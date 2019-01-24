@event head:MUSIC
@date head:
Jan. 25
@calendar copy:
Poco and Pure Prairie League, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Country rock. 8 p.m.-10:30 p.m. www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com/.
@date head:
Jan. 26
@calendar copy:
Winter Pops Concert: Piano Dreamer, B.J. Haan Auditorium, Dordt College, Sioux Center, Iowa. The Northwest Iowa Symphony Orchestra will present its popular WINTER POPS CONCERT: Piano Dreamer, at B.J. Haan Auditorium on the campus of Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa. Composer, pianist, and conductor Jan Mulder will be joining the orchestra as guest artist for the evening. American State Bank and Joan Ringerwole are proud to sponsor this event.Advance tickets are available at Evie's Hallmark in Sioux Center. Tickets are also available at the door the night of the concert. For more information, contact the NISO office at 712-722-6230. 7:30 p.m.
@calendar copy:
LIL' RED & THE MEDICATED MOOSE - CD RELEASE SHOW!, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. Lil Red and the Medicated Moose Band is the story about how two awkward, bullied kids found each other and fell in love.LIL' RED & THE MEDICATED MOOSE - CD RELEASE SHOW! They both also shared a love for writing, music, and creativity. Through and with each other they create on a whole new level. Be the first to hear the great tunes from their new CD! 8 p.m.-11 p.m. $8. www.scjtix.com/events/lil-red-medicated-moose.
@date head:
Feb. 23
@calendar copy:
The Amadeus Experience: A journey of Mozart's life through music, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City. Celebrate Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The performance will feature the talented musicians of the orchestra as soloists in this unique, concert presentation. The audience will be taken on a completely immersive journey of Mozart's life through dialogue, imagery and his music. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-277-2111. www.siouxcitysymphony.org/.
@event head:ARTS & THEATER
@date head:
Jan. 24 THROUGH Feb. 3
@calendar copy:
E Pluribus Unum, Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St, Sioux City. E pluribus unum, the traditional motto for our country, is also a great idea for the creation of art. The artworks included in this exhibition represent diverse ways in which repetition and pattern can be used to create more visual excitement while also creating more cohesion. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcityartcenter.org.
@date head:
Feb. 6
@calendar copy:
Beacon Story Lab Live! Desire 2.0, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St, Sioux City. We're continuing to test out our new two-show format, giving you a second chance to see a version of the same show at a different venue, on a different night. So this is the SECOND (and final) time Beacon Story Lab will be presenting the show themed Desire.Join us for true stories told on stage, live music and poetry at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 6 at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., as we celebrate three years of live storytelling in Sioux City! While this is a curated show, audience members will also be invited to share a short story, poem or reflection during a brief open mic.More than 100 people have told true stories on stage since the first show on January 27, 2016, which was born out of award-winning journalist Ally Karsyn's desire to create more courageous, compassionate and connected communities through the healing art of storytelling.TICKETS: Only $10*(Special pricing for 3rd Anniversary) 712-470-3953. www.scjtix.com/events/beacon-story-lab-live-desire-2-0.
@date head:
Feb. 13
@calendar copy:
"It's Not You, It's Me", Wayne State College, Ramsey Theatre, Wayne, Nebraska. The Second City has been laughing at love and its infinite scroll of side effects for decades. It's Not You, It's Me, a comedy of break-ups and make-ups.In this laughter-inducing undertaking, The Second City takes shots at heartbreak, missed connections, and the mire of human relationships. Your friends, your parents, even your blind date will find something achingly familiar yet amusing, thanks to the writers and performers...who all fit squarely into the "it's complicated" category. Seating is limited. Reserve your seat at wsc.universitytickets.com. Unreserved seats will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. 7:30 p.m.
