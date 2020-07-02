Children's Museum reopens for some summertime fun

The LaunchPad Children's Museum has reopened its doors for visits and summer camps.
"After being closed for four months and as the community started rebounding from the coronavirus, we felt it was really important to bring a play activity for the kids," LaunchPad's Executive Director Rouleen Gartner said. "For their mental health for the health of the family."
Gartner said that they knew how important it was for them to figure out how to reopen. She said that they know that the mental health of kids struggled and felt it was important to give them a place to go.
Carrie Lebowich, museum operations manager, said guests were thrilled to hear that they were opening back up.
To accommodate visitors, there will be time slots to limit the number of people who come in. She said they are limiting the number of guests to 50 people, which is about 10% of the museum's capacity.
Lebowich said visitors would be able to reserve two-hour time slots through the website, messenger through Facebook, emails or phone calls.
Lebowich said they are taking extra precautions by offering more hand sanitizer locations, getting people to wash their hands more often, cleaning surfaces, and fogging the building with sanitizer between time slots and while they are closed. She said that the staff would be required to wear masks, but the guests don't have to.
Lebowich said they would also check people's temperatures before they come in.
"The most important thing is getting the kids in here, and maybe not act like things are back to normal but taking the burden away from them," Lebowich said. "They don't have to worry. They can play."
Lebowich said that currently, they have the time slots available through July 31.
Education Facilitator Tori Anderson said there will be seven different camps over the summer. However, they are only talking 10 children each season.
Anderson said that there are two different seasons. The morning session will have the younger kids, 4 to 6, while the afternoon session is going to be for the older kids, 7 to 10.
Anderson said kids will be spread out and have their own supplies. She said they'll have the kids wash their hands and clean up between activities.
"We'll make sure the kids are still being able to do all the activities on their own," Anderson said. "I'll still be able to walk around and help them out."
Anderson said that staff will keep the participants as safe as they can be.
Lebowich said that the days they have camps, they limit time slots to 40 guests at a time, so they can account for the campers and don't go over their 50 guests limit.
Laura Brighton, the marketing intern, said camps would begin July 6.
Lebowich said they are excited for kids to come back into the building and have it burst to life again.
