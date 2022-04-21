Cherokee Symphony to host Student Soloist concert

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- The Cherokee Symphony Orchestra will present its "Student Soloist" concert at 4 p.m. May 1 in the upper level of the Cherokee Community Center, 530 W. Bluff St.

Ted Hallberg, an educator and cellist from Le Mars, Iowa, will conduct the symphony, which is now in its 66th season.

The 50-plus orchestra will have four different student soloists for the concert. Madeline Bean, an eighth grader from St. Wenceslaus School, will play violin; Aaron Galloway, a Dordt University sophomore, will play cello; Joanne Lundahl, a graduate student from the University of South Dakota, will play the clarinet; and Steven Press, a junior at the University of Nebraska - Omaha, will play the violin.

Tickets for the performance are available at the door. Students are allowed to watch for free.

