic tribute to The Eagles founded by veteran musicians with a drive to create the purest homage possible. Hotel Desperado delivers the ultimate Eagles experience with a profound dedication and purity that is unmatched. Appearing live at The Marquee in Sioux City on Saturday, October 5 at 9:00pm! 9 p.m.

Oct. 6

Wheelchair Sports Camp, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Combining humor, playfulness, radical political perspectives, compassion and undeniable musical chops, Wheelchair Sports Camp combines live and electronic instruments with a more noisy, jazzy, experimental, combination to the traditional hip-hop group. 7 p.m.

Oct. 7

Petrock: The Ultimate 70's Experience, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Back by popular demand, PetRock is the nation's most unique Tribute Act. PetRock brings the sights and sounds of 70's rock to life - minus the disco! Catch them live at The Marquee on Saturday, September 7! Tickets on sale today at The Marquee or online at www.themarqueelive.com. 9 p.m.

Oct. 11

Riata Band, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Put on your dancing boots and come have fun. 7 p.m.

Pianopalooza, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. PIANOPALOOZA Dueling Pianos is part comedy show, part song request show, part shit show. Don't miss this opportunity to request all the hits from your favorites like Journey, Billy Joel, Alicia Keyes, Elton John, and Lil'Wayne. SHOW DETAILS: Friday, October 11, Doors open: 7pm, Show: 9pm-1am, 21+. 7 p.m.

Oct. 18

Do or Die, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Audio Dope Development presents "Do or Die" Live in Concert. Featuring Special Guest C Note, Fetty Fred & Self. DJ Swayd On Vibe Control. 21+ Event. 9 p.m.

Oct. 26

The Senders, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. The Senders Halloween Bash. Performing for more than 50 years. Show up in costumes. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.

Nov. 2

Goo Goo Dolls, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Saturday, November 2 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 8 p.m. Start at $29.50.

Nov. 15

The Oak Ridge Boys, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Friday, November 15 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 7:30 p.m. Start at $39.

Dec. 7

Sweet Sixteen Show!, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. December 7th - Whiskey Dicks - No Set Times (yet) - All Ages - Mixed Genre Show - Mixed Crowd Show. Must Be Invited or Approved at the Door. Bands include: Hell Vendetta, Stitch Nine, Verb the Noun, Sammy DiMera, Outer Year, OSOP, Eli Dykstra, Ghosts of Patrick Swayze, Brady Raps, Alexander James (between sets)+ More TBA. 2 p.m.
ARTS

Sep. 26

The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum's new exhibit, The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years. Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 2, 2020.Since Howell was one of the few artists of his era recognized as both an important painter and a master lithographer, more than half the works are lithographs. 10 a.m.
BENEFITS & FUNDRAISERS

Sep. 28

VFW Sale, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City, IA. We will be having a HUGE sale. Two big days. The VFW has decided to relocate, so we are selling just about everything. Chairs, tables, TVs, refrigerators and more.Medical supplies will go for a small donation. They include C-pap items, medical beds, walkers, crutches and much more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Oct. 26

CROSS CHECK CANCER, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. SAVE THE DATE!The UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Foundation has partnered with the Sioux City Musketeers to hit the ice for Cross Check Cancer on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 pm. This popular event raises funds to help Siouxland men and women in their fight against cancer.Watch for more Cross Check Cancer event details to come soon! 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
CLASSES & LECTURES

Sep. 27

Toddler Time (Through Dec. 27), South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join us at the South Sioux City Public Library on Friday mornings for TODDLER TIME! A great story time for children 3-5 years old. Toddler Time meets every Friday pending holidays. 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Odessa Meyer, omeyer@southsiouxcity.org, (402) 494-7545. www.facebook.com/events/1342028889240785/.

Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, info@kingdomfitliving.com, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.

Sep. 29

Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux every Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for free couples pattern dancing classes. For more information, call 712-204-4500. 1 p.m.

Sep. 30

Free line dance class, Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City. Join Boots & Buckles Dance club outside Kay Jewelers at 8:30 a.m. every Monday for a free line-dancing class. Call 712-204-4500 for more information. 8:30 a.m.

