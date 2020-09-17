2020 Pets on Parade has online element, too

You don't need a pet to be a part of the 2020 Pets on Parade. Anyone can participate, whether they are pet owners or not.
The 18th annual event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 19 at Riverside Park.
Missie Fischer, director of development at the Siouxland Humane Society, said this will be the organization's first event in months, and she is looking forward to it.
Pets on Parade is a fundraiser to help all the homeless animals across Siouxland. Fischer said they have thousands of animals come to the Humane Society each year. Because of the coronavirus, they got hit hard financially.
“Animals don’t have a voice, and if we’re not here for them and the community doesn’t help support them, there’s no one to take care of them,” Fischer said.
The Humane Society has other programs that help both the shelter animals and programs to help those who don’t want to lose their pets. Fischer said there are many different programs that the Humane Society does in addition to finding homes for all the adoptable pets.
Fischer said if it's necessary, Pets on Parade will be moved online to ensure it doesn't have to cancel.
“I don’t know how that’s going to look, but we have the capability to do that,” Fischer said.
The Siouxland Humane Society has been mindful of everything to keep those participating in person safe.
Fischer said the group has been encouraging people to wear masks and using hand sanitizer.
Those who are uncomfortable going to the event can still get involved at home, Fischer said. They can donate and be part of the silent auction.
More information can be found through Facebook at www.facebook.com/SiouxlandHumaneSociety.
Pets on Parade will have music, a large silent auction, a lot of new and old vendors and goodie bags.
Fischer expects a lower attendance, but she hopes that people will still be involved even from the comfort of their homes.
“I hope people will open up their hearts and minds, and if they don’t feel comfortable to attend that they will support us in some way,” Fischer said. “Please still consider supporting us.”
There is also a softball tournament that will be held on Saturday. Pets are not allowed on the softball fields.
