A laptop -- and a connection to people he hasn't met -- will be used in a one-of-a-kind comedy show at the Court Street VFW Aug. 31.
“You Had To Be There (Stand-Up Comedy With Strangers),” hosted by Ryan de la Garza, an Omaha-based comedian and musician, is an improv stand-up comedy show utilizing technology and social media.
De la Garza connects via video with random strangers through the websites www.omegle.com and www.chatroulette.com.
According to Omegle, "it's a great way to meet new friends. When you use Omegle, we pick someone else at random and let you talk one-on-one.” There may be uncertainty to that claim, but De la Garza uses this as his comedy springboard.
“We have conversations with them, and the audience can see what we see projected on a screen," according to De la Garza. "In a lot of ways, it’s just a conversation with some of the funniest people I know that I bring with me, but you’d be amazed at the conversations we have with strangers on the webcam. You never know who you’re going to come across. Sometimes it gets a bit dicey. You may see a little nudity here or there and the audience likes it WAY more than I’d think they would. I’m not doing it for the nudity, but the nudity is probably going to happen.”
At a show like this, audiences can sometimes get a bit rowdy, but De la Garza welcomes it and lets the audience participate.
“At most stand-up shows, the emcee will tell the audience to turn off their phones and not talk at the tables,” said the comic. “I like that for stand-up shows, but for this show I kind of turn that idea on its head. I tell (the audience) to get their phones out and take pictures, because they’re going to see some weird stuff. I let the audience ask questions of the strangers. It can get to be a free-for-all.”
Sometimes the people on stage with De la Garza have a shtick going into the show, portraying characters instead of themselves for the course of the show. Local comedian Britton Hacke will be part of the show.
“Growing up I loved the weirdness of David Letterman, and thought I would be a comedian,” said Hacke, who also started the Siouxlebrity roasts. “Getting up (on stage) always feels good. In a way, it’s therapeutic.
“This is probably my favorite stand-up comedy show I’ve ever been a part of,” Hacke added. “De la Garza is genuinely a good guy, very funny, and we are lucky we can get this show in Sioux City."
“I have taken the show as far as New York City, Portland and Los Angeles,” said De la Garza. “In 2016, my comedy partner and I took it on a 30-day tour all around the United States, but never out of the country…yet.”
Motivation to go anywhere in your spare time is always a factor, but these comics believe attending this show is time well spent.
“(The show) is always so different every time,” said De la Garza. “We never know who is going to pop up on the screen. There are 30,000 people on these websites we use at any given time, but sometimes I’ll tell my parents or friends to hop on the site, and there is a small chance they will pop up. It’s a pretty cool thing because you don’t have to be (physically) at the show to be a part of it. It is just a unique show, and there are no shows like it…until somebody comes along and steals my idea, there isn’t another one.
“I’d like people to come prepared with an open mind and have a few questions ready to participate in the show,” said De la Garza.
Admission for “You Had To Be There” is free, but a goodwill donation of $2 for local veterans is suggested. You must be 21 or older, or 18 with an older relative.