Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser performing at Orpheum

Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser will perform at the Orpheum Theatre, 518 Pierce St. on Oct. 21.
Formed when the members were students at Indiana University in 1996, Straight No Chaser has sold more than three million albums worldwide and sold more than 1.5 million million concert tickets worldwide.
Tickets will go on at 10 a.m. Friday at Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office and OrpheumLive.com.