@event head:BENEFITS & FUNDRAISERS
@date head:
Feb. 1
@calendar copy:
15th Annual 'Empty Bowls' Hunger Awareness Event, Delta Hotels Center, South Sioux City, Nebraska. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with a social, electric harp by Mary Watts, Koated Kernels Popcorn Bar, live auction preview, and silent auction. The dinner is at 6 p.m., followed by the live auction. This popular event draws nearly 700 guests and is often sold out before the event date. Empty Bowls is an international effort to fight hunger. The concept is simple local artists from beginners to the experienced create hand-crafted bowls for the event which serve as a reminder that there is hunger in our community and hunger is the most solvable social issue of our time.Tickets must be purchased in advance, and table sponsorships are encouraged to ensure your guests sit together. Naming opportunities are also available to help support the event and the work that the Food Bank does throughout the year to fight hunger. To purchase tickets/tables, become a sponsor or make a donation, or donate an auction item call Development Director Jennifer Hart at 712-255-9741 x205. Tickets and table sponsorships can also be purchased online at www.scjtix.com/events/empty-bowls. 5 p.m. Jennifer Hart, 712-255-9741 x205.
@date head:
Feb. 9
@calendar copy:
Denim and Dream Annual Dinner and Auction Fundraiser, Sioux City Country Club, 4001 Jackson St., Sioux City. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a social hour, silent auction, and live music. Followed by dinner prepared by Sioux City Country Club, live auction, experiences through the client's point of view, and a fun evening supporting Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School equine assisted programs. www.scstars.org/denim---dreams.html 5:30 712-239-5042.
@date head:
Feb. 21
@calendar copy:
Third Thursday Trivia, Jackson Street Brewing, 607 5th Street , Sioux City. Trivia Night! Join us for craft beer and crafty questions. Play as a team or individually. Cash prize for 1st and 2nd place. All proceeds go to Lila Mae's House, which provides a haven for survivors of sex trafficking. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $5. 319-541-2830. www.facebook.com/events/413782269083413??ti=ia.
@event head:CLASSES & LECTURES
@date head:
Jan. 24
@calendar copy:
KINGDOM FIT AEROBIC DANCE - WINTER/SPRING SESSION, Morningside Lutheran, 700 So. Martha St., Sioux City. Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian Music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul & spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Working-out has never been so fun!!! Classes are every Monday and Thursday but PLEASE CHECK WEBSITE (under schedule updates) or call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as venue occasionally changes. Bring an exercise mat and water. 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. http://www.kingdomfitliving.com.
@date head:
Jan. 25
@calendar copy:
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes with stretching. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. Always call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 5:25 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Donations. 712-202-5052. www.kingdomfitliving.com/strength-tone.
@date head:
Jan. 28
@calendar copy:
Beginner Line Dance Class, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska. You will learn the basic steps and then many fun, new and old dances.This is great exercise and a fun way to make new friends. 7 p.m.-8 p.m. $5 each class. Karen, 712-276-6694.
@calendar copy:
Library Lectures, The Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City. The Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship is hosting its annual Library Lectures series at the downtown public library in the Gleeson Room, every Monday at 7 p.m. through March, except Jan. 21, Feb. 18 and March 18. 7 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 14
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club monthly meetings, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall. The first meeting of the month usually includes a photography program or lesson or roundtable discussion on camera-related topics. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@event head:COMEDY
@date head:
Jan. 24
@calendar copy:
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City. Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy on, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. 712-204-3861. www.facebook.com/siouxlandcomedy/.
@date head:
Jan. 27
@calendar copy:
Old-Time Medicine Show, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. The Betty Strong Encounter Center will present a slice of American theater history with "Step Right Up: the Great Dr. Balthazar T. Archimides' Old-Time Medicine Show." A reception will follow.Played by Richard Poole, Briar Cliff University professor emeritus of theater and speech communication, the "great doctor" will serve up a comical "cure" for every ailment, from A to Z. 2 p.m. Marcia Poole, 712-251-0228.
@date head:
Feb. 6
@calendar copy:
@event head:COMMUNITY
@date head:
Jan. 24
@calendar copy:
Building Bridges to Better Lives, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House will open Jan. 14. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Admission will be free; a reception will follow the program. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 712-224-5242. www.siouxcitylcic.com.
