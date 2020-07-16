Acme Comics welcomes 'Mandolorian's' Dominic Pace

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Baby Yoda will not make an appearance but one can enjoy the day and hang out with Bounty Hunter Gekko at Acme Comics this weekend.

Kevin McGarry, owner of Sioux City's comic book store, said "The Mandalorian" actor Dominic Pace was originally supposed to appear at the first comic con in Sioux City that was meant to take place July 17 to July 19, but it was canceled.

“We pretty much started the planning phases right when COVID happened,” McGarry said. “We were helping get the guest, dealers and everything set up.”

McGarry said he still wanted Pace to come in, and that Pace still wanted to come into the store and be able to hang out with fans. Thus, he'll be at the store Saturday.

McGarry said Pace is the eighth "Star Wars" actor to come into the award-winning comic book store. Originally most guests were artists.

The store started to have actors come in for appearances after Peter Mayhew, the man behind Chewbacca, changed the game plan.

McGarry said his wife, Fran, was doing a show with Mayhew and asked him to make an appearance in Sioux City. He agreed and it was a big success.