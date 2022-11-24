Classic rockers Head East coming to Anthem

Classic rock band Head East will be performing a concert at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on March 4, 2023.

Known for its authentic, full-vocal, good time rock harmonies, Head East is best known for the signature song, "Never Been Any Reason." This year, Head East will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band.

Tickets for Head East are on sale at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at the hotel's Rock Shop.

All Anthem events are for audiences, 21 and older.