Oct. 17

History at High Noon: South Bottoms, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. From the 1880s through the 1950s, Sioux City's "south side" and "east side," now called the South and East Bottoms, were thriving neighborhoods. Immigrants and cultures from all over the world made their homes in these thriving communities, which live on in the memories of many Sioux Cityans today. Presenter Haley Aguirre, Archival Records Clerk, will explore the Bottoms' history and people, major cultural and business centers, and reasons for the demise of the neighborhood. Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches to the free presentation. 12:05 p.m.
COMEDY

Sep. 26

Young Frankenstein, Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd, Sioux City. Looking for a monstrous good time? The Sioux City Community Theatre is the place to find Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein. From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this new musical comedy. Opening night is Friday, Sept. 13 and the musical runs through Sept. 29. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. for Sunday matinees. 7:30 p.m. $18.

Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 712-277-9568 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.

Oct. 10

Tom Segura "Take it Down Tour", Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Thursday, October 10 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 7:30 p.m. Start at $29.50.
COMMUNITY

Sep. 26

Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.

Morningside College: Celebrating 125 years 1894-2019, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Explore the origins of Sioux City's oldest college through historic photographs and memorabilia. Affiliated with the United Methodist Church, the private four-year liberal arts institution has endured periods of budgetary distress, wartime dislocation, disastrous fires and other trials while educating and developing more than six generations of students. 10 a.m.

Pat-A-Cake Pals (Through Dec. 26), South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come join us at the South Sioux City Public Library on Thursday mornings for PAT-A-CAKE PALS! A great time to introduce your young kids to the library! Great for ages 2 and younger (older siblings, of course, are welcome!) Pat-A-Cake Pals meets every Thursday pending holidays. 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Odessa Meyer, omeyer@southsiouxcity.org, (402) 494-7545. www.facebook.com/events/837660736412303/.

The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum's new exhibit, The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years. Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 2, 2020.Since Howell was one of the few artists of his era recognized as both an important painter and a master lithographer, more than half the works are lithographs. 10 a.m.

Young Frankenstein, Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd, Sioux City. Looking for a monstrous good time? The Sioux City Community Theatre is the place to find Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein. From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this new musical comedy. Opening night is Friday, Sept. 13 and the musical runs through Sept. 29. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. for Sunday matinees. 7:30 p.m. $18.

Sep. 27

Prairie Thunder Band, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. You will really enjoy this country band. The fiddle adds a little extra fun. 7 p.m.

Sep. 28

Fall Craft and Vendor Faur, American Legion Hall, 109 E. 19th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Quality craft items. Vendor wares. Bake sale and concessions stand. Door prizes. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

VFW Sale, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. We will be having a HUGE sale. Two big days. The VFW has decided to relocate, so we are selling just about everything. Chairs, tables, TVs, refrigerators and more. Medical supplies will go for a small donation. They include C-pap items, medical beds, walkers, crutches and much more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Family Game Night: Your family Our games, Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce Street, Sioux City. Join So Many Board Games at the Blue Cafe for a night of board games and great food. For a $5.00 cover charge you can access our ever growing board game library ranging from classics you loved as a kid to the latest and greatest available. Our Board Game Gurus can help you find just the game you're looking for. They'll help you learn to play it so you can spend more time having fun and less time reading rules. 2 p.m.-10 p.m. $5. www.m.facebook.com/smbgcafe/.

Sep. 29

Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.

Sep. 30

Beginner Line Dance Class, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Will start with the basic steps and then learn many, many new and fun dances. 7 p.m.-8 p.m. $5. Karen, 712-276-6694..

Couples Dance Class, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Will learn the two-step, waltz, triple two-step, stationary cha cha, bar dance teton and more.A great way to meet new friends. You do not need a partner to come. 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Karen, 712-276-6694.

Oct. 1

Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 712-255-2933.

Oct. 2

Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 712-255-2933.

Oct. 3

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 4

JK Country, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come dance and listen to this country band. Everyone is welcome. 7 p.m.

Oct. 11

Riata Band, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Put on your dancing boots and come have fun. 7 p.m.

