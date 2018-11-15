@event head:MUSIC
Nov. 16
Gary and Dani at El Ranchito Restaurant & Sports Bar, El Ranchito Restaurant & Sports Bar, 2101 Cornhusker Drive, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Join us for dinner and drinks. 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. 402-494-2988. www.garyanddani.com.
Nov. 17
The Second City: Guide to the Symphony, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. The legendary Second City comedy theatre and your Sioux City Symphony team up to bring you a show filled with comedy, satire, songs, improvisation and incredible music. This light-hearted comic performance will take on all things orchestral, from colorful musicians to the mighty Maestro. Join us for a night of hilarious music making. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-277-2111. www.siouxcitysymphony.org.
STRYPER, Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City, 111 Third Street, Sioux City. Multi-platinum crossover Christian metal band. Must be 21 or older to attend. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. 8 p.m.-11 p.m. $28-$60. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 844-222-7625. www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
Gary & Dani, Rumors, 22 Central Ave NE, Le Mars, Iowa. We'll be performing your favorites and of course at least one set of all requests! 8 p.m.-11:55 p.m. 712-548-4119. www.garyanddani.com.
Nov. 20
Free FOLK Club, The Sioux City Conservatory Of Music, 1309 Pierce St, Sioux City. Americana at its finest! Folk Club takes members back to an acoustic approach to popular music... All ages. free, and be ready to jam as this in not to be considered a music lesson, but a music session to learn songs together. 6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Nov. 21
Itty Bitty Boji Band, Table 316 Steakhouse, 316 US-71, Arnolds Park, Iowa. Dance the night away with the Lake's areas top rock and roll dance band. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $5. 712-332-6090.
Live Music at The Landing Featuring Mike Hilson, Landing Yankton, 104 Capitol St., Yankton, South Dakota. Wednesdays at The Landing is just the place for your midweek escape. We have live music from 7-9 p.m. with Mike Hilson. 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Sonny Sundstrom, Mcardles, 108 S E St, Ponca, Nebraska. 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 605-934-2274.
Nov. 23
Mannheim Steamroller, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, now in its 31st year, is still met by sold-out audiences and was one of the top 20 concert tours in the nation last year. This year Mannheim Steamroller's two touring ensembles will hold over 90 performances throughout the United States. Grammy Award® winner Davis will direct and co-produce the performances with MagicSpace Entertainment. The shows will feature the favorite Christmas music of Mannheim Steamroller along with state-of-the-art multimedia effects in an intimate setting. 712-279-4850 (ext 2). 8 p.m.-10 p.m. www.orpheumlive.com.
Nov. 24
Shawn Holt & the Teardrops!, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce Street, Sioux City. Shawn Holt is the son of Blues Legend Magic Slim! The high energy, hard-driving sound of the Teardrops is in good hands with the prodigal son, Shawn leading the way. If you like what the Teardrops have been doing for over 35 years, you're in for a treat! Tickets are $15.00! 8 p.m.-11 p.m. $15. 712-251-6432. www.vangardearts.com.
Nov. 30
White Christmas - 2018 Jill Miller Holiday Concert, Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Enjoy the spirit of the season with a Jill Miller Holiday Concert!We are proud to announce the return of our Jill Miller Benefit Concert for Sunrise on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7p.m. in Sioux City's beautiful Orpheum Theatre.$25 per person(Save on tickets for groups of 10 or more.)Children are free.Purchase your tickets here at www.scjtix.com year's WHITE CHRISTMAS show will be incredible, as Jill welcomes Jimmy Nichols and Robert White-Johnson, her co-writers from Nashville, along with the Bishop Heelan Madrigal Choir. The Jill Miller concert has always been a BENEFIT for Sunrise. www.sunriseretirement.com 7 p.m.-10 p.m. $25.
Dec. 1
Tuba Christmas, Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Road, Sioux City. Player schedule: Registration 8:30 a.m. at Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center; 9 a.m. Rehearsal at Lewis & Clark; 11:30 a.m. - Performances / Lunch; * We will split into 2 groups to visit 2 different senior centers *; 1:15 p.m. at Southern Hills Mall; 2:30 p.m. Performance at Lewis & Clark. $10 registration fee for musicians. All ages and skill levels welcome. No charge to attend performances at mall and interpretive center. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 712-276-0351. www.midbellmusic.com.
