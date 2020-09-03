Comedian tests material at Marty's Tap

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A national comedian is going to hone his material at Marty's Tap before he films a comedy special in October.

Comedian Dan Bublitz Jr., who will appear Sept. 18, said there's always a difference between performing in front of cameras and performing at venues in front of people.

A show on camera, he said, could be cleaner. A show in a bar may be more adult.

“Making a room full of strangers laugh can be intoxicating,” Bublitz said. “There is no other feeling like it.”

Bublitz's comedy special is going to be filmed at a theater in Provo, Utah. It will air drybarcomedy.com.

Bublitz got into comedy because it was something he always wanted to do but didn’t try it until he got divorced. He said he didn’t want to waste his life not doing anything he wanted, so he found an open mic night and signed up.

His first open mic night was 10 years ago, at Fat Daddy’s Comedy Club in Sioux Falls, S.D.

“As soon as I got the first laugh that night, I was hooked and have been doing it ever since,” Bublitz said.