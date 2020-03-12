Candy comas, spooky animatronics and how to avoid NAIA basketball overload

More than 30,000 players, coaches and spectators will be crowding into the Tyson Events Center for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Women's Basketball Division II National Championships, now through March 17.
Some of the nation's female athletes will be hitting Tyson's hardwood courts for non-stop action. Fans of the 32 separate teams will sit in rapt attention during every second of game time and ... ZZZZZ!
Puh-leeze, even the biggest NAIA fan will need some respite from squeaky sneakers, bouncing basketball and eardrum-shattering buzzers.
In other words, at some point, they'll have to hatch an escape from the Tyson!
This is where your Weekender friends can help out. There are places near by that will keep you from b-ball overload.
And our first choice won't even require you to leave the building!
1. FINDING YOUR INNER SPIDER-MAN!
Basketball players may be tall ... but they ain't 53 feet worth of tall.
At Long Lines Family Rec Center's climbing wall, Spider-Man wannabes will be able to go "mountain goat" on a 53-foot-tall wall. Less adventurous travelers may cling to several, less-scary -- not still high-flyin' freestanding rungs.
You have free articles remaining.
Open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays at 401 Gordon Drive, he said said the climbing wall is great for birthday parties, corporate meetings and for people who getting vertigo by watching too many orange balls.
2. GET A SELFIE WITH A CREEPY-LOOKING, ANIMATRONIC EXPLORER
When it comes to scary-ass attractions, few can hold a candle to Walt Disney World Resort's nightmare-inducing animatronic The Hall of Presidents. Nearly as frightening are the animatronic replicas Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and, even, Thomas Jefferson that can be found at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Would you like to give bunny ears behind the back of America's 3rd President? Of course, who wouldn't?
3. TAKE A KID TO A CHILDREN'S MUSEUM ... BUT SECRETLY ENJOY IT MORE THAN THE RUGRAT!
Located at 623 Pearl St., Sioux City LaunchPAD Children Museum will give you the chance to build a city out of LEGOs, pretend to fly on a rocket ship or participate in any number of pop-up events.
Do you need to go there with a kid? Sadly, yes. But we wanna go on cool spaceship as well!
4. STEP 1: EAT CANDY; STEP 2: EAT MORE CANDY
We do not know what Palmer Candy Company -- the maker of the Twin Bing -- was thinking when they gave their 405 Wesley Parkway retail business such a ridiculous name as Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe?
First of all, the name's too long and mangled with weird spelling choices. We would've prefer a more accurate name like "Nirvana" or "The Promised Land" or "It Was Totally Worth Getting That Cavity!"
It's hard to get jazzed by watching one basketball game after another. Having a belly-ful of chocolate, nougat and sugar makes the time go faster.