Acme Comics welcomes 'Mandolorian's' Dominic Pace

Baby Yoda will not make an appearance but one can enjoy the day and hang out with Bounty Hunter Gekko at Acme Comics this weekend.
Kevin McGarry, owner of Sioux City's comic book store, said "The Mandalorian" actor Dominic Pace was originally supposed to appear at the first comic con in Sioux City that was meant to take place July 17 to July 19, but it was canceled.
“We pretty much started the planning phases right when COVID happened,” McGarry said. “We were helping get the guest, dealers and everything set up.”
McGarry said he still wanted Pace to come in, and that Pace still wanted to come into the store and be able to hang out with fans. Thus, he'll be at the store Saturday.
McGarry said Pace is the eighth "Star Wars" actor to come into the award-winning comic book store. Originally most guests were artists.
The store started to have actors come in for appearances after Peter Mayhew, the man behind Chewbacca, changed the game plan.
McGarry said his wife, Fran, was doing a show with Mayhew and asked him to make an appearance in Sioux City. He agreed and it was a big success.
"It was the first time we had to actually pay an actor to come in," McGarry said. "So we didn't know how well it was going to work. And it worked out pretty well."
McGarry said they've since played host to the the voice of Yoda, the young Boba Fett and various Jedi.
McGarry said Pace will have a booth in the back of the store selling things and he'll display props from the new Disney+ show.
“Guests can come in and meet with him, get a photo taken with him, get an autograph, talk to him, basically hang out for a bit,” he said.
McGarry said Saturday will be more than a meet and greet with the actor. In the parking lot, Acme will have the 501st Legion, the rebel legion and the droid builders.
"When we had Peter here there was a long line," McGarry said. "We wanted something for people to do so they just didn't see a line go out, and say, 'I'm not going to this' and take off."
McGarry said there will be games, trivia and other activities.
However due to coronavirus concerns, face painting and temporary tattoos are not part of this year's "Star Wars" festivities.
"Normally, the guests don't mind handshakes, hugs and that kind of stuff," Fran McGarry said. "Obviously with (coronavirus concerns) Dominic won't be shaking hands."
She added that safety measures will be in place to protect everyone.
Pace will be at the store from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
McGarry said other events will be held later in the year. Free Comic Book Day will be Sept. 12.
"Our 25th anniversary was on April 1," McGarry said. "We had to postpone our anniversary party until later this fall."
