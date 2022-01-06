Community members needed for the MLK Day Choir

Community members are invited to participate in the MLK Community Choir in commemoration of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday celebration.

This year's event will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Kingdom Ministries Church (the former Concordia Church building), 2000 Military Road.

Sponsored by the Sioux City Chapter of the NAACP, Human Rights Commission, and the Mary Treglia Community Center, the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will feature volunteer choir members, Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Paul Gausman as a drummer, West High School student Leeyah Pearson in an interpretive dance solo, and such speakers as Lorenzo Suter, CEO of UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's.

Under the direction of Sandra Pearson, the MLK Community Choir will be rehearsing at 7 p.m. Thursday and Jan. 13 at the Kingdom Ministries Church.

Anyone interested in singing in the choir can contact Sandra Pearson at 712-204-1885.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.