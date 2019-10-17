@event head:MUSIC
@date head:
Oct. 18
@calendar copy:
Do or Die, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Audio Dope Development presents "Do or Die" Live in Concert. Featuring Special Guest C Note, Fetty Fred & Self. DJ Swayd On Vibe Control. 21+ Event. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 22
@calendar copy:
Acoustix Entertainment, Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street. 9 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 26
@calendar copy:
The Senders, Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Nebraska. The Senders Halloween Bash. Performing for more than 50 years. Show up in costumes. The show starts at 7 p.m. 712-251-3196. 7 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Kris Lager Band, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. For well over a decade The Kris Lager Band has been a vehicle for Kris Lager's unique brand of original music. Self described as 'Heavy Soul & Boogie Trance' KLB doesn't fall neatly into any one category or genre. The best way to categorize them would be 'Feel Good Music' because as soon as it hits you, you just feel good! Whether it is a funky soulful number, a groovy beat, a boogie guitar driven riff, or a tug on your heart strings ballad. A KLB song or show has that ability to just lift you up and make you feel good EVERYTIME!! A KLB show is a legitimate Rock 'n' Roll Revival and an Electric Church. The energy this band throws out from the drop of the first note creates a feel good dancing, singing, and hollering great time. One that is truly contagious and impossible to sit still through. Kris Lager is one of the most dynamic front men you'll ever witness with an unrivaled level of intensity and showmanship. He delivers raw, and powerful music through his emotional guitar playing and singing. This brand of 'Feel Good Music' all begins with intentions. "I began playing music and writing music purely as a means of expression." says Kris. "Put me in a crowded room and I wouldn't say two words, but if you gave me a guitar and a microphone you would have to kick me off of the stage. I found music to be a wonderful safe haven in which I could exist and escape to whenever I desired. As I matured and grew I realized just how much joy could come from communicating with your bandmates and entertaining people, all the while expressing myself at the same time." 9 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 2
@calendar copy:
Goo Goo Dolls, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Saturday, November 2 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 8 p.m. Start at $29.50.
@calendar copy:
40 Oz. to Freedom, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. 40 Oz To Freedom (Sublime Tribute Band) at The Marquee8PM • $15 • 21+ 9 p.m. $15.
@date head:
Nov. 7
@calendar copy:
Rockestra, ROCKESTRA, the nation's first Rock n Roll Orchestra returns for a 3 night residency at The Marquee in Sioux City, Thursday, November 7 - Saturday, November 9. Advanced tickets available at The Marquee or online at www.themarqueelive.com. All tickets are General Admission and seating is first come first serve. Ages 21+. Event dates & times: November 7, 8 and 9. Doors: 6:00 p.m. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 8
@calendar copy:
Bret Michaels, Tyson Events Center. Bret Michaels brings his "Hometown Heroes Tour" to Sioux City Friday, November 8. The Poison frontman will be joined by Night Ranger, Lita Ford, and country superstar Joe Nichols. Tickets on sale NOW! Get 'em before they're GONE! 7 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 15
@calendar copy:
The Oak Ridge Boys, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Friday, November 15 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 7:30 p.m. Start at $39.
@date head:
Nov. 16
@calendar copy:
Petrock, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Back by popular demand, PetRock is the nation's most unique Tribute Act. PetRock brings the sights and sounds of 70's rock to life - minus the disco! Catch them live at The Marquee on Saturday, November 16! Tickets on sale today at The Marquee or online at www.themarqueelive.com 9 p.m.
@date head:
Dec. 7
@calendar copy:
Sweet Sixteen Show!, Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. December 7th - Whiskey Dicks - No Set Times (yet) - All Ages - Mixed Genre Show - Mixed Crowd Show. Must Be Invited or Approved at the Door. Bands include: Hell Vendetta, Stitch Nine, Verb the Noun, Sammy DiMera, Outer Year, OSOP, Eli Dykstra, Ghosts of Patrick Swayze, Brady Raps, Alexander James (between sets)+ More TBA. 2 p.m.
@event head:ARTS
@date head:
Oct. 17
@calendar copy:
The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum's new exhibit, The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years. Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 2, 2020. Since Howell was one of the few artists of his era recognized as both an important painter and a master lithographer, more than half the works are lithographs. 10 a.m.
