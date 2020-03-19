Coffee Coffee Coffee (A Story for Coffee Addicts)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He said there are several "waves" of coffee.

First-wave coffee is the more traditional coffee one can buy in the store. Lepper said that it's an inexpensive coffee and that they tend to roast it darker to cover up impurities in the taste.

"It's not that it's bad, there's plenty of people … there's a lot of my family that still buy it," Lepper said. "My grandparents love their three pots of Folgers in the morning, so there's nothing wrong with it. But it's just very simple coffee."

Lepper explained that the second wave can be found at convenience stores and gas stations. Third-wave is found at stores that are devoted to coffee, like Starbucks.

"A lot of the credit needs to be given to Starbucks," Lepper said. "Because of what they did with specialty coffee in their early years, allowed for all of us local and micro roasters to really be able to do what we do by bringing awareness of espresso and lattes to the United States."