Oct. 13

American Legion Breakfast, Dakota City, Nebraska. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Bruguier's Cabin Tours, Riverside Park, Sioux City. Summer hours for tours will be 2 to 4 p.m. on June 9, July 14, August 11, September 8 and October 13. Special group tours for clubs and organizations can make arrangements by calling our tour coordinator at 712-490-6506. 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Oct. 17

History at High Noon: South Bottoms, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. From the 1880s through the 1950s, Sioux City's "south side" and "east side," now called the South and East Bottoms, were thriving neighborhoods. Immigrants and cultures from all over the world made their homes in these thriving communities, which live on in the memories of many Sioux Cityans today. Presenter Haley Aguirre, Archival Records Clerk, will explore the Bottoms' history and people, major cultural and business centers, and reasons for the demise of the neighborhood. Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches to the free presentation. 12:05 p.m.

Oct. 19

Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: September 21 Monarchs on the Move---October 19 Fall in the Forest---November 16 Creatures of the night---2020 January 18 Snow Much Fun---February 22 Winter in the Woods---March 21 Wacky Weather 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, vdevos@co.plymouth.ia.us, 712-947-4270.

Oct. 19

Camille Metoyer Moten Jazz Quintet to perform at Little Red Hen theatre, the Little Red Hen theatre, 316 Main Street, Wakefield, Nebraska. WAKEFIELD, Nebraska. September 16, 2019 –The Camille Metoyer Moten Jazz Quintet will be holding a special performance of their tribute to the music of Barbara Streisand at the Little Red Hen theatre on October 19 at 7:00 PM. Presented as part of the Little Red Hen theatre's "2019 Season: Adventures & Journeys" the performance features some of Streisand's greatest hits and will turn the theatre into an intimate jazz club for night only with wine and beer available for purchase. Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 7, with ticket prices starting at $20. The performance will include some of Streisand's greatest hits, such as "Evergreen", "'The Way We Were", "Don't Rain on My Parade", "Stoney End", "Coloring Book", "Papa Can You Hear Me", "On A Clear Day" and others. Led by Camille's vocals, the quintet works to create their own interpretations of these iconic songs, paying tribute to Streisand, but not imitating her. The Little Red Hen theatre is creating a unique setting for the performance, including adding non-traditional seating and a wine and beer bar for the event. "We're going to create an intimate jazz club in our theatre", says Managing Director T. Adam Goos, "we'll have traditional seating, but patrons can upgrade their seats to our living room section of assorted furniture and tables that will be on the stage floor right next to the performers. Patrons will also be able to purchase wine and beer during the performance. It should be a great time!"Tickets for the Camille Metoyer Moten Jazz Quintet go on sale to the general public on October 7 and can be purchased at www.littleredhentheatre.com or by calling the Little Red Hen theatre at 402-287-2818. 7 p.m.-9:10 p.m. $20. T. Adam Goos, contact@littleredhentheatre.com, 402-287-2818. www.thelittleredhentheatre.com.

Oct. 20

Sioux City Journal Virtual Career Fair, CHAT WITH LIVE RECRUITERS. FIND THE PERFECT JOB. Visit us online from Sunday, October 20 - Sunday, November 3 at www.gethired.anywherecareerfair.com to check out amazing companies that are looking for top talent like you or you can register and we will remind you when this event is live! EMPLOYERS: Contact our Recruitment Team at 712-293-4300 or cdonovan@siouxcityjournal.com for vendor information to participate in this online event. 12 a.m. 712-293-4300. www.gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

Oct. 24

Champions of Magic, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Thursday, October 24 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 7:30 p.m. Start at $35.

Oct. 26

The Senders, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. The Senders Halloween Bash. Performing for more than 50 years. Show up in costumes. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.