@event head:BENEFITS & FUNDRAISERS
@date head:
Oct. 19
@calendar copy:
Zombie Walk & Blood Crawl, All ages are invited to dress up as zombies and congregate at the Historic 4th Street with Jones Street, learn the dance to Michael Jackson's "Thriller," walk through downtown, and end with an outdoor Zombie Fest party put on by Club Riviera. For the 21 and over crowd, a Blood Crawl consisting of 15 bars will be offering 15 drinks for a $20 donation. The event begins at Eclipse Nightclub at 2 p.m. for make-up and a snapshot. At 3 p.m., participants will head to an outdoor stage to practice the "Thriller" dance; the zombie walk is at 3:30 p.m. 2 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 26
@calendar copy:
CROSS CHECK CANCER, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. SAVE THE DATE!The UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Foundation has partnered with the Sioux City Musketeers to hit the ice for Cross Check Cancer on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 pm. This popular event raises funds to help Siouxland men and women in their fight against cancer.Click here to learn more now! 7 p.m.-10 p.m. https://www.unitypoint.org/siouxcity/cross-check-cancer.aspx.
@date head:
Nov. 21
@calendar copy:
2019 Tour of Homes, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $45.
@event head:CLASSES & LECTURES
@date head:
Oct. 17
@calendar copy:
History at High Noon: South Bottoms, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. From the 1880s through the 1950s, Sioux City's "south side" and "east side," now called the South and East Bottoms, were thriving neighborhoods. Immigrants and cultures from all over the world made their homes in these thriving communities, which live on in the memories of many Sioux Cityans today. Presenter Haley Aguirre, Archival Records Clerk, will explore the Bottoms' history and people, major cultural and business centers, and reasons for the demise of the neighborhood. Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches to the free presentation. 12:05 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Free couples pattern dancing class, The Don's Sports Bar & Grill, 801 W 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join Boots & Buckles Dance Club at The Don's in South Sioux every Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for free couples pattern dancing classes. For more information, call 712-204-4500. 1 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 18
@calendar copy:
Toddler Time (Through Dec. 27), South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join us at the South Sioux City Public Library on Friday mornings for TODDLER TIME! A great story time for children 3-5 years old. Toddler Time meets every Friday pending holidays. 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Odessa Meyer, omeyer@southsiouxcity.org, (402) 494-7545. www.facebook.com/events/1342028889240785/.
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. Johnell Peterson, info@kingdomfitliving.com, 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
@date head:
Oct. 21
@calendar copy:
Free line dance class, Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City. Join Boots & Buckles Dance club outside Kay Jewelers at 8:30 a.m. every Monday for a free line-dancing class. Call 712-204-4500 for more information. 8:30 a.m.
@event head:COMEDY
@date head:
Oct. 17
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 712-277-9568 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
@event head:COMMUNITY
@date head:
Oct. 17
@calendar copy:
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. http://www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@calendar copy:
Pat-A-Cake Pals (Through Dec. 26), South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Come join us at the South Sioux City Public Library on Thursday mornings for PAT-A-CAKE PALS! A great time to introduce your young kids to the library! Great for ages 2 and younger (older siblings, of course, are welcome!) Pat-A-Cake Pals meets every Thursday pending holidays. 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Odessa Meyer, omeyer@southsiouxcity.org, (402) 494-7545. www.facebook.com/events/837660736412303/.
@calendar copy:
Morningside College: Celebrating 125 years 1894-2019, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Explore the origins of Sioux City's oldest college through historic photographs and memorabilia. Affiliated with the United Methodist Church, the private four-year liberal arts institution has endured periods of budgetary distress, wartime dislocation, disastrous fires and other trials while educating and developing more than six generations of students. 10 a.m.
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you. Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 18
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Tri-City Storm, Tyson Events Center. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Tri-City Storm. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck Drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 19
@calendar copy:
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: September 21 Monarchs on the Move---October 19 Fall in the Forest---November 16 Creatures of the night---2020 January 18 Snow Much Fun---February 22 Winter in the Woods---March 21 Wacky Weather 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. Hillview, vdevos@co.plymouth.ia.us, 712-947-4270.
@calendar copy:
Family Game Night: Your family Our games, Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce Street, Sioux City. Join So Many Board Games at the Blue Cafe for a night of board games and great food. For a $5.00 cover charge you can access our ever growing board game library ranging from classics you loved as a kid to the latest and greatest available. Our Board Game Gurus can help you find just the game you're looking for. They'll help you learn to play it so you can spend more time having fun and less time reading rules. 2 p.m.-10 p.m. $5. www.m.facebook.com/smbgcafe/.
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
Camille Metoyer Moten Jazz Quintet, the Little Red Hen theatre, 316 Main Street, Wakefield, Nebraska. The performance is a tribute to the music of Barbara Streisand. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. 7 p.m.-9:10 p.m. $20. T. Adam Goos, contact@littleredhentheatre.com, 402-287-2818. www.thelittleredhentheatre.com.
