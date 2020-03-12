Candy comas, spooky animatronics and how to avoid NAIA basketball overload

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays at 401 Gordon Drive, he said said the climbing wall is great for birthday parties, corporate meetings and for people who getting vertigo by watching too many orange balls.

2. GET A SELFIE WITH A CREEPY-LOOKING, ANIMATRONIC EXPLORER

When it comes to scary-ass attractions, few can hold a candle to Walt Disney World Resort's nightmare-inducing animatronic The Hall of Presidents. Nearly as frightening are the animatronic replicas Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and, even, Thomas Jefferson that can be found at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Would you like to give bunny ears behind the back of America's 3rd President? Of course, who wouldn't?

3. TAKE A KID TO A CHILDREN'S MUSEUM ... BUT SECRETLY ENJOY IT MORE THAN THE RUGRAT!

Located at 623 Pearl St., Sioux City LaunchPAD Children Museum will give you the chance to build a city out of LEGOs, pretend to fly on a rocket ship or participate in any number of pop-up events.