Aug. 1
Glee Handbell Choir, Northwestern College's Christ Chapel, Orange City, Iowa. The Glee Handbell Choir from Meiji Gakuin Higashimurayama High School in Tokyo, Japan, will offer a free concert in Orange City. The event will take place at 7 p.m. in Northwestern College's Christ Chapel. The Glee Handbell Choir was established in 1980. The choir has toured since 1981, performing several times in Orange City. The group is directed by Kazuyoshi Inagaki and Takanobu Onoda. The ensemble tours as a part of Meiji Gakuin Higashimurayama High School's exchange program. 7 p.m.
Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Contest, The Woodbury County Fair will sponsor a Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Contest at Moville, Iowa. The contest dates are Thursday, Aug. 1, and Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. Prizes of $75, $50, and $25 are being awarded each day in a Sprouts (2-12) division, and a Seniors (13-21) division. Acts must pre-register since this is a Bill Riley competition. For more information and entry forms, call Kathy Clarkson (712) 251-9844, Lawton or Tom Gerking, Sloan, (712) 899-6344. 7 p.m.
Charlie Parr, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Authentic folk music night with Charlie Parr LIVE at The Marquee. 8 p.m.
Alien Boy & Cool Original w/ Trash Mattress & Brandon Vu, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. Portland's own Alien Boy stops into town bringing their sweet queer rock style as well as Cool Original, the worlds finest dorito rock band in the game, with support from Brandon Vu and Trash Mattress. A night of love, doritos, alcoholism and bleep bloop sounds for those intrigued. $5 cover don't miss out! 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 2
Rock n' Blues Reunion, The Marquee, Fourth St., Sioux City. Come and enjoy The Pacemakers, Russell Bizzett's East/West Band, Blue Moon, Ben Grillet and the Black Bloods. 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m. $10 advance; $12 at the door.
Aug. 3
Log-a-Palooza 3!, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. You guys know the drill! Live music by Ben Grillet & The Black Bloods and Calling Grace, cold drinks, and loads of really cool auction items with all proceeds going to the LME Family Foundation to be used in the regional community to support endeavors related to the hearing impaired. $10 cover charge at the door. 7 p.m. $10.
Aug. 4
The 3rd Annual Dog Days of Summer Fundraiser for Noah's Hope, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. The Marquee is proud to host The 3rd Annual Dog Days of Summer Fundraiser for Noah's Hope Animal Rescue on Sunday, August 4th at 2:00pm! The fundraiser will include an adoption event (weather permitting), silent auction, free will donation, live music, food, and more! All proceeds directly benefit Noah's Hope Animal Rescue! Come out for a great cause and Noah's Hope help our four legged friends! 2 p.m.
Jam On, Brass Rail, 601 Pearl Street, Sioux City. Everybody come jam! Free munchies. For more information call JB at 712-577-5617. 6 p.m.
Aug. 6
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
Aug. 9
The Native Howl, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Detroit Thrash Grass quartet The Native Howl visit Sioux City Friday, August 9th! $10 adv / $13 day of show 8 p.m.
Aug. 10
Trust, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Trust is back at The Marquee in Sioux City on Saturday, August 10 playing your favorite tunes all night long. Show starts at 9 p.m. - Ages 21+ 9 p.m.
Aug. 11
Wood Chickens / Verb the Noun / UkaLady, Whiskey Dick's. 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. Doors 6 Music 7 p.m. Wood Chickens, Verb The Noun, Ukalady. 6 p.m. $5.
Aug. 16
An Evening with Floyd: Pink Floyd Tribute, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Floyd is the Midwest's most sonically pure and visually stunning tribute to the music of Pink Floyd. Comprised entirely of members from past Pink Floyd Tribute acts with the single-minded goal of delivering the most authentic experience short of owning a time machine, Floyd has been captivating audiences with their Live performances since they first hit the stage. If you want your crowds to be steeped in the truest Pink Floyd experience, think Floyd!! Appearing live at The Marquee on Friday, August 16. Tickets on sale today! 9 p.m.