Tech N9ne with Futuristic, Dizzy Wright & Krizz Kali, Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City, 111 Third Street, Sioux City. 8 p.m.-11 p.m. TBA. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 844-222-7625. www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
First Name Basis Band, My Bar, 205 N Fourth St, Beresford, South Dakota. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 605-934-2274.
Dec. 02
Tonic Sol-fa, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. This Christmas, the Emmy-award winning a cappella quartet Tonic Sol-fa brings a brand new stage show to the Orpheum Theatre. Enjoy the humor and soulful vocals that make this a holiday tradition for so many! Tickets go on sale Friday, July 20 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available at www.OrpheumLive.com, calling 855-333-8771, or visiting the Tyson Events Center Box Office. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. $31, $33.50, $37.
Nov. 15
Third Thursday Trivia, Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth Street , Sioux City. Trivia Night! Join us for craft beer and crafty questions. Play as a team or individually. Cash prize for 1st and 2nd place. All proceeds go to Lila Mae's House, which provides a haven for survivors of sex trafficking. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $5. 319-541-2830. www.facebook.com/events/.
Nov. 30
White Christmas - 2018 Jill Miller Holiday Concert, Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Enjoy the spirit of the season with a Jill Miller Holiday Concert!We are proud to announce the return of our Jill Miller Benefit Concert for Sunrise on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7p.m. in Sioux City's beautiful Orpheum Theatre. $25 per person(Save on tickets for groups of 10 or more.)Children are free. The Jill Miller concert has always been a BENEFIT for Sunrise. www.sunriseretirement.com. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. $25. www.scjtix.com/events/2018JillMillerHolidayConcert.
Nov. 15
History at High Noon: Woodbury County Ghost Towns, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Learn more about the villages and towns that once dotted the area at History at High Noon: Woodbury County Ghost Towns. Attendees are encouraged to bring lunches to this free program at the Sioux City Public Museum.Former Museum Curator of History Grace Linden will highlight approximately 30 villages or towns that once existed in Woodbury County but, for whatever reasons, are no longer recognizable as a town. 12:05 p.m.-1:05 p.m.
Youth classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ, DeVall MMA & BJJ, 709 Douglas St., Sioux City. Children ages 4 and up can learn boxing, Brazilian jiu jitsu and other fighting styles from DeVall MMA & BJJ coaches. Youth classes start at 4:45 p.m. at the Benson Building gym. Monday and Friday is youth boxing. Tuesday and Thursday is youth Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Wednesday is youth kickboxing. First week of classes are free. $40 a month. $5 class drop in fee. 4:45 p.m. 712-444-0926 or 712-301-1087.
KINGDOM FIT AEROBIC DANCE - FALL/WINTER SESSION, Morningside Lutheran, 700 So. Martha St, Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun!!! Please check website or call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as venue occasionally changes. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com.
Beginners classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ, DeVall MMA & BJJ, 709 Douglas St., Sioux City. People of all levels can learn a variety of martial arts styles from DeVall MMA & BJJ coaches. Beginner classes start at 5:50 p.m. at the Benson Building gym. Monday and Friday is beginners no Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Tuesday and Thursday is beginners Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. First week of classes are free. $40 a month. $5 class drop in fee. 5:50 p.m. 712-444-0926 or 712-301-1087.
Intermediate classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ, DeVall MMA & BJJ, 709 Douglas St., Sioux City. Fighters will two stripes or six months experience can enhance their skills with intermediate classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ. Intermediate classes start at 7 p.m. at the Benson Building gym. Thursday is intermediate Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Friday is intermediate no Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu arts. First week of classes are free. $40 a month. $5 class drop in fee. 7 p.m. 712-444-0926 or 712-301-1087.
Nov. 16
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
Nov. 17
Make an "Ugly Pie", MakerSpace, 1401 Triview Ave, Sioux City. Please register at www.makerspacesiouxcity.org/classes 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $25.
