 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Christmas with the Symphony' returns to the Orpheum

  • 0
Symphony Christmas Cover 1

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra conductor, Ryan Haskins, gets festive in preparation for Christmas with the Symphony in this December 2018 file photo.

 Ari Lebowitz

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's "Christmas with the Symphony" will return to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Often hailed as the start of the Christmas season, the symphony -- under the conduction of Ryan Haskins -- offers a variety of music, from cherished old carols to timeless classics. 

"Twas the Night Before Christmas" will be read to children from the Boys & Girls Club, and Santa Claus will make a special appearance.

For ticket information, call 712-277-2111 or visit siouxcitysymphony.org.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New movies

New movies

'THE POWER OF THE DOG' (Rated R for brief sexual content/Full nudity)

Science Advice Goddess

Fossil Fool?By Amy AlkonMy husband died of a heart attack at age 75. On his phone, I saw several unsettling texts from younger women, alluding…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News