Children's Museum reopens for some summertime fun

Lebowich said they would also check people's temperatures before they come in.

"The most important thing is getting the kids in here, and maybe not act like things are back to normal but taking the burden away from them," Lebowich said. "They don't have to worry. They can play."

Lebowich said that currently, they have the time slots available through July 31.

Education Facilitator Tori Anderson said there will be seven different camps over the summer. However, they are only talking 10 children each season.

Anderson said that there are two different seasons. The morning session will have the younger kids, 4 to 6, while the afternoon session is going to be for the older kids, 7 to 10.

Anderson said kids will be spread out and have their own supplies. She said they'll have the kids wash their hands and clean up between activities.

"We'll make sure the kids are still being able to do all the activities on their own," Anderson said. "I'll still be able to walk around and help them out."

Anderson said that staff will keep the participants as safe as they can be.