Aug. 17
Midwest Metal Massacre 2, The Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill, 4700 41st Street, Sioux City. Devour Once Dead hosts Midwest metal Massacre. Bands include Adaptis ..The Clincher... Endless Reign... Forever in Gray ...Dead Echoes Hellvendetta Splitdriven ....Gabriel and the Apocalypse ...Blue Felix and Devour Once Dead. 12 p.m.
Galaxy, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. "Out of this World." Performing over 37 years. Wear a touch of red. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
Randall Shreve, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Randall Shreve is returning to the Marquee for a solo performance on Saturday, August 17. Don't miss this one-man-band show unlike any other. 9 p.m.
Aug. 23
Smokin' Clams Reunion Show, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Legendary Sioux City party band The Smokin' Clams are reuniting for one night only at The Marquee on Friday, August 23 at 9:00pm. Come relive old memories and make new ones! Tickets are $10 and available at The Marquee or online at www.themarqueelive.com. 9 p.m.
Aug. 24
Nivrana: The Ultimate Nirvana Tribute, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Nivrana returns to The Marquee in Sioux City, Iowa to pay tribute to grunge icons Nirvana. 21+. Show starts at 9:30. $10 pre-sale tickets/$12 day of show. RSVP now! 9:30 p.m.
Aug. 31
Big Mood Tour, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. We have Prophet and Salty stopping by this Fall! Prophet and Salty have been pushing waves thru the sound community honing on there own sound. Support from: SoundTrooper / Shed Bois. 9 p.m.
Sep. 20
Ventura Blvd: Tom Petty Celebration, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Ventura Blvd will be taking their celebration of Tom Petty's music up to Sioux City at The Marquee! This act features members of other top regional bands such as Hotel Desperado, Floyd, ReCaptured, Fishheads, Wicked Fun, High Heel, Down To Here, Red Delicious, Silas Creek, etc. Don't miss this event to hear the best of Tom Petty's music performed live! Advanced tickets available at the venue or online at www.themarqueelive.com. 9 p.m.
Sep. 21
Richie Lee, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. 2010 Spirit Award. The Fabulous 50's car cruise night. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
Oct. 7
PetRock: The Ultimate 70's Experience, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Back by popular demand, PetRock is the nation's most unique Tribute Act. PetRock brings the sights and sounds of 70's rock to life - minus the disco! Catch them live at The Marquee on Saturday, September 7! Tickets on sale today at The Marquee or online at www.themarqueelive.com. 9 p.m.
Oct. 18
Do or Die, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Audio Dope Development presents "Do or Die" Live in Concert. Featuring Special Guest C Note, Fetty Fred & Self. DJ Swayd On Vibe Control. 21+ Event. 9 p.m.
Oct. 26
The Senders, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. The Senders Halloween Bash. Performing for more than 50 years. Show up in costumes. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
Dec. 7
Sweet Sixteen Show!, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. December 7th - Whiskey Dicks - No Set Times (yet) - All Ages - Mixed Genre Show - Mixed Crowd Show. Must Be Invited or Approved at the Door. Bands include: Hell Vendetta, Stitch Nine, Verb the Noun, Sammy DiMera, Outer Year, OSOP, Eli Dykstra, Ghosts of Patrick Swayze, Brady Raps, Alexander James (between sets)+ More TBA. 2 p.m.
Aug. 1
New Stage Players presents: DISNEY'S NEWSIES, South Sioux City Middle School Auditorium, 3625 G Street, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, NEWSIES is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right! Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," NEWSIES is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family! NEWSIES will take the stage at the South Sioux City Middle School auditorium (3625 G Street, South Sioux City, Nebraska) for eight big performances! Friday, July 26th @ 7:30PM Saturday, July 27th @ 7:30PM Sunday, July 28th @ 2:00PM Monday, July 29th at 7:30PM Thursday, August 1st @ 7:30PM Friday, August 2nd @ 7:30PM Saturday, August 3rd @ 7:30PM Sunday, August 4th @ 2:00PM. All seats are $15 General admission tickets may be purchased at the door or online at www.showtix4u.com/events/newstageplayers. 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. $15. Tim Hess, contact@newstageplayers.com, 712-574-6334. www.newstageplayers.com/events.
