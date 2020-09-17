2020 Pets on Parade has online element, too

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You don't need a pet to be a part of the 2020 Pets on Parade. Anyone can participate, whether they are pet owners or not.

The 18th annual event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 19 at Riverside Park.

Missie Fischer, director of development at the Siouxland Humane Society, said this will be the organization's first event in months, and she is looking forward to it.

Pets on Parade is a fundraiser to help all the homeless animals across Siouxland. Fischer said they have thousands of animals come to the Humane Society each year. Because of the coronavirus, they got hit hard financially.

“Animals don’t have a voice, and if we’re not here for them and the community doesn’t help support them, there’s no one to take care of them,” Fischer said.

The Humane Society has other programs that help both the shelter animals and programs to help those who don’t want to lose their pets. Fischer said there are many different programs that the Humane Society does in addition to finding homes for all the adoptable pets.

Fischer said if it's necessary, Pets on Parade will be moved online to ensure it doesn't have to cancel.