Join the friendly, music loving crew at Vangarde Arts as they welcome Chicago based band, Bassel & The Supernaturals at 7 p.m. on March 28, 416 Pierce St.
Combining modern sounds of bands such as Jamiroquai and classic rock/funk like Earth, Wind & Fire, this funky, bluesy band is led by Bassil Almadani, a singer/musician who writes songs which are described as having Syrian heart and Chicago soul.
Bassil & The Supernaturals are slated to have a new album coming out in May of this year called 'Smoke & Mirrors.' The first single from that album, 'Calculated Love', has already dropped on the scene and is beginning to make waves with people in the know.
As a Syrian-American, Bassel writes heartfelt songs about love, happiness, sorrow and loss, as well as about the war in Syria.
The show will be lyrically powerful, but the grooves are going to have you shaking your groove thing on the dance-floor.
This band broke onto the scene with its 2017 release of 'Elements,' which garnered the band praise from many national and international publications, some of which include 'Al Jazeera', 'Paste', 'Now This', 'Reuters' and 'Huffington Post.'
This is a show you won't want to miss, so catch this talented Chicago-based band while you can.