Aug. 3
KP to DC Golf Outing, Brookside Golf Course, 101 Highway 140, Kingsley, Iowa. This 6th annual benefit golf tournament and silent auction is to raise funds to send Kingsley-Pierson middle school students (7th & 8th grade) to Washington D.C. in the spring of 2020. Played at the Brookside Golf Course in Kingsley, Iowa, the annual golf tournament is limited to 22 - 4 person teams. The price is $100 per team. Pre-registration is recommended. Sign-in begins at 8:30 am with the first tee-off starting at 9:00 am. The event will include Pin Prizes and a Silent Auction. Call the Brookside Golf Course at 712-378-2595 to register your team(s). For more information on becoming a Hole Sponsor or to donate silent auction item(s), please contact Becky Wilson at 712-898-6379; Angie Dye at 712-898-9188 or any Golf Committee member. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $100 / 4 person team.
Aug. 4
Sep. 21
Her Health Diaper Dash, Crystal Cove Park, W. 39th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Fun run/walk fundraiser for the whole family for Her Health Women's Center, serving women and their partners facing pregnancy decisions. Register yourself or create a team at www.herhealthdiaperdash.com 9 a.m.-11 a.m. $45 adult; free kids 10 and under. Susie Edgar, susie@herhealthwomenscenter.org.
Aug. 1
Power Praise Aerobics Summer Session, Morningside Lutheran, 700 So. Martha St, Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun! Please call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as location occasionally changes. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/aerobic-dance.
Aug. 2
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
Aug. 6
Film & Discussion Nights with Dr. White, The College Center, 1001 College Way, South Sioux City, Nebraska. The third evening of film and discussion is August 6 and the film to be discussed is "LOST IN TRANSLATION" directed by Sophia Coppola. Free Popcorn! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7. 7 p.m.
Aug. 8
Bandits & Heroes Exhibit Tour, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Led by Curator of History Matt Anderson, the tour will give additional insight into the history behind the Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints exhibit. 12:05 p.m. 712-279-6174.
Aug. 1
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 712-277-9568 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
Aug. 1
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
The Ugly Duckling, Okoboji Summer Theatre, 2001 Hwy 71, Spirit Lake, Iowa. 10:30 a.m. $5 13 and under; $7 14 and up.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 3
Family Game Night: Your family Our games, Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce Street, Sioux City. Join So Many Board Games at the Blue Cafe for a night of board games and great food. For a $5.00 cover charge you can access our ever growing board game library ranging from classics you loved as a kid to the latest and greatest available. Our Board Game Gurus can help you find just the game you're looking for. They'll help you learn to play it so you can spend more time having fun and less time reading rules. 2 p.m.-10 p.m. $5. www.facebook.com/smbgcafe/.
Aug. 4
'Sunny' Sunday swap meets, Antiques, collectibles, primitives, furniture, jewelry, crafts and more stuff, including lunch and bake sale concessions. Pioneer Valley 4-H Club and Boy Scout troop 204.Every Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., June, July and August.Singing Hills Secondhand Finds & Furnishings, 4400 S. York St., Sioux City. www.secondhandfinds.com. 712-233-2345. 12 p.m.
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit www.sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
Aug. 6
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, 712-255-2933.
Aug. 7
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, 712-255-2933.
Aug. 8
Bandits & Heroes Exhibit Tour, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Led by Curator of History Matt Anderson, the tour will give additional insight into the history behind the Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints exhibit. 12:05 p.m. 712-279-6174.
Aug. 10
Rent-A-Space Rummage Sale, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City. Rent-a-Space Community Rummage Sale will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Boulevard, Saturday, August 10th, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call the church at 712-255-4729 regarding reserving a space and making payment. A space rents for $15 each. The Hot Dog/Tavern Stand will be open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Bake Sale available. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 712-255-4729.
