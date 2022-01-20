Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo brings 'fan-friendly' experience to the Tyson

At most rodeos, you see a bunch of cowboys, a bunch of bulls, but not a bunch of show.

With Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo (CWTR), audiences will get all of bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and barrel racing that they've come to expect from a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) event.

Plus they'll get bull jumpers, specialty entertainers and comedy performers to add dazzle and variety.

However, what cinches it for the Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo are the 12 cowboys competing in each event, concluding with a head-to-head main event showdown round with top two finisher in each event.

"We wanted our rodeo to be a more fan-friendly event," CWTR owner Marla Morehead said. "What made audiences fall in love with the rodeo is the spectacle and the knowledge that they'll be a part of the event."

That will certainly be the case when the CWTR comes to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, on Friday and Saturday.

While the rodeo begins at 7:30 each night, the real fun begins with free nightly preshow, beginning at 6.

"That's when families can literally get down in the dirt like their favorite cowboys," Morehead said. "Kids can go on pony rides, meet our athletes, hop in the clown's barrel and, even, sit on real-life bulls."

Um, say that again.

"Sonny and Silver Dollar may be bulls but they as friendly as big dogs," Morehead explained. "We focus a large part of the CWTR on the experience of being at a rodeo. We want audience to leave the arena with memories that will last a lifetime."

John Harrison knows exactly what Morehead is talking about.

An experienced rodeo clown and barrelman with the CWTR, Harrison grew up in rodeo family.

Harrison's grandfather was Warren G. "Freckles" Brown, a Cowboy Hall of Fame recipient.

"My grandpa did a bit of everything from clowning to bareback bronco riding," Harrison said. "Me? I discovered by the time I turned 12 that being a clown was a heck of a lot safer than riding bulls."

Well, maybe yes. But maybe no.

"Oh yeah, I've blown out both knees while working as a rodeo clown," Harrison explained. "I've had my share of bumps and bruises through the years."

"Let me tell ya, it was easier for me when I was in my 20s than it is now, when I'm in my 40s."

So does Harrison have any regrets?

"None," he said. "This isn't an easy job. You definitely have to accept the rodeo lifestyle to become a rodeo entertainer."

Plus it is a lifestyle that has a few perks.

Over the years, Harrison has worked in rodeos from end of America to the other. He's made six appearance at the prestigious Wranglers National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, where he competed four times as a specialty act performer and six times as a barrelman.

More recently, he picked up the coveted Comedy Act of the Year Award for his inspired clowning.

Still, Harrison appreciates going home to his wife and kids in Soper, Oklahoma, which has a population of 261.

Like Harrison, Morehead has always had an appreciation for rural America.

"You have to remember that Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo is based in Iowa and I'm still based in eastern Iowa."

Despite its Hawkeye State credentials, the CWTR has been entertaining people across the country for more than 40 years.

Even at New York's Madison Square Garden, the Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo has been known to bring its fan the ultimate western experience for more than 40 years.

"We've taken our rodeo to arenas that never had rodeos before," Morehead. "We've ever produced a command performance for President Ronald Reagan and more than 11,000 guests in Washington, D.C. Not very many rodeos can make that claim."

This is why she wants every CWTR experience to be a memorable one.

"Back in the day, everybody was involved in agriculture to some extent," Morehead said. "But being in agriculture today is different than it was in the past."

"Through our rodeo, we're spotlighting a side of rural life that audiences may have never experienced, up close and personal," she added. "Whether you're a kid or a parent, it will always be cool to meet a cowboy."

Or for that matter, it is also pretty cool to meet a real-life rodeo clown.

Harrison said the reason a rodeo clown doesn't cover his entire face in makeup is easy to understand.

"Rodeo clowns cover half of our faces with makeup while a circus clown will cover his entire face," he explained. "Small children can become frightened by a clown in full makeup and we don't want to scare the kids."

Indeed, Harrison said one of his favorite things to do is meet up with his youngest fans during the CWTR preshow.

"When a kid goes to a professional sporting event, they may not get to meet a Tom Brady or a LeBron James before a show," he said. "But they'll get to meet me and they'll get to meet a cowboy before the rodeo. That is the ultimate fan experience."