Nov. 18
The History of U.S. Federal Indian Policy and Contemporary Nation Rebuilding, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. Maria Cumming is a member of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and Iowa. She will use her family's timeline to illustrate the impact of policy on individuals, families and communities. 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
Nov. 20
POWER PRAISE STRETCH & MEDITATION, Central Baptist Church, 4001 Indian Hills Drive, Sioux City. This is not your ordinary stretch class and not to be confused with yoga. Johnell will lead you through a series of gentle stretches as you listen to beautiful worship music and inspirational scriptures on healing and health. After stretching there is a time of reflections and soaking in the presence of the Lord. You won't want to miss this time of refreshing for your spirit, soul and body. Always call 202-5052 or check website for schedule updates before dropping in on a class. 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/stretch-meditation.
Nov. 29
International Conference on Obesity and Diet Imbalance, Fairfield by Marriott Bali Legian, Jl. Sri Rama No.8C Legian, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali. Obesity Diet 2018 is a worldwide stage to examine and find out about Weight Management, Childhood Obesity, Anti-obesity drugs, Obesity & Cancer, Genetical Obesity, Obesity and Diabetes, Advanced medications for Obesity, Health Behavior and Environment, Basic nourishment and diet, Bariatric treatment, Scientific gatherings and meetings and the field of Obesity. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $175. 208-819-0774. www.obesity-diet.nutritionalconference.com/.
Dec. 1
Coptic Book Binding, MakerSpace, 1401 Triview Ave, Sioux City. Please register at www.makerspacesiouxcity.org/classes 10 a.m.-11 a.m. $10.
Dec. 5
Basket Weaving, Oak Hill Cemetery, 1601 W Main St, Cherokee, Iowa. Learn about the archaeology of basket weaving and then make your own. You can make it as a Christmas present for a loved one or use it to hold your own rock and fossil collection! 7 p.m.-8 p.m. 712-225-3922. www.sanfordmuseum.org.
Nov. 15
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. 712-204-3861. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy
Nov. 15
Game On: The History and Science of Gaming, Strategic Air & Space Museum, 28210 W Park Hwy, Ashland, Nebraska. An interactive exhibit highlighting technology and animation, from early technology concepts to competitive gaming. The exhibit highlights pop culture and allows guests to build their own game. Exhibit includes giant video games, arcade games animation stations, and an 8' LED Pixel play illumination station. Explore the history and future of games! Opening event September 22 10AM-2PM 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with admission. 402-944-3100. www.sacmuseum.org.
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
Nov. 15-17
2018 Holiday Tour of Homes, Holiday Inn Express, 855 Cottonwood Lane, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. Join us for the 2018 Tour of Homes: Holiday at the Dunes, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland! Get into the holiday spirit by exploring five beautiful homes designed by local interior design artists. This year, the tour will start at the Holiday Inn Express located at 855 Cottonwood Lane, Dakota Dunes. We hope that you'll join us for this fun, festive event! Tickets for each tour are $40 per person. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling us at 712-239-9890. 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $40. www.bigbrothersbigsisters.com.
@date head:
@calendar copy:
Nov. 17-18
Sergeant Bluff Food Pantry, Sergeant Bluff Community Center (far east door), 903 Topaz Drive, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. Food Pantry will be open. Must provide proof of residency in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District. The Food Pantry follows State income guidelines, such as for food stamps and other government assistance. Open 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. 8 a.m.-11 a.m.
@date head:
@calendar copy:
Holiday Book Sale, Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City. The Friends of the Sioux City Public Library will host the two day sale on Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m.Shoppers can look forward to a selection of books including children's picture book, general fiction, crafts and holiday and audio books. Hardcover books and recordings will be $3; paperback at $2 and children's picture books at $1. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: Sept. 22 In the Tall, Tall Grass; Oct. 20 Itsy Bitsy Spiders; Nov. 17 Fall Mixed Up; Dec. 15 Tree-rific Trees; Jan. 19 Who Goes There?; Feb. 16 Give a Hoot; March 16 Animal Adaptations 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. 712-947-4270.