Aug. 11
Bruguier's Cabin Tours, Riverside Park, Sioux City. Summer hours for tours will be 2 to 4 p.m. on June 9, July 14, August 11, September 8 and October 13. Special group tours for clubs and organizations can make arrangements by calling our tour coordinator at 712-490-6506. 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Aug. 16
Health & Leisure Expo, Delta Hotels by Marriot- SSC Riverfront, P.O. Box 218, SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska. Plan to attend Siouxland's Largest Health & Leisure Expo in the Tri-State Area on Friday, August 16 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Don't miss this opportunity to visit with many local businesses and service providers in one place who can help you live your best life.This free event with feature several speakers from area organizations, prize giveaways, and more.Grab your friends and head to the Expo... we'll see you there! SPONSORED BY: Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants, Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers, MercyOne, Sunrise Retirement Community, Tri-State Specialists and UnityPoint Health 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Aug. 17
Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment, Sergeant Floyd Welcome Center, Sioux City. Go back in the past for this two day event. See what it was like to travel with Lewis & Clark.Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: March 16 Animal Adaptations---June 22 Totally Turtles---July 20 Under One Rock---August 17 1-2-3 Camouflage 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, 712-947-4270.
Sgt. Floyd Burial Ceremony, Sgt, Floyd Monument, Sioux City. 6 p.m.
Aug. 21
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Larisa M Chmielewski, 712-587-7926.
Aug. 25
Rods N' Rides, Centre Mall, Sioux Center, Iowa. Leave Centre Mall at 9 a.m. for 10:30 service at West Side Park, Rock Rapids. Light breakfast served by Rock Rapids First Reformed Church. Lunch at Luverne Pizza Ranch. Rods N' Rides outdoor worship services have been planned monthly for motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts this summer. 9 a.m.
Sep. 8
Rods N' Rides, Centre Mall, Sioux Center, Iowa. Leave Centre Mall at 8 a.m. for 9:30 service at American Reformed Church in Luverne, Minnesota. Lunch site to be determined. Rods N' Rides outdoor worship services have been planned monthly for motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts this summer. 8 a.m.
Sep. 21
Oct. 26
Aug. 1
Aug. 31
Aug. 2
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St, Sioux City. Every Friday night from 8:30 to 12:30 AM at the VFW in Sioux City Karaoke with Mr Tunes mobile music. 712-253-2221 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 6
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
Aug. 7
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Join Mr. Tunes every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. for a night of classic karaoke fun at the VFW in Sioux City. 712-253-2221 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Aug. 31
Sep. 21
Aug. 7
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning, St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones Street, Sioux City. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church 1100 Jones St. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-258-7166.
Aug. 1
Charlie Parr, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Authentic folk music night with Charlie Parr LIVE at The Marquee. 8 p.m.
Aug. 4
Aug. 17
Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment, Sergeant Floyd Welcome Center, Sioux City. Go back in the past for this two day event. See what it was like to travel with Lewis & Clark.Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sep. 14
Nick, Jr. Live!, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Nick, Jr. Live! comes to the Orpheum Theater for three performances across Sept. 14 and 15. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. www.orpheumlive.com.
Oct. 6
Sioux City Journal Bridal Expo 2019, Delta Hotels by Marriot- SSC Riverfront, P.O. Box 218, SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska. Siouxland brides- and grooms-to-be won't want to miss the Sioux City Journal Bridal Expo on Sunday, October 6 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in South Sioux City, Nebraska. The Bridal Expo gives brides and their entire wedding party the opportunity to learn about services, special packages and discounts from the area's best wedding specialists who provide ideas and options, whether they are newly engaged or shopping for specific needs. Experience one-stop shopping in one convenient location that includes: Fashion Shows, Vendor Booths, Samples and more...Contact Ann Jaminet at 712-293-4285 or ajaminet@siouxcityjournal.com for vendor information. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. 712-293-4285.
Dec. 7
Sweet Sixteen Show!, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. December 7th - Whiskey Dicks - No Set Times (yet) - All Ages - Mixed Genre Show - Mixed Crowd Show. Must Be Invited or Approved at the Door. Bands include: Hell Vendetta, Stitch Nine, Verb the Noun, Sammy DiMera, Outer Year, OSOP, Eli Dykstra, Ghosts of Patrick Swayze, Brady Raps, Alexander James (between sets)+ More TBA. 2 p.m.
Aug. 3
Sep. 21
Aug. 1
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 21
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Larisa M Chmielewski, 712-587-7926.