@calendar copy:
Christmas Toys of the Past, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The toys on display are primarily from the personal collection of local KSCJ radio personality Larry Fuller. Fuller started collecting toys in the early 1960s after he returned from service in the U.S. Marine Corps. His collection focuses on toys that remind him of his childhood during the 1940s, but it includes toys from the 1920s through the 1980s. Many of the toys reflect trends in popular culture with well-known characters from radio, comic books and television. These include Buck Rogers, Hopalong Cassidy and the Green Hornet. Among the items on display are toys based on military and western themes, along with trains, automobiles, airplanes and space vehicles. Additional toys as well as holiday memorabilia and artwork in the exhibit are from the Museum's collection. The exhibit will be on display until March 2019. 10 a.m. Sioux City Public Museum, 712-279-6174.
@date head:
Jan. 26
@calendar copy:
Legislative Town Hall, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. The League of Women Voters of Sioux City is holding a Legislative Town Hall on Jan. 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend and share questions or concerns with their elected representatives. Legislators will be asked to share their legislative priorities for 2019, followed by questions from the audience.This Town Hall will be the first of three to be held in the 2019 Legislative Session. Town Hall forums will be held Saturday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, March 23 at the Sioux City Public Museum from 10 to 11:30 a.m. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 507-438-8001.
@calendar copy:
Walking tour of the skywalk, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Discover Sioux City's downtown architecture and history from the unique perspective and comfort of the skywalk system during one of the Sioux City Public Museum's most popular walking tours. "Architecture Up Close" departing from the Museum lobby.Led by Tom Munson, the Museum's archives manager, this 75-minute skywalk tour will highlight existing buildings with architectural details that can be seen from the skywalks. Historic images of street scenes such as the 1887 Corn Palace parade will be shared from the vantage point of where the images were originally taken. 10:30 a.m. Sioux City Public Museum, 712-279-6174.
@calendar copy:
Seasons Center's Winter Games Free Kids Carnival, Bedell Family YMCA, Spirit Lake, Iowa. Seasons Center for Behavioral Health and Autumn's Center are hosting the seventh annual Winter Games Free Kids' Carnival at the Bedell Family YMCA in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Attendees can choose from many different activities, including: face painting, carnival games, inflatables, rock climbing wall, and a craft table. New additions this year include: an offering of thirty-minute classes by Kindermusik at the Lakes, two face painters, new games, and more inflatables. Families are encouraged to register (for free) for the Kindermusik classes ahead of time by visiting www.signup.com/go/KSLskVG. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 27
@calendar copy:
@calendar copy:
Planetarium program (Sunday and Wednesday), Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit www.sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. 4 p.m.-5 p.m. www.sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium.
@date head:
Jan. 29
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B), Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
@date head:
Jan. 30
@calendar copy:
Library Storytime, Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce Street, Sioux City. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-255-2933. www.siouxcitylibrary.org.
@date head:
Jan. 31
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club Meeting, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club shares the art and science of photography with like-minded enthusiasts. The club meets on the second and last Thursday of the month from September through April, except during Nov. and Dec. (first and third Thursdays due to holidays). Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 6th & Nebraska Streets in downtown Sioux City. Guests are welcome. Parking is available in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Enter through the lower-level and go to the Fellowship Hall.The second meeting of the month focuses on the results of our club photography competition. 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Camera Club Monthly Competition, First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St, Sioux City. The Sioux City Camera Club holds two meetings monthly, 7-9 p.m. on the second and last Thursdays of the month during the school year (except during November and December when meetings are held on the first and third Thursdays.) Photos are judged during the last meeting of the month. Visiting photographers and shutter buggers are welcomed to attend. Enter through the church lower-level off the rear parking lot. Join us for fun, photography topics, photo competition and fellowship. 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 712-255-8919. www.siouxcitycameraclub.com.