Thankful Turkey, Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Road, Sioux City. A drop-in activity for kids from 1-3 p.m. Admission, supplies and treats will be free.Kids will create grateful feathers to decorate their turkeys. Using Corps of of Discovery exhibit murals for inspiration, kids also will create a Lewis & Clark-themed turkey. 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Nov. 18
The History of U.S. Federal Indian Policy and Contemporary Nation Rebuilding, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. Maria Cumming is a member of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and Iowa. She will use her family's timeline to illustrate the impact of policy on individuals, families and communities. 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
Nov. 19
Downtown for the Holidays, Various locations downtown, Sioux City. Kick off the holiday season with an evening full of activities for the entire family! Events will include the 2018 Holiday Lighted Parade brought to you by IBEW (Local 231) at 6:15 p.m., the opening of Santa's House and the Festival of Trees. The LaunchPAD Children's Museum is offering free admission with the donation of hand warmers, socks or travel-size toiletries for The Warming Shelter from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and just down the street, Evolve Yoga & Wellness Center is offering free hot chocolate to help everyone warm up before the parade. 3 p.m.-8 p.m. 712-252-0014. www.downtownsiouxcity.com.
Nov. 20
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
Woolery Club, North Sioux City Community Library, 601 River Drive, North Sioux City, South Dakota. Opportunity for knitters and crocheters to come together and use your talents for a cause. From fundraiser to preemie projects to cancer patient care and more. Do you have extra yarn? Why not donate it to this group and give it new life. 5 p.m.-6 p.m.
Nov. 21
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-587-7926.
Nov. 22
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Closed in observance of Thanksgiving holiday., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Thursday, November 22: Nature Center Closed in observance of Thanksgiving holiday. 12 a.m. 712-258-0838. www.woodburyparks.org.
Nov. 23
Fourth Fridays Tea & Tour, Mary Treglia Community House, 900 Jennings St, Sioux City. Learn about your Siouxland community. We will have a quick tour and time to connect with old and new friends. Held on the Fourth Friday of every month! 9 a.m.-10 a.m.
Nov. 27 THROUGH Dec. 11
Veterans Engage - Peer Mentoring, IowaWORKS (Sioux City), 2508 Fourth St, Sioux City. Get a unique personal and professional development experience. Develop strategies and skills for a successful life-long transition. Get access to a powerful network and resources. More information and calendar available at: BrotherhoodTrustLove.com. Held every two weeks on Tuesday. 4 p.m.-6 p.m. 605-670-0192.
Nov. 16
Karaoke, V.F.W. Post 1973, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Every Friday from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome! 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 16 THROUGH Nov. 17
Karaoke with Cysmic Sounds, Bull and Bear, 1910 Leech Ave, Sioux City. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Nov. 16
Galaxie Grill & Event Center Karaoke, Galaxie Grill & Event Center, 1401 Zenith Drive, Sioux City. Come on down to Galaxie Grill & Event Center for a fun-filled night of karaoke. You don't want to miss this! 9 p.m.
Nov. 16 THROUGH Nov. 17
Wayne's World Karaoke, Sharky's, 710 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Nebraska. What's the best way to end the work week? Having a few drinks and enjoying night after night of karaoke at Sharky's. Presented by Wayne's World Karaoke, the fun starts at 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Nov. 17
Makers Market, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park Hwy (I-80, Exit #426), Ashland. A family-friendly festival of invention, creativity and resourcefulness. This event is part science fair and part something entirely new! Makers, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, and vintage vendors, crafters, and artisans all come to show off or sell what they have made. Maker booths will be nestled around historic aircraft. Find your perfect gift for the holidays! 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with admission. 402-944-3100. www.sacmuseum.org.
Nov. 17-18
2018 Holiday Collections Craft Fair, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. Find gifts for your holiday decorating and special one of a kind gifts for family & friends. Register for Door Prizes. Free Parking. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Nov. 23
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. The shows will feature the favorite Christmas music of Mannheim Steamroller along with state-of-the-art multimedia effects in an intimate setting. 8 p.m.-10 p.m. 855-333-8711. www.orpheumlive.com.
Nov. 21
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. vs. Waterloo. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 6:35 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com.
Nov. 23
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Fargo. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com.
Nov. 27
Hike the Wild, Dickinson County Nature Center, 2279 170th St., Okoboji, Iowa. Find out about this special holiday hike on our website. Winter Wonderland Walk, Kenue Park 3 p.m.-5 p.m. 712-336-6352. www.dickinsoncountyconservationboard.com.