CROSS CHECK CANCER, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. SAVE THE DATE!The UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Foundation has partnered with the Sioux City Musketeers to hit the ice for Cross Check Cancer on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 pm. This popular event raises funds to help Siouxland men and women in their fight against cancer. Watch for more Cross Check Cancer event details to come soon! 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Nov. 2

International Festival of Diversity and Culture Day, Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City. First International Festival of Diversity and Culture Day takes place at Southern Hills Mall on Nov. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. The day will be a festival highlighting cultures from Asia, Europe, North America, Africa and Oceania that are represented in Sioux City. Program may include fashion parade, exhibition of international artifacts, displays of international foods, drumming and dancing. 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

International Festival of Diversity and Cultural Day, Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Rd Ste 317, Sioux City. The International Center of Education for the Transformation of Emerging Communities cordially invites you to our first International Festival of Diversity and Cultural Day from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 2. This will be a festival of diversity and culture of some selected countries of Asia, Europe, North America, Africa and Oceania. 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Goo Goo Dolls, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Saturday, November 2 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 8 p.m. Start at $29.50.

Nov. 24

THE BIG SHOW: Midwest Collector's Toy Show, Delta Hotel Center, 485 E. Fifth St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Collectible toys for everyone. Dealer set up and floor rights Saturday, November 23, 2019. Model contest free entry. 300 tables of antique & collectible toys. Dealers from several states. Trucks, tractors, roce cars, models, dolls, tin, diecast, pedal cars, literature, trains, games, fire trucks, custom items, cast iron, wind-ups, parts, Ertle, Tonka AMT, Winross, Nylent, tether cars. Information or to be a part of this show, contact us at 712-898-2943. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
DANCE

Sep. 29

Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux every Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for free couples pattern dancing classes. For more information, call 712-204-4500. 1 p.m.

Sep. 30

Free line dance class, Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City. Join Boots & Buckles Dance club outside Kay Jewelers at 8:30 a.m. every Monday for a free line-dancing class. Call 712-204-4500 for more information. 8:30 a.m.

Beginner Line Dance Class, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Will start with the basic steps and then learn many, many new and fun dances. 7 p.m.-8 p.m. $5. Karen, 712-276-6694.

Couples Dance Class, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Will learn the two-step, waltz, triple two-step, stationary cha cha, bar dance teton and more.A great way to meet new friends. You do not need a partner to come. 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Karen, 712-276-6694.
KARAOKE

Sep. 27

Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St, Sioux City. Every Friday night from 8:30 to 12:30 AM at the VFW in Sioux City Karaoke with Mr Tunes mobile music. 712-253-2221 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 1

Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.

Oct. 2

Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Join Mr. Tunes every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. for a night of classic karaoke fun at the VFW in Sioux City. 712-253-2221 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
PUBLIC MEETINGS

Oct. 2

Midweek Mommy and Me Morning, St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones Street, Sioux City. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church 1100 Jones St. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-258-7166.
SHOWS & FESTIVALS

Oct. 6

Sioux City Journal Bridal Expo 2019, Delta Hotels by Marriot- SSC Riverfront, P.O. Box 218, SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska. Siouxland brides- and grooms-to-be won't want to miss the Sioux City Journal Bridal Expo on Sunday, October 6 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in South Sioux City, Nebraska. The Bridal Expo gives brides and their entire wedding party the opportunity to learn about services, special packages and discounts from the area's best wedding specialists who provide ideas and options, whether they are newly engaged or shopping for specific needs.Experience one-stop shopping in one convenient location that includes: Fashion Shows, Vendor Booths, Samples and more... Contact Ann Jaminet at 712-293-4285 or ajaminet@siouxcityjournal.com for vendor information. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. 712-293-4285.

Oct. 24

Champions of Magic, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Thursday, October 24 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 7:30 p.m. Start at $35.

Nov. 2

International Festival of Diversity and Cultural Day, Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Rd Ste 317, Sioux City. The International Center of Education for the Transformation of Emerging Communities cordially invites you to our first International Festival of Diversity and Cultural Day from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 2.This will be a festival of diversity and culture of some selected countries of Asia, Europe, North America, Africa and Oceania. 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 7

Sweet Sixteen Show!, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. December 7th - Whiskey Dicks - No Set Times (yet) - All Ages - Mixed Genre Show - Mixed Crowd Show. Must Be Invited or Approved at the Door. Bands include: Hell Vendetta, Stitch Nine, Verb the Noun, Sammy DiMera, Outer Year, OSOP, Eli Dykstra, Ghosts of Patrick Swayze, Brady Raps, Alexander James (between sets)+ More TBA. 2 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP

Oct. 3

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City, IA. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.