@date head:
Feb. 1
@calendar copy:
Empty Bowls... Eat Soup, Help Others!, Delta Hotels Center, 385 E Fourth Street, South Sioux City, Nebraska. 15th Annual Empty Bowls Hunger Awareness Event presented by Seaboard Triumph FoodsJoin us for our 15th Annual Empty Bowls Hunger Awareness fundraiser to help fight one of the most solvable social challenges of our time - hunger. The evening includes a variety of mouthwatering soups presented by restaurants and chefs from around Siouxland. We will also offer a silent and live auction with an array of amazing items from area businesses and donors. Along with dinner, you will receive a hand-crafted bowl created by community members, local students, and professional artists specifically for this event to keep as a reminder of those who are still hungry in our community. 5PM - Silent Auction, Music, Koated Kernels Popcorn Bar. 6PM - Soup Dinner followed by Program & Live AuctionAll proceeds benefit the Food Bank of Siouxland to provide necessary and nutritious food for the over 25,000 food insecure individuals, including 11,000 hungry children, living in Siouxland. Purchase your tickets here at www.scjtix.com/events/empty-bowlsAdditional ticketing and merchant fees will apply at checkout. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. $50 General Admission. www.scjtix.com/events/empty-bowls.
@date head:
Feb. 2
@calendar copy:
Cultural Fair, Rowenhorst Student Center, Northwestern College, Orange City, Iowa. The Northwestern College International Club will host its annual Cultural Fair. The public is invited to the event, which will include food and entertainment from around the world.Northwestern's International Club has selected the theme of this year's Cultural Fair as "We Are the World."The Cultural Fair will take place in the college's Rowenhorst Student Center with a dinner of dishes from around the world beginning at 5 p.m. A stage show will follow at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults; $6 for individuals 15 and younger or $3 if accompanied by a parent. Children ages 3 and younger are free. 5 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 6
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Feb. 7
@calendar copy:
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City. If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you. Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209. 5:30 p.m.
@date head:
Feb. 9
@calendar copy:
Denim & Dreams, Sioux City Country Club, 4001 Jackson, Sioux City. Denim & Dreams is STARS biggest fundraiser of the year. Please join STARS for a night of celebration for the years of accomplishments but most importantly to raise the much needed funds to support EVERY client that comes through the STARS Therapeutic Riding program in 2019! The night will include a silent auction, plated dinner, fund for service, raffles, games, and great conversations.Saturday, February 9, 2019. Doors Open at 5:30 p.m. Sioux City Country Club. If you would like to contribute to the event as a sponsor, provide raffle or auction items; your assistance will be greatly appreciated. STARS could not provide the services available without the amazing Siouxland community's help! Troopers Adaptive Riding School has been providing animal assisted therapies to the Siouxland community since 1984. In those 34 years of services thousands of clients, with varying disabilities, have not only experienced the benefits of therapeutic riding but been able to thrive in their daily lives because of their work with horses! Therapeutic Riding is a unique and powerful form of equine therapy that helps clients with cognitive, physical, and emotional limitations. Every year STARS takes on the challenge to provide a quality program that is affordable to every client or caregiver. To make that happen STARS supports 75% of EVERY client's tuition through contributions and fundraising. The remaining 25% is the responsibility of the client/caregiver. STARS will not deny a client services because of financial burden, Client Scholarships are available if needed. 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. $75+. 712-239-5042. www.scjtix.com/events/denim-dreams.
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Feb. 12
@calendar copy:
Nature Tales, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time. We'll hike too, weather permitting. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-258-0838. www.woodburyparks.org.
@calendar copy:
2019 Top Jobs Career Expo, Stoney Creek Conference Center, 300 Third Street, Sioux City. Watch the Sioux City Journal for details and participating employers and career service providers. EMPLOYERS: Reserve your booth space today and participate in the 2019 Top Jobs Career Expo and fill your open job positions. Learn more online here. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. 712-293-4312. www.siouxcityjournal.com/CareerExpo.