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints, Tyson Events Center. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Dubuque Fighting Saints for Alzheimer's Night sponsored by Edward Jones. There will be a silent auction for the warm-up jerseys sponsored by Greenberg Jeweler's during the game. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drops at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 20
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Journal Virtual Career Fair, CHAT WITH LIVE RECRUITERS. FIND THE PERFECT JOB.Visit us online from Sunday, October 20 - Sunday, November 3 at www.gethired.anywherecareerfair.com to check out amazing companies that are looking for top talent like you or you can register and we will remind you when this event is live! EMPLOYERS: Contact our Recruitment Team at 712-293-4300 or cdonovan@siouxcityjournal.com for vendor information to participate in this online event. 12 a.m. 712-293-4300. www.gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.
@calendar copy:
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
@date head:
Oct. 22
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 712-255-2933.
@date head:
Oct. 23
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Youth Services - Sioux City Public Library, questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, 712-255-2933.
@date head:
Oct. 24
@calendar copy:
Champions of Magic, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Thursday, October 24 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Orpheum Theatre. www.OrpheumLive.com. 7:30 p.m. Start at $35.
@date head:
Oct. 25
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Lincoln Stars, Tyson Events Center. The Sioux City Musketeers face off against the Lincoln Stars for a weekend back to back matchup. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at 7:05 PM. 7:05 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 26
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Oct. 26
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 2
@calendar copy:
International Festival of Diversity and Culture Day, Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City. First International Festival of Diversity and Culture Day takes place at Southern Hills Mall on Nov. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. The day will be a festival highlighting cultures from Asia, Europe, North America, Africa and Oceania that are represented in Sioux City. Program may include fashion parade, exhibition of international artifacts, displays of international foods, drumming and dancing. 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
@calendar copy:
International Festival of Diversity and Cultural Day, Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Rd Ste 317, Sioux City. The International Center of Education for the Transformation of Emerging Communities cordially invites you to our first International Festival of Diversity and Cultural Day from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 2.This will be a festival of diversity and culture of some selected countries of Asia, Europe, North America, Africa and Oceania. 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 7
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 8
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 10
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Youngstown Phantoms, Tyson Events Center. The Sioux City Musketeers and the Youngstown Phantoms match up for Rock the Rink Night sponsored by WinnaVegas Casino and Powell Broadcasting. Join the players on the ice after the game for an opportunity to skate and take pictures with the players. Doors open at 2:00 PM. Puck drop at 3:05 PM. 3:05 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 21
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 24
@calendar copy:
THE BIG SHOW: Midwest Collector's Toy Show, Delta Hotel Center, 485 E. Fifth St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. Collectible toys for everyone. Dealer set up and floor rights Saturday, November 23, 2019. Model contest free entry. 300 tables of antique & collectible toys. Dealers from several states. Trucks, tractors, roce cars, models, dolls, tin, diecast, pedal cars, literature, trains, games, fire trucks, custom items, cast iron, wind-ups, parts, Ertle, Tonka AMT, Winross, Nylent, tether cars. Information or to be a part of this show, contact us at 712-898-2943. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
@event head:DANCE
@date head:
Oct. 17
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Oct. 19
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Oct. 21
@calendar copy:
@event head:KARAOKE
@date head:
Oct. 18
@calendar copy:
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St, Sioux City. Every Friday night from 8:30 to 12:30 AM at the VFW in Sioux City Karaoke with Mr Tunes mobile music. 712-253-2221 8:30 p.m.
@date head:
Oct. 22
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Oct. 23
@calendar copy:
Mr. Tunes, VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Join Mr. Tunes every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. for a night of classic karaoke fun at the VFW in Sioux City. 712-253-2221 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
@event head:PUBLIC MEETINGS
@date head:
Oct. 23
@calendar copy:
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning, St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones Street, Sioux City. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church 1100 Jones St. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-258-7166.
@event head:SHOWS & FESTIVALS
@date head:
Oct. 19
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Oct. 24
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Oct. 26
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Oct. 30
@calendar copy:
The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street, Sioux City. Costumes & crowd participation encouraged - props provided! Drink specials, prizes for best dressed, and more! Free admission. Ages 21+ 7:30 p.m.
@date head:
Nov. 2
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Dec. 7
@calendar copy:
@event head:SPORTS & RECREATION
@date head:
Oct. 18
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Oct. 19
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Oct. 25
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Nov. 10
@calendar copy:
@event head:SUPPORT GROUPS
@date head:
Oct. 17
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you.Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.