@date head:
Feb. 14
@calendar copy:
Love is in the Air, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Grab your sweetheart and spend the evening hiking/snowshoeing the trails at Hillview Park. Listen to love stories from the natural world. After the hike enjoy refreshments by the fire. This program is $10 per couple and you must be over 18. Space is limited, pre-registration is required. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. $10 per couple. 712-947-4270.
@date head:
Feb. 16
@calendar copy:
Knee High Naturalists, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Knee High Naturalists is a program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. It begins at 10 a.m. and is usually the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of the month. The cost is $3 per child and pre-registration is required. Come prepared to be outdoors. Activities can be modified depending on weather. Knee High Naturalist Dates: Sept. 22 In the Tall, Tall Grass; Oct. 20 Itsy Bitsy Spiders; Nov. 17 Fall Mixed Up; Dec. 15 Tree-rific Trees; Jan. 19 Who Goes There?; Feb. 16 Give a Hoot; March 16 Animal Adaptations 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $3. 712-947-4270.
@date head:
Feb. 18
@calendar copy:
Winter Day Camp 2, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. If you missed our first winter day camp, here is your second chance! We will spent the day playing and learning outside. This camp is for kids in 3rd-6th grade and there is limited space so be sure and sign up early!! We will provide lunch and snacks. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $20. 712-947-4270.
@date head:
Feb. 20
@calendar copy:
Caregiver Support Group, Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside, Sioux City. For all those caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 712-587-7926.
@event head:KARAOKE
@date head:
Jan. 25 THROUGH Jan. 26
@calendar copy:
Karaoke with Cysmic Sounds, Bull and Bear, 1910 Leech Ave, Sioux City. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
@date head:
Jan. 25 THROUGH Jan. 26
@calendar copy:
Wayne's World Karaoke, Sharky's, 710 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Nebraska. What's the best way to end the work week? Having a few drinks and enjoying night after night of karaoke at Sharky's. Presented by Wayne's World Karaoke, the fun starts at 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
@date head:
Jan. 25
@calendar copy:
Galaxie Grill & Event Center Karaoke, Galaxie Grill & Event Center, 1401 Zenith Drive, Sioux City. Come on down to Galaxie Grill & Event Center for a fun-filled night of karaoke. You don't want to miss this! 9 p.m.
@event head:SHOWS & FESTIVALS
@date head:
Feb. 2
@calendar copy:
Cultural Fair, Rowenhorst Student Center, Northwestern College, Orange City, Iowa. The Northwestern College International Club will host its annual Cultural Fair. The public is invited to the event, which will include food and entertainment from around the world.Northwestern's International Club has selected the theme of this year's Cultural Fair as "We Are the World." The Cultural Fair will take place in the college's Rowenhorst Student Center with a dinner of dishes from around the world beginning at 5 p.m. A stage show will follow at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults; $6 for individuals 15 and younger or $3 if accompanied by a parent. Children ages 3 and younger are free. 5 p.m.
@event head:SPORTS
@date head:
Jan. 25
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Des Moines. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
Jan. 26
@calendar copy:
@date head:
Jan. 27
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Tri-City. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 3:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
Feb. 1
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Muskegon. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.
@date head:
Feb. 2
@calendar copy:
Snow Scamper 5k Trail run/walk/snowshoe, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Dust off your running shoes and dig out those snowshoes. Plymouth County Conservation is hosting it's 6th annual Snow Scamper 5k Trail run/walk/snowshoe. The cost is $25 and participants will receive a 50/50 long sleeved t-shirt, snacks, lunch, and cool prizes. For an extra $10 you can get a long sleeved performance t-shirt. Register by Jan. 21 to guarantee you get a t-shirt. Snowshoes are available on a first come, first served basis. For more information or to get a registration form call or email Diana at 712-947-4270. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $25.
@calendar copy:
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. vs. Madison. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online. 7:05 p.m. $9.50-$20. 712-252-2116. www.musketeershockey.com/.